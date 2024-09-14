Tinker AFB, OK | Off Base Housing (2024)

Charming single family home for rent, very convenient, gives you the perfect space for everyday livi

This home is less than 10 miles to Tinker Air Force Base. It has 3 beds, 2 full and 2 half baths,... read more

SELLER OFFERING $5000 TOWARD CLOSING COST! Elegant curving drive gives way to an immaculate 4 bed 3 ... read more

Welcome to this spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home conveniently located near Tinker AFB in Midwest ... read more

Just a mile from TAFB. This property is located between Sooner Road and South Sunnylane, just south... read more

Welcome to this beautiful home in the desirable Deer Creek School District. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathro... read more

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Midwest City! You'll love the modern colors, br... read more

Welcome to our FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home! We allow flexible stays- whether a week ... read more

This 4 years old home is immaculate with a popular wide open and functional floor plan. Beautiful la... read more

Homes near Tinker AFB tend to be one-story houses. They average around 2,100 square feet in size and generally offer three or four bedrooms. Homes sell for above the national average. Some rentals and apartments are available near Tinker AFB, but vary in cost according to size and location. Read Less...

Tinker Air Force Base is sandwiched between Interstates 40 and 240 on the southwest side of Oklahoma City. Personnel looking to live off-base will be able to find homes for sale or rent in adjacent Oklahoma Citycommunities such as Midwest City, Del City and Valley Brook. In addition, the city of Norman, OK is just 20 miles to the south and also offers opportunities for off-base housing near Tinker AFB. Read More...

FAQs

Mayroad, which provides on-base housing for more than 14,000 residents, ranked number one out of 67 Air Force locations in overall score as part of the 2021 DoD Tenant Satisfaction Survey and was the only company to receive a Very Good rating. Edwards AFB was one of them.

: Tinker AFB military housing is available for active-duty service members and qualified retirees and DOD civilian employees.

Service members who qualify to live off base are given a Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) as part of their compensation. BAH is a monthly sum of money that takes into account the area's cost of living as well as a service member's pay grade and number of dependents.

The Air Force Sustainment Center is commanded by a three-star general and consists of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. AFSC provides installation support to more than 141 Associate Units with more than 75,000 personnel.

Here are the five worst Air Force installations where you can be stationed, according to their responses. Dyess Air Force Base. A static Curtiss P-40E Warhawk is displayed outside of the front gate at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. ...

Los Angeles Air Force Base. ...

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. ...

Travis Air Force Base.

Below, we look at three of the world's most scenic military air bases. 1 Anderson Air Force Base - Guam. Nestled in the stunning Pacific paradise of Guam, Anderson Air Force Base is a strategic US Air Force installation in the western Pacific. ...

2 Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson - Alaska. ...

3 Sion Airport - Switzerland. Aug 2, 2023

If the housing is government-owned, you don't have to pay rent, and even if housing is privatized and you pay rent, it's often more affordable than off-installation housing—especially in costly regions on the West and East coasts.

Shared accommodations can be limited. Most bases offer housing based on rank and family status. Unmarried couples might struggle to find options specifically designed for their living situation. Some bases may provide off-base housing allowances, enabling you to live together off the base.

There are several types of BAH to satisfy various housing situations that occur among military members. In general, the amount of BAH you receive depends on your location, pay grade, and whether you have dependents. Under most circ*mstances, you receive BAH for the location where you are assigned, not where you live.

Under this reorganization Tinker AFB became the host site for the Air Force Sustainment Center. The AFSC provides war-winning expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through world-class depot maintenance, supply chain management and installation support.

Midwest City, OK



The city was established to be the Midwest City Air Depot to support the nearby Tinker Air Force Base which is located just 3 miles away. The town grew up around the military base and is a popular destination for those military personnel and their families who are looking to relocate to the area.

Tinker Air Force Base (AFB), located nine miles southeast of downtown Oklahoma City, is one of the largest and most important military installations in the United States.

The Navy: Similarly, the Navy offers a wide range of housing options, including family housing. Many Navy bases are located near the coast, which can be appealing to some. 3. The Air Force: Generally, the Air Force is widely regarded as having some of the best housing conditions among all branches.

The Air Force is often recognized for its quality of life policies and programs. It is known for providing a more stable lifestyle compared to other branches with typically longer duty stations and more family-friendly base amenities.

Travis Air Force Base is the busiest Air Force Base in the US, in regards to the handling of cargo and passengers, and is also well regarded for delivering humanitarian aid throughout the world.

After you reach a certain amount of time living on base, you'll be able to live off base if you choose. You'll also receive a housing allowance depending on your rank and overall living needs.