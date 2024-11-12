This Is Why Everyone Is Still Talking About Tacozilla (2024)

Tacozilla may sound like the latest creation from Taco Bell, but the actual creator is Toyota. Before you think Toyota is getting into the food business, the Tacozilla has nothing to do with hard or soft tacos. This tiny home on wheels is a tribute to the Chinook campers from the ‘70s and ‘80s, and it created quite a stir at the Las Vegas Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in November 2021.

Let’s look at the Tacozilla and see what the fuss is about!

What Is Tacozilla?

Tacozilla is a one-of-a-kind overlanding vehicle ready for almost any backwoods. However, this is a concept vehicle and may be the only one you’ll ever see. You’ll find nearly everything you could need in an overlanding camper.

According to Lisa Materazzo, Vice President of Toyota Division Marketing, Toyota created this vehicle for their “many owners who love overlanding and outdoor fun.” This 100% custom Toyota Tacoma TRD Sports pickup, was designed and built by Marty Scwerter’s team at Toyota Motorsports Garage.

Is the Toyota Tacozilla Real?

The Toyota Tacozilla is 100% real. Toyota revealed this beast in November 2021 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees could look peek inside and see the incredible example of the ingenuity and talents of those at Toyota.

However, as we previously mentioned, you’re not likely to see this one-of-a-kind overlanding beast on the highway or parking next to you while boondocking.

Why Is It Called Tacozilla?

Tacozilla comes from the nickname “Taco” truck enthusiasts give to the Toyota Tacoma line of trucks. Because it is a massive Tacoma, combining the “Taco” nickname with Godzilla seems only fitting. This powerful and rugged overlanding vehicle is one beast that is hungry for a challenge.

Why Is Everyone Still Talking About This Vehicle?

While Tacozilla shone at the November 2021 Las Vegas SEMA Show, it made other appearances, including the Chicago Auto Show in February 2022. Most recently, Tacozilla was in the New York Auto Show.

Guests who heard about this vehicle were excited to see it with their own eyes. Tacozilla turned just as many eyes in The Big Apple as it did in Sin City. It’s safe to say that no matter where this overlanding vehicle travels, it will attract a tremendous amount of attention.

About the Tacozilla

This Toyota Tacoma has a two-inch lift with General Tire Grabber X3 tires, making it easy to take overlanding. Engineers created the structure so you could pass from the cab into the camper without exiting the vehicle. There’s space for four people to sleep comfortably and even eat together at the dining room table.

The heart of Tacozilla is a 3.5L V6 engine with 278 horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission. The custom Motorsports Technical Center exhaust may sound like Godzilla is right around the corner.

Inside Tacozilla, you’ll find almost everything you could want while overlanding. You can live comfortably with a full bathroom with a hot-water shower and a fully functional kitchen, including a stove and sink. The 3D-printed table serves multiple purposes as a table, sleeping space, and a piece of backlit wall art when not in use.

Will Tacozilla Go Into Production?

While you may want to get your hands on a Tacozilla of your own, it’s sadly not possible. This is a one-of-a-kind concept vehicle. There’s no chance that this vehicle will ever go into production. You’ll have to settle for dreaming of owning or creating one of your own.

However, unless you’re very talented and have a seemingly unlimited budget, it will be tough to create something as rugged and natural-looking. It’s in a league of its own for Toyota Tacoma trucks.

Can I Buy a Toyota Tacozilla?

While you can’t buy a Toyota Tacozilla, you can buy a ticket to see it at a car show. It has made appearances at auto shows in Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. There’s no telling when and where this beast will show up next!

Even seeing Tacozilla on the highway isn’t likely, as Toyota describes the vehicle as “a special prototype project vehicle modified with non-genuine parts and accessories that may make the vehicle illegal to operate, void the warranty, and impact the safety and performance of the vehicle.” However, we can all dream about it!

What are your thoughts on Tacozilla? Would you consider it for your overlanding vehicle?

