Top 35 AI Tools for Maths (2024)

We all, at some point, have experienced the need to learn and the terror of Mathematics. Mathematics has always been a subject that either fascinates or frightens students. However, it is well-known that everyone needs basic knowledge of maths, and we shouldn’t discredit its importance. Algebra, trigonometry, geometry, and calculus all have challenging and fun parts. Fortunately, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a game-changer, transforming how we approach learning and understanding mathematics. Many AI tools have emerged as essential student companions for those struggling with mathematics concepts. AI tools are helping students and teachers advance their skills. Here’s a look at the top AI tools that are reshaping math education, making it more accessible, interactive, and fun. These AI tools for maths are beneficial for students of all ages and teachers.

Julius AI offers the most powerful AI math-solving engine. It has features like scan-and-solve, step-by-step answer generation, and chat explanations. Julius AI is more than just a tool; it’s a companion on the journey to math excellence.

WolframAlpha is great for solving math questions and providing detailed explanations. Its capacity to handle diverse mathematical fields makes it an essential resource for students. WolframAlpha can deepen your comprehension and analytical skills.

Powered by Google’s AI, Socratic works as a versatile homework assistant for students. Students can find detailed explanations of questions by simply snapping a photo of a math problem. Socratic can provide step-by-step guides and relevant resources, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of concepts.

Maple Algebra Calculator is designed to solve complex math problems quickly. Its advanced function-solving and graphing tools make learning both effective and engaging. Maple Calculator is transforming math problems into interactive experiences.

Photomath allows users to scan printed or handwritten math problems and receive instant, step-by-step solutions. The AI tool covers a wide variety of subjects, from arithmetic to calculus, clarifying complex problems and allowing deeper understanding.

Mathway is a virtual tutor that addresses various math problems, from basic algebra to complicated calculus. Its step-by-step explanations improve understanding and help students tackle similar questions independently.

MyScript converts handwriting into digital text and solves mathematical questions in real-time. Its integration with note-taking apps allows for an enriched learning experience. MyScript makes it easier to explore complex problems.

UpStudy, formerly CameraMath, offers solutions, tutoring, and many math resources. Its unique features, like Ask Tutors and Math Solver, provide personalized support and step-by-step solutions. CameraMath can help students with diverse needs in calculus, algebra, and beyond.

Symbolab is a powerhouse for solving and understanding math problems across multiple subjects. It has diverse calculators and solvers that give students the tools to tackle equations, graphs, and more.

Microsoft’s Math Solver is a powerful AI solution that solves many math problems. With its intuitive design, students can input or scan problems to receive comprehensive solutions and explanations.

MathGPT Pro uses advanced AI technology to provide real-time, interactive solutions to math problems. It can help you with various subjects, including algebra, calculus, physics, chemistry, and more.

GeoGebra connects geometry, algebra, spreadsheets, graphing, statistics, and calculus in one easy-to-use package. Its dynamic linkage between different mathematical representations allows for a deeper understanding of concepts.

MathPapa is an online algebra calculator designed to help students learn and practice algebra concepts. It can offer step-by-step solutions to algebra problems, making it a valuable AI tool for students to improve understanding.

ClassPoint AI is an interactive quiz maker that allows teachers to automate the quiz generation process. It is an amazing AI tool for teachers that allows for incorporating games into lessons. ClassPoint helps boost student engagement and makes learning more enjoyable.

Prodigy is a game-based learning platform that personalizes the experience and adapts to a child’s learning pace. It encourages a positive association with math through fun, adaptive learning games.

Mathletics is an amazing AI tool for students, teachers, and parents that transforms how students learn math. It transforms math learning with personalized learning, exciting games, and mastery challenges. You can start learning now from home or school.

ChatGPT’s problem-solving techniques have significantly improved over time with GPT-4o. GPT-4o is a much more powerful tool for solving math problems, from basic arithmetic to advanced calculus. It provides step-by-step solutions and explanations, improving your understanding.

Quickmath is a versatile AI math tool for accurately solving algebraic equations and calculus problems. It offers easy-to-understand tutorials and rich offline support for continued learning without internet access.

Mathpix is a top AI solver for printed and handwritten math and science problems. It recognizes math symbols, equations, and graphs on paper, providing accurate solutions to complex problems.

SymPy is a well-known open-source Python library for symbolic mathematics. It offers a powerful toolbox for tasks like basic algebra and advanced calculus. SymPy is a valuable resource for students and professionals.

Desmos improves mathematical visualization through its online graphing calculator. It can create interactive graphs that dynamically represent data and functions. Desmos can deepen your conceptual understanding and make math visual.

HIX Tutor’s AI Math Solver is an AI tool for assisting students at all levels, from elementary to university. It uses advanced AI technology to tackle geometry, calculus, algebra, and more.

Mathful guides students through tough math problems with step-by-step explanations. Its AI technology ensures precision, providing accurate solutions. The AI tool helps students understand complex concepts.

AI Math is an advanced math solver with a 99% accuracy rate. It delivers expert solutions and detailed explanations. AI Math is one of the most dependable math assistants available.

ExamUp is amazing for mathematics, with its AI-powered features like interactive flashcards and practice quizzes. It’s a comprehensive AI tool for teachers that supports learning across various academic subjects, particularly math.

Question AI claims to solve any questions within seconds and help you improve learning with AI homework solver. Its powerful AI models generate rapid, accurate solutions to any math question.

StudyMonkey is your 24/7 AI study assistant, covering different subjects, including math. It provides homework support and solutions for students at all levels. StudyMonkey is a personal AI tutor for students in grade 1 through university.

Smodin is known for its versatile homework helper features, with expertise in solving Math equations. It uses machine learning to deliver accurate, efficient solutions to math problems.

SnapXam is your AI maths tutor that assists students with various math problems, from simple arithmetic to complex trigonometry. It offers step-by-step guidance and explanatory videos for a comprehensive learning experience.

Claude AI chatbot is an amazing solver of complex math problems that many may struggle with. It often outperforms other AI tools in coding and math-related tasks. Claude can provide detailed solutions and explanations.

MathMaster is available on phones and the web to help students solve math problems by snapping or attaching pictures. It provides step-by-step solutions, making the process of learning and solving complex problems easier.

Khan Academy is a learning platform for teachers, students, and parents. It offers a comprehensive curriculum covering different math topics, from basic arithmetic to calculus. It’s an excellent resource for students of all ages, providing free, engaging math education.

Studdy AI is a versatile digital AI tutor designed to help students in math and science disciplines. It improves learning through a structured, step-by-step methodology. Studdy AI assists students in solving challenging problems effectively.

Perplexity AI serves as an advanced research assistant, offering accurate math-related answers and information sourced from the web. It’s an excellent tool for comprehensive research and study.

Google Gemini provides cutting-edge AI capabilities for solving math problems. Whether coding, solving math problems, or organizing study materials, Gemini’s powerful AI tools simplify learning tasks.

Conclusion

AI tools for maths are transforming education, making it more accessible, interactive, and effective. From solving basic arithmetic to tackling complex calculus, these AI-powered tools provide valuable support to students at all levels. By integrating these learning tools into your routine, you can master math concepts with ease and confidence. These AI tools are for students, teachers, and parents to help them learn and teach better.