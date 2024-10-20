Tindel Marchant Osrs (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Tindel Marchant - OSRS Wiki 2. Tindel Marchant - The RuneScape Wiki 3. Tindel Marchant | Old School RuneScape Wiki - Fandom 4. Tindel Marchant | RuneScape Wiki - Fandom 5. Tindel Marchant - RuneScape Person - RuneHQ 6. Have Tindel Marchant identify a Rusty sword for you. - RuneNation 7. OSRS Rusty Sword Guide - VirtGold 8. OSRS The Achievement Diary: Ardougne - RuneScape Guide References

1. Tindel Marchant - OSRS Wiki

  Tindel Marchant is an NPC involved in the quest One Small Favour, where he provides iron oxide in exchange for a mattress. He is located on the southern dock in Port Khazard. Having him identify a rusty sword is a requirement for the Easy Ardougne Diary.

  

2. Tindel Marchant - The RuneScape Wiki

3. Tindel Marchant | Old School RuneScape Wiki - Fandom

  

  Tindel Marchant is an NPC involved in the quest One Small Favour, where he provides iron oxide in exchange for a mattress. He is located on the southern dock in Port Khazard. He is also involved in the Ardougne Diary tasks. Tindel can repair degradable armours such as Barrows equipment for the player at a price. The equipment does not need to be fully degraded in order to have it repaired. The cost of any repair is proportional to how degraded the item is.

4. Tindel Marchant | RuneScape Wiki - Fandom

  

  Tindel Marchant is a man who resides at the end of the southern most pier in East Port Khazard. He plays a role in the One Small Favour quest, where he provides iron oxide in exchange for a mattress. He is also involved in the Ardougne Tasks. Tindel can repair degradable armours such as barrows equipment and ancient armour for the player at a price. The equipment does not need to be fully degraded in order to have it repaired. The cost of any repair is proportional to how degraded the item is.

5. Tindel Marchant - RuneScape Person - RuneHQ

  • Tindel Marchant can repair rusty swords and barrows armour.

6. Have Tindel Marchant identify a Rusty sword for you. - RuneNation

  • 13 mrt 2022 · Have Tindel Marchant identify a Rusty sword for you. Location. Port Khazard, located south of Ardougne and north of Yanille. Items needed.

7. OSRS Rusty Sword Guide - VirtGold

  • Engage in a conversation with Tindel Marchant, offering up your Rusty Sword accompanied by 100 gold pieces in your possession. Once he verifies your blade, you' ...

  • The Rusty Sword is an item sought by players to complete Ardougne's Easy Diary. In this guide you will be shown the methods to get it

8. OSRS The Achievement Diary: Ardougne - RuneScape Guide

  • Have Tindel Marchant identify a rusty sword for you. Tindel will identify it for 100 coins. It won't count towards completing a task if he doesn't identify ...

  • The Ardougne Achievement Diary.

Tindel Marchant Osrs (2024)

References

