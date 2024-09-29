Truist Park Parking Lots (2024)

Click HERE for more information about Parking at The Battery Atlanta!
Orange Valet Deck:
- 800 Battery Avenue SE
- Open to members of Truist Club, Champion Suites and Delta SKY360° Chairman Club
- Not available for purchase outside of these seating areas
- Valet vehicles at club entrances along the first and third base gates, based on seat locations
- Accessible 2 hours before first pitch Delta Deck 655 Battery Avenue SE • Open to members of Delta SKY360° Executive, Infiniti Club and Infiniti Club Suites • $23 • Accessible 2 hours before first pitch Red Deck • 2565 Circle 75 Parkway SE • $23 • Accessible 2 hours before first pitch Braves 9 • 900 Circle 75 • $23 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • Less than 5 minute walk to the ballpark • This is a good option for fans traveling to the ballpark from the South or West • Level 2: vehicle clearance height is 5’11”; Level 3: vehicle clearance height is 6’8”
Braves East 42:
- 200 Interstate North Pkwy • $18 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:00pm; 2 hours prior to first pitch for weekday day games;
Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 15-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75
Braves East 43:
- 3100 Interstate North Circle SE • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is a good option for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75
Braves East 44:
- 280 Interstate North Circle SE • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East
Braves East 47:
- 1000 Parkwood
Braves 11:
- 1100 Circle 75 • $23 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • Less than 5 minute walk to the ballpark • This is a good option for fans traveling to the ballpark from the North or East • Vehicle clearance height is 6’8”
Braves North 25:
- 2999 Circle 75 Parkway • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or West.
Braves North 29:
- 3050 Circle 75 Parkway • $20 • Weekdays – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch; Weekends – accessible at 10 a.m. • 10 minute walk to the ballpark • Tailgating is approved in this lot • This is a good option for fans traveling from the North or West
Braves East 31:
- 320 Interstate North Park • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is good option for fans traveling to the game from the South or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75 • Vehicle clearance height is 7’0”
Braves East 35:
- 290 Interstate North Circle • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 15-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the South or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75
Braves East 41:
- 180 Interstate North
- $18
- Weekdays–accessibleafter6:30pm;Weekends–accessible4hourspriortofirstpitch
- 15-minute walk to ballpark
- This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East.
- Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75
- $18 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –Windy Ridge over I-75; 15-plus minute walk to ballpark
Braves East 50:
- 3301 Windy Ridge • $18 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –Windy Ridge over I-75; 15-plus minute walk to ballpark
Braves East 51:
- 2300 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE • $18 • Only available for May 25 & July 19 games accessible at 10:00am • Good for single-game ticket buyers traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –Windy Ridge over I-75; 20-plus minute walk to ballpark
Braves East 52:
- 2500 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE • $18 • Accessible after 5:30pm • This is good for A-List Members traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –Windy Ridge over I-75; 20-plus minute walk to ballpark
Braves South 60:
- 1 Galleria Pkwy SE • $18 • Only available for select games • This is good for A-List Members traveling to the game from the South or West • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge over I-285; 10-minute walkto ballpark
Braves South 65:
- 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy • $18 • Only available for May 25 and July 19 games – accessible 2 hours prior to first pitch • This is good for A-List Members traveling to the game from the South or West • Served by Braves shuttle