Transfer Admission Dates and Deadlines (2024)

Table of Contents
Application Deadlines for: Spring 2025 Start Summer 2025 Start Fall 2025 Start Spring 2026 Start Spring 2025 Semester Start Summer 2025 Semester Start Fall 2025 Semester Start Spring 2026 Semester Start FAQs References

Admissions decisions are made on arolling basisbeginning in late fall as we receive completed applications and all supporting documents.

Application Deadlines for:

Transfer & Second Bachelor's Degree Students

  1. Spring 2025 Start

    1. Spring Application Opens

      March 1

      Springapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*

      September 15

      Once rolling admissions decisions begin, applicants receive decisions periodically as their applications are reviewed. After your documents are received, please allow 4-6 weeks before you expect an admissions decision.

      *Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.

    3. Final Application Deadline**

      November 1

      Submit your applicationby this date to be considered for Spring admission.

      **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

    4. Final Supporting Documents Deadline

      November 15

      Submit all required documents to USF by November 15 to be considered for Spring admission.

    5. Spring Classes Begin

      January 13, 2025

      Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.

Summer 2025 Start

  1. Summer 2025 Start

    1. Application Opens

      August 1

      Summer application opens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*

      January 15

      Decisions will be released starting on January 15 and rolling thereafter.

      *Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.

    3. Final Application Deadline**

      March 1

      Submit your application by this date to be considered for Summer admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.

      **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

    4. Final Supporting Documents Deadline

      March 15

      Submit all required documents to USF by March 15 to be considered for Summer admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required application materials.

    5. Summer A & C Classes Begin

      May 19

      Classes begin on May 19 for students taking Summer A & C courses.

    6. Summer B Classes Begin

      June 30

      Classes begin on June 30 for students taking Summer B courses.

Fall 2025 Start

  1. Fall 2025 Start

    1. Application Opens

      August 1

      Summer/Fall application opens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*

      March 15

      Decisions will be released starting on March 15 and rolling thereafter.

      Please note: USF will need to receive final grades from Fall 2024 to release your admissions decision.

      *Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.

    3. Final Application Deadline**

      June 1

      Submit your application by this date to be considered for Fall admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.

      **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

    4. Final Supporting Documents Deadline

      June 15

      Submit all required documents to USF by June 15 to be considered for Fall admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required application materials.

    5. Fall Classes Begin

      August 25

      Classes begin on August 25 for students taking Fall courses.

Spring 2026 Start

  1. Spring 2026 Start

    1. Application Opens

      March 1, 2025

      Springapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*

      September 15, 2025

      Once rolling admissions decisions begin, applicants receive decisions periodically as their applications are reviewed. After your documents are received, please allow 4-6 weeks before you expect an admissions decision.

      *Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.

    3. Final Application Deadline**

      November 1, 2025

      Submit your applicationby this date to be considered for Spring admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit your online application and all required materials.

      **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

    4. Final Supporting Documents Deadline

      November 15, 2025

      Submit all required documentsto USF by November 15 to be considered for Spring admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required materials.

    5. Spring Classes Begin

      January 12, 2026

      Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.

Please note: students interested in Nursing have a separate set of earlier deadlines for admission. Please visit their website for specific information.

Former Students Returning to USF

Former students returning to USF have slightly different deadlines than typical transfer students. If you are a former USF student, please review the deadlines below to ensure your application is submitted on time.

Spring 2025 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF

  1. Spring 2025 Semester Start

    1. Application Opens

      March 1

      Springapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin

      September 15

      Decisions will be released starting on September 15 and rolling thereafter.

      The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.

    3. Final Application Deadline

      December 1

      Submit your application by this date to be considered for Spring admission.

      If the transfer application deadline falls on a weekend, applicants have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.

    4. Spring Classes Begin

      January 13, 2025

      Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.

Summer 2025 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF

  1. Summer 2025 Semester Start

    1. Application Opens

      August 1

      Summer/Fall applicationopens.

    2. Rolling Decisions Released

      January 15

      Decisions will be released starting on January 15 and rolling thereafter.

      The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.

    3. Final Application Deadline

      April 15

      Submit your applicationby April 15 to be considered for Summer admission.

    4. Summer A & C Classes Begin

      May 19

      Classes begin on May 19 for students taking Summer A & C courses.

    5. Summer B Classes Begin

      June 30

      Classes begin on June 30 for students taking Summer B courses.

Fall 2025 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF

  1. Fall 2025 Semester Start

    1. Application Opens

      August 1

      Summer/Fallapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Decisions Released

      March 15

      Decisions will be released starting on March 15 and rolling thereafter.

      The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.

    3. Final Application Deadline

      August 1, 2025

      Submit your applicationby this date to be considered for Fall admission.

    4. Fall Classes Begin

      August 25, 2025

      Classes begin on August 25 for students taking Fall courses.

Spring 2026 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF

  1. Spring 2026 Semester Start

    1. Spring Application Opens

      March 1, 2025

      Springapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin

      September 15, 2025

      Decisions will be released starting on September 15 and rolling thereafter.

      The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.

    3. Final Application Deadline

      December 1, 2025

      Submit your application by this date to be considered for Spring admission.

    4. Spring Classes Begin

      January 12, 2026

      Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.

We recommend that you check the status of your application regularly to ensure our office has received all required application materials. You will receive your decision by mail once a decision is rendered.

FAQs

Do transfer students have different deadlines? ›

Many schools actually offer two application deadlines for transfer students: one in the fall and one in the spring. Others offer only the spring deadline. The fall deadline, usually in early November, is for students who want to start with the spring semester.

How long does it take for a college to accept you transfer? ›

Admissions offices usually like to process transfer applications after the big rush of first-year applications, but sometimes they happen simultaneously. You'll typically hear back about your transfer admissions decision within a month or two after submitting your application.

What is the deadline to submit an admissions application to transfer to a UC or CSU for fall semester quarter? ›

Fall quarter/semester application period is October 1–December 2. UC Berkeley and UC Merced are on the semester system calendar while all other campuses are on the quarter system calendar. All campuses are open for the fall term and some may be open for winter/spring.

How do you stand out in transfer admissions? ›

How to Be A Competitive Transfer Student
  1. Step #1: Perform Well Academically & Demonstrate Interest in Desired Field of Study. ...
  2. Step #2: Research Desired Transfer Schools. ...
  3. Step #3: Write a Persuasive Essay. ...
  4. Step #4: Complete the Transfer Application. ...
  5. Step #5: Transfer Previously Earned Credits.
Dec 19, 2023

What is the college transfer rule? ›

The NCAA has recently enacted legislation to eliminate restrictions on the number of transfers an academically eligible athlete can make during their college career. Athletes can now transfer multiple times without facing penalties, as long as they maintain good academic standing.

What year is too late to transfer colleges? ›

Technically, it's never too late to transfer colleges. That said, you'll want to consider the extra cost of repeating classes and that this move may delay your graduation date. If you don't want to graduate late, you may want to try to transfer before your junior year.

What are the odds of being accepted as a transfer student? ›

Transfer Admission Rates
SchoolFirst-Year Acceptance RateTransfer Acceptance Rate
American University47.38%80.50%
Amherst College9.81%8.68%
Auburn University50.47%50.98%
Babson College19.74%26.09%
111 more rows
Jun 21, 2024

What GPA do colleges look at for transfers? ›

Admission Considerations and Requirements

Good preparation and a strong academic performance make you a more competitive candidate during the admission review process. The average GPA of admitted transfer students is above 3.5 and admitted students have completed most or all major prep courses.

Is transferring colleges difficult? ›

Is it hard to transfer to another college? The difficulty of transferring universities depends on your undergraduate transcripts. The college transfer process is similar to the initial application and admissions procedures, but schools focus more on your college GPA than your high school transcripts.

Can I transfer to UCLA as a junior? ›

UCLA enrolls more transfer students than any other elite university in the country, and with a range of transfer-specific programs, resources and events, we're committed to your success. Transfer students enter UCLA as juniors (third-year students), having taken enough courses at another institution.

When can I transfer to a CSU? ›

Eligible for Transfer After High School

If you were eligible for admission to a CSU when you graduated from high school – but you decided to attend a community college first – then you can transfer to certain CSUs at any time, as long as you maintain a 2.0 grade point average for all transferable coursework.

Is it recommended that you transfer with 59 units to a CSU or UC? ›

Some campuses also have higher standards for particular majors. If you're a nonresident or private school transfer student, it's recommended that you complete at least 60 semester units or 90 quarter units before applying to transfer.

What matters most in a transfer application? ›

Academic Performance:

One of the primary factors that schools assess in a transfer application is the applicant's academic performance. A strong academic record not only demonstrates a commitment to learning but also indicates the potential for success in a new academic environment.

Do senior year grades matter for transfer? ›

If you've earned less than 60 credits, colleges will generally want to look at both your high school and college grades, so be prepared to submit transcripts for both. If you've earned 60 or more credits, most colleges will only look at your college grades for evidence that you can succeed.

How to boost your college transfer application? ›

Add Project Key Words
  1. Choose the best time to make a change.
  2. Be impressive. The most important part of a transfer application is your college transcript. ...
  3. Get involved. Admissions officers also want to see that you had positive impact at your current college. ...
  4. Do your homework. ...
  5. Don't complain. ...
  6. Recognize the reality.
Jan 4, 2018

Is applying as a transfer student harder? ›

It's important to understand that the transfer admission process is often much more selective than the undergraduate process — especially at universities where gaining admission is already very difficult. According to NACAC, on average, transfer admission rates were slightly lower than that of first-year students.

Are transfer admissions more competitive? ›

The acceptance rates for transfer students are lower than for incoming freshmen (unless you're transferring, say, between Harvard and Yale) and you don't usually qualify for financial aid.

Do transfer applications have early decisions? ›

Generally speaking, the Early Decision (ED) process is mostly available for first-year applicants and not for transfer students. Transfer admissions typically follow a different timeline and have separate processes compared to first-year admissions. However, timelines can vary by school.

See Details
What is the best time to transfer to a university? ›

Popular Times to Transfer
  • After One Year of Study. Some students realize early in their college careers that the initial school they chose was not a good fit. ...
  • After Completion of a Two-Year Degree. ...
  • After Separation From Military Service.
Dec 19, 2023

