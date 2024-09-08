Top 40 Wedding Venues in Glencliff, NH - Zola (2024)

64 Wedding Venues in Glencliff, NH Event coordinator Clear

Quick responderReading FarmsEstate5.0 Reading, VTUp to 3000 guestsAll-inclusiveOutdoorStarts at $8,600 Reading Farms Estate lies in the heart of the Green Mountains of Vermont. The Estate is a completely private 400 acre estate with over 5 private miles of manicured hiking trails. Owned by the Gallowhur and Scripps family for over a century, the residence boasts a rich architectual , social and cultural past with former guests including Coco Chanel, Laurance Rockefeller. Four seasons of country living can be enjoyed at the property , as the ever changing landscape provides continuous delight. Reading Farms truly epitomizes an elegance and time that can not be duplicated.“The venue was very functional for the party, ceremony, photoshoot and loved that we were able to stay over. My favorite part was that I felt that nothing else existed aside from my now wife and family. Zero disturbances around you and the owners allowed us to make what we wanted come to life. Book fireworks! So worth it :)”Gustavo, a month ago

Quick responderThe Barn on thePemi5.0 Plymouth, NHUp to 300 guestsAll-inclusiveIndoor & outdoorStarts at $5,000 The Barn on the Pemi is a fully restored and renovated mid-1800’s barn. At over 10,000 square feet of event space, this venue is a rustic and expansive location in which to host small receptions or grand affairs. Surrounded by a secluded pastoral landscape, The Barn exudes a classic rural New England charm. Ceremonies can be held in our climate controlled barn, on our terrace or in our seasonal greenhouse. The surrounding mountains add a beautiful backdrop for your photos. The barn interior will host your co*cktail hour and reception. Our on-site catering chefs will serve locally-sourced dishes that highlight the best of New England’s farms. You can also enjoy craft co*cktails, local beer, and vintage wines from the two full-service bars that the venue includes. Ensuring your event goes seamlessly and you have the best experience possible, we provide unique accommodation and transportation options as well as an event specialist to work with you every step of the way.“Our wedding planning began with a visit to the Barn on the Pemi, and we were instantly captivated. Its picturesque setting, complete with a charming greenhouse for the ceremony and breathtaking mountain views, left a big impression. What's more, the Barn provided everything we needed, sparing us the hassle of sourcing rentals. With tables, chairs, utensils, linens, and more included, it was just perfect, especially since we had decided on a short engagement.After our initial visit, I turned to my now-husband and said, "I loved it. Please tell me we don't have to go look anywhere else," and he just smiled. My dad couldn't stop raving about the expansive menu either; being a Common Man property, the food was amazing. Our guests agreed, saying it the best wedding meal they'd ever had.The Barn's staff were incredibly responsive throughout the planning process, even accommodating a second visit so our day-of coordinator could familiarize herself with the venue. With most of our vendors experienced at the Barn, coordination was seamless, ensuring a smooth and stress-free day. The Barn is a dog-friendly venue, which was perfect because we wanted dour dog to be part of our wedding. They require someone to be designated or hired as the dog's chaperone of course, but it was wonderful to have her there with us. Our venue coordinator, Carole, went above and beyond to ensure everything ran like clockwork. From working with our day-of coordinator to keep us on schedule to ensuring we were fed and hydrated, she was a godsend. Even when my dress needed bustling or my veil went astray, she was there to save the day.Transportation was also a breeze thanks to the Barn's trolleys, shuttling guests to and from nearby hotels effortlessly.In every way, our wedding day was incredible, and the Barn on the Pemi proved to be the perfect place to celebrate our special day.”Amanda C., 18 days ago

Quick responderThe Barn At FoxRunLudlow, VTUp to 125 guestsSelect servicesIndoor & outdoorStarts at $2,500 ABOUT US With a breathtaking backdrop of Okemo Mountain and our award-winning Fox Run Golf Club, our venues can host all that you need in one place – pre ceremony drinks, ceremony, reception, late-night dancing, and dining in our portfolio of restaurants, all conveniently located in the town of Ludlow, VT. OUR STORY Fox Run was originally opened in 1969 as a 9-hole executive golf course located on the 150-acre Moore Family dairy farm in Ludlow, Vermont. Local Ludlow resident, Stan Johnson, was hired to design and build the original layout. Current ownership purchased the stunning property with a clear vision; to create a world class golf club, restaurant and wedding and special event facilities that would capture the natural beauty and essence that is Vermont in the picturesque town of Ludlow. We look for to welcoming you to tour and explore our exceptional property and all that it has to offer as you look to celebrate your special day with us.

NewDexter'sInnSunapee, NHUp to 225 guestsRaw spaceOutdoorStarts at $10,000 Weddings at Dexter’s Inn are truly memorable, special events. We believe there are few facilities or locations that are as conducive to the special nature of a wedding as Dexter’s Inn. Our relative seclusion ensures the privacy and quiet, peaceful setting that are so important during such an event. Our ability to accommodate 50+ overnight guests allows your experience to extend beyond just the ceremony and reception to an entire weekend spent with your family and friends. Our hilltop location, which features panoramic views of Mount Kearsarge, Mount Sunapee and the surrounding countryside, provides a wonderful backdrop for your activities. Our 20-acre estate and historic inn provide attractive settings for photographs.

Quick responderOdyssey Events at the Back of theMoonBridgewater Corners, VTUp to 125 guestsSelect servicesOutdoorStarts at $2,500 For decades Ted and Linda Fondulas have worked together as successful restaurateurs and event planners. In their 3rd act, they open up their wildly beautiful property for your occasion. Their venue, Back of the Moon, is located on a hilltop in the heart of VT near Killington Ski Resort. From the renewal of vows and offbeat elopements to bachelorette cooking parties or more traditional weddings, their private oasis kicks it for your affair. Chef Ted offers cooking classes and Linda is seasoned in event planning, so their food and beverage knowledge along with Linda’s aesthetic assists you in masterminding your special day. Their beloved property is now offered to you and yours for small or large affairs. 10 people or less: Cook and be Mini-monied pkg. is $825 for two people. For larger, tented events $2800 includes 95 photo-op acres of hiking trails, forest, two ponds, plus vendor recommendations. A third option is a tented event on the bank of their large pond for 11-30 people.

One LoveBreweryLincoln, NHUp to 120 guestsAll-inclusiveIndoorOne Love Brewery is a brewery/restaurant located in the white mountains of Lincoln, NH. We have been home to great beer and food for 9 years! We are passionate about doing something different in an industry where there is so much of the same. We are a German Lager-style brewery with a full bar and a full menu, a private event space that accommodates up to 60 guests, and other options for up to 120 guests. We specialize in casual co*cktail-style events with a variety of small plate and buffet options for groups up to 120. As a family-owned and operated business, we deeply understand the importance of coming together of loved ones and how special those times are. Over the years we have been grateful to have provided the space for so many people to gather and celebrate life's special moments together. We are passionate about providing the best service, atmosphere, and experience to set the perfect backdrop for memories that will last a lifetime for our guests.

Quick responderFarmhouse Flowers: A Wedding Venue on a FlowerFarm5.0 Moretown, VTUp to 200 guestsSelect servicesOutdoorStarts at $8,000 The Wedding Barn at Farmhouse Flowers is a picture-perfect wedding venue that offers you the beauty and warmth of our hand-crafted timber frame barn built by local master craftsmen. Tradition meets function in the 2100sq/ft main floor and 600 sq.ft loft, overlooking the flower gardens, more than enough space for over 150 guests and dancing. Nestled among the flower gardens of perennials and annuals the wedding barn opens onto a hillside pasture and a walking path that crosses a small bridge and leads to the hilltop wedding site. A true Vermont wedding venue from soil to sky. Surrounded by wildflowers, the hilltop site overlooks the entire flower farm, wedding barn, the onsite 3 bedroom house, cornfields, and views of the Worcester Mountain Range. Your guests will enjoy strolling among the flowers while enjoying co*cktails in the wedding barn and around the pond, both of which are central to this Vermont wedding venue.“We had the pleasure to work with Bridget and Thomas in making our dream wedding a reality. Their beautiful barn, stunning flowers and animal friends made for a perfect setting. Rain or shine it is a magical place. They are exceptional with communicating, coordinating and making sure that we had everything we needed for the best day ever! Not to mention they are wonderful people to have every step of the way. Thank you for everything!”Dakota and Z., 6 months ago

Quick responderStoneGarden5.0 Westmoreland, NHUp to 200 guestsSelect servicesOutdoorWith over 30 years combined experience in hospitality, you can trust the experience of owners, Kristen and Frank Riley. Together they are committed to tailoring your wedding day the way you have always imagined. Stone Garden offers excellence, both as a stunning venue space and with the services we provide. Clients can choose from our wedding planning services, or customize their own. We provide bar services as well. When you celebrate your special occasion with us, we’ll accommodate all of your wedding planning needs, with the entire Stone Garden team here to serve you.“I was there photographing a wedding in the fall and my entire experience was wonderful. The staff were so friendly and accommodating. They treated all of the vendors just like the guests and that is a rarity with most wedding venues. I hope to work there again soon!”Bharat Parmar, 4 years ago

Quick responderThe MarlboroughHouse5.0 Marlborough, NHUp to 150 guestsAll-inclusiveIndoorThe perfect New England setting for your wedding or event. Located in Marlborough, New Hampshire, Mt. Monadnock and the forests of the Northeast Appalachian mountains along with scenic vistas, fresh mountain air, and small-town charm become active participants setting the tone for your special occasion. Our facilities are fully air-conditioned and well appointed. We can accommodate a wide range of events, including weddings, corporate events, concerts, live performances, and other variety shows. With decades of experience producing events in New York City and Internationally, our repertoire of services and relationships encompasses décor design, lighting design, sound engineering, Catering, entertainment options, photographers, videographers, mixologists, and others. We enjoy the creative process and look forward to creating memorable experiences that capture your unique vibe. As a starting point, we offer tiered, all-inclusive packages which can be edited to suit any taste.“The Marlborough House was amazing!! All of the staff went above and beyond to help my wedding day be the most perfect day ever. I would absolutely recommend the Marlborough House to anyone that is looking for a wedding venue.”Alyssa and T., 7 months ago

Quick responderThe WilburtonInn5.0 Manchester Village, VTUp to 225 guestsAll-inclusiveOutdoorDiscover the Vermont destination wedding of your dreams! Say your vows outdoors, surrounded by sweeping views of the Green Mountains, enjoy co*cktails on the terrace, then dance the night away in a gorgeous marble pavilion tent, with white silk drapery. Continue the celebration with an after party in the mansion’s Billiard Room Bar, or a bonfire party with s'mores. We offer onsite lodging for up to 125 guests. Resort activities include pool, tennis, lawn games, sculpture gardens and woods trails. Start the weekend with an outdoor Rehearsal Dinner BBQ or farm to table fare from our organic farm. Get ready with all your bridal party in the historic mansion's bridal suite, then make a grand entrance descending the marble staircase. Summer weddings for up to 225. Winter mansion weddings for up to 75 guests. We include a dedicated coordinator, onsite catering and bar services. Most of the lodging is dog-friendly.“Ok, so I may be a tiny bit biased because it was my wedding, but it was THE BEST WEDDING EVER. All of our guests say the same thing! From working with Meesha who is phenomenal, experienced, warm and friendly, to the food and accommodations, we would not have changed a single thing. Every member of the team was so accommodating (for example, one of our signature drinks was coquito, the bar made it specifically for us using the recipe we sent, and it was delicious!). This season was very rainy, and while it would have been amazing to have the ceremony outside, Meesha’s team executed plan B without a hitch, and still just as beautiful. Everyone was so kind and friendly, they went above and beyond to make our weekend special, and we wouldn’t have changed a thing. Many thanks to: Dexter for lighting the bonfire on a rainy night, hanging our piñata, and all the other things he did behind the scenes! Meesha for her hospitality, guidance, support and wisdom during an event that is most likely a first for many of us! To Meesha’s team for all the hard work they did making the tent look GORGEOUS and keeping all of our guests happy! To the bar for making the most delicious specialty co*cktail and keeping up with our guests. To chef Gary for his DELICIOUS food. Valerie, the captain, who helped everything go off without a hitch, the glue that held everything together. Her warmth, knowledge, and communication with us and Meesha was remarkable. I’m sure there are sooo many other people to thank and shout out, but this wedding was worth every penny because of this amazing team and amazing venue. The people especially made our wedding the best wedding ever.”Stefani L., 8 months ago

Quick responderTimber HillFarmGilford, NHUp to 180 guestsRaw spaceIndoor & outdoorStarts at $12,500 We're a 300 acre sustainable, family-run New England farm - in agricultural production for over 200 years. Farm weddings don't get more authentic than Timber Hill Farm;

Quick responderLake MoreyResortFairlee, VTUp to 300 guestsAll-inclusiveIndoor & outdoorStarts at $900 Lake Morey Resort specializes in creating weddings as unique and distinct as you. We have been hosting couples and their families for three generations – it’s genuinely a family affair. Over our 50 years, we have cultivated and designed a variety of lakefront event rooms, spectacular lakeside and garden outdoor spaces, freshly appointed guest rooms, classically trained chefs, and professional service and bar staff; all awaiting to make your day exceptional.

Quick responderBedford VillageInnBedford, NHUp to 200 guestsSelect servicesIndoor & outdoorThe Bedford Village Inn sets the stage for truly extraordinary weddings here in the heart of New England. Our 10-acre New Hampshire estate is impeccably landscaped, with wisteria-lined walkways and elegant fountains; choose from a range of splendid indoor and outdoor Bedford wedding venues, guaranteed to provide the perfect setting for your very special occasion. Perhaps you’d like to celebrate your love amidst family and friends in our magnificent Great Hall. Or perhaps an intimate outdoor ceremony in our lush side gardens, followed by an informal reception, is more in keeping with your personality. Whatever your preference, you can depend upon our talented and experienced planning team to assist you in making the wedding of your dreams a very happy reality.

Quick responderRobb FamilyFarmBrattleboro, VTUp to 300 guestsRaw spaceOutdoorLet our beautiful 400-acre farm be the backdrop to your picturesque Vermont wedding or event. Our raw venue site sits on the side of a mountain, looking back across our family farm’s valleys, fields, and mountains. The site is located on the mountain across from our farmhouse and the area was made to accommodate a large event tent, it is approximately a 60’x200’ area. In addition to our venue site, we also have multiple possible ceremony locations available. Our farm is only a short drive from beautiful Brattleboro, Vermont, allowing accessible lodging for any guests traveling to help you celebrate your special day. With the help of our local and trusted vendors, we can help you create your Vermont dream wedding with our beautiful family farm as your priceless backdrop. A preferred vendor list of caterers, photographers, DJs, rental services, hotels, and more is available upon request.

The WoodsLodgeNorthfield, VTUp to 80 guestsSelect servicesIndoor & outdoorConveniently located in Central Vermont, only fifteen miles from Montpelier and the Mad River Valley, The Woods Lodge offers a secluded and inspiring location with a dedicated staff, quality catering, and comfortable accommodations. It is the perfect place to gather friends, family or business associates for an intimate meeting, retreat, special event, conference, workshop, wedding, family or class reunion; or just a weekend getaway or vacation for a small group, couple or family -- even your pets are welcome at The Woods Lodge!

Lake Shore VillageResort5.0 Weare, NHUp to 150 guestsSelect servicesOutdoorLake Shore Village Resort offers a truly unique setting for your New Hampshire destination wedding weekend. Our private beach, at the edge of Lake Horace, is the perfect location for your intimate ceremony. With stunning views and tranquil surroundings, your guests will love our lakefront reception location. A wedding a Lake Shore Village Resort offers a full weekend of memories and fun during your special destination event. Our resort offers 19 beautiful lake homes, resort amenities including boats, beach, pool and so much more. A wedding package at Lake Shore Village Resort streamlines the planning process and includes a Wedding Coordinator to assist you along the way. Our couples and guests are never disappointed by the wonderful experience our wedding weekends bring!“We have worked with the team at Lake Shore Village Resort for several years now. From beach BBQ's to elaborate weddings, this venue can provide everything you are looking for. The property is well maintained, and the staff is wonderful to work with. We are always thrilled when we have the opportunity to work with them!”Trisha Beauchemin, 3 years ago

The Preserve atChocoruaTamworth, NHUp to 300 guestsSelect servicesIndoor & outdoorWelcome to The Preserve at Chocorua; a picturesque White Mountain estate tucked away in the historic town of Tamworth, New Hampshire. The Preserve is a unique property that lends itself to taking it easy, letting time slowly drift by as you reflect on the nostalgia of days gone by. The Preserve was among the earliest farms to open its doors and was known as "Hayford's in the Fields" in the 1890's. It is our intent to extend a warm welcome to all those who choose to host their event with us. We hope you enjoy this exquisite property and form everlasting memories as you celebrate your joyous occasion.

Event CenterNashuaNashua, NHUp to 280 guestsSelect servicesIndoorStarts at $5,000 Congratulations — you’re getting married! The Event Center is one of southern New Hampshire’s most sought-after locations for a wedding experience that promises to impress. A wedding is among the most important events in a couple’s life together - and the celebration almost always includes more than just the ceremony itself. Whether you’re planning a pre-wedding reception to greet your beloved guests, gathering for a farewell brunch to wish everyone well, or just getting together for drinks, dining, and fun before the big day, Event Center Nashua is here to make your event amazing.

Bedford EventCenterBedford, NHUp to 200 guestsSelect servicesOutdoorThe Bedford Event Center was established in 2020 to meet the event and venue needs of the Southern New Hampshire and Greater Boston areas. With the tasteful and contemporary venue, we provide clients with the freedom to personalize their experience, whether it be for weddings, social or corporate events. Our core principles of integrity, respect and simple pricing help us form lasting relationships with everyone we work with.