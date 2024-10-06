Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance (2024)

NasdaqGS - Delayed Quote • USD
At close: August 7 at 4:00 PM EDT
9/21 12:03 PM
DELL
|Date
|Close
|Open
|High
|Low
|Volume
- Previous Close
260.02
- Open
261.01
- Bid 251.86 x 200
- Ask 252.19 x 100
- Day's Range
251.55 - 262.65
- 52 Week Range
185.00 - 290.38
- Volume
805,211
- Avg. Volume
1,112,527
- Market Cap (intraday)
27.163B
- Beta (5Y Monthly) 0.81
- PE Ratio (TTM)
24.32
- EPS (TTM)
10.36
- Earnings Date Oct 24, 2024 - Oct 28, 2024
- Forward Dividend & Yield 4.40 (1.74%)
- Ex-Dividend Date May 24, 2024
- 1y Target Est
272.26
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.
50,000
Full Time Employees
December 30
Fiscal Year Ends
Consumer Cyclical
Sector
Specialty Retail
Industry
Trailing total returns as of 8/7/2024, which may include dividends or other distributions. Benchmark is
YTD Return
TSCO
18.17%
S&P 500
9.01%
1-Year Return
TSCO
15.46%
S&P 500
16.11%
3-Year Return
TSCO
41.59%
S&P 500
17.20%
5-Year Return
TSCO
157.27%
S&P 500
80.43%
251.95
-3.10%
Mkt Cap 27.163B
Industry Specialty Retail
1,109.05
-0.20%
Mkt Cap 64.368B
Industry Specialty Retail
367.54
-1.66%
Mkt Cap 13.64B
Industry Specialty Retail
194.69
-1.13%
Mkt Cap 15.865B
Industry Specialty Retail
137.79
-0.92%
Mkt Cap 17.722B
Industry Specialty Retail
3,084.34
-1.13%
Mkt Cap 52.689B
Industry Specialty Retail
321.31
-1.57%
Mkt Cap 15.332B
Industry Specialty Retail
499.74
-1.75%
Mkt Cap 10.241B
Industry Specialty Retail
80.70
-1.59%
Mkt Cap 17.408B
Industry Specialty Retail
64.97
-2.09%
Mkt Cap 3.578B
Industry Specialty Retail
47.78
-1.91%
Mkt Cap 3.446B
Industry Specialty Retail
Valuation Measures
As of 8/7/2024
Market Cap
27.18B
Enterprise Value
31.92B
Trailing P/E
24.32
Forward P/E
24.63
PEG Ratio (5yr expected)
2.68
Price/Sales (ttm)
1.86
Price/Book (mrq)
11.79
Enterprise Value/Revenue
2.17
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
16.74
Financial Highlights
Profitability and Income Statement
Profit Margin
7.65%
Return on Assets (ttm)
9.96%
Return on Equity (ttm)
51.28%
Revenue (ttm)
14.71B
Net Income Avi to Common (ttm)
1.13B
Diluted EPS (ttm)
10.36
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Total Cash (mrq)
394.75M
Total Debt/Equity (mrq)
222.38%
Levered Free Cash Flow (ttm)
568.65M
