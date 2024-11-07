Today's Wordle hints and answer — solution #1,114 Sunday, July 7 (2024)

Wordle today: Quick menu 1. Today's hints 2. Start letter 3. Today's answer 4. Yesterday's answer

Today's Wordle answer is a little tricky. According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completes Wordle #1,114 in 4.0 moves in both easy and hard modes.

Each day, we will update this article with Wordle hints and tips to help you find today's answer. And if the hints aren't enough, we'll even give you the answer, in case you're really stuck or just haven't had time to complete today's puzzle. Plus, we are also including an analysis of yesterday's puzzle, #1,113, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

So be warned: spoilers lie ahead for game #1,114. Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answer!

Today's Wordle answer — hints to help you solve it

Our first tip is that you should use one of the best Wordle start words for every game you play. But if you want some more specific clues to today's Wordle answer, then here you go:

It contains two of the five vowels.*

There is one repeated letter

Two characters features among the five most common Wordle letters (neither is the repeated letter).

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

Those hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Wordle answer. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then skip down further for that.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: Today's Wordle answer is the official order of events.

What does today's Wordle start with?

The answer to Wordle #1,114 starts with C, so combined with the hints above you should now have all the clues you need to get the answer and not break a Wordle streak.

OK, it's now time to scroll down for the answer…

Today's Wordle answer

So, what is today's Wordle answer for game #1,114?

Drumroll, please — it'sCANON.

Hello Wordlers. I didn't find today's puzzle too tricky, but maybe I got lucky. Let's find out, with a bit of WordleBot analysis.

I began with ORATE as per usual, which turned two of the most common Wordle letters yellow: 'O' and 'A'. This still left a massive 73 possible answers in play, according to WordleBot.

Indeed, plenty of WordleBot's best Wordle start words were better. CRATE leaces 20 answers, while CARET and CARTE lower that to 13. If you played CRANE, only six options would be left over.

I like to prioritize 'I', 'C', 'S', 'N' and 'L' on my second turn, but with the letters I had, it took me a while to figure out how.

Eventually, I decided NODAL was pretty good. Both my yellow letters were ruled out in a second location, and I got an extra one in the mix: 'N'.

WordleBot tells me there were 14 possibilities left* here, but I struggled to see any for a while. Eventually, I decided to try a risky double letter with CANON. I figured that, at worst, at least one of those characters had to turn green.

But actually, they all did. A bit of a lucky one, it turns out, but there we are! Hopefully you did equally well today.

* These were: AGONY, AMONG, AMINO, MANGO, BANJO, PANKO, WAGON, MASON, BACON, CANON, ANNOY, ANCHO, CAPON and AXION.

Yesterday's Wordle answer

Reading this in a later time zone? The Wordle answer for game #1,113 was SCOFF.

Hello Wordlers. Answers with a double letter are always tricky — especially so when it's two at the end of the word, and the character in question is the eighth rarest in the game. With that in mind, I was quite pleased to complete Wordle #1,113 in four moves.

I began with ORATE, as usual, which contains all five of the most common Wordle letters. This only turned 'O' yellow, leaving me with a massive 195 possible answers, according to WordleBot.

You'll be unsurprised to learn that plenty of WordleBot's best Wordle start words were more effective than that. SLICE, for example, leaves 21 options, while SCRAP lowers that to 12. If you played CLOSE, only ten possibilities would remain.

On my second turn, I try to prioritize 'I', 'C', 'S', 'N' and 'L' as the next most common options.

LOCKS felt a good way of doing that, and it was hugely effective. 'C' and 'S' joined 'O' in turning yellow, leaving just five possible answers in play, according to WordleBot*.

I was quite pleased with my next guess, SCION, which hit another two letters from my hit list: 'I' and 'N'. Neither were in the word, but it ruled out another three options, leaving just two possibilities in play.

I decided I had to play a double letter with SCOFF. To my delight, it was the correct answer for a four-turn win. The other possibility? SCHMO, which I doubt I would have ever thought of.

Hopefully you did well today, Wordlers. See you tomorrow.

* These were: SCOFF, SCHMO, SCION, DISCO and SCOOP.

Previous Wordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Wordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Wordle #1,113: SCOFF

Wordle #1,112: CRUSH

Wordle #1,111: DEBUT

Wordle #1,110: THIGH

Wordle #1,109: INLAY

Wordle #1,108: ADAGE

Wordle #1,107: BUDDY

Wordle #1,106: ZEBRA

Wordle #1,105: DROVE

Wordle #1,104: ORDER

Wordle #1,103: KNEAD

Wordle #1,102: SAVOR

Wordle #1,101: DOLLY

Wordle #1,100: BUGLE

Wordle #1,099: EDICT

Wordle #1,098: PAINT

Wordle #1,097: SCENT

Wordle #1,096: TERSE

Wordle #1,095: COVER

Wordle #1,094: PRIOR

Wordle #1,093: GRIND

Wordle tips — how to win at Wordle

The best tip I can give is to use one of thebest Wordle start words. I can't stress this enough — it makes a massive difference.

Without one, you'll be scrabbling around in the dark trying (and possibly failing) to find the right five letters (or possibly fewer) out of the 26 possibles. But clever people (not me) have done the math and identified the best start words based on both frequency in English and frequency among Wordle answers. So use them!

Secondly, think about combinations, especially at the start and end. Some options are far more common than others — for instance, SH, ST, CR and CH all feature frequently.

Vowels obviously need consideration too: not all Wordle answers will contain more than one, but plenty do, and some even have three. A good Wordle start word should have used a couple, but if they don't feature you might well want to try another one or two on your next go. Plus, remember the Y — this sometimes acts as a surrogate vowel, and is easy to forget. It also appears at the end of plenty of words.

Finally, try out possibilities. So long as you don't press 'Enter' you can try possible answers to see how they look on screen. Put in likely letters plus any you know are definitely in the word, then mentally change one to the other available options. This technique has worked for me multiple times, and it's particularly helpful when the word in question is not an obvious one (like FJORD or ISLET).

But if you're still struggling with Wordle, check out how Tom's Guide's Wordle experts have honed their strategy after playing a lot of Wordle after it first launched.

We also have plenty of Wordle tips and tricks to share, like how we've analyzed every Wordle answer used to look for trends and have some further advice for you there.And if you're new to the game you should also take a look at our What is Wordle? guide.

What else should I know about Wordle?

Wordle officially launched in October 2021, but actually started in June of that year and celebrated its first birthday on June 19, 2022. (You can read my thoughts on the 5 things Wordle needs to improve if it's to keep us playing on into a fourth year.)

However, it only grew in popularity towards the end of the year, then went viral in January as the world woke up to its charms. In fact, it proved so successful that The New York Times bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum in early February and the game is now part of NYT Games.

It's played via the NYT Games website here, and is entirely free. Both the NYT and the game's creator, Josh Wardle, have stated that it will remain free. Some people think that Wordle has got harder since the NYT takeover, but it really hasn't.

Wordle is a simple game in which your challenge is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each time you guess, you're told which of your chosen letters are in the target word, and whether they are in the right place.

If a letter is in the correct place, it turns green. If it's in the word but in the wrong place, it turns yellow. And if it's not in the word at all, it turns gray.

There's just one puzzle a day, and everyone completes the same one. It resets at midnight each day. You'll find more information about the game in our What is Wordle? article.

