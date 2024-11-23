‘This is the raw me’: A trip down memory lane with soap opera icon Melody Thomas Scott (2024)

Offscreen, Scott has been married to husband Edward Scott since 1985, and the couple share three daughters. She had the opportunity on "The Young and the Restless" to have her two real-life pregnancies written into the series. Her first pregnancy was even turned into a storyline that was quite daring for the ‘80s, prompting viewers to debate who the father of Nikki’s baby was. The way her pregnancy came to be in real life was also considered nontraditional for the time, as she and her partner, Carlos Yeaggy — who was also her makeup artist, were not married (she had previously been married twice before this relationship). Scott wrote in her memoir about how the “Y&R” team supported her after learning of her baby news and wrote that the fans “ate” up the iconic baby storyline.

“The pregnancy, and the question of whose it was, became a huge moment in the show and pop culture in general,” Scott wrote.

While reflecting on the storyline with us, Scott says, "I was not really savvy enough in the daytime world to even appreciate all the attention we got. Now, I look back and I think, 'Wow, what a heady time that was.' I was just grateful that I didn’t have to walk around the set hiding my pregnancy with a big plant or something."

A few years later, when Scott married her current husband, they each brought one daughter from previous relationships to their new family. The couple eventually tried to have a child of their own, and when Scott got pregnant, "The Young and the Restless" once again wrote it into the show’s storyline.

"The roles of Victoria and Nicholas were really created by my real-life children," she muses.

Nikki and Victor Newman: A love story for the ages

On "The Young and the Restless," Victor and Nikki have been married and divorced several times, and the couple will soon celebrate the 40th anniversary of their first wedding. It’s a dynamic that neither Scott nor Braeden could have predicted when they first started working together.

"I started when I was 22 and Eric and I both remember when we got scripts for the following week that had us working together and we thought, 'Why would we be working together?'" she says. "We are the most unlikely pair. He’s the Howard Hughes of Genoa City, and Nikki’s this girl from the wrong side of the tracks (with a) bad attitude."

Looking back, Scott says the show’s writer, producer and co-creator Bill Bell was right in following his instincts.

"It didn’t take us long of working together before we thought, 'My gosh, he was right,' because we started feeling the sparks and the chemistry," she says.

Scott also credits Lee Bell, Bill Bell’s wife and co-creator of the show, with helping create TV magic with Nikki and Victor.

"God bless Bill Bell and Lee Bell. I mean, they really hit gold in putting us together, and we never would have expected that," she says.

Scott says she and Braeden have become "very close" over the years and describes him as "brilliant and wise" and "one of a kind." But she's quick to note that they are very different from their characters.

"We’re not Nikki and Victor in our real lives. We’re just Eric and Mel. And we have a lot of fun. He is very funny. A lot of people don’t realize that we spend a lot of time on the set laughing," she says.

When asked if she's like her character in any way, Scott says she really isn't.

"Of course, I’m much thinner and taller than she is," she teases.

All joking aside, Scott says her character isn’t someone whose personality she would gravitate toward in real life.

"I’ve always said that I would never want to be Nikki’s friend because I don’t think she’s a very good friend," she says, adding that she "wouldn't trust her as a girlfriend."

Always young and restless: Sharing her story in a memoir

In 2020, Scott published her memoir, "Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama."

While writing about her difficult childhood, the actor gave her fans an honest look at the challenges she faced on her road to success. She also opened up about her experience with anxiety, panic disorders and agoraphobia, which all stem from childhood trauma.

"I did have a lot of adversity in my childhood, and when it’s in your childhood, it’s really tough to overcome. So I thought if I can give people hope, that was my only goal," she explains while reflecting on the book.

On screen, Scott has also had the opportunity to raise awareness about other important health issues, like with Nikki’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Though, she’s quick to give credit where credit is due.

"Well I can’t take credit for that. I don’t write it, although a lot of people think we do write it," she teases. "I have been fortunate to have stories like that that are educational, not just entertaining."

An enduring daytime legend

Over the years, Scott has heard from many fans of "The Young and the Restless" about their love for the show. She even ran into one very famous viewer, Bette Davis, in the '80s at an industry event.

"I was a presenter and the presenter who was going to appear after me, they were bringing her into the wings to be ready to make her entrance and I turn around and it’s Bette Davis. And I’m thinking, 'Oh, my God, Bette Davis,'" she recalls.

After being introduced to the acting legend, Scott discovered that Davis was a fan of "The Young and the Restless."

"She said, 'I know who you are, dear. I watch you every day.' And I thought, 'Oh, my goodness, Bette Davis watches 'The Young and the Restless,'" she says.

Years later, Scott saw a TV special about Davis and her rival Joan Crawford. Despite their very public feud, the two stars could agree on one thing, apparently: their love for soap operas.

"There are many scenes with Bette and Joan discussing what they thought of the latest episode of 'The Young and the Restless,'" Scott says.

While watching the special, Scott says she couldn't help but recall that chance encounter with Davis all those years ago.

"So now that’s pretty much well known that they compared notes daily even though they were supposed to be enemies. That was their one thing that they could agree on and talk about every day," she says.

It's stories like these that truly remind Scott of the power soap operas have to connect people.

"It’s such an honor to be part of this. It’s incredible," she says.