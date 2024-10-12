Time Tracking Guidance | It's Your Yale (2024)

For staff members on approved continuous leaves, pending leaves with LTD claims or M&P staff receiving a University paid benefit (STD or Parental Pay), Yale’s Absence Management Office will manage the Absence Calendar. However, we recommend continuing to review your staff’s Absence Calendar and timesheet, if applicable, to ensure accuracy.

Please note that staff on unpaid continuous leaves will not receive pay from Yale even if accruals or hours worked are entered in the Absence Calendar or timesheet. Staff who return to work prior to their last approved day of leave must notify The Standard in order to have their leave properly ended.

Managers are responsible for logging pay related to intermittent FMLA absences in Workday. Staff may either choose to use accruals or not.Important: Please note that with the new changes related to state Paid Family and Medical leave benefits, there is no change to how staff intermittent absences are processed. Staff may either use accruals or not. For more information, visit thePaid Family and Medical Leave (PFML)page. After the staff member reports their intermittent time to The Standard, managers will receive an automated email notification confirming whether the absence is approved or denied. Managers will receive a separate email indicating whether or not the staff member chose to use accruals. Regardless of the notification, if a staff member contacts the manager and states they will be absent from work, the manager is responsible to documentpaid or unpaid timeon the timesheet in WorkDay.

Workday Timekeeping Process

For supervisors with staff on intermittent leave, entering time off for the hours or days absent is identical to the standard process of entering time off for a staff member. The only difference is that, prior to clicking Submit, the manager should click in the Reason field in the “Details for: [Time Off]” section of the screen and choose “On Leave.” Service and Maintenance supervisors will need to select the most appropriate choice from the displayed “On Leave” Reasons. Please discuss accrual usage (sick, vacation/PTO, unpaid) for intermittent occurrences with your staff who have approved intermittent leaves and coordinate for this entry into Workday Timekeeping.

For denied occurrences, managers should follow normal absence payment procedures.

If no email is received, managers may visitThe Standard online portalto see if the staff member logged the absence. If no email was received after 24 hours, the absence is likely to be reported as “not timely” and therefore denied.

When in doubt, remember: Workday should be used to ensure proper pay, not leave tracking.