Truist Park Gate & Parking Lot Guide [Atlanta Braves] | Sports Fan Focus (2024)

If you are heading to an Atlanta Braves game or other type of hosted event at Truist Park, this Truist Park Gate and Parking Guide will help you understand where the different stadium entrance gates and parking lots are located.

These are the Truist Park parking lots, entrances, and gates that we cover in this guide:

Truist Park First Base Gate

Truist Park Right Field Gate

Truist Park Chop House Gate

Truist Park Left Field Gate

Truist Park Third Base Gate

Truist Park Orange Lot Garage

Truist Park Red Lot Garage

Truist Park Silver Lot Garage

Truist Park Delta Lot Garage

Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park E41 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park E42 Parking Lot

Truist Park E43 Parking Lot

Truist Park E44 Parking Lot

Truist Park E45 Parking Lot

Truist Park E47 Parking Lot

Truist Park N25 Parking Lot

Truist Park N29 Parking Lot

Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park S61 Parking Lot Garage

This article will cover everything you need to know about Truist Park in terms of gate locations, parking lot entrance locations, when the stadium gates open, and more relevant information you’ll want to know prior to arrival. It will also detail some of the best attractions in and surrounding the stadium that we recommend visitors experience before or after the game.

Table of Contents Truist Park Gate Information Truist Park First Base Gate Entrance Location Truist Park Right Field Gate Entrance Location Truist Park Chop House Gate Entrance Location Truist Park Left Field Gate Entrance Location Truist Park Third Base Gate Entrance Location

Truist Park Parking Lot Information Truist Park E41 Parking Lot Location Truist Park E42 Parking Lot Location Truist Park E43 Parking Lot Location Truist Park E44 Parking Lot Location Truist Park E47 Parking Lot Location Truist Park N25 Parking Lot Location Truist Park N29 Parking Lot Location

Truist Park Parking Garages Does Truist Park have a parking garage? Truist Park Orange Lot Garage Parking Location Truist Park Red Lot Garage Parking Location Truist Park Silver Lot Garage Parking Location Truist Park Delta Lot Garage Parking Location Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage Location Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage Location Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage Location Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage Location Truist Park E45 Parking Lot Garage Location Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage Location Truist Park S61 Parking Lot Garage Location

Where to Park for Braves Games? Truist Park Parking Bus and RV Lot Do you have to pay to park at Truist Park?

Atlanta Braves Parking Contact Info

Truist Park Gate Information

Truist Park First Base Gate Entrance Location

The Truist Park First Base Gate Entrance is located on the west side of the stadium near the Truist Park Orange Lot Garage. Truist Park First Base Gate Entrance is along Battery Avenue SE just south of the intersection with Hank Aaron Way. There is a large “Braves” sign above the gate overhang. On the overhang, you will see a “First Base Gate” sign. There is a small clearing outside the gate outlined in a metal fence.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the Truist Park First Base Gate Entrance as you view it from Battery Avenue SE. Truist Park First Base Gate also has a Delta Club 360 entrance right next to it for Club Members and Suite ticket holders. Truist Park First Base gate also has a statue of the great Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox.

Truist Park Right Field Gate Entrance Location

The Truist Park Right Field Street Gate Entrance is located on the southwest corner of the stadium in the right field corner of the stadium.Truist Park Right Field Gate is located along Battery Avenue SE just north of the intersection with Power Aly. The gate entrance is located about 100 feet off the road to the east in the shopping area. The Truist Park Right Field Gate has a large “Braves” sign above an overhang that also has a sign that reads “Right Field Gate”.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the Truist Park Right Field Gate Entrance as you view it Battery Avenue SE. The Truist Park Right Field Gate Entrance is in an area with many restaurants and shops. You will also find the Braves Clubhouse Store where you can pick up gear and sports memorabilia. Truist Park Right Field Gate is also very close to Truist Park Chop House Gate.

Truist Park Chop House Gate Entrance Location

The Truist Park Chop House Gate Entrance is located on the southwest side of the stadium out near right center field. Truist Park Chop House Gate is located to the east of Battery Avenue SE and north of Power Aly. Truist Park Chop House Gate is located between Terrapin Taproom and H&F Burger restaurants. The Truist Park Chop House Gate also has a large “Braves” sign and an overhang with a sign that says “Chop House Gate”.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the area near the Truist Park Chop House Gate Entrance as you view it from Battery Avenue SE. Inside the gate is the Chop House restaurant matching the name of the gate entrance. The Mizuno Experience sporting goods store is also in this area. This is one of the most popular areas of Truist Park with all the restaurants and stores.

Truist Park Left Field Gate Entrance Location

The Truist Park Left Field Gate Entrance is located on the east side of the stadium just off of Circle 75 Parkway SE. The Truist Park Left Field Gate Entrance is surrounded by several trees and a landscaped area. As you approach Truist Park Left Field Gate from the south you will see a large “Braves” sign above an overhang that reads “Left Field Gate”. There is also a large overhang above the left field stadium seats for shade during the game.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the area of the entrance to Truist Park Left Field Gate as you view it from Circle 75 Parkway SE. Truist Park Left Field Gate is also very close to the Warren Spahn Statue. You will also see the Truist Park Delta Lot Parking Garage just to the east of the gate entrance. Being in left field, Truist Park Left Field Gate is great for fans sitting in the outfield or down the third base line.

Truist Park Third Base Gate Entrance Location

The Truist Park Third Base Gate Entrance is located on the northeast side of the stadium along Battery Avenue SE near the intersection with Cir 75 Parkway SE. As you approach the Truist Park Third Base Gate Entrance on Battery Avenue SE you will see a large “Braves” sign above an overhang with a sign that reads “Third Base Gate”. There is a large clearing outside the gate with a few tables and chairs to hang out before you go into the park.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the Truist Park Third Base Gate Entrance as you view it from Battery Avenue SE. You will also see the large “Truist Park” sign on the top of the stadium. Outside Truist Park Third Base Gate there is a large Phil Niekro statue honoring the former Braves great. You will also see the Truist Park Delta Lot Parking Garage just to the south of the gate.

Truist Park Parking Lot Information

Truist Park E41 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park E41 Parking Lot entrance is located on Interstate North Parkway near the intersection with Interstate North Parkway West. Truist Park E41 Parking Lot is a good option for fans to park in if you are heading to the game from the North or the East. Truist Park E41 Parking Lot is ideal for Truist Park Third base Gate or Truist Park First Base Gate. It is about a 15 minute walk to Truist Park from here. This parking lot is a shared lot with a business.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E41 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E41 Parking Lot which is open during the week starting at 5:30pm. On the weekends, it will open 4 hours prior to first pitch. There is a Pedestrian Bridge that gets you over I-75. To park in Truist Park E41 Parking Lot you will need to get a Permit Pass ahead of time or use a credit card at the entrance.

Truist Park E42 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park E42 Parking Lot entrance is located on Interstate North Parkway near the intersection with Interstate North Circle. Truist Park E42 Parking Lot is a good option for those fans traveling to the game from the North or the East. Truist Park E42 Parking Lot is ideal for Truist Park Third base Gate or Truist Park First Base Gate. It is about a 15 minute walk to Truist Park from here. Truist Park E42 Parking Lot is right next to Truist Park E41 Parking Lot. This lot is a shared lot with a business.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E42 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E42 Parking Lot which is only open on a few high volume dates throughout the year, so most likely this won’t be an option for you. When in use, it will open 4 hours prior to the game. There is a Pedestrian Bridge that gets you over I-75. To park in Truist Park E42 Parking Lot you will have to purchase a parking pass ahead of time.

Truist Park E43 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park E43 Parking Lot entrance is located on Interstate North Circle SE near the intersection with Windy Ridge Parkway SE. Truist Park E43 Parking Lot is a good option for fans to park in if you are heading to the game from the North or the East. Truist Park E43 Parking Lot is ideal for Truist Park Third base Gate or Truist Park First Base Gate. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park from here.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E43 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E43 Parking Lot which is open during the week starting at 5:30pm. On the weekends, it will open 4 hours prior to first pitch. There is a Pedestrian Bridge that gets you over I-75. To park in Truist Park E43 Parking Lot you will need to get a Permit Pass ahead of time or use a credit card at the entrance.

Truist Park E44 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park E44 Parking Lot entrance is located on Interstate North Circle SE near the intersection with Windy Ridge Parkway SE. Truist Park E44 Parking Lot is a good option for fans to park in if you are heading to the game from the North or the East. Truist Park E44 Parking Lot is ideal for Truist Park Third base Gate or Truist Park First Base Gate. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park from here.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E44 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E44 Parking Lot which is open during the week starting at 5:30pm. On the weekends, it will open 4 hours prior to first pitch. There is a Pedestrian Bridge that gets you over I-75. To park in Truist Park E44 Parking Lot you have to get a parking pass ahead of time, no drive up parking is allowed. The entrance is just to the east of E43 Parking Lot.

Truist Park E47 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park E47 Parking Lot entrance is located on Parkwood Circle just off Windy Ridge Parkway SE . Truist Park E47 Parking Lot is a good option for fans to park in if you are heading to the game from the North or the East. Truist Park E47 Parking Lot is ideal for Truist Park Third base Gate or Truist Park First Base Gate. It is about a 20 minute walk to Truist Park from here.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E47 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E47 Parking Lot which is open during the week starting at 5:30pm. On the weekends, it will open 4 hours prior to first pitch. There is a Pedestrian Bridge that gets you over I-75. To park in Truist Park E47 Parking Lot you will need to get a Permit Pass ahead of time or use a credit card at the entrance. This lot is not open on weekday noon games.

Truist Park N25 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park N25 Parking Lot entrance is located on Circle 75 Parkway near the intersection with Herodian Way. Truist Park N25 Parking Lot is a good option for fans to park in if you are heading to the game from the North or the West. Truist Park E41 Parking Lot is ideal for Truist Park Right Field Gate or Truist Park First Base Gate. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park from here.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park N25 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park N25 Parking Lot which is open during the week starting at 5:30pm. On the weekends, it will open 4 hours prior to first pitch. You can follow Circle 75 Parkway to Battery Avenue which will take you to the park. To park in Truist Park N25 Parking Lot you will need to get a Permit Pass ahead of time or use a credit card at the entrance.

Truist Park N29 Parking Lot Location

The Truist Park N29 Parking Lot entrance is located on Circle 75 Parkway near the intersection with Herodian Way. Truist Park N29 Parking Lot is a good option for fans to park in if you are heading to the game from the North or the West. Truist Park E41 Parking Lot is ideal for Truist Park Right Field Gate or Truist Park First Base Gate. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park from here. N29 Parking Lot is one of the few parking lots you can tailgate in.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park N29 Parking Lot. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park N29 Parking Lot which is open during the week starting at 5:30pm. On the weekends, it will open 4 hours prior to first pitch. You can follow Circle 75 Parkway to Battery Avenue which will take you to the park. N29 Parking Lot is just to the north of N25 Parking Lot. To park in Truist Park N29 Parking Lot you will need to get a Permit Pass ahead of time or use a credit card at the entrance.

Truist Park Parking Garages

Does Truist Park have a parking garage?

Yes there are a number of different parking garages at Truist Park. There are parking garages that are exclusive for Club Members or Delta SKY 360 members and then those that are available to purchase passes or spaces to park. Depending on where you are sitting, you will likely have a garage close to your gate entrance.

Fans are encouraged to prepay for parking before arriving at Truist Park. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com).

Truist Park Orange Lot Garage Parking Location

The Truist Park Orange Lot Garage Parking entrance is along Battery Avenue on the west side of the stadium. Truist Park Orange Lot Garage is an exclusive valet parking option for member of the Truist Club, Champion Suites, or the Delta Sky 360 Chairman Club. The Truist Park Orange Lot Garage is very close to both the Truist Park First Base Gate where there is a Delta Sky 360 Entrance.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park Orange Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the ramp that leads to the entrance to Truist Park Orange Lot Garage. Truist Park Orange Lot Garage will begin service 4 hours prior to game time for all games that start later than noon. For noon games, it will start at 10am. These passes are handed out when you are part of one of these clubs, they are not available for purchase.

Truist Park Red Lot Garage Parking Location

The Truist Park Red Lot Garage entrance is located on Circle 75 Parkway SE near the intersection with Heritage Court SE. Truist Park Red Lot Garage is a good option for any in Truist Park, but it is close to Truist Park Left Field Gate and Truist Park Chop House Gate. It is about a 2-3 minute walk to Truist Park from here.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park Red Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park Red Lot Garage. Those customers of the Battery Atlanta or those holding a Red Garage Game Pass can access their spot at anytime during the day. Fans who park here can follow Circle 75 Parkway to Truist Park, or you can walk through the parking lots of the local businesses. You will need to buy a pass ahead of time to park in the Red Parking Garage.

Truist Park Silver Lot Garage Parking Location

The Truist Park Silver Lot Garage entrance is located on Circle 75 Parkway SE near the intersection with Heritage Court SE. Truist Park is a good option for any seats in Truist Park, but is close to Truist Park Left Field Gate and Truist Park Chop House Gate. It is about a 2 minute walk to Truist Park from the Silver Lot Garage.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park Silver Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park Silver Lot Garage. Truist Park Silver Lot Garage will open 4 hours prior to first pitch for all games except weekday noon games. For weekday noon games, the Silver Lot will open at 10am. Fans who park here can follow Circle 75 Parkway to Truist Park, or you can walk through the parking lots of the local businesses. You can buy a pass ahead of time or use a credit card when you enter the garage.

Truist Park Delta Lot Garage Parking Location

The Truist Park Delta Lot Garage Parking entrance is along Battery Avenue on the east side of the stadium. Truist Park Delta Lot Garage is an exclusive parking option for members of the Infiniti Club, Infiniti Club Suites, or the Delta Sky 360 Chairman Club. The Truist Park Orange Lot Garage is very close to both the Truist Park Third Base Gate where there is a Delta Sky 360 Entrance.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park Delta Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park Delta Lot Garage. Truist Park Delta Lot Garage will begin service 4 hours prior to game time for all games that start later than noon. For noon games, it will start at 10am. These passes are handed out when you are part of one of these clubs, they are not available for purchase.

Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage Location

The Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage entrance is located on Circle 75 Parkway SE near the intersection with Heritage Court SE. Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage is a good option for any seats in Truist Park, but is close to Truist Park Left Field Gate and Truist Park Chop House Gate. It is about a 2 minute walk to Truist Park from the B9 Parking Lot Garage.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage will open 4 hours prior to first pitch for weekend games and 5:30pm for weekday games. Fans who park here can follow Circle 75 Parkway to Truist Park, or you can walk through the parking lots of the local businesses. You have to buy a permit ahead of time, you can not buy passes at the garage.

Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage Location

The Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage entrance is located on Circle 75 Parkway SE directly east of Truist Park. Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage is a good option for any seats in Truist Park, but is close to Truist Park Left Field Gate and Truist Park Chop House Gate. It is about a 2 minute walk to Truist Park from the B9 Parking Lot Garage.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage will open 4 hours prior to first pitch for weekend games and 5:30pm for weekday games. Fans who park here can follow Circle 75 Parkway to Truist Park, or you can walk through the parking lots of the local businesses. You have to buy a permit ahead of time, you can not buy passes at the garage.

Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage Location

The Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage entrance is located on Interstate North Parkway near I-285. Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage is a good option for fans traveling from the East or the South. Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage is ideal for Truist Park Left Field Gate or Truist Park Third Base Gate. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage opens on weekends 4 hours prior to first pitch and opens on weekdays at 5:30pm. There is a Pedestrian Bridge that gets you over I-75. To park in Truist Park E32 Parking Lot you will need to get a Permit Pass ahead of time, there isn’t any drive up parking allowed.

Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage Location

The Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage entrance is located on Interstate North Parkway and Windy Ridge Parkway SE. Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage is a good option for fans traveling from the East or the South. Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage is ideal for Truist Park Third Base Gate or Truist Park Left Field Gate. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage is only open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Friday it will open at 6pm, Saturday it will open at 5pm, and Sunday at 11am. There is a Pedestrian Bridge that gets you over I-75. To park in Truist Park E31 Parking Lot you will need to get a Permit Pass ahead of time or use a credit card at the entrance.

Truist Park E45 Parking Lot Garage Location

The Truist Park E45 Parking Lot Garage entrance is located on Interstate North Circle SE. Truist Park E45 Parking Lot Garage is a good option for fans to park in if you are heading to the game from the North or the East. Truist Park E45 Parking Lot Garage is ideal for Truist Park Third base Gate or Truist Park First Base Gate. It is about a 15 minute walk to Truist Park from here.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park E45 Parking Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park E45 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park E45 Parking Lot Garage is only open on weekends. Truist Park E45 Parking Lot Garage will open 4 hours prior to first pitch. There is a Pedestrian Bridge that gets you over I-75. To park in Truist Park E45 Parking Lot you will need to get a Permit Pass ahead of time or use a credit card at the entrance.

Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage Location

The Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage entrance is located on Galleria Parkway SE near I-285 south of the stadium. Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage is a good option for fans traveling from the south or the west. Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage is closest to Truist Park Left Field Gate and Truist Park Chop House Gate. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park from the S60 Parking Lot Garage.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage will open 4 hours prior to first pitch for all games except weekday noon games. For weekday noon games, it will open at 10am. Fans can use a Pedestrian Bridge over I-285 to Circle 75 Parkway and follow that to Truist Park. You have to buy a permit ahead of time, you can not buy passes at the garage.

Truist Park S61 Parking Lot Garage Location

The Truist Park S61 Parking Lot Garage entrance is located on Galleria Parkway SE near I-285 south of the stadium just east of S61 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park S61 Parking Lot Garage is a good option for fans traveling from the south or the west. Truist Park S61 Parking Lot Garage is closest to Truist Park Left Field Gate and Truist Park Chop House Gate. It is about a 10 minute walk to Truist Park from the S61 Parking Lot Garage.

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park S61 Parking Lot Garage. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking is usually your best option to make sure you get a spot and avoid other hassles.

Click here to view a 360-degree view of the entrance to Truist Park S61 Parking Lot Garage. Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage will open 2 hours prior to first pitch for all games except weekday noon games. For weekday noon games, it will open at 10am. Fans can use a Pedestrian Bridge over I-285 to Circle 75 Parkway and follow that to Truist Park. You have to buy a permit ahead of time, you can not buy passes at the garage. This lot is only available to some games.

Where to Park for Braves Games?

When going to a Atlanta Braves game you have numerous options to choose from to keep parking from being a hassle. Truist Park has Exclusive Parking Options for Club Members, Preferred Parking Garages, and Preferred Parking Lots.

The exclusive lots are prepaid only and you have to be a member of either the Champion Suite Club, Truist Club or the Delta SKY 360 Club to be able to park in the Exclusive Parking Garages. Here are the Exclusive Parking Garages:

Truist Park Orange Lot Garage

Truist Park Delta Lot Garage

If you aren’t a member of one of those clubs, Truist Park has numerous other parking garages that you can purchase a prepaid pass for covered parking. Those parking garages are:

Truist Park Red Lot Garage

Truist Park Silver Lot Garage

Truist Park B9 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park B11 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park E32 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park E41 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park E31 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park S60 Parking Lot Garage

Truist Park S61 Parking Lot Garage

If you don’t feel like paying for or parking in one of the Truist Park Parking Garages, there are many conveniently placed parking lots to choose from. Here are all of the Truist Park Parking Lots:

Truist Park E42 Parking Lot

Truist Park E43 Parking Lot

Truist Park E44 Parking Lot

Truist Park E45 Parking Lot

Truist Park E47 Parking Lot

Truist Park N25 Parking Lot

Truist Park N29 Parking Lot

There are a lot of parking options when going to a Braves game. With that said, the Braves games are very popular and parking fills up fast. We recommend getting a parking pass ahead of time to avoid hassle and availability issues. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com).

Truist Park Parking Bus and RV Lot

RVs, campers, and oversized vans are directed to park in Truist Park Parking Lot 29 and Truist Park Lot 43.The parking rate for these vehicles can change per game but can be found out here. No overnight parking is allowed.

Do you have to pay to park at Truist Park?

Yes, it does cost to park in Truist Park Parking Garages and Lots. This is where you can view the current price of parking passes available for Braves games at Vivid Seats (paid affiliate link takes you to VividSeats.com). Prepaying for parking can eliminate hassle and wait times at the stadium.

Truist Park – View Stadium Information

– View Stadium Information Atlanta Braves – View Contact Information

– View Contact Information Atlanta Braves Parking – View Parking Information

– View Parking Information How to Buy an Atlanta Braves Parking Pass

