Transfers latest & updates from Newcastle & Spurs games in Asia (2024)

Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 on pens)

Pep Guardiola is confident midfielder Nico O'Reilly will be "a player" after the 19-year-old impressed against Barcelona.

O'Reilly is yet to make his competitive senior debut, which looks likely to come this season.

"We saw it last season in training with us, he is a guy who will be a player," Guardiola said.

"His presence and maturity with and without the ball. Many, many good things.

"I am pretty sure he can help and play with us. He can maybe play a role in holding midfield when Rodri isn't there.

"He is big and a good header, he is so strong in the duels and moves well in the small spaces.

"Can do a dual position of attacking and holding midfielder."