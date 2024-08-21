Transfer Admission Dates and Deadlines (2024)

Admissions decisions are made on arolling basisbeginning in late fall as we receive completed applications and all supporting documents.

Application Deadlines for:

Transfer & Second Bachelor's Degree Students

  1. Spring 2025 Start

    1. Spring Application Opens

      March 1

      Springapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*

      September 15

      Once rolling admissions decisions begin, applicants receive decisions periodically as their applications are reviewed. After your documents are received, please allow 4-6 weeks before you expect an admissions decision.

      *Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.

    3. Final Application Deadline**

      November 1

      Submit your applicationby this date to be considered for Spring admission.

      **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

    4. Final Supporting Documents Deadline

      November 15

      Submit all required documents to USF by November 15 to be considered for Spring admission.

    5. Spring Classes Begin

      January 13, 2025

      Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.

Summer 2025 Start

  1. Summer 2025 Start

    1. Application Opens

      August 1

      Summer application opens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*

      January 15

      Decisions will be released starting on January 15 and rolling thereafter.

      *Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.

    3. Final Application Deadline**

      March 1

      Submit your application by this date to be considered for Summer admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.

      **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

    4. Final Supporting Documents Deadline

      March 15

      Submit all required documents to USF by March 15 to be considered for Summer admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required application materials.

    5. Summer A & C Classes Begin

      May 19

      Classes begin on May 19 for students taking Summer A & C courses.

    6. Summer B Classes Begin

      June 30

      Classes begin on June 30 for students taking Summer B courses.

Fall 2025 Start

  1. Fall 2025 Start

    1. Application Opens

      August 1

      Summer/Fall application opens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*

      March 15

      Decisions will be released starting on March 15 and rolling thereafter.

      Please note: USF will need to receive final grades from Fall 2024 to release your admissions decision.

      *Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.

    3. Final Application Deadline**

      June 1

      Submit your application by this date to be considered for Fall admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.

      **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

    4. Final Supporting Documents Deadline

      June 15

      Submit all required documents to USF by June 15 to be considered for Fall admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required application materials.

    5. Fall Classes Begin

      August 25

      Classes begin on August 25 for students taking Fall courses.

Spring 2026 Start

  1. Spring 2026 Start

    1. Application Opens

      March 1, 2025

      Springapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin*

      September 15, 2025

      Once rolling admissions decisions begin, applicants receive decisions periodically as their applications are reviewed. After your documents are received, please allow 4-6 weeks before you expect an admissions decision.

      *Admission decisions are released continuously, with priority given to the nearest term of enrollment. This may affect the timing of decision releases.

    3. Final Application Deadline**

      November 1, 2025

      Submit your applicationby this date to be considered for Spring admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit your online application and all required materials.

      **The University reserves the right to close transfer admission earlier if warranted by enrollment limitations and the number of applications for admission.

    4. Final Supporting Documents Deadline

      November 15, 2025

      Submit all required documentsto USF by November 15 to be considered for Spring admission.

      Since this deadline falls on a weekend, you will have until the following Monday to submit all required materials.

    5. Spring Classes Begin

      January 12, 2026

      Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.

Please note: students interested in Nursing have a separate set of earlier deadlines for admission. Please visit their website for specific information.

Former Students Returning to USF

Former students returning to USF have slightly different deadlines than typical transfer students. If you are a former USF student, please review the deadlines below to ensure your application is submitted on time.

Spring 2025 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF

  1. Spring 2025 Semester Start

    1. Application Opens

      March 1

      Springapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin

      September 15

      Decisions will be released starting on September 15 and rolling thereafter.

      The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.

    3. Final Application Deadline

      December 1

      Submit your application by this date to be considered for Spring admission.

      If the transfer application deadline falls on a weekend, applicants have until the following Monday to submit their online application and all required application materials.

    4. Spring Classes Begin

      January 13, 2025

      Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.

Summer 2025 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF

  1. Summer 2025 Semester Start

    1. Application Opens

      August 1

      Summer/Fall applicationopens.

    2. Rolling Decisions Released

      January 15

      Decisions will be released starting on January 15 and rolling thereafter.

      The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.

    3. Final Application Deadline

      April 15

      Submit your applicationby April 15 to be considered for Summer admission.

    4. Summer A & C Classes Begin

      May 19

      Classes begin on May 19 for students taking Summer A & C courses.

    5. Summer B Classes Begin

      June 30

      Classes begin on June 30 for students taking Summer B courses.

Fall 2025 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF

  1. Fall 2025 Semester Start

    1. Application Opens

      August 1

      Summer/Fallapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Decisions Released

      March 15

      Decisions will be released starting on March 15 and rolling thereafter.

      The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.

    3. Final Application Deadline

      August 1, 2025

      Submit your applicationby this date to be considered for Fall admission.

    4. Fall Classes Begin

      August 25, 2025

      Classes begin on August 25 for students taking Fall courses.

Spring 2026 Entry Deadlines - Former Students Returning to USF

  1. Spring 2026 Semester Start

    1. Spring Application Opens

      March 1, 2025

      Springapplicationopens.

    2. Rolling Admissions Decisions Begin

      September 15, 2025

      Decisions will be released starting on September 15 and rolling thereafter.

      The release of admissions decisions is done on a rolling basis and prioritized by term of enrollment which may impact when decisions are released.

    3. Final Application Deadline

      December 1, 2025

      Submit your application by this date to be considered for Spring admission.

    4. Spring Classes Begin

      January 12, 2026

      Classes begin on January 12 for students taking Spring courses.

We recommend that you check the status of your application regularly to ensure our office has received all required application materials. You will receive your decision by mail once a decision is rendered.

