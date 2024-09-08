Top 40 Wedding Venues in Glencliff, NH - Zola (2024)

How do we sort results, including Sponsored Ads?
Venues in Glencliff, NH
64 Wedding Venues in Glencliff, NH
Event coordinator
Clear
1
1
Location flexible? Discover venues near Glencliff, NH
Get inspired by real weddings in Glencliff, NHView all real weddings in Glencliff, NH
Fall Natural and Minimalist Wedding at Sunset Hill House
Vibrant Summer Wedding at Locke Falls Farm
Rustic Summer Wedding in New Hampshire
Classic Fall Wedding at Omni Mount Washington Resort
Vibrant Summer Wedding at Whiteface Hollow
Intimate Summer Wedding in Bretton Woods
Fall-Hued Lakefront Portsmouth Fête
Boho Fall Foliage Styled Shoot
Natural Outdoor Wedding in New Hampshire
Rustic Fall Nuptials in New Hampshire
Rustic Summer Bash at Camp Ogontz
About wedding venues in Glencliff, NH
How much do wedding venues typically cost in Glencliff, NH?
The cost of a wedding venue varies widely by location, number of guests, and many other details of the wedding package. Glencliff, NH offers a range of options that can fit most budgets. Raw venue space rentals (which only include the space itself) start at $10,000 and average $10,000. All-inclusive packages start at $5,000 and average $8,600.
What types of venues can I find in Glencliff, NH?
Glencliff offers a wide range of venues, including Barn and ranch, Hotel and resort and Historic estate.
What are some of the best wedding and reception venues available in Glencliff, NH?
Some of the most popular venues in this area include The Barn on the Pemi, Odyssey Events at the Back of the Moon and Owl's Nest Resort. But just like finding "the one," finding the perfect wedding venue takes time and a little bit of magic. Start by envisioning your dream wedding - the ambiance, style, and location. Then, explore our extensive collection of carefully curated wedding venues. Our marketplace provides detailed information, stunning photos, and real couples' reviews to help you make an informed decision. Trust your instincts, and when you find that venue that gives you butterflies, you'll know it's the one.
What questions should I ask when booking a venue in Glencliff, NH?
It all depends on what you're looking for, but you may want to consider things like whether the venue has an on-site bridal suite (64% in Glencliff do) or whether the venue provides an event coordinator (79% in Glencliff do!).
Additionally, some venues work with certain caterers and require a minimum food and beverage spend in addition to the space rentals. Others might have a recommended list of preferred caterers that they'd like you to work with.
Can the venues in Glencliff, NH accommodate both small and large weddings?
Of course! Small wedding venues in Glencliff, NH can host intimate parties while large venues can accommodate up to 3000. The average venue in Glencliff can seat 149 guests.
What amenities do the reception venues in Glencliff, NH offer?
The venues in Glencliff, NH are known for the exceptional suite of services and amenities offered to couples and their wedding parties. The most common services provided are Wi-Fi, Event coordinator and Dance floor. Some venues even offer Wedding cake services!
What types of wedding venues are in Glencliff, NH?
- Aquarium and Zoo Wedding Venues
- Ballroom Wedding Venues
- Beach and Waterfront Wedding Venues
- Barn and Ranch Wedding Venues
- Country Club Wedding Venues
- Historic Estate Wedding Venues
- Hotel and Resort Wedding Venues
- Industrial Wedding Venues
- Lodge and Retreat Wedding Venues
- Museum and Gallery Wedding Venues
- Park and Garden Wedding Venues
- Restaurant and Brewery Wedding Venues
- Urban Wedding Venues
- Vineyard Wedding Venues
- All-inclusive Wedding Venues
- Raw Space Wedding Venues
- Select Services Wedding Venues
- Covered Outdoor Wedding Venues
- Indoor Wedding Venues
- Outdoor Wedding Venues
What other Glencliff vendors will I need?
- Glencliff Caterers
- Glencliff Beauty Professionals
- Glencliff Wedding Planners
- Glencliff Florists
- Glencliff Videographers
- Glencliff Photographers
What other wedding venues are nearby?
- Manchester, NH wedding venues
- Nashua, NH wedding venues
- Concord, NH wedding venues
- Merrimack, NH wedding venues
- Hudson, NH wedding venues
- Keene, NH wedding venues
- Bedford, NH wedding venues
What other wedding services are nearby?
Wedding Bands & DJs near Glencliff, NH
Wedding Planners near Glencliff, NH
- Bedford, NH Wedding Planners
- Manchester, NH Wedding Planners
- Merrimack, NH Wedding Planners
Wedding Videographers near Glencliff, NH
- Bedford, NH Wedding Videographers
- Manchester, NH Wedding Videographers
- Merrimack, NH Wedding Videographers
Wedding Photographers near Glencliff, NH
- Manchester, NH Wedding Photographers
- Merrimack, NH Wedding Photographers
Wedding Cakes & Desserts near Glencliff, NH
Wedding Beauty Professionals near Glencliff, NH
- Bedford, NH Wedding Beauty Professionals
- Manchester, NH Wedding Beauty Professionals
- Merrimack, NH Wedding Beauty Professionals
- Concord, NH Wedding Beauty Professionals
Wedding Florists near Glencliff, NH
- Bedford, NH Wedding Florists
- Nashua, NH Wedding Florists
- Keene, NH Wedding Florists
Wedding Bar Services & Beverages near Glencliff, NH