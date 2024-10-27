Trap Candy Strain Leafly (2024)

1. Trap Star Weed Strain Information - Leafly
Created by crossing LA OG Kush and The Cube, Trap Star steps off the stage stinking of pine, cherries, and fuel. This flavorful terpene profile translates to a ...
Trap Star is an indica bred by Exotic Genetix, who used parent genetics from inside and outside their strain roster. Created by crossing LA OG Kush and The Cube, Trap Star steps off the stage stinking of pine, cherries, and fuel. This flavorful terpene profile translates to a rich floral bouquet on ...
2. Trap Candy (HYBRID) - 31.12% THC | Weed Delivery Orange County
The aroma and flavor profile of Trap Candy are equally appealing, offering a sweet and fruity taste with hints of berry, grape, and earthy undertones. Its aroma ...
Shop weed delivery in Orange County! Get hybrid marijuana delivery today in Irvine, Anaheim, Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, & Orange County!
3. Trap Candy (South Bay Genetics) :: Cannabis Strain Info - SeedFinder.eu
Trap Candy is a mostly indica variety from South Bay Genetics and can be cultivated indoors (where the plants will need a flowering time of ±63 days), outdoors ...See Also25+ Twitter Header Templates & Design Tips - VenngageViolet Myers: Is She Dead? Death Rumors Explained, Brand Ambassador and MoreCurious how teachers use AI in the classroom, professor creates popular online platform to enhance learningThrive Anna | Recreational Marijuana Dispensary | Anna Illinois
Trap Candy is the result of crossing the Green Dragon Hollywood cut Wedding Crasher #4 Clone to Emerald Mountain Royal Spill male.Trap Candy taste like a combination of grapes, vanilla with sweet fuel berry on the finish.The Trap Candy plant typicall...
4. Trap Candy - Harvest Society
Trap Candy is a popular cannabis strain hailing from the blend of Cookies & Cream and Purple Punch. This hybrid delivers a delightful mix of flavors and effects ...
5. Trap Star Weed Strain Effects & Reviews - Leafly
Sticky with a delicious and rich aroma. Effects are instant and potent. I could almost feel the dopamine surge as I savored the smoke. Euphoric and a very ...
Discover Trap Star weed and read reviews of the effects and feelings cannabis consumers report from this marijuana strain.
6. Candy OG Weed Strain Information - Leafly
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS · Feelings: Energetic .Happy .Uplifted · Negatives: Dry mouth .Paranoid .Dizzy · Helps with: Anxiety .Headaches .Depression · calmingenergizing.
Candy OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Candy OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review....
7. Cannabis Strain Finder - Trap Candy - GrowRoom21
The Trap Candy plant typically flowers between 63 and 70 days and can grow well both indoors and outdoors in moderate to warm temperatures, similar to most ...
Entdecken Sie detaillierte Informationen zu verschiedenen Cannabissorten bei Growroom21. Finden Sie alles über Genetik, Blütezeit, Züchter und mehr. Ideal für Cannabis-Enthusiasten und Züchter.
8. Trap Queen Weed Strain Information - Leafly
Trap Queen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Cough. Trap Queen is 15-20% THC.
Trap Queen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Cough. Trap Queen is 15-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Trap Queen effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical mariju...
9. South Bay Genetics - Trap Candy OG - Neptune Seed Bank
Trap Candy OG from South Bay Genetics - 12 Regular Seeds Per Pack. Lineage: Wedding Crasher #4 x Royal Spill. Flowering Time: 56-65 Days.
Trap Candy OG from South Bay Genetics - 12 Regular Seeds Per Pack. Lineage: Wedding Crasher #4 x Royal Spill. Flowering Time: 56-65 Days