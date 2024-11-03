Trailer for Sale near Fort Collins CO (2024)

TrailersPlus Fort Collins

1001 SW Frontage Rd.
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Phone:970-818-0670
Text: 9705794790

Store Hours

mon:9:30AM -12:30PM & 1:30P - 5:30PM
Tue - Fri:9:30AM - 5:30PM
sat:9:30AM -12:30PM & 1:30P - 5:30PM
sun:Closed

If you’re after new trailers for sale in Fort Collins, you’ve found them at TrailersPlus. See our dump trailers, cargo trailers, and equipment trailers for sale, and learn more about our trailer service in Colorado.

Our customers love us!

Trailer for Sale near Fort Collins CO (1)

4.8

10,000 + Customer Reviews

Search 110 Trailers for Sale in Fort Collins, Colorado

1 In Stock5' DumpTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $6419
2 In Stock5' UtilityTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $2239
11 In Stock6' DumpTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $7089
11 In Stock6' UtilityTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $2089
1 In Stock7' UtilityTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $3029
2 In Stock7' Tandem UtilityTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $5300
11 In StockEnclosed Car HaulerTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $9499
6 In Stock8.5' EquipmentTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $7049
4 In Stock7' DumpTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $10569
1 In StockEnclosed ATVTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $14879
2 In Stock7' EquipmentTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $4889
2 In Stock8.5' CargoTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $11129
10 In Stock5' CargoTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $3879
18 In Stock6' CargoTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $4589
6 In Stock6' Tandem CargoTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $6579
22 In Stock7' CargoTrailers inFort Collins, ColoradoAs Low As: $6619

Trailer for Sale near Fort Collins CO

Trailers are an essential tool for many business owners and recreational adventurers around Fort Collins, Colorado, who want to make the most out of everything this city has to offer. To find the right model for everything you want to accomplish, turn to the experts at your local TrailersPlus.

Trailer Inventory

Our inventory has something for everyone’s towing needs. We offer nine types of trailers, which you can explore below.

Utility Trailers

Utility trailers are excellent in smaller 4x6 sizes and 7x16 sizes. They are commonly used in both professional and recreational settings. High sides and several flooring options are available so you can create the model that meets your needs.

Equipment Trailers

Equipment trailers are great for larger hauling needs, such as moving hay bales, pallets of product, and even vehicles.

Tilt Trailers

Tilt trailers feature a tilt function that makes it easy to load and unload wheeled equipment such as golf carts, ATVs, and scissor lifts. Single- and tandem-axle models are available depending on the type of terrain you plan to tow on and the amount you plan to tow.

Enclosed Cargo Trailers

Enclosed cargo trailers protect your cargo from the elements while you travel. With a strong roof and siding, you can take your unit wherever you’re headed. These models are a great choice for work and play.

Car Haulers

If you need to move a car, the car hauler is up to the task. Open and enclosed models are available as Interstate models. Select a basic car hauler or go all out with a top-of-the-line option for your classic car.

Allsport and Snowsport Trailers

If you’re dedicated to your sports team and need a unit to haul equipment, an Allsport or Snowsport trailer may be right for you. These units can fit ATVs, snowmobiles, and UTVs, as well as other sports equipment. Customize the interior down to the last inch.

Dump Trailers

Dump units are great for landscapers and construction workers. These models make it easy to haul debris, and the hydraulic lift helps you remove debris from the unit with the touch of a button.

Gooseneck Trailers

Gooseneck trailers are robust models that are made for professionals. Available in 8’ wide deck over equipment units and 7’ wide dump models, business owners can get the model that’s equipped to get the job done.

Custom Trailers

If you have custom needs, consider a custom option! Our team can design a unit for you based on an Interstate model and create exactly what you need.

Shopping for Your Trailer

Our dealership allows you to shop in a way that’s convenient for you. Our website houses details of all the models in our inventory, which you can view while you’re at home, in the office, or even on a lunch break. Explore our inventory by the features you want in your unit, such as size, cost, and even type.

Each model in our inventory has a page on our site where you can learn more about that particular model. View photos, check out specs, and even learn about compatible parts and accessories you can purchase from our parts center.

If you want to learn more about a model, reserve it. A reservation holds a model for three days. Book an appointment during that time and come see your top choice in person. Our team can answer any questions you have and even point you in another direction if you decide another option may better meet your needs.

Purchasing Your Trailer

When you’ve found the trailer you’d like to take home or on your next job, our team will walk you through the purchase process. You can purchase your unit in a number of ways, including:

  • Credit Card
  • Loan from your bank or credit union
  • With a business partner, family, or friend co-signer
  • Cashier’s Check

We work with lenders to help you purchase your model the way that’s best for you. RockSolid Funding and Sheffield Financial are two lenders that offer same-day loans with us to buy your trailer. We also work with C3 Rentals, which offers a rent-to-own program. Each rental payment goes toward the overall purchase of your unit. When your unit is paid off, its ownership transfers to you. You can apply for a loan or the rent-to-own program through our partners via our website’s applications.

Fleet Sales

Are you a business owner hoping to purchase a fleet of cargo, dump, or equipment trailers to increase your efficiency? Our team has experience with fleet sales and relationships with manufacturers, allowing us to offer excellent fleet pricing. We focus on the total cost of ownership to provide you with personalized solutions for purchasing.

Trailer Service and Parts Center

Our dealership is prepared to help you maintain and repair your unit throughout its lifetime. We have a team of factory-trained and certified technicians who know the proper way to service trailers, whether they need a suspension repair or brake adjustment.

A big part of routine maintenance is regular inspections. Each purchased trailer comes with two free certified inspections to help you begin a good maintenance relationship with your unit. Our 40-point inspections look over every aspect of your model for wear and tear, as well as potential repair needs, so that we can recommend specific maintenance or repair services.

When we care for your model, we’ll use high-quality parts and accessories from manufacturers like Interstate and Carry-On. You can shop all of our parts and accessories in our onsite parts center. Some of the popular parts and accessories in our inventory include:

  • Lights
  • E-Tracks
  • Receivers
  • Spare Tires

Purchase the parts you need in person or online, and our service team will install them for you, so your model is ready for your next job or adventure.

Shop For Your Trailer for Sale near Fort Collins CO

Your next trailer is likely sitting at the TrailersPlus Fort Collins, CO, dealership. Explore our inventory online and find the right model for you. Then, reserve your unit and schedule an appointment to view it in person alongside one of our experts. We look forward to helping professionals and enthusiasts get the model that’s right for them. Start shopping for yours today.

Need directions to our Fort Collins trailer dealer? When visiting from the Fort Collins city center, you'll want to drive east on Highway 14/East Mulberry Street toward Interstate 25. Just before passing over the Interstate, make a right onto Frontage Road. Then, turn left to stay on Frontage Road and continue for a half mile. You'll find TrailersPlus Fort Collins on the right!

TrailersPlus Gives You the Best in Value, Service & Selection.

Call Today
970-818-0670

  • 100+ Trailers Available at Every TrailersPlus Store
  • Nation Wide Warranties on Every Trailer We Carry
  • 2 Free Inspections on Every Trailer Purchase ($198 value)
  • Best-Selling Interstate Trailers are Only Available at TrailersPlus
Customer Reviews

The guys are very knowledgeable about their inventory and easy to deal with. I would recommend them to anyone who is in the market for a trailer.

Floyd Drake

Associate spent the time with us educating us on the trailer, tires, warranty, etc...it was a pleasant purchase!!

Daniel Pietrak

Staff was very helpful and easy to work with!

Bryan Taylor

The guys where on the spot. Help with everything to include brakes. GREAT job guys We thank you

Gene Husted

Great experience the sales team was great

Best Carwash Services

About

At TrailersPlus, you'll find huge inventories of high quality trailers at factory direct prices! Making us the largest independent trailer dealership in the USA. TrailersPlus is owned and operated by Interstate, which has been manufacturing enclosed cargo trailers for 25 years and has more than 500,000 satisfied customers. TrailersPlus is your ultimate one-stop destination for trailer sales, parts and repairs.

Your One-Stop Trailer Shop

The Largest Trailer Selection

TrailersPlus has the largest inventory around, we carry at least 100 trailers at every dealership and stock complete lines of enclosed cargo trailers, utility trailers, dump trailers, equipment trailers, car trailers and more. You'll always find the biggest selection and best prices at TrailersPlus!

Nationwide Warranty Follows You

Our best in class warranties are second to none. Every trailer we carry comes with one. Have a problem with your trailer while you're on the road? Our dedicated warranty department can help you with any problem you may have regarding your trailer.

Fast and Friendly Customer Service

TrailersPlus is known for providing incredible customer service. All TrailersPlus team members are professionally trained to help you with what you need. We want to make buying a new trailer fun, fast and easy! Come visit and we'll show you what we mean.

Certified Service & Repair Experts

TrailersPlus stores all have trailer service and repair departments. With factory trained and certified trailer experts, you can rest easy, your trailer repair is in good hands. And all our repair work is backed by an in house 30 day warranty for your complete satisfaction.

Trailer Parts and Accessories

TrailersPlus stores offer a huge selection of hard to find parts and accessories. Whether it's ladder racks, trailer tires, e-track or additional tie-down points inside the trailer, our factory trained parts and service team can personalize your new or existing trailer to match your needs.

Financing is Available

With no money down financing available and interest rates are as low as 12.49%, now is a great time to finance your new trailer. With numerous options, now's your chance to qualify for trailer financing. All rates are on approved credit and are subject to change.

Join The TrailersPlus Community

Stay Up to Date With the Latest and Greatest

