Thrive Anna | Recreational Marijuana Dispensary | Anna Illinois (2024)

Favorite place. Good staff with answers to almost every single question, and I ask a lot of qeustions. Products range from skin lotion to smokeable oils. Friendly enviroment as soon as you walk in. Only problem is that the some companies supplying this dispensary don't really care to keep it stocked with deliveries.

Great place always good to me and answers my questions.

The folks there are very helpful& are always knowledgeable about there Medicines everything is Top 4 sure

Have been member for 2 years, closest to where I live. Friendly staff, and the manager Rose or Rosie is what I call her is awesome, very helpful and knowledgeable.

My favorite place... Beautiful people there. Knowledgeable & friendly bud tenders there. I always enjoy my visit when I shop for medical cannabis...

All ways helps me never got eany bud i didn't like Ray reddin

A high end healing experience is what you will discover at Thrive Anna Dispensary. Licensed Illinois Patients and Recreational Adults age 21+ are welcome to tour our beautiful facility and meet our staff. Come learn about the many products we carry. We offer a great rewards program! Come see us today!

FAQs

In Illinois you only need to be age 21+ in order to shop with us. Out of state medical isn't a factor.

We accept cash or credit cards for payment of products. FOR LEGAL: We may disclose your medical and payment information to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In Illinois, a medical marijuana patient may visit multiple dispensaries in a single day. However, patients must be aware of and adhere to purchase and possession limits for the state. In addition, all purchases are tracked in a statewide database to prevent exceeding state limits.

Residents can possess up to 30 grams of flower, 500 milligrams of THC-infused products, and 5 grams of concentrate unless they are a qualified cannabis medical patient.

Can I go to a dispensary without a card in Illinois? You need to have your medical marijuana card or identification card with you to go to a medical marijuana Illinois dispensary as a medical cannabis patient. However, any adult over the age of 21 can purchase cannabis at a dispensary within legal state limits.

Increased Possession Limits



Another benefit of the Illinois medical marijuana card is cardholders can possess twice the amount of cannabis that recreational users can. The limit for medical cardholders is 2.5 ounces of MMJ every two weeks. Meanwhile, recreational users can only possess: 30 grams of cannabis flower.

The Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer of Illinois website has a map of the dispensaries that are licensed to sell. Remember to bring your ID to prove you are 21 years old or older. Also, bring cash, because credit cards are not accepted. Although, some dispensaries may accept debit cards.

To purchase marijuana for recreational use, Illinois residents and non-residents alike must present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license, passport, or U.S. ID card, verifying they are over 21. This ensures compliance with state law and federal law regarding adult use cannabis.

The ONLY way you can complete the transaction is by using a credit or debit card – you cannot use your PayPal balance to make a purchase.

Unfortunately, regardless of what your state says about guns and cannabis, the two together are still illegal at the federal level. Federal law has explicitly stated that you cannot possess a firearm while under the influence of any narcotic, including cannabis— medicinal or not.

No. Per the state of Illinois, we cannot accept a medical cannabis card as identification to enter the dispensary. All customers must be 21 years of age or older, regardless of medical cannabis patient status.

By law in the state of Illinois, dispensaries are not allowed to share their database. with any government official, including the Illinois State Police. So if you have a void card. and you go to dispensary and buy legal weed, the state police will never know you made that purchase.

"It's supply and demand," Brad Spirrison, publisher of cannabis industry outlet Grown In, tells Axios. "We have limited dispensaries and cultivators in Illinois due to early licensing issues, so the dispensaries can charge a higher price." "When there is more competition, the price will drop."

We describe this emerging market and show there are significant price disparities between states. Recreational cannabis prices in Illinois are among the highest in the country (Headset, 2023), more than double prices in nearby Michigan. Illinois also imposes higher retail taxes than Michigan does.

$41,200 is the 25th percentile. Salaries below this are outliers. $58,100 is the 75th percentile.

What do I need to bring for my first dispensary trip? Valid Photo ID First, you'll need an ID that shows proof of age. ... Below is a list of accepted IDs: ALL IDs MUST SCAN. ... The following IDs are not Acceptable: All of your questions. ... Your Illinois Medical Card (if you have one!)

Dispensary Change Requests Update – effective immediately the Division of Medical Cannabis NO Longer requires patients/caregiver to change dispensaries.