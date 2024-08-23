Thrive Dispensary in Harrisburg, IL (2024)

Loretta H.

1720768611

I've been shopping at thrive since I moved here last year. They are compassion with all of their customers as well as provide excellent high quality products. I do not shop at any other dispensary. Plus, their prices are fair and they always have something good and affordable for everyone!

Aodhan D.

1720535584

Although sale prices are not the same as listed online still not bad. Just wish their product had more delta 9 thc instead of it all being thcA

Holly B.

1718458497

Super fast to get in, lots to choose from, the employees are very cool and helpful. Overall it was a great experience. Will definitely be back.

Anita S.

1717545966

Great place! All staff pleasant et helpful. Would recommend.

Michael H.

1715469386

This place is great, good selections and very helpful staff. Enjoyed my visit. Will be coming back.

Went here on my birthday for the discount & all the workers were super helpful and patient. When I was asking about the discount during checkout they surprised me with a goody bag of fun little extras and even let me ring the bell by the register haha. Everyone was so kind and it was an amazing start to my birthday weekend and made my camping trip a lot more fun!

JESTER 4.

1714340658

Just love this place. Vets get 10% every day and rewards program is top notch

Chris W.

1712367326

2 stars for a very poor manager named Alexis. Who not only did I not have an interaction with until she threatened to not serve me because I made a joke & asked "do we get a free preroll if you lose our order?" As they couldn't fimd my order & I had to go get my phone from the car to prove I'd made one. Alexis was overly assertive on and rude for no reason. I wasn't even speaking to her but she interjected. Pretty sad from such a happy place. I just wanted to get a little herb for my disc golf tournament tomorrow. Now I'm here trying to figure out what I did to nor be served.....

Lilo G.

1710208458

first of all smells amazing inside. and if you shop online you might find some discounts. security seems intimidating but was really nice and opened the door for me. staff was nice too. wish the out of staye limits werent so low but all the more reason to come back!

samantha C.

1709150795

Great experience, good atmosphere and customer service is friendly and accurately fast, they deserve the tip you leave.

Nathan B.

1707951249

I've been going here for 3 years, the staff is more than accommodating, friendly, honest (if they're not familiar with something particular they tell you instead of just feeding you up for a sale, the prices are dispensary prices, so it what you would expect at any dispensary in the great crooked state of Illinois? This little dispensary may not run constant deals, but they don't try and run you through like cattle, even when they are busy, which is more than I can say for most. All in all this is a good little local dispensary.

Bryan M.

1705226051

Great store ! It is clean. Is not too small of a store with displays showing the product of things like pens containers the products come in.Tax is way too high, but that isn't the stores fault. Staff is really nice. They also sell accessories. And has a points program. You usually get a buck or two off your bill. But the more you buy, the more you get in points. I think that is how it works.Check them out. The location and parking you could not ask for better. The store sits by itself on the edge of town with lots of parking.

Jim E.

1704041098

Website says open on Sunday, New Year’s Eve 2023 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Arrived that Sunday at 10:45. Only to find store closed! Calling just put one into an eternal phone message loop……..

Jade

1703593855

please please please dont shop here. they are ripping peopel off without a care in the world. go to mt vernon or marion. they are charging $15-$30 extra per item. you wont use that in gas goig nto marion or mt vernon. even buying just 1 prodcut. seriosuly this place needs to reevaluate what its doing. because its not helping people. its hurting them.

Danielle O.

1702222635

Super friendly. Always ready to help with your selection for what you need.

Clint_CRM

1698200411

Nice store, friendly staff, in and out. A little pricey compared to others. But did have a nice selection of shake/preground.

John C.

1698143659

Thrive Dispensary is the closest store of this kind to me. Four hour drive there. You would think it would not be enjoyable however my wife and I have a blast on the drive, maybe not quiet as fun on the way back but 4-5 hours driving will do that. Now on to the store. Great people knowledgeable and honest, they seem to really want you to have the best experience possible. Thanks

Bryan M.

1695425312

Clean store friendly people I am new at this kinda store. This means you do not get to see the products before you buy. You can see displayed items such as vap pins, pipes, water pipes, etcetera, but no bud pics. I heard it has to do with the Illinois laws. I didn't ask the company.You can earn points towards future purchases. Lots of parking edge of town location. What I purchased was very good and cured properly. The weight was accurate. Check them out they serve medical and recreational.The store looks like a new building. Security on site. Great guy, very friendly he kept my little dog company while we shopped.

Victoria M.

1688055215

Great people, great products! As soon as you walk in you're greeted with friendliness. If you're going and buying (not picking up an online order) and you have questions, the people are very helpful, and explain everything to you and even help with picking out best products to help you. Definitely my favorite place to go.

Kimberly D.

1687044477

I had no issues for the first year I started coming here. The staff is friendly and helpful, but the last 2 times I’ve been in, I’ve had order issues due to staff incorrectly fulfilling my order. Luckily, the first one was caught before I left the store and immediately rectified, however, this second one was not. Dude played it off like the gave me the right stuff, and I didn’t notice it til I got home. Filled out their help form, hopefully it’ll get fixed.

Jacob H.

1678147023

DO NOT BUY ANY JOOS .3 DISPOSABLES! Both of mine were not even halfway filled! I understand that there will be a bubble at the top but half of the disposable not being there is completely ridiculous! Not to mention it was $100 total too.

FAQs

Can you use credit card at Thrive dispensary Illinois? ›

We accept cash or credit cards for payment of products. FOR LEGAL: We may disclose your medical and payment information to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Does Thrive dispensary take debit cards? ›

What forms of payment do you accept? Cash and debit cards, we can not accept credit cards.

How to get a dispensary in Illinois? ›

The Dispensary Application Process and Timeline in Illinois
  1. Cannabis business application.
  2. Provisional authorization form.
  3. Business entity disclosure form.
  4. Security background forms.
  5. Owner disclosure form.
  6. Financial statements & taxes.
  7. Insurance certificates.
  8. Prequalification documentation.
Jun 3, 2024

How to open a dispensary in Rhode Island? ›

To get a Rhode Island dispensary license, an applicant must meet the following requirements:
  1. Applicants must be aged 21 years or older.
  2. They must have no prior criminal convictions.
  3. They must comply with local zoning rules or municipal approval.
  4. They must comply with tax obligations.

Do you have to pay cash at a dispensary in Illinois? ›

What do I need to shop at Sunnyside's Illinois Dispensaries? Be sure to bring your valid ID, medical card (if applicable) and your order confirmation email—you'll need them to check in. We prefer debit card payment, but also accept cash and have ATMs for your convenience. We don't accept credit cards.

Can I use my passport as an ID at a dispensary in Illinois? ›

To purchase marijuana for recreational use, Illinois residents and non-residents alike must present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license, passport, or U.S. ID card, verifying they are over 21. This ensures compliance with state law and federal law regarding adult use cannabis.

Can you own a gun and go to the dispensary in Illinois? ›

Unfortunately, regardless of what your state says about guns and cannabis, the two together are still illegal at the federal level. Federal law has explicitly stated that you cannot possess a firearm while under the influence of any narcotic, including cannabis— medicinal or not.

Can I bring my child into a dispensary in Illinois? ›

No. Per the state of Illinois, we cannot accept a medical cannabis card as identification to enter the dispensary. All customers must be 21 years of age or older, regardless of medical cannabis patient status.

How much does it cost to apply for a dispensary in Illinois? ›

The Cannabis Retail License Application Process in Illinois

Along with the application and all supplemental materials, there is a non-refundable application fee of $5,000, or $2,500 if you qualify as a social equity applicant.

What is the cheapest state to open a dispensary? ›

However, factoring in overall financial needs, Oklahoma requires the least amount of start up capital to open a dispensary. With other factors such as legality, license availability, taxes, and market forces, Oregon, Colorado, and Michigan are also top contenders. How do I write a business plan for a dispensary?

How much does it cost to open a dispensary in USA? ›

The cost of opening a cannabis dispensary ranges from $150,000 to $2 million. That includes key costs of around $250,000 for annual staffing, $100,000 in yearly rent, and $50,000 for up-front renovations. Of course, everyone's budget is different, and there are a lot of variables when it comes to capital requirements.

How much does it cost to open dispensary Michigan? ›

A dispensary license in Michigan costs $15,000 per year. Add to that, an initial pre-qualification application fee of $3,000. In addition, there are two microbusiness licenses that have fee costs of $8,300 and $18,600, depending on which type of certification you desire.

