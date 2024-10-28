Toyota Unveils ‘Tacozilla’ Tacoma Camper Overlanding Rig At 2021 SEMA Show - Toyota USA Newsroom (2024)

Outrageous All-New Concept Celebrates Toyota Campers of the Past and Overlanding’s Growing Popularity

LAS VEGAS (November 2, 2021) – Downsizing’s popularity created the tiny house craze, and Toyota combines downsizing and outdoor adventure with its Tacozilla Tacoma Camper¹, a backwoods overlanding-ready “micro-house” rig that pays tribute to Toyota campers from the ’70s and ’80s.

Based on a Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport pickup, Tacozilla debuts today in Toyota’s 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show display (Central Hall, Booth No. 24800) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is the ultimate expression of overlanding, as it joins other adventure-ready concepts in the Toyota booth this year.

“Tacozilla is an outstanding symbol of Toyota’s go-anywhere brand promise to our many owners who love overlanding and outdoor fun,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president – Toyota Division Marketing. “It’s going to be hard to miss Tacozilla, whether walking the SEMA show or at that campsite or off-road trail!”

Designed and built by Marty Schwerter and his team at the Toyota Motorsports Garage, Tacozilla is 100% custom.

“We really didn’t want it to look like a refrigerator on the back of a truck, so you’ll see it’s all rounded edges,” said Schwerter.

While the easiest solution was to have sharp edges everywhere, Schwerter believed rounded edges and smooth aluminum surfaces would better complement the Tacoma’s body lines and look more integrated and finished.

“Our goal was to build a vehicle that is engineered correctly but also made to look really cool,” Schwerter said. “Being around race cars my whole life, race cars are cool looking. I want campers to be cool looking, too.”

The team started by removing the Tacoma’s bed to determine what needed to be removed and relocated to create space.

“The team needed to go below frame height in order for a person to be able to stand up inside,” Schwerter said.

Next was shrinking and repackaging everything, so someone over 6 feet tall can walk the length of the interior with enough room for the camper’s amenities and occupants.

The Toyota Motorsports Garage team then built a basic camper frame to test the initial fitment and dimensions. From there, it was time to fine tune and reinforce the frame. This visually tied in with the Tacoma’s body lines while maximizing interior space. And the narrower top and bottom makes it easier to navigate trails and avoid trees and obstacles.

This tapered shape also made it challenging to fabricate the camper’s rear door. The team could have fitted a flat door but decided the result would not look as integrated. All in all, the team spent well over 100 hours designing the rear door alone.

The team contended with another vital structural challenge, creating the pass-through opening between the Tacoma’s cabin and the camper structure. The solution required enough support and bracing for off-road driving, enabling the cabin and camper structures to work together and twist on uneven surfaces without compromising the vehicle or creating unsafe driving situations.

In order to make good use of the Tacoma’s existing features, the team was able to fit the Tacoma’s original rear fender flares onto the camper’s wheel well openings and added two inches of clearance to the standard Tacoma TRD Sport suspension. To ensure traction, the team fitted a set of 285/70/17 General Tire Grabber X3 all-terrain tires.

Like most custom builds, the process is fluid and improvements can happen midstream. For example, the team was well into skinning the camper structure in aluminum when they decided to add a large pop-up Lexan skylight to provide ambient light, natural air circulation and additional headroom. Other custom work included a fuel tank filler that is completely separated from the camper to ensure fuel fumes remain isolated and a second battery in the Tacoma’s engine bay to help supply additional power without taking up space in the already space-limited camper.

Complete Customs in McKinney, Texas, a long-time and trusted Toyota partner, provided customization support and handled the paint work. The finished camper features a white base coat with accents reminiscent of the vintage yellow, orange and bronze scheme. And the fully insulated interior indeed looks like the micro-house the team envisioned, with teak sauna-style flooring, a full bathroom with hot-water shower, a fully operational kitchen with a stove and sink, a 3D-printed dining table that converts to a backlit piece of wall art and ample sleeping space.

¹Vehicle is a special protype project vehicle modified with non-genuine parts and accessories that may make the vehicle illegal to operate, void the warranty, and impact the safety and performance of the vehicle.

FAQs

How much does the new Toyota camper cost? ›

Montana-based GFC is the first to market with a camper for the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma. Available in five- and six-foot sizes, these new wedge-shaped platform campers will fit all versions of the 2024 Tacoma. The starting price is $7700 and the camper is available to order now.

Is the Toyota TacoZilla real? ›

Designed at the automaker's headquarters in Plano, Texas, this build is a pure concept vehicle built on the previous-gen Toyota Tacoma that might never go into series production (at least not anytime soon).

What is the Toyota overlanding concept? ›

To tackle the trails, the Tacoma Overlanding Concept is fitted with an Old Man Emu BP-51 suspension system. This adjustable suspension system provides the Tacoma with a 3-inch lift and boasts internal bypass shocks fitted with external reservoirs to house additional fluid to maintain performance in demanding terrain.

How many seats does a TacoZilla have? ›

The living space has been designed to accommodate two adults comfortably and comes with bench seating and a bed that extends over the roof of the truck. Onboard amenities include a hot water shower with a cartridge toilet, a two-burner stove with a sink, and a refrigerator.

How much is the 2024 Tacoma going to cost? ›

Starting at $32,995

Highs Broad lineup of trims and body styles, interior makeover includes much-needed tech overhaul, new optional coil-spring suspension adds refinement.

How many miles per gallon does a 2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid get? ›

The new Tacoma Hybrid features the cutting-edge i-Force Max hybrid system, setting a high bar for fuel-efficient truck models. Models like the TRD Off-Road offer outstanding fuel savings, boosting economy from 20 mpg to an exciting 23 mpg combined. It's not just saving on gas.

Does the Toyota TacoZilla have a shower? ›

It's quite cozy inside, featuring teak flooring, a kitchen with a stove and sink, a full bathroom with a shower, and a pop-up skylight. There's a TV, too. The kitchen table is 3D printed and can convert into a sleeping space.

How many does the TacoZilla sleep? ›

Schwerter says it could sleep up to four people in comfort: you get a double bed over the cab, a lounge and living room with two couches (which can also be used for sleeping), a 3D-printed table that converts into a backlit piece of art, and a proper kitchen and wet bathroom.

Why is it called TacoZilla? ›

Toyota brought trucks aplenty to SEMA, lead by a retro-cool tribute to the Chinook camper of the 1970s and '80s. The one-off concept Chinook tribute was called TacoZilla, with the first half of that moniker coming from the Tacoma's nickname, "Taco."

Why are Tacomas so popular for overlanding? ›

Unlike other agile platforms such as the Jeep Wrangler, Tacomas also offer more storage space for carrying provisions and equipment. They also have powerful engines and durable drivetrains. This means that durability need not be questioned as you spend your time beating through the brush.

What is the price of overlanding? ›

Overland vehicles can be expensive, especially if you are looking for a high-quality, capable, and well-equipped model. For example, a new overland vehicle such as a 4x4 truck or SUV can cost anywhere from $30,000 to $100,000 or more, depending on the make and model, features, and options.

What is the difference between camping and overlanding? ›

While you're camping each night that you're on your adventure, typically you don't set up camp at a campground and stay in one spot; often times the vehicle serves as the campsite. An overlanding trip is typically for an extended period of time and, therefore, preparation is key.

What is the gas mileage on the Tacozilla? ›

Thanks to its $6000 price tag, relatively good gas mileage (20 MPG), and an array of onboard amenities, the camper van became a hit, selling more than 50,000 vehicles across its lifetime.

What is similar to a Tacozilla? ›

Polish 4x4 motorhome builder Xpedition Pro has unveiled its first creation: the Xpro One. It's an overlanding camper van with sleeping quarters for three people and amenities for "10 days of existence without any resources," said Xpedition Pro.

What is the maximum camper size for a Toyota Tacoma? ›

The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma for sale offers a maximum towing capacity of 6,500 pounds1 and a maximum payload rating of 1,705 pounds,2 letting it conquer all the jobs that a midsize truck is intended to do. Alongside the impressive weight-moving capabilities, the Tacoma comes equipped with a 5-foot or 6-foot bed.

How much is the new Toyota camper van? ›

With two bed areas, cooker, fridge, swivel front seats and elevating roof… it is also the most versatile and technologically advanced Eco camper in the world! Sleep, cook and drive almost anywhere, there is no rival. The Toyota Alphard UK price starts from only £24,995 and is one of our most popular cars for sale!

How much is the Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter? ›

Toyota released pricing information for its off-road-focused Tacoma models with the hybrid powertrain on Tuesday, and boy are they pricier than we initially expected. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is slated to start at $65,395, whereas the all-new Trailhunter model carries a base price of $64,395.

How much does the romotow camper cost? ›

Pricing for the stylish trailer starts at $268,500. You can reserve a rotating caravan of your very own now with a $6,300 deposit. Click here for more photos of the W2 Romotow T8 travel trailer.

How much is the Earth Cruiser truck camper? ›

All of EarthCruiser's vehicles are custom built, and the current starting price for a 2020 V-8 EXP is $370,000. The rugged rig utilizes a Mitsubishi Fuso commercial truck platform with a two-speed transfer case. It rolls on heavy-duty 17-inch wheels wrapped in Toyo Open Country M/T 37-inch rubber.

