Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (2024)

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (2)

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (3)

Toyota reveals the Tacozilla at SEMA 2021

Newspress

View 22 Images

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (4)

1/22

Toyota taps into its heritage to present something new and awesome, the Tacozilla all-terrain camper truck

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (5)

2/22

Toyota angles the sides of the camper to give the vehicle better clearance from rocks, tree branches and other obstacles without squeezing out too much interior space

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (6)

3/22

A TRD snorkel helps the Tacozilla breathe through the water (or look cool on the floor of SEMA)

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (7)

4/22

Toyota pairs the automotive and leisure batteries below the hood, saving space in the compact camper for equipment and storage

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (9)

6/22

A large Lexan skylight offers natural light and views above

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (10)

7/22

Toyota goes with General Grabber X3 tires on TRD Pro wheels for grippy off-road capability

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (11)

8/22

The angle of the door might look simple enough, but it cost the Tacozilla team over 100 hours of labor to get it to look and work just right – oftentimes, camper manufacturers go with a pairing of lift-up and drop-down doors, and we guess that's why

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (12)

9/22

The Tacozilla is just a one-off SEMA build, but we're sure we aren't the only ones wishing and hoping for a production model

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (13)

10/22

The re-routed side exhaust tips are another fun element

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (14)

11/22

A rear ladder provides quick roof access

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (15)

12/22

The driver's cab includes a pass-through to the motorhome

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (16)

13/22

Tacozilla dinette with 3D-printed table

Toyota

See Also
This Is Why Everyone Is Still Talking About Tacozilla

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (17)

14/22

The Tacozilla only has two cab seats, anyway, so instead of dropping down as part of a second bed, the table doubles as backlit wall art

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (18)

15/22

Corner kitchen block ready for mealtime

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (19)

16/22

Wet bathroom with shower

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (20)

17/22

Under-bench storage – Columbia helped pick out the wall and floor treatments while lending some outdoor gear to the project

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (21)

18/22

The Tacozilla includes marine-style teak flooring

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (22)

19/22

The main bed is up over the driver cab

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (23)

20/22

A small fridge/freezer under the counter keeps food fresh and drinks cold

Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (24)

21/22

Toyota reveals the Tacozilla at SEMA 2021

Newspress

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (25)

22/22

Toyota reveals the Tacozilla at SEMA 2021

Newspress

Digging into its illustrious history, Toyota introduces a spiritual successor to the Toyota camper trucks of the 1970s and 80s. The brand-new Tacozilla marries a rugged Tacoma TRD Sport pickup chassis and a custom-built "micro-house" into an amazing, little 4x4 micro-RV that's precise and nimble on the trail and roomy and livable overnight. It may be but a SEMA one-off, but if there was ever a time the world needed a Toyota-badged camper capable of going "anywhere on this planet," while looking good doing it, that time is now.

Just a few months ago, overland startup TruckHouse introduced its take on a Toyota Sunrader revival, a state-of-the-art Tacoma camper truck with a gorgeous interior. As much as we admire the company's work, a US$325K fully loaded, carbon fiber masterpiece doesn't quite fit the mold of a simple, nostalgic off-road truck camper.

The Tacozilla fits the mold quite nicely, helped right along by its beautifully retro golden-tan/orange/bronze striped paint job and, of course, the fact that Toyota doesn't actually have to create a viable price point for the SEMA one-off, leaving us to imagine strolling into the local Toyota dealership and picking a spartan base model up for little more than a nicely equipped Tacoma pickup.

The Tacozilla isn't inspired so much by the Sunrader but another much-loved Toyota micro-RV from decades' past, the Chinook. According to Tin Can Tourists, Toyota and Chinook partnered on their first small, efficient Hilux pickup-based fiberglass mini-motorhomes in 1973, against the backdrop of a looming US oil crisis. A very far cry from TruckHouse's $325K, the first Toyota-Chinook models retailed for under $5,000, which falls below $31,000 in 2021 money. In fact, advertisements at the time encouraged buyers to "buy an economy car; get a camper free."

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (26)

Toyota

Toyota's high, hard-roofed Tacozilla appears to be most closely influenced by the Chinook Newport/Omega that followed the earlier pop-top models. In addition to a similar roof, the Tacozilla shares an angled-sidewall design with the Newport and Omega campers.

Toyota's Tacozilla team started off with a Tacoma TRD Sport Access Cab. The idea was never to simply slide a camper into the bed or bolt one to the bare chassis but to create an off-road mini-RV capable of handling the same type of trails the Tacoma TRD Sport handles. It also had to be cool and flashy enough to spark its own buzz at a show dedicated to outrageous automotive artistry.

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (27)

Toyota

"Our goal was to build a vehicle that is engineered correctly but also made to look really cool," explains project manager Marty Schwerter, director of operations at Toyota's Motorsports Technical Center. "Being around race cars my whole life, race cars are cool-looking. I want campers to be cool-looking, too.”

After sketching out a design and removing the Tacoma's bed, Schwerter and team began to frame out the camper with square tubing. Life would have been easier without the "cool-looking" ambition, but the team developed a design with rounded edges and multi-planar sidewalls that angle out to a crease visually connected to the lower window edge on the truck cab, just like the Newport.

This angled-wall design proved a particular challenge at the rear-end, where the team put more than 100 hours of labor into creating a single-piece door that fits precisely inside the frame and opens and closes with ease (Chinook sidestepped this problem with a dual-piece split side door).

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (28)

Toyota

When it came time to finish the aluminum body, Toyota reached out to Texas-based Complete Customs, which splashed on the magnificent multicolor retro sheen and also helped assemble and appoint the interior. Here, Toyota squeezed in a compact but highly functional floor plan that begins just inside the doorway with a kitchen block and fully enclosed wet bathroom across from each other. The bathroom has a toilet and hot/cold shower, while the kitchen has the familiar combination of stove, sink and fridge/freezer.

Stepping farther inside, the Tacozilla camper invites R&R on a dual-bench dining lounge with a gorgeous 3D-printed table that doubles as backlit wall art. That's a cool, little feature, but it reminds us of the sad reality that this is just a one-off show camper – if it were a product, the table would double as a sleeping surface, not artwork, ensuring a Double Cab Tacozilla could be used as a family camper. Instead, the Tacozilla is a dedicated two-sleeper with multifunctional table art.

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (29)

Toyota

The Tacozilla bed is up in the alcove, where campers can maintain a view of the wall-mounted TV they were watching in the lounge. If it's a clear night, though, they'll want to flip the TV off and turn their attention to the star show playing out within the 4 x 4-foot (1.2 x 1.2-m) skylight centered on the ceiling.

The Tacozilla team didn't expend too much extra energy overhauling the Tacoma itself, adding a modest list of upgrades like a TRD snorkel, front winch, 2-in suspension lift and TRD billet upper control arms, General Grabber X3 285/70/17 tires, and Rigid auxiliary lighting. Drive power comes from the Tacoma's 278-hp 3.5-liter V6 and six-speed manual, and a dual-battery setup under the hood ensures there's enough power for the vehicle, camper equipment and add-on lighting.

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (30)

Toyota

Needless to say, this SEMA one-off won't be following the historical footsteps of the original Toyota Chinooks to Toyota dealers, but we're certain many SEMA show goers and followers are wishing it would. RVing and overlanding were already popular before the pandemic and now that that popularity has risen to feverish heights, RVs of all styles and sizes are coveted commodities. Put an attractive price on a neatly integrated 4x4 camper built on America's favorite overlanding truck and badged with Toyota reliability and watch it backorder for years to come.

For a closer look at the build process and some of the decisions that went into it, check out the four-part Tacozilla series on Toyota USA's YouTube channel. Part 1 is below.

"TacoZilla": SEMA Tacoma Truck Camper Episode 1 | Toyota

Source: Toyota

Toyota presents the Tacoma 4x4 camper the world needs immediately (2024)

FAQs

How much does a Toyota Tacoma camper cost? ›

The starting price is $7700 and the camper is available to order now.

Get More Info
Will a Toyota Tacoma pull a camper? ›

Did you know that the 2023 Toyota Tacoma towing capacity reaches up to 6,800 pounds when properly equipped? That's more than enough to pull a bass boat, ATVs, and even a small camper trailer along our Ventura roads.

Read On
What is the best year for a Toyota Tacoma? ›

Best Toyota Tacoma Trucks to Buy Used
  • 2015 Toyota Tacoma. This model year scored a 5 out of 5 for reliability, a 4 on safety with the NHTSA, and an 8.4 out of 10 for its front, rear, and side-impact safety features. ...
  • 2019 Toyota Tacoma. ...
  • 2006 Toyota Tacoma. ...
  • 2005 Toyota Tacoma. ...
  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma.

Learn More Now
Is Toyota making a camper? ›

LAS VEGAS (November 2, 2021) – Downsizing's popularity created the tiny house craze, and Toyota combines downsizing and outdoor adventure with its Tacozilla Tacoma Camper¹, a backwoods overlanding-ready “micro-house” rig that pays tribute to Toyota campers from the '70s and '80s.

Keep Reading
How much is the new Toyota camper van? ›

With two bed areas, cooker, fridge, swivel front seats and elevating roof… it is also the most versatile and technologically advanced Eco camper in the world! Sleep, cook and drive almost anywhere, there is no rival. The Toyota Alphard UK price starts from only £24,995 and is one of our most popular cars for sale!

See More
What is the payload of a Tacoma 4 wheel camper? ›

Payload is only 1000 pounds. I also have a FWC which weighs about 1100 pounds. Fully loaded, with me, wife, dog etc I am at 6500 pounds.

Explore More
Can a Tacoma tow 7000 lbs? ›

In conclusion, the Toyota Tacoma is a versatile and reliable pickup truck with a towing capacity that ranges from 3,500 to 6,800 pounds depending on the model and trim level you choose.

View More
Can a Tacoma tow 4000 lbs? ›

The Tacoma has a towing capacity of between 3500-6400 lbs.

It's only when you add the Towing Package to the V6 engine that the tow power is expanded to 6400 pounds. Despite its smaller size, the Tacoma is one competent hauler and can tackle more than you would think.

Read The Full Story
Can a 2024 Tacoma pull a camper? ›

The midsize 2024 Toyota Tacoma combines style and versatility, along with a surprising amount of power, to make this an agile truck that has the power to work. The Toyota Tacoma towing capacity can reach up to 6,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Discover More Details
Will a Tacoma last 20 years? ›

With such a long average lifespan, it is no wonder why the used Toyota Tacoma for sale is so popular. You can expect to drive your pickup truck 10,000 to 15,000 every year on the road. This puts the average lifespan of a Toyota Tacoma at 20 to 25 years. Can last for many more years than other brands.

Tell Me More

What is the average Tacoma life span? ›

You can expect your Tacoma to last 200,000-300,000 miles, depending on the maintenance and care put into the vehicle. It's an excellent truck option from the Toyota name and has been around for more than two decades, making it one of the best choices from the brand.

Show Me More
What year was the worst year for Toyota Tacoma? ›

2016 and 2017 Toyota Tacoma

Out of all the problematic Toyota Tacoma years mentioned, the 2007, 2016, and 2017 models stand out as particularly unsafe due to their reported safety concerns. The transmission flaws and faulty engines in these models make them less than ideal-choices for potential buyers.

Learn More Now
How much is the Toyota Tacoma camper? ›

Pricing starts at $7,700, and if you really want, you can order one now for any Tacoma trim.

Read On
How much is a Toyota Tacoma 2024? ›

Toyota Tacoma Price Range

2024 Tacoma SR – $31,500 MSRP. 2024 Tacoma SR5 – $36,200 MSRP. 2024 Tacoma TRD PreRunner – $38,100 MSRP. 2024 Tacoma TRD Sport – $39,400 MSRP.

Show Me More
What was the Toyota RV called? ›

Eventually, the market of Toyota Truck-based RVs was crowded with offerings from Chinook, Coachmen, Dolphin Sunrader, Warrior, Winnebago, and many more. Some enthusiasts estimate that there were up to 60 different styles and models of Toyota-based campers.

Continue Reading
Why are pickup campers so expensive? ›

Expensive materials such as aluminum and fiberglass are used by RV manufacturers to ensure truck campers are lightweight but strong. Additionally, many include stainless steel features and are insulated using top-of-the-line insulations. These pricey materials add up quickly, forcing the retail price up as well.

View More
How much does a Tacoma pop up camper weight? ›

The Yoho Pop Up should hit the street slightly lighter than the original hard-walled Yoho, weighing in at an estimated 976 lb (443 kg) versus the hard-sider's 991 lb (450 kg).

Discover More Details

References

Top Articles
Friends: How Phoebe And Ursula's Twin Scenes Were Filmed - Culture of Gaming
The Surprising Reason Lisa Kudrow’s Character on ‘Friends’ Was an Identical Twin
Friends: 20 Best Phoebe Buffay Quotes
Latest Posts
Yamato Senatobia Menu
Friends: How Phoebe & Ursula's Twin Scenes Were Filmed
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tuan Roob DDS

Last Updated:

Views: 5709

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tuan Roob DDS

Birthday: 1999-11-20

Address: Suite 592 642 Pfannerstill Island, South Keila, LA 74970-3076

Phone: +9617721773649

Job: Marketing Producer

Hobby: Skydiving, Flag Football, Knitting, Running, Lego building, Hunting, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Tuan Roob DDS, I am a friendly, good, energetic, faithful, fantastic, gentle, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.