Trap Candy Strain Leafly (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Trap Star Weed Strain Information - Leafly 2. Trap Candy (HYBRID) - 31.12% THC | Weed Delivery Orange County 3. Trap Candy (South Bay Genetics) :: Cannabis Strain Info - SeedFinder.eu 4. Trap Candy - Harvest Society 5. Trap Star Weed Strain Effects & Reviews - Leafly 6. Candy OG Weed Strain Information - Leafly 7. Cannabis Strain Finder - Trap Candy - GrowRoom21 8. Trap Queen Weed Strain Information - Leafly 9. South Bay Genetics - Trap Candy OG - Neptune Seed Bank References

1. Trap Star Weed Strain Information - Leafly

  • Created by crossing LA OG Kush and The Cube, Trap Star steps off the stage stinking of pine, cherries, and fuel. This flavorful terpene profile translates to a ...

  • Trap Star is an indica bred by Exotic Genetix, who used parent genetics from inside and outside their strain roster. Created by crossing LA OG Kush and The Cube, Trap Star steps off the stage stinking of pine, cherries, and fuel. This flavorful terpene profile translates to a rich floral bouquet on ...

See details

2. Trap Candy (HYBRID) - 31.12% THC | Weed Delivery Orange County

  • The aroma and flavor profile of Trap Candy are equally appealing, offering a sweet and fruity taste with hints of berry, grape, and earthy undertones. Its aroma ...

  • Shop weed delivery in Orange County! Get hybrid marijuana delivery today in Irvine, Anaheim, Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, & Orange County!

See details

3. Trap Candy (South Bay Genetics) :: Cannabis Strain Info - SeedFinder.eu

See details

4. Trap Candy - Harvest Society

  • Trap Candy is a popular cannabis strain hailing from the blend of Cookies & Cream and Purple Punch. This hybrid delivers a delightful mix of flavors and effects ...

See details

5. Trap Star Weed Strain Effects & Reviews - Leafly

  • Sticky with a delicious and rich aroma. Effects are instant and potent. I could almost feel the dopamine surge as I savored the smoke. Euphoric and a very ...

  • Discover Trap Star weed and read reviews of the effects and feelings cannabis consumers report from this marijuana strain.

    See Also
    Best Business Courses Online [2024] | Coursera

See details

6. Candy OG Weed Strain Information - Leafly

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS · Feelings: Energetic .Happy .Uplifted · Negatives: Dry mouth .Paranoid .Dizzy · Helps with: Anxiety .Headaches .Depression · calmingenergizing.

  • Candy OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Candy OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review....

See details

7. Cannabis Strain Finder - Trap Candy - GrowRoom21

  • The Trap Candy plant typically flowers between 63 and 70 days and can grow well both indoors and outdoors in moderate to warm temperatures, similar to most ...

  • Entdecken Sie detaillierte Informationen zu verschiedenen Cannabissorten bei Growroom21. Finden Sie alles über Genetik, Blütezeit, Züchter und mehr. Ideal für Cannabis-Enthusiasten und Züchter.

See details

8. Trap Queen Weed Strain Information - Leafly

  • Trap Queen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Cough. Trap Queen is 15-20% THC.

  • Trap Queen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Cough. Trap Queen is 15-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Trap Queen effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical mariju...

See details

9. South Bay Genetics - Trap Candy OG - Neptune Seed Bank

  • Trap Candy OG from South Bay Genetics - 12 Regular Seeds Per Pack. Lineage: Wedding Crasher #4 x Royal Spill. Flowering Time: 56-65 Days.

  • Trap Candy OG from South Bay Genetics - 12 Regular Seeds Per Pack. Lineage: Wedding Crasher #4 x Royal Spill. Flowering Time: 56-65 Days

See details
Trap Candy Strain Leafly (2024)

References

Top Articles
Ardent Health Careers
2024 Yılında Word Lookup Pro Gibi En Popüler 18 Uygulamaları
Bhad Bhabie: how the "cash me outside" kid became a semi-legit rapper
Latest Posts
Texas Congressman is first Democrat to publicly call for Biden to step down as nominee
Voters say they are concerned about Biden after debate
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 6568

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.