Top 15 Free MP4 Movie Download Sites | 1080p/720p HD (2024)

MacX Video Converter Pro is built with a free video downloader which allows you to download MP4 movies in 1080p/720p HD, 3D, 4K, etc. 100% clean, no ads, no malware, no redirects.

To help you get the desired MP4 movies in HD, here we shared top 15 free MP4 movie download websites to get a range of Hollywood and Bollywood releases, movies, TV shows, episodes in 1080p/720p HD, 3D, 4K etc.

Watching movies has always been an indispensable part of people. But the viewing way differs from the past. Besides going to the theater, more movie fans would like to stream or download free MP4 movies from MP4 movie download sites to enjoy at home or on go.

Part 1. Top 15 Free MP4 Movie Download Sites Reviews

Considering the different taste of movies, the list of best MP4 movie download sites will cover all kinds of movies, namely Hollywood movies, Bollywood Hindi movies, Blu Ray, 3D, 4K, 1080P, 720P HD movies and even torrents. Let's check the free MP4 HD movie download sites to stream HD MP4 movies online or download free MP4 movies to Mac/Windows, iPhone iPad Android.

1. MP4Moviesz

Website link: https://www.mp4moviez.com.vc/

MP4 movies you can download: Netflix series, Hollywood movies, Bollywood movies, South Hindi movies, Action, Comedy, Drama, etc.

Mp4moviez is a movie website to download free MP4 movies for mobiles. You can access all the latest movies such as Bollywood movies, Hollywood movies, Tollywood movies, Marathi movies on this MP4 video download website. The quality of the movies on Mp4moviez is good and most movies are in HD quality. You are allowed to download MP4 movies within 15 to 20 minutes.

Using the free MP4 movie download website can lag your device and the browser. The download can fail and it doesn't allow to resume download. The download can be very slow when the website is used via a UC browser. Because of copyright issues, the site can be banned easily and you will see updated website with a different UI. However, pop-ups and ads remain on this site.

2. PublicDomainMovies.net

Website link: https://publicdomainmovies.net/

MP4 movies you can download: Dramas, Horrors, Comedies, Science Fiction, Romance, etc.

The domain name of the MP4 movie free download site is public, meaning that the copyright is no longer held by any individual and the public owns the movie. You don’t need to worry about legality. You can download MP4 movies free legally from PublicDomainMovies.net. There are lots of movie genres, like dramas, horrors, comedies. Movie synopsis, release date, image, cast members are also included. You can watch movies directly from the MP4 movie download website.

There is no search or sort options. It might take some time to dig out the MP4 movie you want to download. The MP4 movie download website only contain old classic movies. Newer release are not included on the site due to copyright issues.

3. Netflix

Website link: https://www.netflix.com/

MP4 movies you can download: Feature films, documentaries, TV shows, anime, award-winning Netflix originals, and more.

If you already subscribe to Netflix, you can download MP4 movies from the site to watch offline at any time. It’s legal and safe. Netflix allows you to have 100 active downloads at a time on one device. Here’s how to download MP4 movies from Netflix:

Step 1. Open the MP4 movie download website on your device. Tap Downloads.

Step 2. Select Find More to Download. Select the movie you want to download.

Step 3. Tap download on the description page.

Your downloaded MP4 movies will be deleted from your device if you cancel your subscription. The Basic with ads plan doesn’t allow you to download free MP4 full movies. If you want to download MP4 movies to watch offline on Netflix, you have to pay for the ad-free plan.

4. Mydownloadtube

Website link: https://mydownloadtube.net/

MP4 movies you can download: Hollywood movies, Bollywood movies, Animation, Arabic movies, etc.

This MP4 movie download site is neat & clean designed and gathers a range of free HD movies, from the latest collection of top Hollywood movies to Bollywood Hindi movies, full PC games movies in 720p, 1080p, Blu ray etc. You can both watch movies online free and download free MP4 HD movies for offline viewing. Besides, it updates daily with latest series in addition it support subtitles for all languages.

This MP4 movie download website contains ads that work as a subscription to free download movies online and watch movies free online. You might need to keep your eyes open when clicking any movie download links. There are many fake movie download linkes that redirects to other unsafe websites.

5. DivxCrawler

Website link: https://divxcrawler.helpsarkari.com/

MP4 movies you can download: MP4/MKV HD movies, Bollywood/Hollywood/Tamil/Telugu movies, etc.

DivxCrawler is one of the best websites for free MP4 movies download. It enables you to catch the latest Hollywood hits in MP4 format using this amazing free MP4 movie download site without signing up. You can see all popular movies with some basic information like Movie Format, Movie Size and Recommended Player. And once you click on Download button, you will get MP4 movies at an instant. Getting free movie has never been easier before!

The MP4 movie free download site comes with a poorly elaborated movie index. There are some movies and TV series that you can watch and download only if you are in the US. If you want to free download MP4 movies that are restricted, you can use a VPN service to bypass geo-restriction.

6. Justmoviez

Website link: https://www.justmoviz.net/

MP4 movies you can download: Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama, Sport, Action, Thriller, etc.

Justmoviez is the best free MP4 download site to save the latest movies and TV series! As for movies, it provides both online streaming and downloading services to users. You can get any of free MP4 movies listed on Homepage or found by the search bar. If you have no idea on which movies to select, you can also check out top 10 movies section for popular releases.

7. WorldFree4U

Website link: https://worldfree4u.markets/

MP4 movies you can download: 1080p/720p/300MB movies, Bollywood movies, Hollywood movies, Cartoon & Animated movies, Apple TV/Netflix/Disney+ series, Punjabi movies, etc.

As a free HD movies download sites, WorldFree4U not only offers free Hollywood movies but also various of Bollywood movies. That is to say, among Indian readers, they have got huge fame to download Bollywood MP4 movies as they provide dual audio Hollywood movies too. Moreover for slow internet connection users, WorldFree4U is a blessing as they provide free movie links of compressed movies which are reduced to 300MB generally so that they can save the latest movies for free quickly.

You will need to disable ad-blocker before downloading MP4 movies from this website. The access is restricted to a few regions due to copyright issues. A VPN service may be required in your country to access this free MP4 movie free download website.

8. 300MBMovies4U

Website link: http://ww1.300mbmovies4u.com/

MP4 movies you can download: Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Romance, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Kid & Family, Sports, Adventure, etc.

300MBMovies4U also wins a spot on the free MP4 movies download sites list. Various latest movies are offered on this website in categories like full HD movies, IMDB top 250 movies, cartoon, top anime eposides, TV shows, Bollywood movies, HD video, Tamil movies etc. Beyond Hollywood, it's also among the top hindi movies download sites to let users grab Hindi/Tamil/Telugu movies in HD AVI, MKV etc. Suggested by its name, it hosts movies in 300MB in high quality, making it a good choice for mobiles users.

Most MP4 movies are in 480p or 720p quality. Compared with other free MP4 movie download website that offers movies in 1080p, this website is not that welcome. It's full of ads on the website. The website's domain change from time to time due to copyright issue.

9. Fmovies

Website link: https://ww4.fmovies.co/home/

MP4 movies you can download: Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Costume, Crime, Family, Fantasy, Horror, etc.

Fmovies is new site from which you can easily get movie from any genre like Action, Adventure, Drama etc. Navigating through this free MP4 HD movie site is easy and you can easily find your favorite movie from categories or by directly searching from the search box in sidebar. Best part of this site is their movie on demand section. If you are unable to find your favorite movie on this site you can easily request them. This site is quite active and is updated daily that you can even find the latest movie like Barbie.

10. Yomovies

Website link: https://yomovies.network/

MP4 movies you can download: Bollywood, Hollywood, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Horror, Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, etc.

UYomovies is one of best sites to free download latest Hollywood and Bollywood MP4 movies and has good user interface with. The best thing of this site is that it also has a different section for Hindi dubbed movies which you can use to get full-length English movies dubbed in Hindi in 3D 1080p Blu Ray MP4 MKV easily. You can also watch free movies in MP4 online without downloading on this site.

The free MP4 movie website arranges movies in categories. You can search for the movie title on the Search bar, making it easy to dig out the movie you want. One bad thing is that the website is easily banned and removed.

11. CoolMovieZ

Website link: https://www.coolmoviez.cloud/

MP4 movies you can download: Action, Adventure, Thriller, Crime, Romance, Drama, Horror, Music, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, B-grade, Animation, Cartoon, Hollywood, Bollywood, etc.

CoolMovieZ is an emerging MP4 movie download site that enjoys a good popularity recently. This free website for MP4 movies lists movies in detailed classification. No matter you 'd like to stream and download top Hollywood movies, Hollywood Dubbed movies, Bollywood, animated, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil movies or others, you can click to find the most popular top films for watching or downloading.

Navigate through the Daily Updated Movies category menu to get the new movie release. This site has a quite messy user interface that is not appealing. It seems to have no popping up ads, however, redirects are everywhere.

12. iMovieTube

Website link: https://www.imovietube.com/

MP4 movies you can download: Action, Adventure, Animation, Biography, Comedy, Crime, Documentary, Drama, Fantasy, Family, Hindi, History, Korean, Romance, Sci-Fi, etc.

The iMovieTube MP4 movies site gives users a way to browse and view movies quickly and easily. The thumbnails for the films are all marketing material from the movies, so users should be able to quickly and easily identify the HD MP4 movie they want to watch. Before MP4 movies free download for Mac/PCs, iPhone iPad Android, a brief synopsis of the movie, links to related movies, trailers and an option for people in the community to provide movie reviews are all on the table at iMovieTube.

This free MP4 movie download site is quite popular for downloading classic movies on mobile or computer. The site makes regular updates of new popular movies on their website. It’s popularly known for famous old Hollywood movies.

13. WolowTube

Website link: https://wolowtube.123movies.online/

MP4 movies you can download: Adult, Action, Animation, Comedy, Crime, Documentary, Drama, Family, Horror, Romance, Sci-Fi, Thriller, etc.

A slightly cooler and funkier site, but still clean and modern and easy to navigate, WolowTube gives users the opportunity to explore a huge database of MP4 HD movies. There's no cost to stream video on Wolow, and there's no limit to what you can stream or how often. In fact, Wolow offers very little hassle to get in the way of your search for and download HD MP4 movies for your at home movie night! The free MP4 movie download site is very easy to use, no matter what platform you are on, because it is a browser-developed piece of software.

The Search Title feature makes it quite easy to find out the movie you want to free download or watch free online. A big problem is that the website sometimes shuts down and returns with a different domain. The new domain also offers a large number of old and new movies. Visit WoloTube to free download MP4 movies.

14. FreeFullMovies

Website link: https://freemoviesfull.cc/movie

MP4 movies you can download: Action, Adventure, Animation, Biography, Comedy, Crime, Documentary, Drama, Family, Fantasy, History, Horror, Kids, Music, Mystery, etc.

FreeFullMovies has a layout that showcases thumbnails of popular specific titles. Its thumbnails are still images from the movie itself, which is a neat and refreshing change. It offers a logical breakdown of the movies it has available by year and offers categorization options for browsing. Downloading free MP4 movies from the site is a very high-end decision and caters to people who have never watched an HD MP4 movie on their computer or their mobile device.

FreeFullMovies once was a popular MP4 free movie download website with direct download links to the best movie titles available. However, it was removed and didn't come back since last time's lockdown.

15. TorrentMovies

Website link: https://torrentsites.com/torrent-movies/

MP4 movies you can download: Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Family, Fantasy, Horror, etc.

TorrentMovies is not so much a MP4 movies site than a torrent movie download site. The site receives most positive review and higher ratings from users, compared with other movie torrent sites. Fast speed and great quality are highly appreciated. You need to save movies with uTorrent from this site. And if you are willing to get MP4 HD movie sources, you can turn to a free MP4 video converter for Mac and Windows for help.