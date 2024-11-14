Truist Park Parking Lots (2024)

2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy • $18 • Only available for May 25 and July 19 games – accessible 2 hours prior to first pitch • This is good for A-List Members traveling to the game from the South or West • Served by Braves shuttle

1 Galleria Pkwy SE • $18 • Only available for select games • This is good for A-List Members traveling to the game from the South or West • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge over I-285; 10-minute walk

2500 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE • $18 • Accessible after 5:30pm • This is good for A-List Members traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –

2300 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE • $18 • Only available for May 25 & July 19 games accessible at 10:00am • Good for single-game ticket buyers traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –

3301 Windy Ridge • $18 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –

$18 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –

This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East.

290 Interstate North Circle • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 15-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the South or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75

320 Interstate North Park • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is good option for fans traveling to the game from the South or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75 • Vehicle clearance height is 7’0”

3050 Circle 75 Parkway • $20 • Weekdays – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch; Weekends – accessible at 10 a.m. • 10 minute walk to the ballpark • Tailgating is approved in this lot • This is a good option for fans traveling from the North or West

2999 Circle 75 Parkway • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or West.

1100 Circle 75 • $23 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • Less than 5 minute walk to the ballpark • This is a good option for fans traveling to the ballpark from the North or East • Vehicle clearance height is 6’8”

280 Interstate North Circle SE • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East

3100 Interstate North Circle SE • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is a good option for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75

Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 15-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75

Accessible 2 hours before first pitch Delta Deck 655 Battery Avenue SE • Open to members of Delta SKY360° Executive, Infiniti Club and Infiniti Club Suites • $23 • Accessible 2 hours before first pitch Red Deck • 2565 Circle 75 Parkway SE • $23 • Accessible 2 hours before first pitch Braves 9 • 900 Circle 75 • $23 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • Less than 5 minute walk to the ballpark • This is a good option for fans traveling to the ballpark from the South or West • Level 2: vehicle clearance height is 5’11”; Level 3: vehicle clearance height is 6’8”

Valet vehicles at club entrances along the first and third base gates, based on seat locations

Not available for purchase outside of these seating areas

FAQs

The Delta and Orange decks are the closest parking options to the ballpark. However, they are open only to season ticket holders and Club Members. Both lots open 4 hours before the first pitch. Braves lots 9 and 11 are earmarked for A-List members and are just a short walk away from Truist Park.

Truist Park Event & Atlanta Braves Gameday Rates



Parking in the Red, Yellow and Purple Decks is free for the first 2 hours! Parking rates are: 0 – 2 Hours $0.00. 2 – 3 Hours $25.00.

With SpotHero, you can enjoy the convenience of booking ahead and knowing there's a spot reserved for you at Truist Park. To get started, select the event you want to reserve parking for, find your preferred spot on the map, and head to checkout to complete your reservation!

Shuttle services are available from the Lockheed/Dobbins Lot on weekday day games. Shuttle services are not available from any other lot. Fans visiting The Battery Atlanta prior to the game can park in the Red, Yellow or Purple Decks free the first two hours, based on availability.

Parking facilities are reserved for customers and employees of the Cobb Galleria Centre and Galleria Specialty Shops. SunTrust Park and Battery Atlanta attendees should make pre-paid parking arrangements through the Atlanta Braves in one of their designated parking areas.

Bags are NOT ALLOWED to enter Truist Park for the 2024 season. Exceptions may be made for: Medical bags no larger than what is required to transport necessary medical equipment. Breast pumps for nursing mothers and other bags required for guests with ADA needs.

MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express are accepted at ticket windows, restaurants, concessions and merchandise locations in Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. Credit cards will be accepted in the parking decks and surface lots.

Here's a parking hack for daytime games-park in the lot at Cumberland Mall, and just Uber/Lyft from there…it's a less than $10 ride, and you still get dropped off close to the entry gate. You're welcome! Be smart, and get there an hour early to get in & do some of the interactive stuff on the concourse.

Outside Food & Drink



Outside food is allowed inside of Truist Park as long as it fits inside a clear, gallon sized plastic bag. Guests may also bring a sealed plastic bottle of water. One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

Monday - Thursday: Chop House Gate and Premium Gates (servicing the SunTrust Club, Delta SKY360° Club and INFINITI Club) open two hours before the first pitch. All other games will open 90 minutes before first pitch. Friday: All gates will open two hours before the first pitch.

Fans looking for views closest to home field should sit in section 417, which is aligned with the first base. Section 410 is in far right field and is not recommended for good views of the field.

Generally, the doors for all events at Truist Arena open one hour prior to show time.

Red Parking Deck: Located just steps from the stadium, this parking garage charges a daily max of $50 when purchased online and ahead of time. This is the best parking location available to the general public, but will most likely sell out quickly. Click here for more Parking Deck rates.

Riders can request an Uber through the app, receive a number to give to the next available Uber driver, and then catch their ride. This Uber Zone makes it easier than ever to find your driver after the game.

Truist Field Parking 401 South Graham St. - FNB Tower Garage. (49) 5 min(0.3 mi) ...

415 S Mint St. - Garage. (183) ...

206 S Church St. – AutoPark Garage. (47) ...

249 W 4th St. ( 227 W Trade St.) - Carillon Garage. ...

100 W Trade St. - Marriott Charlotte City Center Valet Stand. 7 min(0.3 mi) ...

130 E 3rd St. ( 237 S Tryon St.) - Garage.

All amenities open approximately two hours before first pitch.

Where are the shaded seats at Truist Park? Lower Level Diamond & Executive: Seats under cover are shaded all day.

Grandstand Level: Seats under the upper-deck roof are shaded.

1st Base Line: Late afternoon and evening shade.

Right Field Corner: Shaded during evening games.

Outside Food & Drink



Outside food is allowed inside of Truist Park as long as it fits inside a clear, gallon sized plastic bag. Guests may also bring a sealed plastic bottle of water. One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

12” by 6” by 12” clear bag + 1 clutch bag per guest permitted. One Gallon Ziploc storage bag permitted. One Clutch bag no larger than 4.6”x 6.5” with or without straps permitted. Exceptions can be made for Medical bags after a proper inspection.