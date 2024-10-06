Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Company Profile & Facts - Yahoo Finance (2024)

Table of Contents
Key Executives Tractor Supply Company Description Corporate Governance Upcoming Events Recent Events Related Tickers References
0&&s)if(o){var r,a=(r=e.newCount)>99;s.textContent=a?"99+":r+"",null===(t=s.parentElement)||void 0===t||t.classList.add(zt)}else s.style.display="block"},m=function(){d.refreshPanel().then(h).then(ee).catch((function(){}))};e.addEventListener("close-all-menus",(function(){Le(c)||u()})),c&&(m(),setInterval((function(){m()}),3e5),o?l&&l.addEventListener("mouseenter",(function(){p(),null==t||t.show()})):c.addEventListener("mouseenter",(function(){p(),null==t||t.show()})),c.addEventListener("mouseleave",(function(){u(),null==t||t.hide()}))),e.addElementListener(i,"click",(function(){Q("ybar","notification","",{elm:"btn",elmt:"block"===(null==s?void 0:s.style.display)?"newalert":"",subsec:"notification",itc:"1"})})),r&&Ee(e,r,"ybar","notification",{elm:"expand",subsec:"notifications",itc:"2"}),e.addElementListener(a,"focusin",(function(){i&&(i.checked=!0),null==a||a.classList.add("ybarMenuOpen")})),e.addElementListener(a,"focusout",u),e.addElementListener(n.tooltipContainer,"focusin",(function(){null==t||t.show()})),e.addElementListener(n.tooltipContainer,"focusout",(function(){null==t||t.hide()}));var f=e.getConfig().device,v=document.getElementById("ybar");v&&v.classList.contains("ybar-ytheme-crunch")&&(eo=0);var y=new RegExp("[?&]notifications=1(&|#|$)");"desktop"===f&&i&&y.test(window.location.search)&&(i.checked=!0)};ye("ybar-mod-notification",(function(e){var n={isUH3:"crunch"===e.getConfig().ytheme,notifContainer:document.getElementById("notification-container"),notifBadge:document.getElementById("notif-badge"),notifMenu:document.getElementById("ybarNotificationMenu"),notifMenuOpener:document.querySelector("#ybarNotificationMenu + label"),notifDropdown:document.getElementById("notifDropdownContainer"),tooltipContainer:document.querySelector(".".concat(Gt)),notifLabel:document.querySelector(".".concat(Wt))};to(e,n)}))}()}};

NasdaqGS - Delayed Quote USD

Compare

251.95 -8.07 (-3.10%)

At close: August 7 at 4:00 PM EDT

Key Executives

Amounts are as of December 31, 2023 and compensation values are for the last fiscal year ending on that date. Pay is salary, bonuses, etc. Exercised is the value of options exercised during the fiscal year. Currency in USD.

NameTitlePayExercisedYear Born
Mr. Harry A. Lawton III President, CEO & Director 2.88M -- 1974
Mr. Kurt D. Barton Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer 1.16M 790.15k 1972
Mr. Robert D. Mills Executive VP and Chief Technology, Digital Commerce & Strategy Officer 1.1M -- 1973
Mr. John P. Ordus Executive VP & Chief Stores Officer 1.08M -- 1977
Mr. Jonathan Seth Estep Executive VP & Chief Merchandising Officer 1.08M 527.46k 1980
Ms. Mary Winn Pilkington Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Public Relations -- -- --
Ms. Noni L. Ellison Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary -- -- 1972
Ms. Kimberley S. Gardiner Senior VP & Chief Marketing Officer -- -- 1969
Ms. Melissa D. Kersey Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer 1.76M -- 1975
Mr. Colin W. Yankee Executive VP & Chief Supply Chain Officer -- -- 1978

Tractor Supply Company

5401 Virginia Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

United States

615 440 4000 https://www.tractorsupply.com

Sector:
Consumer Cyclical
Industry:

Specialty Retail

Full Time Employees:
50,000

Description

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Corporate Governance

Tractor Supply Company’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of August 1, 2024 is 1. The pillar scores are Audit: 2; Board: 1; Shareholder Rights: 1; Compensation: 6.

Corporate governance scores courtesy of Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) Scores indicate decile rank relative to index or region. A decile score of 1 indicates lower governance risk, while a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Upcoming Events

October 24, 2024 at 12:30 PM UTC - October 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM UTC

Tractor Supply Company Earnings Date

Recent Events

July 25, 2024 at 2:00 PM UTC

Q2 2024 Earnings Call

July 25, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC

8-K: Corporate Changes & Voting Matters

See Full Filing

June 28, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC

8-K: Corporate Changes & Voting Matters

See Full Filing

June 11, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC

Dividend Date

June 4, 2024 at 1:05 PM UTC

at Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

May 31, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC

SD/A: Specialized Disclosure Report filed pursuant to Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act relating to the use of conflict minerals (Rule 13p-1)

See Full Filing

May 30, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC

SD: Specialized Disclosure Report filed pursuant to Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act relating to the use of conflict minerals (Rule 13p-1)

See Full Filing

May 24, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC

Ex-Dividend Date

May 10, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC

8-K: Corporate Changes & Voting Matters

See Full Filing

May 9, 2024 at 12:00 AM UTC

8-K: Corporate Changes & Voting Matters

See Full Filing

See Also
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo FinanceAbout Us - Tractor Supply Company

Related Tickers

ORLY O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

1,109.05

-0.20%

CASY Casey's General Stores, Inc.

367.54

-1.66%

DKS DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

194.69

-1.13%

WSM Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

137.79

-0.92%

AZO AutoZone, Inc.

3,084.34

-1.13%

ULTA Ulta Beauty, Inc.

321.31

-1.57%

MUSA Murphy USA Inc.

499.74

-1.75%

BBY Best Buy Co., Inc.

80.70

-1.59%

FIVE Five Below, Inc.

64.97

-2.09%

ASO Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.

47.78

-1.91%

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Company Profile & Facts - Yahoo Finance (2024)

References

Top Articles
G Minor Scale on Piano & Guitar with G Melodic & Harmonic Minor | muted.io
G minor Scale for Piano - Scales, Chords & Exercises - OKTAV
Latest Posts
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic
G Minor Scale: A Piano Practice Guide | tonebase Piano
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Annamae Dooley

Last Updated:

Views: 5806

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Annamae Dooley

Birthday: 2001-07-26

Address: 9687 Tambra Meadow, Bradleyhaven, TN 53219

Phone: +9316045904039

Job: Future Coordinator

Hobby: Archery, Couponing, Poi, Kite flying, Knitting, Rappelling, Baseball

Introduction: My name is Annamae Dooley, I am a witty, quaint, lovely, clever, rich, sparkling, powerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.