This Is Why Everyone Is Still Talking About Tacozilla (2024)

Table of Contents
What Is Tacozilla? Is the Toyota Tacozilla Real? Why Is It Called Tacozilla? Why Is Everyone Still Talking About This Vehicle? About the Tacozilla Will Tacozilla Go Into Production? Can I Buy a Toyota Tacozilla? If You Want the Latest Travel News, Join Our Mailing List FAQs References

Tacozilla may sound like the latest creation from Taco Bell, but the actual creator is Toyota. Before you think Toyota is getting into the food business, the Tacozilla has nothing to do with hard or soft tacos. This tiny home on wheels is a tribute to the Chinook campers from the ‘70s and ‘80s, and it created quite a stir at the Las Vegas Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in November 2021.

Let’s look at the Tacozilla and see what the fuss is about!

This Is Why Everyone Is Still Talking About Tacozilla (1)

What Is Tacozilla?

Tacozilla is a one-of-a-kind overlanding vehicle ready for almost any backwoods. However, this is a concept vehicle and may be the only one you’ll ever see. You’ll find nearly everything you could need in an overlanding camper.

According to Lisa Materazzo, Vice President of Toyota Division Marketing, Toyota created this vehicle for their “many owners who love overlanding and outdoor fun.” This 100% custom Toyota Tacoma TRD Sports pickup, was designed and built by Marty Scwerter’s team at Toyota Motorsports Garage.

Is the Toyota Tacozilla Real?

The Toyota Tacozilla is 100% real. Toyota revealed this beast in November 2021 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees could look peek inside and see the incredible example of the ingenuity and talents of those at Toyota.

See Also
Toyota Unveils ‘Tacozilla’ Tacoma Camper Overlanding Rig At 2021 SEMA Show - Toyota USA NewsroomA Deep Dive Into The 2022 Toyota TacoZillaA Closer Look at The Toyota Tacoma Tacozilla Camper10 Things You Missed About The Toyota Tacoma Tacozilla Camper

However, as we previously mentioned, you’re not likely to see this one-of-a-kind overlanding beast on the highway or parking next to you while boondocking.

HOT TIP
You can park this electric Airstream trailer with a remote control ⚡️

Why Is It Called Tacozilla?

Tacozilla comes from the nickname “Taco” truck enthusiasts give to the Toyota Tacoma line of trucks. Because it is a massive Tacoma, combining the “Taco” nickname with Godzilla seems only fitting. This powerful and rugged overlanding vehicle is one beast that is hungry for a challenge.

This Is Why Everyone Is Still Talking About Tacozilla (2)

Why Is Everyone Still Talking About This Vehicle?

While Tacozilla shone at the November 2021 Las Vegas SEMA Show, it made other appearances, including the Chicago Auto Show in February 2022. Most recently, Tacozilla was in the New York Auto Show.

Guests who heard about this vehicle were excited to see it with their own eyes. Tacozilla turned just as many eyes in The Big Apple as it did in Sin City. It’s safe to say that no matter where this overlanding vehicle travels, it will attract a tremendous amount of attention.

About the Tacozilla

This Toyota Tacoma has a two-inch lift with General Tire Grabber X3 tires, making it easy to take overlanding. Engineers created the structure so you could pass from the cab into the camper without exiting the vehicle. There’s space for four people to sleep comfortably and even eat together at the dining room table.

See Also
Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately

The heart of Tacozilla is a 3.5L V6 engine with 278 horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission. The custom Motorsports Technical Center exhaust may sound like Godzilla is right around the corner.

This Is Why Everyone Is Still Talking About Tacozilla (3)

Inside Tacozilla, you’ll find almost everything you could want while overlanding. You can live comfortably with a full bathroom with a hot-water shower and a fully functional kitchen, including a stove and sink. The 3D-printed table serves multiple purposes as a table, sleeping space, and a piece of backlit wall art when not in use.

Will Tacozilla Go Into Production?

While you may want to get your hands on a Tacozilla of your own, it’s sadly not possible. This is a one-of-a-kind concept vehicle. There’s no chance that this vehicle will ever go into production. You’ll have to settle for dreaming of owning or creating one of your own.

However, unless you’re very talented and have a seemingly unlimited budget, it will be tough to create something as rugged and natural-looking. It’s in a league of its own for Toyota Tacoma trucks.

This Is Why Everyone Is Still Talking About Tacozilla (4)

Can I Buy a Toyota Tacozilla?

While you can’t buy a Toyota Tacozilla, you can buy a ticket to see it at a car show. It has made appearances at auto shows in Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. There’s no telling when and where this beast will show up next!

Even seeing Tacozilla on the highway isn’t likely, as Toyota describes the vehicle as “a special prototype project vehicle modified with non-genuine parts and accessories that may make the vehicle illegal to operate, void the warranty, and impact the safety and performance of the vehicle.” However, we can all dream about it!

What are your thoughts on Tacozilla? Would you consider it for your overlanding vehicle?

If You Want the Latest Travel News, Join Our Mailing List

Don’t rely on biased RV industry news sources to keep you informed. Stick with Nomadic News. We publish articles and breaking stories that matter to you every weekday.

This Is Why Everyone Is Still Talking About Tacozilla (2024)

FAQs

Will Toyota sell the TacoZilla? ›

Toyota built the Taco for the just completed SEMA 2021 auto show, and it's a one-off, so don't expect it to pop up in showrooms anytime soon, although judging by the hype it's getting online, 'Yota may be missing a big opportunity to capitalize on the overlanding craze with this magnificent, stylish beast.

Get More Info Here
Will TacoZilla go into production? ›

Designed at the automaker's headquarters in Plano, Texas, this build is a pure concept vehicle built on the previous-gen Toyota Tacoma that might never go into series production (at least not anytime soon).

Find Out More
How many people does the TacoZilla sleep? ›

The living space has been designed to accommodate two adults comfortably and comes with bench seating and a bed that extends over the roof of the truck. Onboard amenities include a hot water shower with a cartridge toilet, a two-burner stove with a sink, and a refrigerator.

Get More Info Here
What is similar to TacoZilla? ›

Polish 4x4 motorhome builder Xpedition Pro has unveiled its first creation: the Xpro One. It's an overlanding camper van with sleeping quarters for three people and amenities for "10 days of existence without any resources," said Xpedition Pro.

Get More Info
What is the gas mileage on the Tacozilla? ›

Thanks to its $6000 price tag, relatively good gas mileage (20 MPG), and an array of onboard amenities, the camper van became a hit, selling more than 50,000 vehicles across its lifetime.

Tell Me More
Does the Toyota TacoZilla have a shower? ›

And the fully insulated interior indeed looks like the micro-house the team envisioned, with teak sauna-style flooring, a full bathroom with hot-water shower, a fully operational kitchen with a stove and sink, a 3D-printed dining table that converts to a backlit piece of wall art and ample sleeping space.

Show Me More
Why is it called TacoZilla? ›

Toyota brought trucks aplenty to SEMA, lead by a retro-cool tribute to the Chinook camper of the 1970s and '80s. The one-off concept Chinook tribute was called TacoZilla, with the first half of that moniker coming from the Tacoma's nickname, "Taco."

Read The Full Story
How much does the new Toyota camper cost? ›

Available in five- and six-foot sizes, these new wedge-shaped platform campers will fit all versions of the 2024 Tacoma. The starting price is $7700 and the camper is available to order now.

Learn More Now
What is the easiest RV to own? ›

Pop-Up Campers and Teardrops for Beginners

Pop-up trailers and teardrop campers are a natural fit for many first-time RVers because they're easy to tow and don't require much storage space at home. They're also comparatively among the most affordable RV options when you're learning if the RV lifestyle is right for you.

Get More Info Here
Who makes the best camper? ›

RV Pro Survey awarded Airstream the winner for best warranty policy and best quality. Airstream campervans include at least 50 best-in-class safety, performance, and convenience features. Airstream has multiple price points, between 147,000 to 289,000, which makes their Class B vans appealing to more buyers.

Learn More Now

Does Toyota sell a camper van? ›

Last year, it entered the market with the Kia Carnival pop-top, launched in collaboration with Las Vegas-area dealership Caleche Customs, and now the two introduce the even more versatile Toyota Sienna pop-up camper, an affordable sleeper van solution with an economical hybrid powertrain and available all-wheel drive . ...

See Details
How much is the new Toyota camper van? ›

With two bed areas, cooker, fridge, swivel front seats and elevating roof… it is also the most versatile and technologically advanced Eco camper in the world! Sleep, cook and drive almost anywhere, there is no rival. The Toyota Alphard UK price starts from only £24,995 and is one of our most popular cars for sale!

Tell Me More
How much is a Toyota camper? ›

Montana-based GFC is the first to market with a camper for the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma. Available in five- and six-foot sizes, these new wedge-shaped platform campers will fit all versions of the 2024 Tacoma. The starting price is $7700 and the camper is available to order now.

See Details
Will Toyota release an electric truck? ›

The Toyota brand is excited about introducing an electric Hilux model by the end of 2025 to its customers.

Learn More Now

References

Top Articles
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies
Firmware replying trojan that uses genuine windows remoting to take over
MS Enterprise app management service RCE. CVE-2022-35841
Latest Posts
Eureka Math Grade 4 Module 5 Lesson 10 Answer Key
Algebra 2 - Full — Mr. Deibel's Class
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 5725

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Birthday: 2000-07-07

Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409

Phone: +2556892639372

Job: Investor Mining Engineer

Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.