Tommy Fury’s ex branded him 'toxic' in scathing post before Molly-Mae split (2024)

Professional boxer Tommy Fury met his ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague in the Love Island villa in 2019, but an ex labelled him 'toxic' in a brutal put down at the time

Back in August, Love Island fans were rocked by the shock announcement that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had ended their whirlwind relationship after five years.

The Love Island power couple, 25, who welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023, called it quits on their love story just one year after Tommy got down on one knee and asked Molly-Mae to be his wife. What came next was an unexpected series of bombshell allegations against Tommy, as cheating claims surrounded the breakup.

Professional boxer Tommy, who is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has continued to deny all the cheating allegations. When his and Molly-Mae's bombshell announcement broke, headlines re-emerged of Tommy's former girlfriend branding him as 'toxic'.

Tommy had been hit with claims of being toxic by his long-term ex when he first made his entrance into the Love Island villa back in 2019. It was in the villa that Tommy would fall head over heels for Molly-Mae and ask her to be his girlfriend in heartwarming scenes.

However, before the public got a chance to fall in love with Tommy's romantic nature, his ex-girlfriend attempted to tarnish his reputation as she claimed that Love Island viewers would see his 'true colours' shine in the villa.

Tommy's former flame, Millie Roberts, took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to vent her frustrations, saying: "If this is his dream and he wants to go follow it, then all the best! What is toxic to me might not be to someone else. I am going to concentrate on me now."

While Tommy maintained that he had ended things with Millie 10 months prior to his Love Island stint, she disputed this timeline, suggesting their breakup was mere weeks before his TV debut and accusing him of dishonesty for fame.

In response to these allegations, Millie used Instagram Stories to taunt Tommy, posting: "I know you're not the best at maths but this is no excuse". She shared this alongside an old photo of them together to support her claim.

Millie didn't hold back, continuing her tirade by stating: "It's mad what fame and money can do to people try and like the whole relationship was nothing. But okay Tommy, you do you." In another scathing post at the time, Millie wrote: "I'm not watching this year's Love Island, as you can imagine watching your ex graft other girls on TV is very hard and not something I want to put myself through."

Following Tommy and Molly-Mae's shock split, reports claimed that Tommy had been unfaithful to his glam fiancée during their five-year relationship. Tommy's reps have firmly denied reports he was seen kissing a blonde Danish woman in a Macedonia nightclub, however, sources say Molly recently uncovered something 'suspicious' on his phone, and has been 'living a lie for months'.

The source told Heat magazine: "She had recently found something suspicious on his phone, but she's not been very open to her friends about it. She's terrified that a girl is going to come out of the woodwork with a story to tell about Tommy, which will destroy her. She's been living a lie for months now. She wanted it to work more than anything but she's told some pals that Tommy has let her down in an awful way."

In a comment given to the Mirror, Tommy's representative said: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he's consulting his lawyers."

Tommy expressed his heartbreak when announcing his split from Molly-Mae when he said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families' privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

