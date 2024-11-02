Thrive Anna | Recreational Marijuana Dispensary | Anna Illinois (2024)

5.0
5.0 7 votes| 6 reviews
87 Richview Dr
Anna, IL 62906
618-715-0887
A high end healing experience is what you will discover at Thrive Anna Dispensary. Licensed Illinois Patients and Recreational Adults age 21+ are welcome to tour our beautiful facility and meet our staff. Come learn about the many products we carry. We offer a great rewards program! Come see us today!
Hours
A high end healing experience is what you will discover at Thrive Anna Dispensary. Licensed Illinois Patients and Recreational Adults age 21+ are welcome to tour our beautiful facility and meet our staff. Come learn about the many products we carry. We offer a great rewards program! Come see us today!
Operation Hours:
MondayMon:
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayTue:
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
WednesdayWed:
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayThu:
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
FridayFri:
10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdaySat:
10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SundaySun:
12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
A high end healing experience is what you will discover at Thrive Anna Dispensary. Licensed Illinois Patients and Recreational Adults age 21+ are welcome to tour our beautiful facility and meet our staff. Come learn about the many products we carry. We offer a great rewards program! Come see us today!
5.0 7 votes| 6 reviews
All ways helps me never got eany bud i didn't like Ray reddin
Posted Dec. 18, 2021, 7:35 p.m.
My favorite place... Beautiful people there. Knowledgeable & friendly bud tenders there. I always enjoy my visit when I shop for medical cannabis...
LeafLuvva007 - Posted May 28, 2021, 10:21 p.m.
Have been member for 2 years, closest to where I live. Friendly staff, and the manager Rose or Rosie is what I call her is awesome, very helpful and knowledgeable.
Bakerman - Posted May 4, 2018, 4:28 p.m.
The folks there are very helpful& are always knowledgeable about there Medicines everything is Top 4 sure
Posted April 21, 2017, 8:04 a.m.
Great place always good to me and answers my questions.
Jimmie6973 - Posted April 13, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
Favorite place. Good staff with answers to almost every single question, and I ask a lot of qeustions. Products range from skin lotion to smokeable oils. Friendly enviroment as soon as you walk in. Only problem is that the some companies supplying this dispensary don't really care to keep it stocked with deliveries.
Posted March 3, 2017, 7:10 a.m.
