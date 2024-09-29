Truist Park Parking Lots (2024)

Truist Park Parking Lots (1)Click HERE for more information about Parking at The Battery Atlanta!

Orange Valet Deck:

  • 800 Battery Avenue SE
  • Open to members of Truist Club, Champion Suites and Delta SKY360° Chairman Club
  • Not available for purchase outside of these seating areas
  • Valet vehicles at club entrances along the first and third base gates, based on  seat locations
  • Accessible 2 hours before first pitch  Delta Deck   655 Battery Avenue SE • Open to members of Delta SKY360° Executive, Infiniti Club and Infiniti Club Suites • $23 • Accessible 2 hours before first pitch  Red Deck  • 2565 Circle 75 Parkway SE • $23 • Accessible 2 hours before first pitch  Braves 9  • 900 Circle 75 • $23 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • Less than 5 minute walk to the ballpark • This is a good option for fans traveling to the ballpark from the South or West • Level 2: vehicle clearance height is 5’11”; Level 3: vehicle clearance height is 6’8”

Braves East 42:

  • 200 Interstate North Pkwy • $18 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:00pm; 2 hours prior to first pitch for weekday day games;

Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 15-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75

Braves East 43:

  • 3100 Interstate North Circle SE • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is a good option for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75

Braves East 44:

  • 280 Interstate North Circle SE • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East

Braves East 47:

  • 1000 Parkwood

Braves 11:

  • 1100 Circle 75 • $23 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • Less than 5 minute walk to the ballpark • This is a good option for fans traveling to the ballpark from the North or East • Vehicle clearance height is 6’8”

Braves North 25:

  • 2999 Circle 75 Parkway • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or West.

Braves North 29:

  • 3050 Circle 75 Parkway • $20 • Weekdays – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch; Weekends – accessible at 10 a.m. • 10 minute walk to the ballpark • Tailgating is approved in this lot • This is a good option for fans traveling from the North or West

Braves East 31:

  • 320 Interstate North Park • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 10-minute walk to ballpark • This is good option for fans traveling to the game from the South or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75 • Vehicle clearance height is 7’0”

Braves East 35:

  • 290 Interstate North Circle • $20 • Weekdays – accessible after 6:00pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • 15-minute walk to ballpark • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the South or East • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75

Braves East 41:

  • 180 Interstate North
  • $18
  • Weekdays–accessibleafter6:30pm;Weekends–accessible4hourspriortofirstpitch
  • 15-minute walk to ballpark
  • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East.
  • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge – Windy Ridge over I-75
  • $18 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –Windy Ridge over I-75; 15-plus minute walk to ballpark

Braves East 50:

  • 3301 Windy Ridge • $18 • Weekdays – accessible after 5:30pm; Weekends – accessible 4 hours prior to first pitch • This is good for fans traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –Windy Ridge over I-75; 15-plus minute walk to ballpark

Braves East 51:

  • 2300 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE • $18 • Only available for May 25 & July 19 games accessible at 10:00am • Good for single-game ticket buyers traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –Windy Ridge over I-75; 20-plus minute walk to ballpark

Braves East 52:

  • 2500 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE • $18 • Accessible after 5:30pm • This is good for A-List Members traveling to the game from the North or East • Served by Braves shuttle; Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge –Windy Ridge over I-75; 20-plus minute walk to ballpark

Braves South 60:

  • 1 Galleria Pkwy SE • $18 • Only available for select games • This is good for A-List Members traveling to the game from the South or West • Pedestrian access to ballpark via Pedestrian Bridge over I-285; 10-minute walkto ballpark

Braves South 65:

  • 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy • $18 • Only available for May 25 and July 19 games – accessible 2 hours prior to first pitch • This is good for A-List Members traveling to the game from the South or West • Served by Braves shuttle
FAQs

What is the best lot to park in for Truist Park? ›

The Delta and Orange decks are the closest parking options to the ballpark. However, they are open only to season ticket holders and Club Members. Both lots open 4 hours before the first pitch. Braves lots 9 and 11 are earmarked for A-List members and are just a short walk away from Truist Park.

How much does it cost to park at Truist Park? ›

Truist Park Event & Atlanta Braves Gameday Rates

Parking in the Red, Yellow and Purple Decks is free for the first 2 hours! Parking rates are: 0 – 2 Hours $0.00. 2 – 3 Hours $25.00.

How do I reserve parking for Truist Park? ›

With SpotHero, you can enjoy the convenience of booking ahead and knowing there's a spot reserved for you at Truist Park. To get started, select the event you want to reserve parking for, find your preferred spot on the map, and head to checkout to complete your reservation!

Which parking lots at Truist Park have shuttles? ›

Shuttle services are available from the Lockheed/Dobbins Lot on weekday day games. Shuttle services are not available from any other lot. Fans visiting The Battery Atlanta prior to the game can park in the Red, Yellow or Purple Decks free the first two hours, based on availability.

Can you park at Cobb Galleria for Braves games? ›

Parking facilities are reserved for customers and employees of the Cobb Galleria Centre and Galleria Specialty Shops. SunTrust Park and Battery Atlanta attendees should make pre-paid parking arrangements through the Atlanta Braves in one of their designated parking areas.

Can I bring my purse into Truist Park? ›

Bags are NOT ALLOWED to enter Truist Park for the 2024 season. Exceptions may be made for: Medical bags no larger than what is required to transport necessary medical equipment. Breast pumps for nursing mothers and other bags required for guests with ADA needs.

Is Truist Park cash only? ›

MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express are accepted at ticket windows, restaurants, concessions and merchandise locations in Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. Credit cards will be accepted in the parking decks and surface lots.

Can you park at Cumberland Mall for Truist Park? ›

Here's a parking hack for daytime games-park in the lot at Cumberland Mall, and just Uber/Lyft from there…it's a less than $10 ride, and you still get dropped off close to the entry gate. You're welcome! Be smart, and get there an hour early to get in & do some of the interactive stuff on the concourse.

Can I bring a water bottle to Truist Park? ›

Outside Food & Drink

Outside food is allowed inside of Truist Park as long as it fits inside a clear, gallon sized plastic bag. Guests may also bring a sealed plastic bottle of water. One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

How early can you enter Truist Park? ›

Monday - Thursday: Chop House Gate and Premium Gates (servicing the SunTrust Club, Delta SKY360° Club and INFINITI Club) open two hours before the first pitch. All other games will open 90 minutes before first pitch. Friday: All gates will open two hours before the first pitch.

Where not to sit at Truist Park? ›

Fans looking for views closest to home field should sit in section 417, which is aligned with the first base. Section 410 is in far right field and is not recommended for good views of the field.

What time do the doors open at Truist Park? ›

Generally, the doors for all events at Truist Arena open one hour prior to show time.

Which lot is best for Truist Park? ›

Red Parking Deck: Located just steps from the stadium, this parking garage charges a daily max of $50 when purchased online and ahead of time. This is the best parking location available to the general public, but will most likely sell out quickly. Click here for more Parking Deck rates.

Is it hard to get an Uber after the Braves game? ›

Riders can request an Uber through the app, receive a number to give to the next available Uber driver, and then catch their ride. This Uber Zone makes it easier than ever to find your driver after the game.

Where to park near Truist Field? ›

Truist Field Parking
  • 401 South Graham St. - FNB Tower Garage. (49) 5 min(0.3 mi) ...
  • 415 S Mint St. - Garage. (183) ...
  • 206 S Church St. – AutoPark Garage. (47) ...
  • 249 W 4th St. ( 227 W Trade St.) - Carillon Garage. ...
  • 100 W Trade St. - Marriott Charlotte City Center Valet Stand. 7 min(0.3 mi) ...
  • 130 E 3rd St. ( 237 S Tryon St.) - Garage.

How early can you enter Truist Park before game? ›

All amenities open approximately two hours before first pitch.

Where should I sit at Truist Park to avoid the sun? ›

Where are the shaded seats at Truist Park?
  • Lower Level Diamond & Executive: Seats under cover are shaded all day.
  • Grandstand Level: Seats under the upper-deck roof are shaded.
  • 1st Base Line: Late afternoon and evening shade.
  • Right Field Corner: Shaded during evening games.

Can you bring water to Truist Park? ›

Outside Food & Drink

Outside food is allowed inside of Truist Park as long as it fits inside a clear, gallon sized plastic bag. Guests may also bring a sealed plastic bottle of water. One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

How strict is Truist Park on bag size? ›

12” by 6” by 12” clear bag + 1 clutch bag per guest permitted. One Gallon Ziploc storage bag permitted. One Clutch bag no larger than 4.6”x 6.5” with or without straps permitted. Exceptions can be made for Medical bags after a proper inspection.

What is Really Happening With Breckie Hill – Welcome To Contemporary Heights
