Trap Candy Strain Leafly (2024)

Trap Star is an indica bred by Exotic Genetix, who used parent genetics from inside and outside their strain roster. Created by crossing LA OG Kush and The Cube, Trap Star steps off the stage stinking of pine, cherries, and fuel. This flavorful terpene profile translates to a rich floral bouquet on ...