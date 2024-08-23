Thrive - Harrisburg | Medical Marijuana Dispensary | Harrisburg Illinois (2024)

Roll over the stars, then click to rate.
4.4
Reviews
4.44.4 14 votes| 10 reviews
Sort by: Post Date | Post Length | User Reviews | Most Helpful
Came a few months back. Employs we're so helpful n explained what it was I needed 4 anxiety and pain. I live n Benton n was worth the drive.I loved it
Posted Nov. 17, 2020, 11:30 a.m.
Great customer service.This dispensary has a very nice assortment of bud. I’ve never waited longer than 5 minutes.
Bjagger - Posted June 30, 2020, 7:02 p.m.
Ordered 2 Lime Skunk cartridges and the guy told me he had an eighth of Vanilla Kush flower, which I happily added to my order. Had a great first-time experience here. Was nervous because I'd never been to a dispensary before, but they were professional, friendly, and cool to talk to. Will be back!
dhsbsu88 - Posted May 24, 2020, 9:38 p.m.
Extremely high price and 34% tax. No bud. Extreamly screwed up computer system. Mi. MUCH cheaper and no limits.!
Ss63 - Posted May 12, 2020, 8:05 a.m.
Your site lot a important info. Tks. D.A.*****. I
D.A. - Posted Aug. 1, 2019, 8:35 p.m.
as a disabled vet what steps do i take to obtain a state card and how much also where can i get a pic at
podunk - Posted Jan. 19, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
Today was my first time to Thrive ,was a really comfortable experience ,was well pleased with all the help to get the best products for me, all else I can say is ..see you soon Thrive. ..........
Posted June 14, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
This place is awesome! Rosie was a big help my first visit! Everyone there makes you feel right at home all are very knowledgeable as well. I would recommend Thrive Harrisburg without hesitation.
kentlemay2 - Posted May 1, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
You feel like family at Thrive. I haven't bought a strain that wasn't effective for my medical conditions yet because they are very knowledgeable. I drive a little further for their customer care and family-like atmosphere. Customers also get bonus dollars to spend in the dispensary each year you stay with them. Their knowledge and care extend beyond selling medical cannabis. I have been a patient since November and always had great help and positive experiences. Just had wonderful BBQ at their one year celebration and took home some awesome strains at excellent prices. They carry strains that people in other states say are hard to impossible to find. Plus Illinois growers are producing some excellent strains that are extremely effective. Yesterday I took home, Chicago Blue Dream (Blue Dream), Charlotte's Web, Maui Wowie, Holy Grail, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush, The equivalent of one ounce for less than the price of one ounce of a single strain because of anniversary sale prices.
Medicinemom - Posted March 25, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
Great staff, great deals, great product, overall great facility. :)
Penley420 - Posted Jan. 29, 2017, 9:28 p.m.
How often do you come across a cannabis strain that completely blows you away? The color, taste, smell, and feel of a strain make you want to try it again. What's so different about it? You'll find the answer in the geneti ...
How often do you come across a cannabis strain that completely blows you away? The color, taste, smell, and feel of a strain make you want to try it again. What's so diffe ...
AllBud
Don't you hate the word "complete." It's a promise that always leaves something out.Still, there are always questions people fail to ask before or answer well, so we'll try to complete this beginner's cannabis guide and 20 ...
Don't you hate the word "complete." It's a promise that always leaves something out.Still, there are always questions people fail to ask before or answer well, so we'll tr ...
AllBud
If you can see a film about the bong, you’ll have a problem. And, you are late fixing. If you can see the scum on your bong, imagine how that looks on your tongue, throat, and lungs. If you have left the bong to accumulate ...
If you can see a film about the bong, you’ll have a problem. And, you are late fixing. If you can see the scum on your bong, imagine how that looks on your tongue, throat, ...
AllBud
When it comes to cannabis, there is no "one size fits all" approach to product and use. Everything starts with your personal physical and emotional constitution. That's good, and it's terrible. It's good because cannabis ...
When it comes to cannabis, there is no "one size fits all" approach to product and use. Everything starts with your personal physical and emotional constitution. That's g ...
AllBud
- View All Articles