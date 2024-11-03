Times Record News from Wichita Falls, Texas (2024)

Extracted Article Text ( OCR )

Record KewSl ir: It hmoi IWMh Columnist Sara Shelton writes there are so many differentways for people to get involved with the Wichita Adult Literacy Council 2 3 A Texas Senate education panel considered a pro- posal to prohibit groups tied to abortion providers from teaching sex education 23 Sequestration delays Bush home study cessfully requested a study lieu of an interview A National Park Service official said Tuesday the agency is putting off a first step in possibly turning former President George boyhood home into an NPS unit because of the sequester The NPS is delaying the study requested by US Rep Mike Conaway a Republican from Midland Conaway who called for cuts to wasteful spending as the sequester set in suc residents The land buildings property improvements and other holdings were valued at dose to $1 million according to 2011 filings with the IRS The home was dedicated as a museum in April 2006 with former President George HW Bush and former first ladies Barbara Bush and Laura Bush speaking Freddy Ford spokes inches I would call a trophy" A parking lot and maintained path already is at the site and would not create extra maintenance for city staff Texas Parks and Wildlife already has tested the quality of the water and deemed it sufficient for the use of a stock pond City Councilor Michael Smith said received calls about the use of the area over the years and feels the pond is a in the The only thing the Texas Parks and Wildlife requests the city do is place signs in the area Some residents might be wary of the idea because of extreme drought condi Wichita Falls City Council approved stocking this retention pond on the Maplewood Extension between Kemp Boulevard and Lawrence Road with fish The pond behind the Academy Sports store will be stocked with largemouth bass City upscales pond Inclusion as national park to be decided later ByTrtshChoata Time Record News Washington Bgreau WASHINGTON Even former presidents or at least efforts to honor them exempt from the federal spending sequester Caldwell is charged with possession of marijuana over 5 pounds Bust yields 128 pounds of marijuana A California woman is in jail in Clay County after a DPS trooper1 found 128 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of her Cadillac According to a court affidavit: The trooper stopped a Cadillac for speeding as it went through Bellevue The trooper said the southbound car was doing 60 mph in a 55 mph zone When the trooper asked the female driver for permission to search the car she refused The officer called in a canine unit and the dog alerted on the scent of narcotics A subsequent search of the trunk revealed 110 vacuum-sealed bags of high-grade marijuana with a total weight of 128 pounds Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said the street value of the drugs is $595200 The driver was arrested Linda Sue Caldwell 63 is charged with possession of marijuana over 5 pounds Her bond was set at $60000 and she was in the Clay County Jail on 'Riesday morning Mitchell is one of four charged in connection with a robbery Fugitive nabbed after chase A man wanted for evading arrest and violation of probation is in the Wichita County JaiL Wichita Falls police arrested Jarvis Tramaine Mitchell 20 after a short pursuit on the city east side Monday afternoon Mitchell was one of four people charged in connection with the robbery of a man at a motel in August 2Q1L In that incident the victim said he had beenbeaten by three men with a chib The suspects were arrested a few days later In February a Wichita County deputy spotted Mitchell in a car on Central Ftoeeway but the Sheriffs Office said Mitchell got away cm foot A tip reportedly led to police locating Mitchell on Monday Gibson is accused of taking $8110 from her employer Cashier accused in cash register thefts An employee of Sutherlands building supply store has been charged with stealing more than $8000 from the company In late February Virgie Elane Gibson- 52 Sm CRIME BEAT man for farmer President George Bush said know that aware of it and grateful that they would consider it hut I also understand just a very preliminary The NPS planned to begin the survey by summer 2013 according to a Dec 17 letter from the Department of the Interior to Conaway Sac HOME 21 tions but Lang and Kevin Hugman assistant city manager said they concerned but in the event the water level does drop drastically the fish can be moved to another fishery and the pond restocked when ready in an extreme drought and sitting at full Lang said feel good about the water quantity that hording there or we be doing Lang said they are working with several schools in the area to set up a fishing club The city also is looking into holding fishing events on an interim basis Fallow Alyssa Johnston on TWitter alyjohnston ideiawf inwgfn devgn Ct wwwideawfcom received thus far have detailed financial projections Much of the credit fin: that goes to the Small Business Development Center which has invested great effort in working with the entrepreneurs to develop those detailed projections" The plans will go to the judges Thursday who will spend the next two weeks reviewing them and providing the entrepreneurs feedback The judges will make their decision March 20 Oral presentations will be made by the finalists April 16 and the winners will be announced April 17 at a luncheon at MSU The semifinalists include (some words deleted to protect details of their Sea COMPETITION 21 Conaway requested the study behalf of proud Texans who wish to see the home of two American presidents elevated to national status and become part of the National Park in an Aug 27 letter to now outgoing Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar George Bush Childhood Home Inc is a nonprofit founded by Midland ditional pond such as at South Weeks Park Pond rainbow trout and channel catfish are stocked every few weeks At the Maplewood pond the 300-400 largemouth bass stocked in the pond would be a catch and release system Fishermen would be allowed to keep anything over 14 inches only The point is to have a high catch rate in a highly accessible location want a lot of medium-sized bass so a lot of people can go fish and have a rood Lang said do get above that they are certainly welcome to keep them Given the type of fishery trying to manage there anything over 14 honored Goldstein Scott Morin Bill Presson Jack Lavy Jerry Taylor Jeff Watts Klint Ostermann Larnell Dosch Fran Davis Ro-salee Myers Paul Foley Joyce James and youth members DeDe Franklin and Nathan Alexander Top candy sellers were recognized Carson Hall sold 685 boxes the Hall family sold 835 boxes The Ostermann Family sold 541 boxes and Vicki group from Archer City won Top Group Award for selling 2 345 Wes 2345 of the 1400-square-foot home in the West Texas oil town of Midland The study price tag as much as $25000 is a first step in making the 1950s Bush family home at 1412 Ohio Ave into a unit of the National Park Service The survey merely examine whether the site is worthy of Conaway said Monday in a statement provided in and Wildlife fisheries supervisor fish will come Tom Lane Texas Parks said from Loss Creek Reservoir in Jacksboro where there is an overpopulation of the largemouth bass The goal for the pond would be for the growth to stunt and get no bigger than about 12-14 inches The growth has stunted in Jacksboro but that is not the goal of that fishery Lang explained have electro fishing equipment We put an electnc current in the water and it relaxes the fish It orients their swimming relaxes their muscles and then we net them Lang said Lang said in a more tra Bond was recognized for 55 years of service New officers were named at the barbecue dinner meeting at Harrell Park Bob Hampton was elected council president vice presidents are Steve Mendenhall Suzanne Hogue LaDonna Cullen and Lily Bond Secretary is Lynette Boyd and treasurer is Mac Cannedy Board members are Jimmy Anderson Dub Brackeen Pam Ayers Marc Cannedy Brent "or Emanu- Davenport Jor el Tony Fidelie Kevin 8 Maplewood to be stocked with bass By Alyssa Johnston 940-763-7530 Wichita Falls city councilors and Mayor Glenn Barham gave a nod of approval Tuesday morning during the Wichita Falls City Council meeting to turn the Maplewood water retention pond into a fishing hole stocked with largemouth bass Barham said he believed the project would not need formal action by the council and gave approval to proceed Daisy Sligar (center) is recognized by Bettye Ricks and Jerry Taylor during Camp Fire North Texas' annual meeting Tuesday evening Sligar was presented with the Gulick Award the highest volunteer award for her 60 years of service HmHCXJOMSTOIV TIMES KC0RDNEWS Money plans are due today Longtime service Semifinalists to show details of financing ByLacJUidirson andtnonlfltlmtwtnKtnwBxom 940-763-7533 Today is the deadline for the 15 semifinalists in the IdeaWF competition to submit their business plans Plans must be submitted by 5 pm said competition director Jeff Stambaugh director of the Munir Abdul Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise at the Dillard College of Business Administration at Midwestern State University currently had three folks already turn in their plans (as oflliesday) which is probably a record for early turn-ins We stressed the importance of detailed financial plans this year and that focus appears to have paid Stambaugh said the past the financial plans were a weak spot fin most entrants The three plans Camp Fire Inc gives awards to Sligar Bond By staff rapofts The North Texas council of Camp Fire lnc presented its highest vol-' unteer awards to Daisy Sligar and Lily Bond at its annual meeting Tuesday evening The Gulick Award was presented to Sligar for 60 years of service to the youth organization is mu.