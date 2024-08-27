This Short Story Collection Helped Revolutionize Trans Women’s Fiction (2024)

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Casey Plett has made a name for herself in the fiction world writing up-close and nuanced stories about trans women living complex lives, most recently with her 2018 novel Little Fish and her 2021 short story collection A Dream of a Woman. But a new reissue of A Safe Girl to Love, her first collection of short stories, is giving Plett the opportunity to revisit her career beginnings — and to reflect on the way younger writers are treated even as they bring fresh energy into the field.
“I think that writers who are really young can often do a lot of sh*t that other people aren’t going to be able to do,” Plett tells Them. “I think we infantilize young writers a lot of the time and I wish that wasn’t the case.”
Published in 2014, A Safe Girl to Love won the 2014 Lambda Literary Award for Transgender Fiction and is now being reprinted by Arsenal Pulp Press with a new afterword from the author. The book has become a cult classic, with stories centering trans women with varying experiences and backgrounds as they navigate their relationships, jobs, and dreams. Originally from Winnipeg, Plett has lived in Oregon and New York City, but her writing often returns to the landscape of Canada.
Ahead of the new edition, Plett spoke with Them about revisiting the earlier work, the freedom of not over-explaining transness, and the long history of trans art and resistance.
A Safe Girl to Love by Casey Plett
Can you talk about the journey you’ve been on with this book? What has it been like to revisit the stories almost 10 years after the book’s original publication?
I remember when Bill Watterson used to talk about reading oldCalvin and Hobbes strips, he would say, “I can see that I’m reading the work of a much younger man.” When I re-read this book last summer, I hadn’t looked at it for a long time and it was like, “Oh, I’m reading the work of a much younger version of myself,” which is cool in a way. I don’t say that in a negative way and I don’t say that in a way that I mean to diminish anything.
It’s fascinating to read stuff and think, “Oh yeah, that’s stuff that I was concerned with writing about. This felt really relevant.” And because it’s fiction, it’s nothing direct, but I can be like, “Oh, I remember the emotional place I was in when I wrote this. I haven’t thought about that in a long time.” It’s like reading a diary that’s been shot through a prism or something.
For all the women in these stories, the fact that they’re trans is in some ways very important and in some ways very banal, which is true to life. Can you talk about rendering transness as simultaneously in the foreground and the background for your characters?
I just don’t actually really think that’s difficult. As with any skills that writers have where stuff becomes relevant as it needs to become relevant, once you get it, it’s kind of like riding a bike, it just kind of becomes a natural thing.
I’m re-readingCalvin Gimpelevich’sInvasions right now, and I think he is a master at this, not only with transness, but also with class and race and gender, where there are these things that matter so much in these characters’ lives, but also we’re only going to bring them up as writers when it makes sense. And we’re going to bring it up when they become part of the texture of life in these very real and gorgeous and intrinsic ways. It was big for me when I realized that I could do that. I certainly had to figure that out.
But an example I always use is, when I moved to New York for the first time, I realized that there are all these landmarks and part of the geography of New York that I had already sort of known or understood the references to, both in terms of getting around and also as social indicators. That was because, like most people who consume art in the English-speaking world, I had read books and seen movies and heard music that all were referencing New York. So I was like, “Well, why can’t I do that with all the other sh*t in my life?”
That was part of how I felt very freed, for example, when I wrote my novel Little Fish. I was like, “I’m going to write about Winnipeg the way that New Yorkers feel the freedom to write about New York.” Because also, in that way, you kind of escape these over-explanatory things. That’s boring. I don’t want to read that even if I don’t know what you’re talking about. And I feel like if we applied the same things to transness, we can tell some really interesting stories.
You yourself come from a Mennonite background. Can you talk about the role or place of religion in these stories or for these characters? How does religion show up in your fiction and in this book?
Most Popular
- Adult Film Star Austin Wolf Has Been Arrested on Charges of Distributing Child p*rnography
Celebrity
By James Factora
- The Vast Majority of Minors Getting Gender-Affirming Surgeries Are Cis Kids, Study Shows
News
By Samantha Riedel
- Facesitting 101: Your Definitive Guide to Riding Face Like a Pro
Sex And Relationships
By Sara Youngblood Gregory
- Sexy Queer Romance Books to Bring to the Beach
Books
By Emily Martin
I would say that “Not Bleak” is the [story] where religion really rears its head. I think that Zeke has an attachment to the religion that she grew up with in ways that she probably does not quite understand. I would say actually in the three books of fictions that I published, in each book there is a Mennonite trans woman who thinks that she is done with religion and she’s not really interested anymore, but yet there are things about both her people and about Christianity that she still has to contend with — that is, she is not as done as she thinks. And in this book, that is Zeke.
When I was growing up, I always thought of queerness and religion as two things that just don’t go together, and certainly that that was the case for transness. And I’m very intrigued by — and I would even say moved by — the enormous amount of stories I’ve gathered over the years from queer people for whom religion still ends up being a part in their life, even if they don’t expect it to or don’t want it to. This goes far beyond Christianity, and I would say that’s something I’m very intrigued by, I’m very interested in.
Pivoting a little, there’s something this collection made me think of. Cats: are they just queer culture?
Yeah, probably.
What is the importance of humor for you as a writer? Because there is a lot of humor, sarcasm, and a conversational tone in the book. What’s the importance of that for you?
Why make art if you’re not going to be funny? I’ll modify that because there can be plenty of art that’s not funny. Let me put it this way: Why do anything if you can’t laugh about it? I think that’s all I’ve got to say about that.
In the afterword, you write that an older trans writer who had contacted you hadn’t really acknowledged that there was a history of trans resistance that predated 2011, and had kind of phrased it as a “new movement.” What’s your relationship to and education been around that longer movement?
I don’t blame that older trans writer. She was wrong, but I don’t blame her for not being aware of these things because so many of us aren’t. I mean, we’ve been around for a long, long time, and there’ve been lots of people doing incredible work on this stuff, Jules Gill-Peterson, Morgan M. Page. There is an amazing amount of work being done in queer and trans history. It’s out there, but I think it’s really sad that it is still the kind of thing that everyone individually finds their way to eventually, if at all. And that’s due to forces that are larger and outside of any of our control.
Most Popular
- Adult Film Star Austin Wolf Has Been Arrested on Charges of Distributing Child p*rnography
Celebrity
By James Factora
- The Vast Majority of Minors Getting Gender-Affirming Surgeries Are Cis Kids, Study Shows
News
By Samantha Riedel
- Facesitting 101: Your Definitive Guide to Riding Face Like a Pro
Sex And Relationships
By Sara Youngblood Gregory
- Sexy Queer Romance Books to Bring to the Beach
Books
By Emily Martin
I remember readingTransgender History by Susan Stryker and being like, “Holy sh*t, I never knew any of this.” And it was because I had happened to hear about it, and I sought it out and I looked in a bookstore and I found the book and I bought it and I read it. I wish we could figure out a way to change that. In an ideal world, every intro to humanities college class and every high school would [read] that. We all know why that’s not going to happen.
The fact that [people] keep trying to talk about how all of this is new, about any type of queer or trans stuff, I think it’s a trick. It’s a trick that they use to get us. The fearmongering over trans children, which is just enraging and is so infuriating I can’t even put it into words, that isn’t new.The Atlanticran a story in 2008 about “Has the permissiveness gone too far?”; that was 14 years ago. And you can read the same kind of sh*t inThe New York Times. That was what they were doing in the ’70s with Anita Bryant’s Save Our Children’s stuff.
The more that they can convince us that what’s happening is new, the more that we are giving them power. It’s the same thing with trans art, trans lit. The reason I always will use the term “renaissance” is because renaissance means rebirth. Trans lit is not a new thing. Trans people have been writing and making art for a long, long time. Some of which had to be closeted, some of which was always underground, sure, but we have been around making art for a very, very long time. There’s a long tradition and a very rich history of this. Any sort of insinuation or idea that these are new things is something that we have to push back on at every opportunity.
There, that’s my tinfoil hat part of this conversation.
This Powerful New Memoir Explores Trans Joy Amid Trauma
Cecilia Gentili’s debut book is a series of letters to a hometown that condoned her abuse.
Where are you finding creative inspiration or creative joy right now?
Ixnay on the joy. Inspiration, however — there’s always something and if there stops being something, I’ll stop writing. I never ever want to write books just because I feel like I have to. It’s important to me, when I’m finishing a book, to feel like this is the last one. And that’s okay, there’s other things I can do with my life. As for where it comes from, I don’t know if I can articulate that. There’s an alchemy in there. There’s a mystery to that that I don’t think I want to attempt to put into words.
This interview has been edited and condensed.
A Safe Girl to Loveis available now from Arsenal Pulp Press.
Get the best of what’s queer. Sign up for Them’s weekly newsletter here.