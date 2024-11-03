Tickets, Fares and Route Maps (2024)

© dpa

Tickets, tariff zones and route maps of public transport in Berlin.

With a valid ticket, ticket holders have access to all public transport in Berlin, including the S-Bahn, subway, buses, trams and ferries. The fare depends on the tariff zone and the ticket's period of validity.

Fare Zones & Network Maps

Berlin is divided into three fare zones: AB, BC, and ABC. The fare zone AB includes the urban center of Berlin as well as the area up to the city limits. The fare zone ABC additionally includes Berlin's surrounding area, BER Airport, and Potsdam Central Station.

Ticket Fares

Single Ticket (Einzelfahrschein) A single ticket is valid for one person and a two-hour journey through the city. It is a one-way ticket, meaning that round trips and return journeys are not included - for such purposes a new ticket must be purchased. Fare zone AB: €3,50 (regular), €2.20 (reduced)

Fare zone BC: €4 (regular), €2.70 (reduced)

Fare zone ABC: €4.40 (regular), €3.20 (reduced)

Short Trip Ticket (Kurzstrecke) A short trip ticket costs €2,40 (reduced fee €1.90). It is valid for three stops on the S-Bahn or subway, change of train being permitted, or six stops on buses and trams. A change of vehicle is not permitted.

Tariff for Children Small children up to the age of five travel free of charge when accompanied. Children from 6 to 14 years travel with a reduced fare ticket.

Tariff for Persons with Severe Disabilities Persons with severe disabilites in possession of a Schwerbehindertenausweis with supplement and valid token can ride all VBB public transport free of charge. An accompanying person and, if applicable, a service dog also travel free of charge.

Daily, Weekly & Group Tickets

24-Hour Single Ticket A 24-hour ticket allows one passenger to travel during 24 hours for as many trips as desired. Transportation fares for up to three children aged six to fourteen are included in the ticket price. Fare zone AB: €9.90 (regular), €6.50 (reduced)

Fare zone BC: €10.40 (regular), €6.80 (reduced)

Fare zone ABC: €11.40 (regular), €7 (reduced)

24-Hour Group Ticket The small-group day ticket allows up to 5 people to use all public transportation services for 24 hours. One dog can also be taken along Fare zone AB: €31

Fare zone BC: €32

Fare zone ABC: €33

7-Day Single Ticket The seven-day ticket allows one passenger to travel for a flat rate from time of validation for 7 consecutive days until midnight at the end of the 7th day. Fare zone AB: €41.50

Fare zone BC: €42.50

Fare zone ABC: €49

Buying & Validating Tickets

Buying Tickets Tickets for public transport can be purchased at the multilingual ticket machines located on the platforms of S-Bahn and subway stations. On buses, fares are paid to the bus driver, on trams at the ticket machines inside the trains. It is not possible to pay with cash on the bus. In larger stations, the S-Bahn and the BVG also provide ticket counters. Tickets can also be purchased via the free BVG app.

Validating Your Ticket Before the journey starts, tickets must be validated by stamping them at the yellow or red boxes located on S-Bahn and subway platforms and inside buses or trams. In case of inspection, a ticket that is not stamped is not valid.

Fare Evasion in Berlin Anyone caught using public transportion without a valid ticket must pay a higher fare of 60 Euros. Even people who forgot to stamp their ticket must pay the fine. Be aware that ticket inspectors are dressed in plain clothes and will not make any exceptions for tourists. Those who get caught have to show a valid form of ID, otherwise the police will be called.

Bicycles & Dogs on Public Transport

It is generally permitted to take your bicycle or dog with you on public transport in Berlin. However, some special rules and conditions apply and an additional ticket may be necessary. E-scooters are prohibited on underground trains, trams and buses. Find out more information:

Dogs on Public Transport: Costs and Conditions

Bicycles on Public Transport: Costs and Conditions

Related Content

© dpa Public Transportation in Berlin Information about S-Bahn, U-Bahn, buses, and trams in Berlin: Tickets, fares, regulations, networks, schedules and more

© dpa Weekend Tips: What to Do This Weekend in Berlin October 11 - 13, 2024: Events, concerts, exhibitions and more things to do for your perfect weekend in Berlin. more

© VisitBerlin Berlin WelcomeCard: Berlin's official tourist ticket As an official tourist ticket, the Berlin WelcomeCard offers discounts for attractions in Berlin and for 48 hours, 72 hours or 5 days of free travel on public transport. more

Source: Berlin.de Last edited: 24 September 2024