Thrive - Harrisburg | Medical Marijuana Dispensary | Harrisburg Illinois (2024)

Came a few months back. Employs we're so helpful n explained what it was I needed 4 anxiety and pain. I live n Benton n was worth the drive.I loved it

Posted Nov. 17, 2020, 11:30 a.m.

Great customer service.This dispensary has a very nice assortment of bud. I’ve never waited longer than 5 minutes.

Bjagger - Posted June 30, 2020, 7:02 p.m.

Extremely high price and 34% tax. No bud. Extreamly screwed up computer system. Mi. MUCH cheaper and no limits.!

Ss63 - Posted May 12, 2020, 8:05 a.m.

Your site lot a important info. Tks. D.A.*****. I

D.A. - Posted Aug. 1, 2019, 8:35 p.m.

as a disabled vet what steps do i take to obtain a state card and how much also where can i get a pic at

podunk - Posted Jan. 19, 2018, 8:38 a.m.

Today was my first time to Thrive ,was a really comfortable experience ,was well pleased with all the help to get the best products for me, all else I can say is ..see you soon Thrive. ..........

Posted June 14, 2017, 6:33 p.m.

This place is awesome! Rosie was a big help my first visit! Everyone there makes you feel right at home all are very knowledgeable as well. I would recommend Thrive Harrisburg without hesitation.

kentlemay2 - Posted May 1, 2017, 11:20 p.m.

You feel like family at Thrive. I haven't bought a strain that wasn't effective for my medical conditions yet because they are very knowledgeable. I drive a little further for their customer care and family-like atmosphere. Customers also get bonus dollars to spend in the dispensary each year you stay with them. Their knowledge and care extend beyond selling medical cannabis. I have been a patient since November and always had great help and positive experiences. Just had wonderful BBQ at their one year celebration and took home some awesome strains at excellent prices. They carry strains that people in other states say are hard to impossible to find. Plus Illinois growers are producing some excellent strains that are extremely effective. Yesterday I took home, Chicago Blue Dream (Blue Dream), Charlotte's Web, Maui Wowie, Holy Grail, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush, The equivalent of one ounce for less than the price of one ounce of a single strain because of anniversary sale prices.

Medicinemom - Posted March 25, 2017, 9:09 a.m.

Great staff, great deals, great product, overall great facility. :)

Penley420 - Posted Jan. 29, 2017, 9:28 p.m.

FAQs

Is there a marijuana dispensary in Harrisburg, Illinois? ›

Thrive IL (Harrisburg) - Recreational Menu - a Cannabis Dispensary in Harrisburg, IL.

Can I go to a dispensary twice in one day Illinois? ›

To avoid a lapse in your ability to access medical cannabis, you should begin the renewal process at least 45-90 days before your current card. Can I visit multiple dispensaries in one day? In Illinois, a medical marijuana patient may visit multiple dispensaries in a single day.

Who has the best marijuana in Illinois? ›

10 Best Marijuana Dispensaries in Illinois!
  • Hatch, Addison, IL. ...
  • Nature's Care, Rolling Meadows, IL. ...
  • Zen Leaf Pilsen, Chicago, IL. ...
  • Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary, Champaign, IL. ...
  • EarthMed, Addison, IL. ...
  • nuEra, Urbana, IL. ...
  • Nature's Treatment of Illinois, Milan, IL. ...
  • RISE Dispensaries, Mundelein, IL.

Is there a limit on how much you can buy at dispensary in Illinois? ›

Residents can possess up to 30 grams of flower, 500 milligrams of THC-infused products, and 5 grams of concentrate unless they are a qualified cannabis medical patient. Out of state people can only have half of those limits.

How many recreational marijuana plants can you have in Illinois? ›

Growing cannabis at home

You can grow up to 5 cannabis plants in your home. You must follow the state rules related to security and privacy. For example, the plants must be in a locked room, with no access to anyone under 21, and not visible to the public.

How much does recreational marijuana cost in Illinois? ›

CharacteristicPrice in U.S. dollars per ounce
Illinois351.63
Oklahoma341.5
Connecticut331.46
Texas322.95
9 more rows
Aug 22, 2023

Do dispensaries keep your information in Illinois? ›

By law in the state of Illinois, dispensaries are not allowed to share their database. with any government official, including the Illinois State Police. So if you have a void card. and you go to dispensary and buy legal weed, the state police will never know you made that purchase.

Can Indiana residents buy from Illinois dispensaries? ›

The answer is: No. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Indiana.

How often can you buy at a dispensary in PA? ›

Pennsylvania dispensaries cannot dispense more than a 90-day supply (192 medical marijuana units) to a patient or caregiver until they have less than a 7-day supply remaining. A unit of Marijuana is: 3.5 grams of flower.

Is it cheaper to buy marijuana in Illinois or Michigan? ›

State play: Illinois' recreational marijuana sales and tax revenue have grown steadily since going online in 2019. Yes, but: Illinois is in danger of losing revenue to states like Michigan, which on average charges almost $65 less for an ounce of high-quality marijuana.

What state has the best marijuana in the world? ›

Given that the cannabis strains grown in Alaska are adapted to the state's unique climate and environment, the state is known to produce some of the most potent and flavorful cannabis in the world.

Why are Illinois dispensaries so expensive? ›

Illinoisans pay the second-highest taxes in the nation to buy recreational marijuana, which pushes consumers to other states and unregulated sellers. High taxes on everything from cannabis to people's homes will always be an issue in Illinois as long as spending increases at an irresponsible and unsustainable rate.

Can I bring my child into a dispensary in Illinois? ›

No. Per the state of Illinois, we cannot accept a medical cannabis card as identification to enter the dispensary. All customers must be 21 years of age or older, regardless of medical cannabis patient status.

Are all dispensaries in Illinois cash only? ›

The Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer of Illinois website has a map of the dispensaries that are licensed to sell. Remember to bring your ID to prove you are 21 years old or older. Also, bring cash, because credit cards are not accepted. Although, some dispensaries may accept debit cards.

How much does the average dispensary make in Illinois? ›

How much does a Dispensary make in Illinois? The average dispensary salary in Illinois is $39,000 per year or $18.75 per hour. Entry level positions start at $35,360 per year while most experienced workers make up to $70,000 per year.

Can I go to a dispensary in Illinois without a card? ›

Yes, you can visit a dispensary in Illinois without a medical cannabis card. Illinois residents over the age of 21 can buy recreational cannabis from licensed dispensaries.

Is marijuana sold recreationally in Illinois? ›

Illinois state law allows adults over the age of 21 to legally consume, purchase, and possess cannabis, with certain restrictions.

Is Illinois marijuana cash only? ›

The Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer of Illinois website has a map of the dispensaries that are licensed to sell. Remember to bring your ID to prove you are 21 years old or older. Also, bring cash, because credit cards are not accepted. Although, some dispensaries may accept debit cards.

Do you need Illinois ID for dispensary? ›

Any government issued identification is acceptable for a medical patient to use for access to a medical cannabis dispensary including: Illinois Driver's License, Illinois Temporary Visitor Driver's License or State Identification Card issued by the Illinois Secretary of State.

