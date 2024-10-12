Transfer Admission Dates and Deadlines (2024)

Admissions decisions are made on arolling basisbeginning in late fall as we receive completed applications and all supporting documents.
Application Deadlines for:
Transfer & Second Bachelor's Degree Students
Spring 2025 Start
Spring Application Opens
March 1
Springapplicationopens.
Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*
September 15
Once rolling admissions decisions begin, applicants receive decisions periodically as their applications are reviewed. After your documents are received, please allow 4-6 weeks before you expect an admissions decision.
*Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.
Final Application Deadline**
November 1
Submit your applicationby this date to be considered for Spring admission.
**The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.
Final Supporting Documents Deadline
November 15
Submit all required documents to USF by November 15 to be considered for Spring admission.
Spring Classes Begin
January 13, 2025
Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.
Summer 2025 Start
Application Opens
August 1
Summer application opens.
Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*
January 15
Decisions will be released starting on January 15 and rolling thereafter.
*Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.
Final Application Deadline**
March 1
Submit your application by this date to be considered for Summer admission.
Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.
**The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.
Final Supporting Documents Deadline
March 15
Submit all required documents to USF by March 15 to be considered for Summer admission.
Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required application materials.
Summer A & C Classes Begin
May 19
Classes begin on May 19 for students taking Summer A & C courses.
Summer B Classes Begin
June 30
Classes begin on June 30 for students taking Summer B courses.
Fall 2025 Start
Application Opens
August 1
Summer/Fall application opens.
Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*
March 15
Decisions will be released starting on March 15 and rolling thereafter.
Please note: USF will need to receive final grades from Fall 2024 to release your admissions decision.
*Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.
Final Application Deadline**
June 1
Submit your application by this date to be considered for Fall admission.
Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.
**The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.
Final Supporting Documents Deadline
June 15
Submit all required documents to USF by June 15 to be considered for Fall admission.
Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required application materials.
Fall Classes Begin
August 25
Classes begin on August 25 for students taking Fall courses.
Spring 2026 Start
Application Opens
March 1, 2025
Springapplicationopens.
Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*
September 15, 2025
Once rolling admissions decisions begin, applicants receive decisions periodically as their applications are reviewed. After your documents are received, please allow 4-6 weeks before you expect an admissions decision.
*Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.
Final Application Deadline**
November 1, 2025
Submit your applicationby this date to be considered for Spring admission.
Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit your online application and all required materials.
**The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.
Final Supporting Documents Deadline
November 15, 2025
Submit all required documentsto USF by November 15 to be considered for Spring admission.
Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required materials.
Spring Classes Begin
January 12, 2026
Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.
Please note: students interested in Nursing have a separate set of earlier deadlines for admission. Please visit their website for specific information.
Former Students Returning to USF
Former students returning to USF have slightly different deadlines than typical transfer students. If you are a former USF student, please review the deadlines below to ensure your application is submitted on time.
Spring 2025 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF
Spring 2025 Semester Start
Application Opens
March 1
Springapplicationopens.
Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin
September 15
Decisions will be released starting on September 15 and rolling thereafter.
The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.
Final Application Deadline
December 1
Submit your application by this date to be considered for Spring admission.
If the transfer application deadline falls on a weekend, applicants have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.
Spring Classes Begin
January 13, 2025
Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.
Summer 2025 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF
Summer 2025 Semester Start
Application Opens
August 1
Summer/Fall applicationopens.
Rolling Decisions Released
January 15
Decisions will be released starting on January 15 and rolling thereafter.
The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.
Final Application Deadline
April 15
Submit your applicationby April 15 to be considered for Summer admission.
Summer A & C Classes Begin
May 19
Classes begin on May 19 for students taking Summer A & C courses.
Summer B Classes Begin
June 30
Classes begin on June 30 for students taking Summer B courses.
Fall 2025 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF
Fall 2025 Semester Start
Application Opens
August 1
Summer/Fallapplicationopens.
Rolling Decisions Released
March 15
Decisions will be released starting on March 15 and rolling thereafter.
The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.
Final Application Deadline
August 1, 2025
Submit your applicationby this date to be considered for Fall admission.
Fall Classes Begin
August 25, 2025
Classes begin on August 25 for students taking Fall courses.
Spring 2026 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF
Spring 2026 Semester Start
Spring Application Opens
March 1, 2025
Springapplicationopens.
Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin
September 15, 2025
Decisions will be released starting on September 15 and rolling thereafter.
The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.
Final Application Deadline
December 1, 2025
Submit your application by this date to be considered for Spring admission.
Spring Classes Begin
January 12, 2026
Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.
We recommend that you check the status of your application regularly to ensure our office has received all required application materials. You will receive your decision by mail once a decision is rendered.
