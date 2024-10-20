Tindel Marchant Osrs (2024)

Tindel Marchant is a man who resides at the end of the southern most pier in East Port Khazard. He plays a role in the One Small Favour quest, where he provides iron oxide in exchange for a mattress. He is also involved in the Ardougne Tasks. Tindel can repair degradable armours such as barrows equipment and ancient armour for the player at a price. The equipment does not need to be fully degraded in order to have it repaired. The cost of any repair is proportional to how degraded the item is. A