Transfer Admission Dates and Deadlines (2024)

We recommend that you check the status of your application regularly to ensure our office has received all required application materials. You will receive your decision by mail once a decision is rendered.

Submit your application by this date to be considered for Spring admission.

Submit your application by this date to be considered for Fall admission.

Decisions will be released starting on March 15 and rolling thereafter.

Decisions will be released starting on January 15 and rolling thereafter.

If the transfer application deadline falls on a weekend, applicants have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.

If the transfer application deadline falls on a weekend, applicants have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.

Decisions will be released starting on September 15 and rolling thereafter.

Former students returning to USF have slightly different deadlines than typical transfer students. If you are a former USF student, please review the deadlines below to ensure your application is submitted on time.

Please note: students interested in Nursing have a separate set of earlier deadlines for admission. Please visit their website for specific information.

Submit all required documents to USF by November 15 to be considered for Spring admission. Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required materials.

**The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

Submit your application by this date to be considered for Spring admission. Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit your online application and all required materials. **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

Once rolling admissions decisions begin, applicants receive decisions periodically as their applications are reviewed. After your documents are received, please allow 4-6 weeks before you expect an admissions decision. *Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.

Submit all required documents to USF by June 15 to be considered for Fall admission. Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required application materials.

Submit your application by this date to be considered for Fall admission. Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials. **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

Please note: USF will need to receive final grades from Fall 2024 to release your admissions decision.

Submit all required documents to USF by March 15 to be considered for Summer admission. Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required application materials.

Submit your application by this date to be considered for Summer admission. Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials. **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

Submit all required documents to USF by November 15 to be considered for Spring admission.

Submit your application by this date to be considered for Spring admission. **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

Once rolling admissions decisions begin, applicants receive decisions periodically as their applications are reviewed. After your documents are received, please allow 4-6 weeks before you expect an admissions decision.

Admissions decisions are made on a rolling basis beginning in late fall as we receive completed applications and all supporting documents.

FAQs

Many schools actually offer two application deadlines for transfer students: one in the fall and one in the spring. Others offer only the spring deadline. The fall deadline, usually in early November, is for students who want to start with the spring semester.

Admissions offices usually like to process transfer applications after the big rush of first-year applications, but sometimes they happen simultaneously. You'll typically hear back about your transfer admissions decision within a month or two after submitting your application.

Fall quarter/semester application period is October 1–December 2. UC Berkeley and UC Merced are on the semester system calendar while all other campuses are on the quarter system calendar. All campuses are open for the fall term and some may be open for winter/spring.

How to Be A Competitive Transfer Student Step #1: Perform Well Academically & Demonstrate Interest in Desired Field of Study. ... Step #2: Research Desired Transfer Schools. ... Step #3: Write a Persuasive Essay. ... Step #4: Complete the Transfer Application. ... Step #5: Transfer Previously Earned Credits. Dec 19, 2023

The NCAA has recently enacted legislation to eliminate restrictions on the number of transfers an academically eligible athlete can make during their college career. Athletes can now transfer multiple times without facing penalties, as long as they maintain good academic standing.

Technically, it's never too late to transfer colleges. That said, you'll want to consider the extra cost of repeating classes and that this move may delay your graduation date. If you don't want to graduate late, you may want to try to transfer before your junior year.

Transfer Admission Rates School First-Year Acceptance Rate Transfer Acceptance Rate American University 47.38% 80.50% Amherst College 9.81% 8.68% Auburn University 50.47% 50.98% Babson College 19.74% 26.09% 111 more rows Jun 21, 2024

Admission Considerations and Requirements



Good preparation and a strong academic performance make you a more competitive candidate during the admission review process. The average GPA of admitted transfer students is above 3.5 and admitted students have completed most or all major prep courses.

Is it hard to transfer to another college? The difficulty of transferring universities depends on your undergraduate transcripts. The college transfer process is similar to the initial application and admissions procedures, but schools focus more on your college GPA than your high school transcripts.

UCLA enrolls more transfer students than any other elite university in the country, and with a range of transfer-specific programs, resources and events, we're committed to your success. Transfer students enter UCLA as juniors (third-year students), having taken enough courses at another institution.

Eligible for Transfer After High School



If you were eligible for admission to a CSU when you graduated from high school – but you decided to attend a community college first – then you can transfer to certain CSUs at any time, as long as you maintain a 2.0 grade point average for all transferable coursework.

Some campuses also have higher standards for particular majors. If you're a nonresident or private school transfer student, it's recommended that you complete at least 60 semester units or 90 quarter units before applying to transfer.

Academic Performance:



One of the primary factors that schools assess in a transfer application is the applicant's academic performance. A strong academic record not only demonstrates a commitment to learning but also indicates the potential for success in a new academic environment.

If you've earned less than 60 credits, colleges will generally want to look at both your high school and college grades, so be prepared to submit transcripts for both. If you've earned 60 or more credits, most colleges will only look at your college grades for evidence that you can succeed.

Add Project Key Words Choose the best time to make a change. Be impressive. The most important part of a transfer application is your college transcript. ... Get involved. Admissions officers also want to see that you had positive impact at your current college. ... Do your homework. ... Don't complain. ... Recognize the reality. Jan 4, 2018

It's important to understand that the transfer admission process is often much more selective than the undergraduate process — especially at universities where gaining admission is already very difficult. According to NACAC, on average, transfer admission rates were slightly lower than that of first-year students.

The acceptance rates for transfer students are lower than for incoming freshmen (unless you're transferring, say, between Harvard and Yale) and you don't usually qualify for financial aid.

Generally speaking, the Early Decision (ED) process is mostly available for first-year applicants and not for transfer students. Transfer admissions typically follow a different timeline and have separate processes compared to first-year admissions. However, timelines can vary by school.