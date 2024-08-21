Treatment and care of patients with peptic ulcer disease (2024)

This is an automatically translated article.

I have peptic ulcer disease and HP bacteria that have not been cured in many places, the symptoms are full and painful, hunger also hurts, heartburn, belching, heat, indigestion. , go out difficult. So the doctor asked me to ask for the treatment and care of patients with peptic ulcer disease? I thank you doctor.

Nguyen Thi Hien (Hanoi)

Answered by Specialist Doctor I Dong Xuan Ha - Department of Medical Examination & Internal Medicine, Vinmec Ha Long International Hospital.

Your problem is very clear. Your symptoms are consistent with the diagnosis of H.Pylori peptic ulcer disease – Positive.

Currently, the rate of drug-resistant H.Pylori bacteria is very high, the treatment of H.Pylori has become increasingly difficult. Failure in treatment to eradicate H.Pylori is caused by many reasons such as non-compliance with treatment regimens, inappropriate regimen use, correct drug regimen but poor quality, preexisting infection with drug-resistant strains.

Do you say that you have treated many places but specifically how. Using H.Pylori also depends on the level, each specific patient, usually the doctor will start with a routine first-line regimen, if not successful, will switch to an alternative regimen, a rescue regimen. ... if still not achieved, must culture bacteria to make antibiotic chart. A common cause of failure is that patients go to many different facilities but only use first-line regimens.

So your core problem is to completely eradicate H.Pylori bacteria then the Your testimonies will be fine. However, the above symptoms are also seen in non-H.Pylori gastric ulcers, but after successfully eradicating H.Pylori, the treatment of the above symptoms is also much easier.

Vinmec hospital system has good gastroenterologists with modern equipment that will comprehensively examine and treat you thoroughly.

If you still have questions about peptic ulcer disease, you can go to a hospital of Vinmec Health System for further examination and advice. Thank you for trusting and sending questions to Vinmec. Wishing you lots of health.

