Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance (2024)

NasdaqGS - Delayed Quote USD

251.95 -8.07 (-3.10%)

At close: August 7 at 4:00 PM EDT

Date
Close
Open
High
Low
Volume
  • Previous Close 260.02
  • Open 261.01
  • Bid 251.86 x 200
  • Ask 252.19 x 100
  • Day's Range 251.55 - 262.65
  • 52 Week Range 185.00 - 290.38
  • Volume 805,211
  • Avg. Volume 1,112,527
  • Market Cap (intraday) 27.163B
  • Beta (5Y Monthly) 0.81
  • PE Ratio (TTM) 24.32
  • EPS (TTM) 10.36
  • Earnings Date Oct 24, 2024 - Oct 28, 2024
  • Forward Dividend & Yield 4.40 (1.74%)
  • Ex-Dividend Date May 24, 2024
  • 1y Target Est 272.26

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

www.tractorsupply.com

50,000

Full Time Employees

December 30

Fiscal Year Ends

Consumer Cyclical

Sector

Specialty Retail

Industry

Performance Overview: TSCO

Trailing total returns as of 8/7/2024, which may include dividends or other distributions. Benchmark is

.

YTD Return

TSCO

18.17%

S&P 500

9.01%

1-Year Return

TSCO

15.46%

S&P 500

16.11%

3-Year Return

TSCO

41.59%

S&P 500

17.20%

5-Year Return

TSCO

157.27%

S&P 500

80.43%

Compare To: TSCO

TSCOTractor Supply Company

251.95

-3.10%

Mkt Cap 27.163B

Industry Specialty Retail

ORLYO'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

1,109.05

-0.20%

Mkt Cap 64.368B

Industry Specialty Retail

CASYCasey's General Stores, Inc.

367.54

-1.66%

Mkt Cap 13.64B

Industry Specialty Retail

DKSDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

194.69

-1.13%

Mkt Cap 15.865B

Industry Specialty Retail

WSMWilliams-Sonoma, Inc.

137.79

-0.92%

Mkt Cap 17.722B

Industry Specialty Retail

AZOAutoZone, Inc.

3,084.34

-1.13%

Mkt Cap 52.689B

Industry Specialty Retail

ULTAUlta Beauty, Inc.

321.31

-1.57%

Mkt Cap 15.332B

Industry Specialty Retail

MUSAMurphy USA Inc.

499.74

-1.75%

Mkt Cap 10.241B

Industry Specialty Retail

BBYBest Buy Co., Inc.

80.70

-1.59%

Mkt Cap 17.408B

Industry Specialty Retail

FIVEFive Below, Inc.

64.97

-2.09%

Mkt Cap 3.578B

Industry Specialty Retail

ASOAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.

47.78

-1.91%

Mkt Cap 3.446B

Industry Specialty Retail

Statistics: TSCO

Valuation Measures

Annual

As of 8/7/2024

  • Market Cap

    27.18B

  • Enterprise Value

    31.92B

  • Trailing P/E

    24.32

  • Forward P/E

    24.63

  • PEG Ratio (5yr expected)

    2.68

  • Price/Sales (ttm)

    1.86

  • Price/Book (mrq)

    11.79

  • Enterprise Value/Revenue

    2.17

  • Enterprise Value/EBITDA

    16.74

Financial Highlights

Profitability and Income Statement

  • Profit Margin

    7.65%

  • Return on Assets (ttm)

    9.96%

  • Return on Equity (ttm)

    51.28%

  • Revenue (ttm)

    14.71B

  • Net Income Avi to Common (ttm)

    1.13B

  • Diluted EPS (ttm)

    10.36

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Total Cash (mrq)

    394.75M

  • Total Debt/Equity (mrq)

    222.38%

  • Levered Free Cash Flow (ttm)

    568.65M

Research Analysis: TSCO

Company Insights: TSCO

Research Reports: TSCO

