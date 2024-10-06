Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Company Profile & Facts - Yahoo Finance (2024)

NasdaqGS - Delayed Quote • USD
Compare
At close: August 7 at 4:00 PM EDT
Key Executives
Amounts are as of December 31, 2023 and compensation values are for the last fiscal year ending on that date. Pay is salary, bonuses, etc. Exercised is the value of options exercised during the fiscal year. Currency in USD.
|Name
|Title
|Pay
|Exercised
|Year Born
|Mr. Harry A. Lawton III
|President, CEO & Director
|2.88M
|--
|1974
|Mr. Kurt D. Barton
|Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1.16M
|790.15k
|1972
|Mr. Robert D. Mills
|Executive VP and Chief Technology, Digital Commerce & Strategy Officer
|1.1M
|--
|1973
|Mr. John P. Ordus
|Executive VP & Chief Stores Officer
|1.08M
|--
|1977
|Mr. Jonathan Seth Estep
|Executive VP & Chief Merchandising Officer
|1.08M
|527.46k
|1980
|Ms. Mary Winn Pilkington
|Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Public Relations
|--
|--
|--
|Ms. Noni L. Ellison
|Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
|--
|--
|1972
|Ms. Kimberley S. Gardiner
|Senior VP & Chief Marketing Officer
|--
|--
|1969
|Ms. Melissa D. Kersey
|Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer
|1.76M
|--
|1975
|Mr. Colin W. Yankee
|Executive VP & Chief Supply Chain Officer
|--
|--
|1978
Tractor Supply Company
5401 Virginia Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
United States
615 440 4000 https://www.tractorsupply.com
- Sector:
- Consumer Cyclical
- Industry:
- Full Time Employees:
- 50,000
Specialty Retail
Description
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Corporate Governance
Tractor Supply Company’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of August 1, 2024 is 1. The pillar scores are Audit: 2; Board: 1; Shareholder Rights: 1; Compensation: 6.
Corporate governance scores courtesy of Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) Scores indicate decile rank relative to index or region. A decile score of 1 indicates lower governance risk, while a 10 indicates higher governance risk.
Upcoming Events
October 24, 2024 at 12:30 PM UTC - October 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM UTC
Tractor Supply Company Earnings Date
Recent Events
July 25, 2024 at 2:00 PM UTC
Q2 2024 Earnings Call
July 25, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC
8-K: Corporate Changes & Voting Matters
See Full Filing
June 28, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC
8-K: Corporate Changes & Voting Matters
See Full Filing
June 11, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC
Dividend Date
June 4, 2024 at 1:05 PM UTC
at Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
May 31, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC
SD/A: Specialized Disclosure Report filed pursuant to Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act relating to the use of conflict minerals (Rule 13p-1)
See Full Filing
May 30, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC
SD: Specialized Disclosure Report filed pursuant to Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act relating to the use of conflict minerals (Rule 13p-1)
See Full Filing
May 24, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC
Ex-Dividend Date
May 10, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC
8-K: Corporate Changes & Voting Matters
See Full Filing
May 9, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC
8-K: Corporate Changes & Voting Matters
See Full Filing
Related Tickers
ORLY O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
1,109.05
-0.20%
CASY Casey's General Stores, Inc.
367.54
-1.66%
DKS DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
194.69
-1.13%
WSM Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
137.79
-0.92%
AZO AutoZone, Inc.
3,084.34
-1.13%
ULTA Ulta Beauty, Inc.
321.31
-1.57%
MUSA Murphy USA Inc.
499.74
-1.75%
BBY Best Buy Co., Inc.
80.70
-1.59%
FIVE Five Below, Inc.
64.97
-2.09%
ASO Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.
47.78
-1.91%