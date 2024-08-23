Thrive - Harrisburg | Medical Marijuana Dispensary | Harrisburg Illinois (2024)

When it comes to cannabis, there is no "one size fits all" approach to product and use. Everything starts with your personal physical and emotional constitution. That's g ...

When it comes to cannabis, there is no "one size fits all" approach to product and use. Everything starts with your personal physical and emotional constitution. That's good, and it's terrible. It's good because cannabis ...

If you can see a film about the bong, you’ll have a problem. And, you are late fixing. If you can see the scum on your bong, imagine how that looks on your tongue, throat, and lungs. If you have left the bong to accumulate ...

Don't you hate the word "complete." It's a promise that always leaves something out.Still, there are always questions people fail to ask before or answer well, so we'll try to complete this beginner's cannabis guide and 20 ...

How often do you come across a cannabis strain that completely blows you away? The color, taste, smell, and feel of a strain make you want to try it again. What's so different about it? You'll find the answer in the geneti ...

You feel like family at Thrive. I haven't bought a strain that wasn't effective for my medical conditions yet because they are very knowledgeable. I drive a little further for their customer care and family-like atmosphere. Customers also get bonus dollars to spend in the dispensary each year you stay with them. Their knowledge and care extend beyond selling medical cannabis. I have been a patient since November and always had great help and positive experiences. Just had wonderful BBQ at their one year celebration and took home some awesome strains at excellent prices. They carry strains that people in other states say are hard to impossible to find. Plus Illinois growers are producing some excellent strains that are extremely effective. Yesterday I took home, Chicago Blue Dream (Blue Dream), Charlotte's Web, Maui Wowie, Holy Grail, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush, The equivalent of one ounce for less than the price of one ounce of a single strain because of anniversary sale prices.

This place is awesome! Rosie was a big help my first visit! Everyone there makes you feel right at home all are very knowledgeable as well. I would recommend Thrive Harrisburg without hesitation.

Today was my first time to Thrive ,was a really comfortable experience ,was well pleased with all the help to get the best products for me, all else I can say is ..see you soon Thrive. ..........

as a disabled vet what steps do i take to obtain a state card and how much also where can i get a pic at

Extremely high price and 34% tax. No bud. Extreamly screwed up computer system. Mi. MUCH cheaper and no limits.!

Ordered 2 Lime Skunk cartridges and the guy told me he had an eighth of Vanilla Kush flower, which I happily added to my order. Had a great first-time experience here. Was nervous because I'd never been to a dispensary before, but they were professional, friendly, and cool to talk to. Will be back!

Came a few months back. Employs we're so helpful n explained what it was I needed 4 anxiety and pain. I live n Benton n was worth the drive.I loved it

FAQs

Thrive IL (Harrisburg) - Recreational Menu - a Cannabis Dispensary in Harrisburg, IL.

To avoid a lapse in your ability to access medical cannabis, you should begin the renewal process at least 45-90 days before your current card. Can I visit multiple dispensaries in one day? In Illinois, a medical marijuana patient may visit multiple dispensaries in a single day.

Residents can possess up to 30 grams of flower, 500 milligrams of THC-infused products, and 5 grams of concentrate unless they are a qualified cannabis medical patient. Out of state people can only have half of those limits.

Growing cannabis at home



You can grow up to 5 cannabis plants in your home. You must follow the state rules related to security and privacy. For example, the plants must be in a locked room, with no access to anyone under 21, and not visible to the public.

Characteristic Price in U.S. dollars per ounce Illinois 351.63 Oklahoma 341.5 Connecticut 331.46 Texas 322.95 9 more rows Aug 22, 2023

By law in the state of Illinois, dispensaries are not allowed to share their database. with any government official, including the Illinois State Police. So if you have a void card. and you go to dispensary and buy legal weed, the state police will never know you made that purchase.

The answer is: No. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Indiana.

Pennsylvania dispensaries cannot dispense more than a 90-day supply (192 medical marijuana units) to a patient or caregiver until they have less than a 7-day supply remaining. A unit of Marijuana is: 3.5 grams of flower.

State play: Illinois' recreational marijuana sales and tax revenue have grown steadily since going online in 2019. Yes, but: Illinois is in danger of losing revenue to states like Michigan, which on average charges almost $65 less for an ounce of high-quality marijuana.

Given that the cannabis strains grown in Alaska are adapted to the state's unique climate and environment, the state is known to produce some of the most potent and flavorful cannabis in the world.

Illinoisans pay the second-highest taxes in the nation to buy recreational marijuana, which pushes consumers to other states and unregulated sellers. High taxes on everything from cannabis to people's homes will always be an issue in Illinois as long as spending increases at an irresponsible and unsustainable rate.

No. Per the state of Illinois, we cannot accept a medical cannabis card as identification to enter the dispensary. All customers must be 21 years of age or older, regardless of medical cannabis patient status.

The Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer of Illinois website has a map of the dispensaries that are licensed to sell. Remember to bring your ID to prove you are 21 years old or older. Also, bring cash, because credit cards are not accepted. Although, some dispensaries may accept debit cards.

How much does a Dispensary make in Illinois? The average dispensary salary in Illinois is $39,000 per year or $18.75 per hour. Entry level positions start at $35,360 per year while most experienced workers make up to $70,000 per year.

Yes, you can visit a dispensary in Illinois without a medical cannabis card. Illinois residents over the age of 21 can buy recreational cannabis from licensed dispensaries.

Illinois state law allows adults over the age of 21 to legally consume, purchase, and possess cannabis, with certain restrictions.

Any government issued identification is acceptable for a medical patient to use for access to a medical cannabis dispensary including: Illinois Driver's License, Illinois Temporary Visitor Driver's License or State Identification Card issued by the Illinois Secretary of State.