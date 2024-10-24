Top 11 Best Bloxburg House Ideas in Roblox - NeuralGamer (2024)

Few games on Roblox are as popular as Bloxburg. The game which launched in 2014 has over 7 billion visits and is one of the most-played Roblox games in 2023. A big reason why Welcome to Bloxburg is so popular on Roblox is due to the vast customization options at your disposal. Not only can you build your own mansion in the game, but you can also meet and hang out with friends, ride a wide range of vehicles and work different jobs. The game is pretty realistic, making it enjoyable.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at house ideas that you need to try the next time you’re playing Welcome to Bloxburg. From luxury mansions to Mediterranean villas, there are some amazing house designs that you can try. This list will inspire you to explore your creative side and design the most beautiful and unique Bloxburg house. So, without further ado, let’s jump right in and take a look at some crazy Bloxburg house builds:

Cozy New England Victorian Home

First up we have Daniel Perkins with his New England Victorian Home. Perkins is a creator known for his exquisite builds. He built a replica of the Palace of Versailles, the biggest build ever and among the most expensive in Bloxburg. His New England Victorian Home is beautiful too although not as grand.

This New England home is massive with 3 floors. The house is built in a traditional Victorian style, with a peaked roof, a wrap-around porch, and ornate details such as intricate woodwork and stained glass windows.

The house features a large living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a kitchen, a library, and multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. The interior is decorated in a classic Victorian style, with antique furniture and detailed wallpaper and textiles.

Throughout the video, Daniel explains the various design choices he makes as he builds the house, including how he uses different materials and textures to create a cohesive look. This New England Victorian Home requires an estimated 300k Bloxbucks to build.

Luxurious Industrial Mansion

Up next we have Reiko with his ambitious luxurious Industrial mansion speed build in Bloxburg. The house features a large open living area with high ceilings, a spacious kitchen, a dining area, a home office, a gym, a cinema room, five bedrooms, and six bathrooms. The interior is decorated with modern industrial-style furniture and decor, with a color scheme that includes shades of black, gray, and brown.

Reiko used plenty of building materials including decals and game passes. The estimated cost of this mansion is a staggering 600k Bloxbucks.

Before we continue with the article, it’s important to note that every one of these houses will cost ALOT. We’re planning on making a money-making guide soon, but for now, we found a list of the best paying Bloxburg professions here.

French Colonial Mansion

Youtuber Nixilia builds a magnificent French colonial mansion in Bloxburg which costs a mouth-watering 300k Bloxbucks. The mansion features a grand entrance, a large living room, a formal dining room, a spacious kitchen, a home office, a gym, four bedrooms, and six bathrooms. The interior is decorated with elegant French-inspired furniture and decor, with a color scheme that includes shades of blue, white, and beige.

The exterior alone cost Nixilia 54000 Bloxbucks which isn’t a surprise considering the intricate detailing on the outside. The French motifs on the exterior are something I like a lot and that’s why it makes it onto this list

New York City Apartment

Daniel Perkins has plenty of Bloxburg house ideas you can gain inspiration from. Here’s another one of his insane builds, this one is a New York City Apartment speed-build. The apartment features a living room, dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

The exterior of the building is designed to resemble a typical New York City apartment building with a brick facade and fire escapes. The interiors are decorated with modern furniture and accessories, and the color scheme is mostly white and neutral.

The interior has been designed with an eye for detail. At the same time, it’s simple yet realistic, making it one of my favorite builds. This house build costs an estimated 200k to 300k Bloxbucks to complete which seems quite a lot but is pretty reasonable considering the interior styling.

Waterside House

Up next we have a Bloxburg house built by the popular YouTuber Anix. He is most famous for building a luxury hotel in Bloxburg. Among his famous builds, however, is the Waterside home. The estimated cost of this Waterside home is probably 200k Bloxbucks.

The Waterside home features a modern design with large windows, a spacious living area, a kitchen with a dining area, a backyard with a pool, a garage, and multiple bedrooms and bathrooms.

This Waterside home idea is perfect for the summer holidays and you should consider building one.

Winter Getaway Mansion

From a splendid summer vacation home, you’d want to spend the winter in an equally lavish home. That’s where Faulty comes in, with the perfect winter Getaway mansion.

This winter-themed mansion in Bloxburg was built using a combination of wood, stone, and glass to create the exterior. The interior is warm and cozy and decorated with pieces of furniture and interior decor.

The winter mansion is massive and features several rooms including a living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. Faulty also includes a ski slope, hot tub, and sauna outside the house.

This winter getaway is perfect for those who love the cold and want a comfortable yet luxurious home. The value of this mansion is estimated to be worth 200k Bloxbucks. The exterior alone cost Faulty 80k Bloxbucks.

Make sure to pick some cues from Faulty when building your next winter getaway.

Mountain Villa

Up next we have Cylito’s Mountain villa speed build. Cylito is famous for her affordable house builds in Bloxburg and this one is a perfect example costing a mere 152k Bloxbucks.

The mansion features multiple floors, a large living area, a kitchen with a dining area, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a movie theater, a pool, a spa, and a large outdoor area.

Cylito goes in depth about her mountain House build. Watching her build a mansion from scratch is so satisfying. You can get plenty of ideas from her Mountain villa speedrun for your very own waterside home in Bloxburg.

Kylie Jenner Style Mansion

Up next we have Amimi Amour’s recreation of social media star Kylie Jenner’s 37 million $ mansion in Los Angeles. Who would have thought someone would recreate an entire celebrity mansion on Roblox Bloxburg? Well, here we are.

The Jenner mansion in Bloxburg is as expensive as the original, costing 400k Bloxbucks. It is nevertheless splendid and the creator gives you valuable insights on how to build a million-dollar mansion in Bloxburg.

The mansion itself features a modern and luxurious design with a neutral color scheme and touches of marble, gold, and glass throughout.

The ground floor includes a spacious living room, dining area, and a large kitchen with a central island and high-end appliances. There is also a cozy TV room with a fireplace, a home office, and a bathroom. The outdoor area has a pool, a jacuzzi, and plenty of seating options.

The second floor features four bedrooms, each with a unique design and color scheme, and three bathrooms. The master suite has a private balcony overlooking the pool area.

The mansion also includes a basement level with a home theater, a gym, and a spa room with a sauna and a massage table.

Overall, Amimi Amour has done some amazing work on creating a replica mansion in Bloxburg.

Luxury Vacation Family Mansion

Who doesn’t love living in a luxury mansion? Everyone dreams of owning one and spending their holidays in the lap of luxury. Well, you can design one in Bloxburg at least with inspiration from Hxsna.

The mansion looks grand and is perfect for a holiday home. The exterior features a modern and sleek design with a predominantly white and grey color scheme. The roof is made of black tiles, and there is a large deck area with a swimming pool and outdoor seating.

The interior meanwhile features an open-concept layout and high ceilings. The living room features a large sectional sofa, a fireplace, and a wall-mounted TV. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large island with seating. There is also a formal dining area and a home office. The bedrooms are spacious and feature luxurious decor, and the bathrooms are also very modern.

Hxsna has made good use of decal IDs for the building material. This holiday mansion is pretty affordable to build at just 150k Bloxbucks.

Japanese-Style Modern House

Exotic house builds are quite popular in Bloxburg and one of the most beautiful exotic home ideas comes from Youtuber JoMama Bloxburg. They built a 200k Bloxbucks modern Japanese home which is quite inexpensive.

The exterior of the Japanese home features white and light grey walls, a black roof, and large windows. The house is surrounded by a pool, a basketball court, and a large garden area, complete with trees and outdoor seating areas.

Moving inside, JoMama Bloxburg starts by showing the entryway, which is decorated with a large mirror and a portrait. The living room has a modern feel with a grey sofa, armchairs, and a TV mounted on the wall. The dining room features a large table with white chairs and a chandelier. The kitchen has white cabinets, marble countertops, and black stainless steel appliances.

The house has four bedrooms, each with its unique design. The master bedroom has a large bed with a headboard, a TV, and a balcony overlooking the pool area. The other bedrooms have different themes, such as a blue and white beach-themed room and a pink and white princess-themed room.

The bathrooms have marble floors, white vanities, and large showers. The house also has a movie theater room with comfortable seating, a game room with a pool table and foosball table, and a gym.

Overall, the modern family house by JoMama Bloxburg is beautiful and spacious with a modern feel. The materials used in the house include marble, wood, and metal accents. You can get plenty of inspiration on how to build your own exotic home in Bloxburg from this video.

Aesthetic Humble Mansion

Finally, let’s get back to the basics and check out a house design that is aesthetic but feels luxurious at the same time. Youtuber Lovely Shades Gaming has the perfect example with their 753k Bloxbucks Aesthetic Humble Mansion.

The exterior of this humble-looking mansion is designed with white walls, a black roof, and large windows. The house is surrounded by a pool, a hot tub, and a large garden area, complete with trees, flowers, and outdoor seating areas.

The interior is perfectly designed with an entryway that features a chandelier and a large mirror. The living room has a modern feel with a grey sofa, armchairs, and a TV mounted on the wall. The dining room features a large table with white chairs and a chandelier. The kitchen has white cabinets, marble countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

The house has six bedrooms, each with its unique design. The master bedroom has a large bed with a headboard, a TV, and a balcony overlooking the pool area. The other bedrooms have different themes, such as a pink and white princess-themed room, a beach-themed room with surfboards on the wall, and a nature-themed room with a tree mural.

LovelyShades Gaming has plenty of affordable Bloxburg house design ideas on their channel. Make sure you check them out before you start building your dream home in Bloxburg.

These were 11 great Bloxburg house builds that will inspire and encourage you to build the most beautiful mansion in Welcome to Bloxburg. Make sure to follow neuralgamer for the latest Roblox promo codes, design ideas, and Roblox games.