Ticket to Paradise (2022) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

Synopsis Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

Karla C It's Julia and George, what is there not to love? Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 02/15/24 Full Review Belinda Good light hearted comedy Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 01/19/23 Full Review Suzanne S Funny. Love George Clooney and Julia Roberts Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 01/15/23 Full Review Elaine J L Feel good movie and well acted. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 01/12/23 Full Review Kyle Loved the chemistry between Clooney & Roberts. The scenery was gorgeous. Very funny & thoroughly enjoyable! Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 01/01/23 Full Review Bev Loved it! Very very funny! Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 12/31/22 Full Review Read all reviews

A-list stars, beautiful scenery, and a lighthearted romcom story — what else could you want from Ticket to Paradise?

Ticket to Paradise may not send viewers all the way to the promised land, but this reunion for a pair of megawatt stars is still an agreeably frothy good time.

To do so, Georgia deploys the Banana Trick. “Did you know that in America, we slice our bananas before we peel them?” she asks the gaggle of kids. Then she peels a banana to reveal that it is, yes, pre-sliced inside, using their distraction to swipe the rings from the kid's little purse. Mission accomplished.

Lily and Gede are touched, complete the ceremony and get married. On the morning after the wedding, Georgia tells Paul that she cannot marry him, and they end their relationship.

Check into Palm Bay Resort on Long Island and you'll immediately understand why it played a starring role in Ticket to Paradise. Balinese-inspired villas tucked into the rainforest with beckoning Coral Sea views – it's a slice of total tranquillity.

Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) and Gede (Maxime Bouttier) are officially married and happy. And although their vacation in the scenic and beautiful Bali has come to an end, Georgia and David decide to remain on the island for a while longer, suggesting they may rekindle their romance after so many years apart.

He later costarred with Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise (2022), a rom-com about a divorced couple who try to stop their daughter's wedding.

While snorkeling off the coast, their tour boat leaves them behind, and they are rescued by a young Balinese seaweed farmer named Gede. That night, Lily and Gede hit it off.