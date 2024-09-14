Time Tracking Guidance | It's Your Yale (2024)

Accommodations: While staff are absent from work on a leave as a form of accommodation (intermittent or reduced schedule), department managers and their staff are responsible to adjust pay when necessary, just as one would manage PTO or sick days.
If a staff member is on an approved continuous leave as a form of accommodation, the Yale Absence Management team will handle the timesheet, starting April 1st, 2023.
Leaves of Absence: Time Keeping and Pay Administration for staff members on Intermittent (all job categories) or Reduced Schedules (hourly staff) Leaves of Absence without Disability (Short or Long Term) Income Replacement
There are two components to managing these absences: (1)trackingjob protected time away from workand (2)ensuring proper payaffiliated with the absence. These are two separate processes.When short term (STD) or long term disability (LTD) applies, the Yale Absence Management team will assist.
Quick Glance – Leaves of Absence Roles and Responsibilities
View the Intermittent Time Off Tracking and Pay Chart.
Additional Important Details
Staff Responsibility While on a Leave of Absence
For intermittent leaves, if a staff member expects to miss a full or partial work day because of a reason related to their intermittent FMLA leave, they are required to report their absence as follows:
- Report the absence to their department/manager in accordance with any established call-in procedures for their department. They must also notify their department/manager that their absence is related to their intermittent FMLA. Staff should communicate with their manager on whether they would like to receive pay (using accruals) or not (unpaid from Yale) during intermittent absences.
- Report the absence to The Standard within 24 hours. Time can be reported to The Standard 24 hours a day, 7 days a weekby calling 1-203-432-5552, #1 OR time may be entered in yourThe Standard online profile.If the absence is not reported as intermittent FMLA leave within 24 hours, the absence may not be considered protected intermittent leave under FMLA.
- When unpaid from Yale, apply for PFML benefits, and, as required by the state, on a weekly basis, report any absences taken under intermittent FMLA to the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority in order to receive income replacement benefits from the state.
Manager Responsibility with Staff on a Leave of Absence
For staff members on approved continuous leaves, pending leaves with LTD claims or M&P staff receiving a University paid benefit (STD or Parental Pay), Yale’s Absence Management Office will manage the Absence Calendar. However, we recommend continuing to review your staff’s Absence Calendar and timesheet, if applicable, to ensure accuracy.
Please note that staff on unpaid continuous leaves will not receive pay from Yale even if accruals or hours worked are entered in the Absence Calendar or timesheet. Staff who return to work prior to their last approved day of leave must notify The Standard in order to have their leave properly ended.
Managers are responsible for logging pay related to intermittent FMLA absences in Workday. Staff may either choose to use accruals or not.Important: Please note that with the new changes related to state Paid Family and Medical leave benefits, there is no change to how staff intermittent absences are processed. Staff may either use accruals or not. For more information, visit thePaid Family and Medical Leave (PFML)page. After the staff member reports their intermittent time to The Standard, managers will receive an automated email notification confirming whether the absence is approved or denied. Managers will receive a separate email indicating whether or not the staff member chose to use accruals. Regardless of the notification, if a staff member contacts the manager and states they will be absent from work, the manager is responsible to documentpaid or unpaid timeon the timesheet in WorkDay.
Workday Timekeeping Process
For supervisors with staff on intermittent leave, entering time off for the hours or days absent is identical to the standard process of entering time off for a staff member. The only difference is that, prior to clicking Submit, the manager should click in the Reason field in the “Details for: [Time Off]” section of the screen and choose “On Leave.” Service and Maintenance supervisors will need to select the most appropriate choice from the displayed “On Leave” Reasons. Please discuss accrual usage (sick, vacation/PTO, unpaid) for intermittent occurrences with your staff who have approved intermittent leaves and coordinate for this entry into Workday Timekeeping.
- For denied occurrences, managers should follow normal absence payment procedures.
- If no email is received, managers may visitThe Standard online portalto see if the staff member logged the absence. If no email was received after 24 hours, the absence is likely to be reported as “not timely” and therefore denied.
When in doubt, remember: Workday should be used to ensure proper pay, not leave tracking.
While FMLA time is tracked by The Standard in 15-minute increments, this does not apply to paid time off usage for M&Ps. Paid time off for FMLA-related absences for M&Ps should be used in accordance with Yale’s paid time off policy, in increments of half or full days. If an absence is for less than a half day, and therefore not recorded as paid time off on the Workday timesheet, the staff member should discuss with their manager how they will make up for this time away. If there are concerns or questions, please contact your HR Business Partner.
Important regarding M&Ps taking unpaid leave time: If paid time off accruals are no longer available to cover approved absences or the staff member has chosen not to use them (i.e., M&P staff member is now in unpaid status from Yale), departments are responsible for requesting an adjustment of the staff member’s pay for that month.
This can be done by completing an Overpayment Recovery form and submitting it by email toemployee.services@yale.eduor by fax to 203-432-5153 before thepayroll scheduledeadline of the current month.
The following formula can be used to calculate the total overpayment:
Full monthly salary/Number of work days in the month = Daily Rate
Daily Rate * Number of days unpaid = Amount of overpayment
Note that while the staff member may be unpaid from Yale, they may still be eligible for PFML benefits from the state.
View our Timekeeping Policy.