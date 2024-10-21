Tinker AFB, OK | Off Base Housing (2024)

PRACTICALLY NEW HOME! 4 YEARS OLD 3 BDRMS, 2 BATH, FENCED AND PET ALLOWED!!! $2,000 /mo FULLY FURNISHED 3 bed/1.5 bath home- 5 Miles to Tinker AFB. Pets Welcomed! $2,500 /mo Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to Tinker $1,295 /mo Beautiful Home in Deer Creek $1,950 /mo Beautiful renovated four bedroom home close to TAFB $1,825 /mo 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath - One mile from TAFB $1,300 /mo Large family home near Tinker, 4 bed, 3 bath! $2,000 /mo Beautiful, spacious home with fenced yard $525,000 Spacious home on 1 acre Moore School District $570,000 Charming single family home for rent, very convenient, gives you the perfect space for everyday livi $1,350 /mo

    2 Homes for Sale | 8 Homes for Rent

    Tinker Air Force Base is sandwiched between Interstates 40 and 240 on the southwest side of Oklahoma City. Personnel looking to live off-base will be able to find homes for sale or rent in adjacent Oklahoma Citycommunities such as Midwest City, Del City and Valley Brook. In addition, the city of Norman, OK is just 20 miles to the south and also offers opportunities for off-base housing near Tinker AFB. Read More...

    Homes near Tinker AFB tend to be one-story houses. They average around 2,100 square feet in size and generally offer three or four bedrooms. Homes sell for above the national average. Some rentals and apartments are available near Tinker AFB, but vary in cost according to size and location. Read Less...

    PRACTICALLY NEW HOME! 4 YEARS OLD 3 BDRMS, 2 BATH, FENCED AND PET ALLOWED!!! $2,000 /mo

    Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,624sq. ft.

    Single Family Home For Rent by Owner

    This 4 years old home is immaculate with a popular wide open and functional floor plan. Beautiful la... read more

    FULLY FURNISHED 3 bed/1.5 bath home- 5 Miles to Tinker AFB. Pets Welcomed! $2,500 /mo

    Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,042sq. ft.

    Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager

    Welcome to our FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home! We allow flexible stays- whether a week ... read more

    Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to Tinker $1,295 /mo

    Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,247sq. ft.

    Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager

    Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Midwest City! You'll love the modern colors, br... read more

    Beautiful Home in Deer Creek $1,950 /mo

    Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,910sq. ft.

    Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager

    Welcome to this beautiful home in the desirable Deer Creek School District. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathro... read more

    Beautiful renovated four bedroom home close to TAFB $1,825 /mo

    Bedrooms: 4 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,955sq. ft.

    Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager

    New appliances, quartz countertops ,lighting, window treatments, wood flooring and paint! Beautiful ... read more

    3 Bed, 2 Full Bath - One mile from TAFB $1,300 /mo

    Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,161sq. ft.

    Single Family Home For Rent by Owner

    Just a mile from TAFB. This property is located between Sooner Road and South Sunnylane, just south... read more

    Large family home near Tinker, 4 bed, 3 bath! $2,000 /mo

    Bedrooms: 4 | Bathrooms: 3 | Living Area: 2,035sq. ft.

    Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager

    Welcome to this spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home conveniently located near Tinker AFB in Midwest ... read more

    Beautiful, spacious home with fenced yard $525,000

    Bedrooms: 4 | Bathrooms: 4 | Living Area: 3,073sq. ft.

    Single Family Home For Sale with Agent

    SELLER OFFERING $5000 TOWARD CLOSING COST! Elegant curving drive gives way to an immaculate 4 bed 3 ... read more

    Spacious home on 1 acre Moore School District $570,000

    Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 4 | Living Area: 3,215sq. ft.

    Single Family Home For Sale with Agent

    This home is less than 10 miles to Tinker Air Force Base. It has 3 beds, 2 full and 2 half baths,... read more

    Charming single family home for rent, very convenient, gives you the perfect space for everyday livi $1,350 /mo

    Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,713sq. ft.

    Single Family Home For Rent by Owner

    Tinker AFB, OK | Off Base Housing

    FAQs

    Which AFB has the best housing? ›

    Mayroad, which provides on-base housing for more than 14,000 residents, ranked number one out of 67 Air Force locations in overall score as part of the 2021 DoD Tenant Satisfaction Survey and was the only company to receive a Very Good rating. Edwards AFB was one of them.

    Can civilians live on Tinker AFB? ›

    : Tinker AFB military housing is available for active-duty service members and qualified retirees and DOD civilian employees.

    How does off base military housing work? ›

    Service members who qualify to live off base are given a Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) as part of their compensation. BAH is a monthly sum of money that takes into account the area's cost of living as well as a service member's pay grade and number of dependents.

    How many people are stationed at Tinker AFB? ›

    The Air Force Sustainment Center is commanded by a three-star general and consists of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. AFSC provides installation support to more than 141 Associate Units with more than 75,000 personnel.

    What are the worst Air Force bases to be stationed at? ›

    Here are the five worst Air Force installations where you can be stationed, according to their responses.
    • Dyess Air Force Base. A static Curtiss P-40E Warhawk is displayed outside of the front gate at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. ...
    • Los Angeles Air Force Base. ...
    • Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. ...
    • Travis Air Force Base.

    What is the prettiest air force base? ›

    Below, we look at three of the world's most scenic military air bases.
    • 1 Anderson Air Force Base - Guam. Nestled in the stunning Pacific paradise of Guam, Anderson Air Force Base is a strategic US Air Force installation in the western Pacific. ...
    • 2 Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson - Alaska. ...
    • 3 Sion Airport - Switzerland.
    Aug 2, 2023

    Is it cheaper to live on or off-base? ›

    If the housing is government-owned, you don't have to pay rent, and even if housing is privatized and you pay rent, it's often more affordable than off-installation housing—especially in costly regions on the West and East coasts.

    Can you live with your girlfriend in the military off-base? ›

    Shared accommodations can be limited. Most bases offer housing based on rank and family status. Unmarried couples might struggle to find options specifically designed for their living situation. Some bases may provide off-base housing allowances, enabling you to live together off the base.

    Do you get BAH if you live in military housing? ›

    There are several types of BAH to satisfy various housing situations that occur among military members. In general, the amount of BAH you receive depends on your location, pay grade, and whether you have dependents. Under most circumstances, you receive BAH for the location where you are assigned, not where you live.

    What is Tinker AFB known for? ›

    Under this reorganization Tinker AFB became the host site for the Air Force Sustainment Center. The AFSC provides war-winning expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through world-class depot maintenance, supply chain management and installation support.

    Where should I live near Tinker AFB? ›

    Midwest City, OK

    The city was established to be the Midwest City Air Depot to support the nearby Tinker Air Force Base which is located just 3 miles away. The town grew up around the military base and is a popular destination for those military personnel and their families who are looking to relocate to the area.

    Is Tinker AFB a big base? ›

    Tinker Air Force Base (AFB), located nine miles southeast of downtown Oklahoma City, is one of the largest and most important military installations in the United States.

    Which military branch has the best housing? ›

    The Navy: Similarly, the Navy offers a wide range of housing options, including family housing. Many Navy bases are located near the coast, which can be appealing to some. 3. The Air Force: Generally, the Air Force is widely regarded as having some of the best housing conditions among all branches.

    Which military branch has the best facilities? ›

    The Air Force is often recognized for its quality of life policies and programs. It is known for providing a more stable lifestyle compared to other branches with typically longer duty stations and more family-friendly base amenities.

    What is the busiest Air Force Base in the United States? ›

    Travis Air Force Base is the busiest Air Force Base in the US, in regards to the handling of cargo and passengers, and is also well regarded for delivering humanitarian aid throughout the world.

    Can you choose where to live in the Air Force? ›

    After you reach a certain amount of time living on base, you'll be able to live off base if you choose. You'll also receive a housing allowance depending on your rank and overall living needs.

