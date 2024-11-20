Transfers latest & updates from Newcastle & Spurs games in Asia (2024)

Summary
Transfers: Atletico Madrid in talks with Chelsea over Conor Gallagher
Transfers: Chelsea sign Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal for £20.7m
Friendlies: Team K League 3-4 Tottenham in Seoul, South Korea; Urawa Red Diamonds 1-4 Newcastle in Japan
Daphne van Domselaar signs for Arsenal
Canada Olympic point appeal dismissed
Palace set to sign Marseille's Sarr for £12.5m
Pre-season: Man City 2-2 Barcelona in Orlando; Grealish scores
Toni Fernandez, 16, makes Barcelona debut & scores in penalty shoot-out
Live Reporting
Sarah Rendell, Alastair Telfer, Holly Bacon
Goodbye!
14:25 BST 31 July
Thank you for joining us today and for all of your contributions. We have gone through a few stories so here are a few of the headlines:
- Man City and Barcelona draw 2-2
- Canada Olympic point appeal dismissed
- Daphne van Domselaar signs for Arsenal
We will be back bright and early tomorrow morning with all the football news and gossip, see you then.
Gross to Dortmund?published at 14:21 British Summer Time 31 July
14:21 BST 31 July
According to The Guardian, external, Brighton have agreed a £5.9m deal to allow Pascal Gross to join Borussia Dortmund.
The Germany midfielder, 33, joined Brighton in 2017, making him one of the club's longest serving players.
Villa's Mateta interestpublished at 14:17 British Summer Time 31 July
14:17 BST 31 July
According to the Express, , externalAston Villa are interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace.
The 27-year-old is currently representing France at the Olympics.
I would hope the Spurs board gives Ange 3 years to build a team capable of genuinely challenging for the title. This season a top 4 finish is going to be difficult - perm 2 from 4 after Man C and Arsenal. But a piece of silverware is in range.
Steve
Heading for the exit at Anfield?published at 14:10 British Summer Time 31 July
14:10 BST 31 July
The Athletic , externalare reporting that Rhys Williams, 23, and Billy Koumetio, 21, are set to leave Liverpool.
Williams, who plays at centre-half for England U21s, came through the club's academy.
French defender Koumetio moved to Liverpool's academy in 2018. He spent the end of last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.
I attended the Man City v Barcelona match last night, Jack's goal and attacking play was just what England missed.
Richard (Saints fan)
Spurs avoid scare in Seoulpublished at 14:01 British Summer Time 31 July
14:01 BST 31 July
FT: Team K League 3-4 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Two goals from Son Heung-min and one each by Dejan Kulusevski and Will Lankshear was enough for Spurs as they beat Team K League 4-3.
Two quick goals by Stanislav Iljutcenko and another from Oberdan will give Tottenham plenty to work on at the back.
Next up for them is Bayern Munich on Saturday.
A much harder test…
Could Rabiot be Old Trafford bound?published at 13:58 British Summer Time 31 July
13:58 BST 31 July
CaughtOffside, external are reporting that Manchester United are working on an agreement to bring Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford.
The 29-year-old, left Juventus this summer following the expiration of his contract.
He has 48 senior caps for France.
'O’Reilly will be a player'published at 13:53 British Summer Time 31 July
13:53 BST 31 July
Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 on pens)
Pep Guardiola is confident midfielder Nico O'Reilly will be "a player" after the 19-year-old impressed against Barcelona.
O'Reilly is yet to make his competitive senior debut, which looks likely to come this season.
"We saw it last season in training with us, he is a guy who will be a player," Guardiola said.
"His presence and maturity with and without the ball. Many, many good things.
"I am pretty sure he can help and play with us. He can maybe play a role in holding midfield when Rodri isn't there.
"He is big and a good header, he is so strong in the duels and moves well in the small spaces.
"Can do a dual position of attacking and holding midfielder."
Game on!published at 13:50 British Summer Time 31 July
13:50 BST 31 July
Team K League 3-4 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
It's not over!
Brazilian Oberdan hits a lovely volley from a corner to give Team K League hope.
Just over five minutes left.
Haaland 'muscular niggles' confirmedpublished at 13:46 British Summer Time 31 July
13:46 BST 31 July
Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 on pens)
Striker Erling Haaland was taken off at half-time against Barcelona because of "muscular niggles", confirmed Pep Guardiola.
The 24-year-old's minutes have been managed across pre-season by Guardiola, who is hoping he will be fit ahead of the season.
"He is feeling something and isn't comfortable," Guardiola said.
"We don't want to take risks but sooner or later we have to take a step to training and playing minutes.
"The season is around the corner, but he has muscular niggles and I don't want to take a risk as if we lose him for three weeks or a month then that would be a big, big problem."
Man Utd to play three WSL games at Old Traffordpublished at 13:41 British Summer Time 31 July
13:41 BST 31 July
Manchester United will play three Women's Super League games, including the derby against Manchester City, at Old Trafford this season.
The derby, currently scheduled for 4 May 2025, is United's final league match of the season.
They will play West Ham in their opening game on 22 September and newly promoted Crystal Palace on 16 February.
United's women have played at Old Trafford six times since their inception in 2018.
Lankshear grabs vital fourth goalpublished at 13:36 British Summer Time 31 July
13:36 BST 31 July
Team K League 2-4 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
INSTANT IMPACT!
Will Lankshear, who also just came on, grabs a vital fourth goal for Tottenham.
It was an easy finish from a great Timo Werner cross.
Masterstroke from Ange Postecoglou.
Seven changes for Spurspublished at 13:32 British Summer Time 31 July
13:32 BST 31 July
Team K League 2-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Son Heung-min hands over the captain's armband to James Maddison as he heads off as one of SEVEN changes.
That is now basically a new XI after three changes at half-time.
Yves Bissouma and Timo Werner are two of them subs.
Newcastle have won their pre-season friendly against the Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 and Tottenham are currently leading Team K League 3-2, but how will both teams fare next season?
Get in touch and let us know. All the information you need is above.
Another pre-season win for Newcastlepublished at 13:25 British Summer Time 31 July
13:25 BST 31 July
FT: Urawa Red Diamonds 1-4 Newcastle
Newcastle United
It’s full-time in Saitama. It proved to be a comfortable win for the Premier League side in the end.
Isak put the Magpies ahead early in the first half before Urawa leveled and saw their penalty saved by Pope within a matter of minutes.
Jacob Murphy nudged Howe’s side ahead before the break and extended their lead the other side of it before Lewis Hall got his name on the scoresheet.
They will continue preparations for the new season against Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday.
Iljutcenko scores secondpublished at 13:23 British Summer Time 31 July
13:23 BST 31 July
Team K League 2-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Another one!
Stanislav Iljutcenko again scores at the back post.
Spurs can't blame half-time changes as they only made three subs. It really is game on.
One back for Team K Leaguepublished at 13:19 British Summer Time 31 July
13:19 BST 31 July
Team K League 1-3 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Stanislav Iljutcenko taps in the ball at the back post.
Game on?
Howe ringing the changespublished at 13:13 British Summer Time 31 July
13:13 BST 31 July
Urawa Red Diamonds 1-4 Newcastle
Newcastle United
The Newcastle team ending the second half is much-changed from the one that started it. This has perhaps disrupted their flow a bit.
Earlier in the half Isak, Barnes and Pope made way for Sanusi, Parkinson and Vlachodimos.
Turner-Cooke, Harrison have come on for Murphy and Livramento.
Burn has been replaced by youngster Heffernan.
Watch Grealish comfort fanpublished at 13:09 British Summer Time 31 July
13:09 BST 31 July
Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 on pens)
Manchester City's Jack Grealish scored a goal in his club's pre-season friendly against Barcelona in the early hours of Wednesday.
But before the game the England international comforted a mascot who would walk out onto the pitch with him. Watch here:
