Ticket to Paradise (2022) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

56% Tomatometer 224 Reviews 87% Audience Score 2,500+ Verified Ratings Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances. Read More Read Less Watch on Fandango at Home Buy Now

Where to Watch

Ticket to Paradise

Fandango at Home Prime Video

Rent Ticket to Paradise on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, or buy it on Fandango at Home, Prime Video.

Ticket to Paradise

What to Know

Critics Consensus

Ticket to Paradise may not send viewers all the way to the promised land, but this reunion for a pair of megawatt stars is still an agreeably frothy good time.

Audience Says

A-list stars, beautiful scenery, and a lighthearted romcom story — what else could you want from Ticket to Paradise?

Ticket to Paradise movie review (2022) | Roger EbertTicket ins Paradies - Stream: Jetzt Film online anschauen‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in a Frothy, Flawed Rom-Com

Critics Reviews

Ticket to Paradise (2022) | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Scott Tobias The Reveal (Substack) The gnawing arbitrariness of Ticket to Paradise cuts to the heart of why the Hollywood rom-com has been so deficient for so long, often turning to outrageously silly premises just to throw some obstacles in the way. Rated: 2.5/5 Dec 19, 2022 Full Review Ticket to Paradise (2022) | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Charles Bramesco Little White Lies From Hawks to Ephron, the genre’s greats rooted their conflicts in differences of class or culture, a link to reality balancing out the glamour which Parker demonstrates no interest in pursuing. Rated: 1/5 Oct 24, 2022 Full Review Ticket to Paradise (2022) | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Sara Michelle Fetters MovieFreak.com Ticket to Paradise is more staycation than vacation, and as such it is equally as memorable. Rated: 2.5/4 Oct 24, 2022 Full Review Ticket to Paradise (2022) | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Matt Brunson Film Frenzy Grant and Dunne; Hudson and Day; Hanks and Ryan; Sandler and Barrymore (or even Sandler and Kevin James) -- any of these screen couplings could easily be inserted into the plug-and-play template of this pleasant if not particularly distinguished romcom. Rated: 2.5/4 Feb 26, 2024 Full Review Ticket to Paradise (2022) | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Prabhjot Bains Tilt Magazine It’s easy to pass off Ticket to Paradise as the quintessential airplane watch, something to put on to bide your time until you move on to bigger and better things but this ostensibly smooth, airy watch is the worst type of romantic comedy. Nov 2, 2023 Full Review Ticket to Paradise (2022) | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Mini Anthikad-Chhibber The Hindu The easy camaraderie between George Clooney and Julia Roberts and gorgeous location make this amiable rom-com the best kind of eye candy. Oct 4, 2023 Full Review Read all reviews

Audience Reviews

Karla C It's Julia and George, what is there not to love? Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 02/15/24 Full Review Belinda Good light hearted comedy Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 01/19/23 Full Review Suzanne S Funny. Love George Clooney and Julia Roberts Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 01/15/23 Full Review Elaine J L Feel good movie and well acted. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 01/12/23 Full Review Kyle Loved the chemistry between Clooney & Roberts. The scenery was gorgeous. Very funny & thoroughly enjoyable! Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 01/01/23 Full Review Bev Loved it! Very very funny! Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 12/31/22 Full Review Read all reviews

Ticket to Paradise

My Rating

Cast & Crew

Ol Parker Director George Clooney David Julia Roberts Georgia Kaitlyn Dever Lily Billie Lourd Wren Maxime Bouttier Gede
Movie Clips

Ticket to Paradise

Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Dolphin Bite Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Dolphin Bite 1:53 Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - I Wanted to Be Happy! Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - I Wanted to Be Happy! 1:10 Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - A Father's Blessing Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - A Father's Blessing 3:01 Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Wedding in Bali Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Wedding in Bali 2:53 Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - How They Broke Up Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - How They Broke Up 3:40 Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Awkward Kiss Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Awkward Kiss 2:21 Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - First Kiss Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - First Kiss 1:45 Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Couples Beer Pong Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Couples Beer Pong 3:06 Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - The Good Stuff Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - The Good Stuff 2:59 Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Snake Bite Marriage Proposal Ticket to Paradise: Official Clip - Snake Bite Marriage Proposal 2:08 View more videos

Videos

Ticket to Paradise

Fan Favorite Rotten Movies Fan Favorite Rotten Movies 25:12 Ticket to Paradise: Exclusive Featurette - Destination Wedding Ticket to Paradise: Exclusive Featurette - Destination Wedding 1:04 The 'Ticket to Paradise' Cast Talk Beer Pong, Rom-Coms, and Batman The 'Ticket to Paradise' Cast Talk Beer Pong, Rom-Coms, and Batman 28:33 Ticket to Paradise: Featurette - Still in Love Ticket to Paradise: Featurette - Still in Love 0:41 Ticket to Paradise: Featurette - Young Co-Stars Ticket to Paradise: Featurette - Young Co-Stars 0:52 Ticket to Paradise: Exclusive Featurette - Favorite Part Ticket to Paradise: Exclusive Featurette - Favorite Part 0:44 Ticket to Paradise: Featurette - In Literal Paradise Ticket to Paradise: Featurette - In Literal Paradise 0:35 Ticket to Paradise: Featurette - Rotten Together Ticket to Paradise: Featurette - Rotten Together 0:42 Ticket to Paradise: Trailer 1 Ticket to Paradise: Trailer 1 2:42 View more videos

Photos

Ticket to Paradise

Movie Info

Synopsis Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

Director
Ol Parker

Producer
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Sarah Harvey, Deborah Balderstone

Screenwriter
Ol Parker, Daniel Pipski

Distributor
Universal Pictures

Production Co
Working Title Films, Red Om Films, Smokehouse Pictures

Rating
PG-13 (Some Strong Language|Brief Suggestive Material)

Genre
Romance, Comedy

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
Oct 21, 2022, Wide

Release Date (Streaming)
Dec 9, 2022

Box Office (Gross USA)
$68.2M

Runtime
1h 44m

Sound Mix
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Aspect Ratio
Scope (2.35:1)
FAQs

How does the banana trick work in Ticket to Paradise? ›

To do so, Georgia deploys the Banana Trick. “Did you know that in America, we slice our bananas before we peel them?” she asks the gaggle of kids. Then she peels a banana to reveal that it is, yes, pre-sliced inside, using their distraction to swipe the rings from the kid's little purse. Mission accomplished.

Is a ticket to Paradise free on Amazon Prime? ›

If you don't want to go to the movies, Ticket to Paradise can now be watched in 4K Ultra HD at home for $25 (or rent it for $20) via Prime Video.

Do Lily and Gede get married? ›

Lily and Gede are touched, complete the ceremony and get married. On the morning after the wedding, Georgia tells Paul that she cannot marry him, and they end their relationship.

Is the movie Ticket to Paradise free on Peaco*ck? ›

You can watch Two Tickets to Paradise on Peaco*ck. Just sign up for Peaco*ck Premium.

Does the banana trick really work? ›

The Morning Banana Diet will probably work simply because you'll eat less. There is nothing, though, about a morning banana that specifically promotes weight loss. There's nothing magical about not eating anything after 8 p.m., however. But if you eat late now, this tip will likely cut out some calories.

What is the banana checkout trick? ›

Commonly known as the 'banana trick', shoppers put through an item through as a fruit or vegetable to pay a fraction of the price. And the survey found that nearly half - 48 per cent - believed this trick shouldn't be considered a criminal act.

Can I watch Ticket to Paradise on Netflix? ›

WILL TICKET TO PARADISE BE ON NETFLIX? Ticket to Paradise currently does not have any plans to be streaming on Netflix. Although, that doesn't rule out any future possibility. A deal between Universal and Netflix gives the streaming giant access to live-action movies four years after their theatrical release.

Is Ticket to Paradise streaming anywhere? ›

Streaming on Roku. Ticket to Paradise, a romance movie starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Kaitlyn Dever is available to stream now. Watch it on STARZ, DIRECTV, The Roku Channel, ROW8, Fandango at Home, Prime Video or Apple TV on your Roku device.

Is Paradise Lost on Amazon Prime? ›

Watch Paradise Lost | Prime Video.

What hotel was Ticket to Paradise filmed in? ›

Check into Palm Bay Resort on Long Island and you'll immediately understand why it played a starring role in Ticket to Paradise. Balinese-inspired villas tucked into the rainforest with beckoning Coral Sea views – it's a slice of total tranquillity.

Do the parents end up together in Ticket to Paradise? ›

Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) and Gede (Maxime Bouttier) are officially married and happy. And although their vacation in the scenic and beautiful Bali has come to an end, Georgia and David decide to remain on the island for a while longer, suggesting they may rekindle their romance after so many years apart.

What movie does the divorced parents go to their daughter's wedding? ›

He later costarred with Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise (2022), a rom-com about a divorced couple who try to stop their daughter's wedding.

How much is free on Peaco*ck? ›

Peaco*ck's free plan has around 10,000 hours of ad-supported movies and TV shows, but you can get access to a lot more by upgrading to a Peaco*ck Premium plan.

Is paradise on Peaco*ck? ›

You can watch The Paradise on Peaco*ck. Peaco*ck currently has 2 seasons of The Paradise available for streaming.

Are Peaco*ck movies commercial free? ›

You can't skip advertisem*nts on Peaco*ck, but you can upgrade to Peaco*ck Premium Plus to watch with limited interruptions.

What are they farming in Ticket to Paradise? ›

While snorkeling off the coast, their tour boat leaves them behind, and they are rescued by a young Balinese seaweed farmer named Gede. That night, Lily and Gede hit it off.

SAMA Computer Cases - Newegg.com
Thương hiệu SAMA Case - Vỏ máy tính
