Tinker AFB, OK | Off Base Housing (2024)

Base Life
- Home
- Arrival
- Inprocessing
- Gate Locations
- BAH Rates
- Base Directory
- Lodging
- Schools
Local Businesses
Sample Business
1234567890
Advertise
- List Your Business
Information
- Base Operator
- Local Information
- Local Museums
- Recreation
- Other Installations
- History
- Nearby Cities
- Post Locator
My Account
- Login
2 Homes for Sale | 8 Homes for Rent
Tinker Air Force Base is sandwiched between Interstates 40 and 240 on the southwest side of Oklahoma City. Personnel looking to live off-base will be able to find homes for sale or rent in adjacent Oklahoma Citycommunities such as Midwest City, Del City and Valley Brook. In addition, the city of Norman, OK is just 20 miles to the south and also offers opportunities for off-base housing near Tinker AFB. Read More...
Homes near Tinker AFB tend to be one-story houses. They average around 2,100 square feet in size and generally offer three or four bedrooms. Homes sell for above the national average. Some rentals and apartments are available near Tinker AFB, but vary in cost according to size and location. Read Less...
Post Your Listing - $15
PRACTICALLY NEW HOME! 4 YEARS OLD 3 BDRMS, 2 BATH, FENCED AND PET ALLOWED!!! $2,000 /mo
Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,624sq. ft.
Single Family Home For Rent by Owner
This 4 years old home is immaculate with a popular wide open and functional floor plan. Beautiful la... read more
FULLY FURNISHED 3 bed/1.5 bath home- 5 Miles to Tinker AFB. Pets Welcomed! $2,500 /mo
Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,042sq. ft.
Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager
Welcome to our FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home! We allow flexible stays- whether a week ... read more
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to Tinker $1,295 /mo
Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,247sq. ft.
Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Midwest City! You'll love the modern colors, br... read more
Beautiful Home in Deer Creek $1,950 /mo
Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,910sq. ft.
Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager
Welcome to this beautiful home in the desirable Deer Creek School District. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathro... read more
Beautiful renovated four bedroom home close to TAFB $1,825 /mo
Bedrooms: 4 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,955sq. ft.
Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager
New appliances, quartz countertops ,lighting, window treatments, wood flooring and paint! Beautiful ... read more
3 Bed, 2 Full Bath - One mile from TAFB $1,300 /mo
Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,161sq. ft.
Single Family Home For Rent by Owner
Just a mile from TAFB. This property is located between Sooner Road and South Sunnylane, just south... read more
Large family home near Tinker, 4 bed, 3 bath! $2,000 /mo
Bedrooms: 4 | Bathrooms: 3 | Living Area: 2,035sq. ft.
Single Family Home for rent by Property Manager
Welcome to this spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home conveniently located near Tinker AFB in Midwest ... read more
Beautiful, spacious home with fenced yard $525,000
Bedrooms: 4 | Bathrooms: 4 | Living Area: 3,073sq. ft.
Single Family Home For Sale with Agent
SELLER OFFERING $5000 TOWARD CLOSING COST! Elegant curving drive gives way to an immaculate 4 bed 3 ... read more
Spacious home on 1 acre Moore School District $570,000
Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 4 | Living Area: 3,215sq. ft.
Single Family Home For Sale with Agent
This home is less than 10 miles to Tinker Air Force Base. It has 3 beds, 2 full and 2 half baths,... read more
Charming single family home for rent, very convenient, gives you the perfect space for everyday livi $1,350 /mo
Bedrooms: 3 | Bathrooms: 2 | Living Area: 1,713sq. ft.
Single Family Home For Rent by Owner
Off Base Housing
- Home Buyers Guide
- Find a Real Estate Agent
Price: $2,000/mo.
- View All Homes
- - Homes for Rent
- - Homes for Sale
- Post Your Home - $15
Off Base Resources
- Apartments
- Home Builders
- Home Inspectors
- Off-base Housing
- Insurance Providers
- Mortgage Lenders
- Real Estate Agents
- Rental Agencies
On Base Resources
- Chaplain
- Commissary
- Educational Services
- Hospital
- Base Directory
- Post Exchange (PX)
- Post Office
- Red Cross
';$(this).html(legend);}});var listings = [{"id":"176779","street":"11525 Devonbrook Ct","base":"96","city":"Midwest city","state":"OK","zip":"73130","bedrooms":"3","bathrooms":"2","squarefootage":"1713","latitude":"35.4456201","baseLatitude":"35.42580032348633","longitude":"-97.3281546","baseLongitude":"-97.39109802246094","show_address":"1","type":"rent","price":"1350","uriaddress":"11525-devonbrook-ct","image":"rent_176779_1683079057.jpg"},{"id":"180303","street":"125 Blake Drive","base":"96","city":"Midwest City","state":"OK","zip":"73130","bedrooms":"4","bathrooms":"3","squarefootage":"2035","latitude":"35.465151","baseLatitude":"35.42580032348633","longitude":"-97.3675403","baseLongitude":"-97.39109802246094","show_address":"1","type":"rent","price":"2000","uriaddress":"125-blake-drive","image":"rent_180303_1716308982.jpg"},{"id":"180327","street":"4605 Lunow Drive","base":"96","city":"Oklahoma City","state":"OK","zip":"73135","bedrooms":"3","bathrooms":"2","squarefootage":"1161","latitude":"35.4141438","baseLatitude":"35.42580032348633","longitude":"-97.4369487","baseLongitude":"-97.39109802246094","show_address":"1","type":"rent","price":"1300","uriaddress":"4605-lunow-drive","image":"rent_180327_1716420986.jpg"},{"id":"180356","street":"5500 Mackelman Drive","base":"96","city":"Oklahoma City","state":"OK","zip":"73135","bedrooms":"4","bathrooms":"2","squarefootage":"1955","latitude":"35.410534","baseLatitude":"35.42580032348633","longitude":"-97.4300293","baseLongitude":"-97.39109802246094","show_address":"1","type":"rent","price":"1825","uriaddress":"5500-mackelman-drive","image":"rent_180356_1719857376.jpg"},{"id":"180426","street":"8309 NW 159th St.","base":"96","city":"Oklahoma City","state":"OK","zip":"73013","bedrooms":"3","bathrooms":"2","squarefootage":"1910","latitude":"35.6324631","baseLatitude":"35.42580032348633","longitude":"-97.6631281","baseLongitude":"-97.39109802246094","show_address":"1","type":"rent","price":"1950","uriaddress":"8309-nw-159th-st","image":"rent_180426_1717534903.jpg"},{"id":"180475","street":"3008 Glenhaven Dr","base":"96","city":"Midwest City","state":"OK","zip":"73110","bedrooms":"3","bathrooms":"2","squarefootage":"1247","latitude":"35.4681364","baseLatitude":"35.42580032348633","longitude":"-97.4024792","baseLongitude":"-97.39109802246094","show_address":"1","type":"rent","price":"1295","uriaddress":"3008-glenhaven-dr","image":"rent_180475_1718046018.jpg"},{"id":"180550","street":"324 W. Silverwood Dr.","base":"96","city":"Midwest City","state":"OK","zip":"73110","bedrooms":"3","bathrooms":"2","squarefootage":"1042","latitude":"35.4801677","baseLatitude":"35.42580032348633","longitude":"-97.4025051","baseLongitude":"-97.39109802246094","show_address":"1","type":"rent","price":"2500","uriaddress":"324-w-silverwood-dr","image":"rent_180550_1718842094.jpg"},{"id":"97450","street":"16201 Sterling Canyon Dr","base":"96","city":"Oklahoma City ","state":"OK","zip":"73165","bedrooms":"3","bathrooms":"4","squarefootage":"3215","latitude":"35.3084542","baseLatitude":"35.42580032348633","longitude":"-97.4113952","baseLongitude":"-97.39109802246094","show_address":"1","type":"fsbo","price":"570000","uriaddress":"16201-sterling-canyon-dr","image":"fsbo_97450_1713378039.jpg"},{"id":"97495","street":"5117 Asheville Way","base":"96","city":"Choctaw","state":"OK","zip":"73020","bedrooms":"4","bathrooms":"4","squarefootage":"3073","latitude":"35.4151812","baseLatitude":"35.42580032348633","longitude":"-97.2614868","baseLongitude":"-97.39109802246094","show_address":"1","type":"fsbo","price":"525000","uriaddress":"5117-asheville-way","image":"fsbo_97495_1715964471.jpg"}]for(var i = 0; i < listings.length; ++i){var listing = listings[i];var ListingId = listing.id;var type = listing.type;var markerIcon;if(listing.type == 'rent'){markerIcon = rentIcon;}else if(listing.type == 'fsbo'){markerIcon = saleIcon;}else{markerIcon = saleIcon;}var popupInfo = '
';if(listing.show_address == 1){popupInfo += '
'+listing.street+'
';if(listing.image != null){popupInfo += '
';}}else{popupInfo += '
Non-Disclosed Address
';if(listing.image != null){popupInfo += '
';}}if(listing.show_address == 1){popupInfo += '
'+listing.city+', '+listing.state+' '+listing.zip+'
';}popupInfo += '
';if(listing.bedrooms > 0){popupInfo += listing.bedrooms+' Beds ';}if(listing.bathrooms > 0){if(listing.bedrooms > 0){popupInfo += ' | ';}popupInfo += listing.bathrooms+' Baths ';}if(listing.squarefootage > 0){if(listing.bedrooms > 0 || listing.bathrooms > 0){popupInfo += ' | ';}popupInfo += numberWithCommas(listing.squarefootage)+' Sq. Ft.';}popupInfo += '
';popupInfo += '
Price: $'+numberWithCommas(listing.price)+'
';popupInfo += '
';if(listing.type == 'fsbo'){var ptype = 'Sale';}else{var ptype = 'Rent'}marker = L.marker(new L.LatLng(listing.latitude,listing.longitude),{tooltip: {hideDelay: 2000, fadeAnimation: true, mouseOffset: L.point(15, -48), html: "
"+popupInfo+"
"},icon:markerIcon}).bindPopup(popupInfo).addTo(map);markers.addLayer(marker);}var marker = L.marker([35.42580032348633,-97.39109802246094],{icon:gateIcon}).bindPopup("Tinker AFB, OK").addTo(map);markers.addLayer(marker);map.addLayer(markers);function numberWithCommas(number) {var parts = number.toString().split(".");parts[0] = parts[0].replace(/\B(?=(\d{3})+(?!\d))/g, ",");return parts.join(".");}map.addLayer(markers);map.setView([35.42580032348633,-97.39109802246094], 12);map.fitBounds(markers.getBounds());function markerFunction(id){var g = markers._layers;for (var i in g){var markerId = g[i].Id;if (markerId == id){var px = map.project(g[i]._latlng);map.panTo(map.unproject(px),{animate: true}); g[i].openPopup(); };} } $(".openMarker").click(function(){var id = $(this).data("id"); markerFunction(id); });map.on('popupopen', function(e){var px = map.project(e.popup._latlng);px.y -= e.popup._container.clientHeight/2; map.panTo(map.unproject(px),{animate: true});});$(".toggleReading").click(function(e){e.preventDefault();var linkText = $(this).text();if(linkText == 'Read More...'){$(this).addClass("hidden");$(".readmore").each(function(){$(this).removeClass("hidden");});}else{$(".readMore").removeClass("hidden");$(".readmore").each(function(){$(this).addClass("hidden");});}});$(".showFilter").click(function(e){e.preventDefault();if($("#filterForm").hasClass("hidden")){$(this).html('Hide Search Filters ');$("#filterForm").removeClass("hidden");}else{$(this).html('Show Search Filters ');$("#filterForm").addClass("hidden");}})});
Quick Links
- Tinker AFB, OK Off Base Housing
- - Homes for Rent
- - Homes for Sale
- - Post Your Home
- Tinker AFB, OK Gate Locations
- Tinker AFB, OK Base Directory
- BAH Rates | Lodging | Units