Thrive Dispensary in Harrisburg, IL (2024)

DO NOT BUY ANY JOOS .3 DISPOSABLES! Both of mine were not even halfway filled! I understand that there will be a bubble at the top but half of the disposable not being there is completely ridiculous! Not to mention it was $100 total too.

I had no issues for the first year I started coming here. The staff is friendly and helpful, but the last 2 times I’ve been in, I’ve had order issues due to staff incorrectly fulfilling my order. Luckily, the first one was caught before I left the store and immediately rectified, however, this second one was not. Dude played it off like the gave me the right stuff, and I didn’t notice it til I got home. Filled out their help form, hopefully it’ll get fixed.

Great people, great products! As soon as you walk in you're greeted with friendliness. If you're going and buying (not picking up an online order) and you have questions, the people are very helpful, and explain everything to you and even help with picking out best products to help you. Definitely my favorite place to go.

Clean store friendly people I am new at this kinda store. This means you do not get to see the products before you buy. You can see displayed items such as vap pins, pipes, water pipes, etcetera, but no bud pics. I heard it has to do with the Illinois laws. I didn't ask the company.You can earn points towards future purchases. Lots of parking edge of town location. What I purchased was very good and cured properly. The weight was accurate. Check them out they serve medical and recreational.The store looks like a new building. Security on site. Great guy, very friendly he kept my little dog company while we shopped.

Thrive Dispensary is the closest store of this kind to me. Four hour drive there. You would think it would not be enjoyable however my wife and I have a blast on the drive, maybe not quiet as fun on the way back but 4-5 hours driving will do that. Now on to the store. Great people knowledgeable and honest, they seem to really want you to have the best experience possible. Thanks

Nice store, friendly staff, in and out. A little pricey compared to others. But did have a nice selection of shake/preground.

Super friendly. Always ready to help with your selection for what you need.

please please please dont shop here. they are ripping peopel off without a care in the world. go to mt vernon or marion. they are charging $15-$30 extra per item. you wont use that in gas goig nto marion or mt vernon. even buying just 1 prodcut. seriosuly this place needs to reevaluate what its doing. because its not helping people. its hurting them.

Website says open on Sunday, New Year’s Eve 2023 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Arrived that Sunday at 10:45. Only to find store closed! Calling just put one into an eternal phone message loop……..

Great store ! It is clean. Is not too small of a store with displays showing the product of things like pens containers the products come in.Tax is way too high, but that isn't the stores fault. Staff is really nice. They also sell accessories. And has a points program. You usually get a buck or two off your bill. But the more you buy, the more you get in points. I think that is how it works.Check them out. The location and parking you could not ask for better. The store sits by itself on the edge of town with lots of parking.

I've been going here for 3 years, the staff is more than accommodating, friendly, honest (if they're not familiar with something particular they tell you instead of just feeding you up for a sale, the prices are dispensary prices, so it what you would expect at any dispensary in the great crooked state of Illinois? This little dispensary may not run constant deals, but they don't try and run you through like cattle, even when they are busy, which is more than I can say for most. All in all this is a good little local dispensary.

Great experience, good atmosphere and customer service is friendly and accurately fast, they deserve the tip you leave.

first of all smells amazing inside. and if you shop online you might find some discounts. security seems intimidating but was really nice and opened the door for me. staff was nice too. wish the out of staye limits werent so low but all the more reason to come back!

2 stars for a very poor manager named Alexis. Who not only did I not have an interaction with until she threatened to not serve me because I made a joke & asked "do we get a free preroll if you lose our order?" As they couldn't fimd my order & I had to go get my phone from the car to prove I'd made one. Alexis was overly assertive on and rude for no reason. I wasn't even speaking to her but she interjected. Pretty sad from such a happy place. I just wanted to get a little herb for my disc golf tournament tomorrow. Now I'm here trying to figure out what I did to nor be served.....

Just love this place. Vets get 10% every day and rewards program is top notch

Went here on my birthday for the discount & all the workers were super helpful and patient. When I was asking about the discount during checkout they surprised me with a goody bag of fun little extras and even let me ring the bell by the register haha. Everyone was so kind and it was an amazing start to my birthday weekend and made my camping trip a lot more fun!

This place is great, good selections and very helpful staff. Enjoyed my visit. Will be coming back.

Super fast to get in, lots to choose from, the employees are very cool and helpful. Overall it was a great experience. Will definitely be back.

Although sale prices are not the same as listed online still not bad. Just wish their product had more delta 9 thc instead of it all being thcA

I've been shopping at thrive since I moved here last year. They are compassion with all of their customers as well as provide excellent high quality products. I do not shop at any other dispensary. Plus, their prices are fair and they always have something good and affordable for everyone!

FAQs

We accept cash or credit cards for payment of products. FOR LEGAL: We may disclose your medical and payment information to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

What forms of payment do you accept? Cash and debit cards, we can not accept credit cards.

What do I need to shop at Sunnyside's Illinois Dispensaries? Be sure to bring your valid ID, medical card (if applicable) and your order confirmation email—you'll need them to check in. We prefer debit card payment, but also accept cash and have ATMs for your convenience. We don't accept credit cards.

To purchase marijuana for recreational use, Illinois residents and non-residents alike must present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license, passport, or U.S. ID card, verifying they are over 21. This ensures compliance with state law and federal law regarding adult use cannabis.

Unfortunately, regardless of what your state says about guns and cannabis, the two together are still illegal at the federal level. Federal law has explicitly stated that you cannot possess a firearm while under the influence of any narcotic, including cannabis— medicinal or not.

No. Per the state of Illinois, we cannot accept a medical cannabis card as identification to enter the dispensary. All customers must be 21 years of age or older, regardless of medical cannabis patient status.

The Cannabis Retail License Application Process in Illinois



