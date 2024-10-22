Twitter header maker (2024)

Quickly create and distribute a stunning Twitter header with the Marq brand templating platform. With a powerfully intuitive editor, it’s never been easier to impress your audience… and yourself.
Smart twitter header templates — smarter you.
Not a professional designer? No problem. Choose from one of our hundreds of Twitter templates to get you started creating a professional Twitter header. Each template is completely customizable to match your brand. Customize the template by hand or unlock the power of Smart Brand Assets. Upload your brand’s colors, font and logo to access a collection of templates customized to your brand.
Design a twitter header
Easy Twitter header design
With an intuitive, drag-and-drop editor, Marq is easy to learn. You’ll have a beautiful, finished product in minutes.
Grow your brand
Eliminate the risk of team members accidentally stretching, moving, discoloring (you get the point) your brand assets by locking down fonts, images, logos, position, and more.
Empower your team
Share templates and brand assets with multiple team members and assign team roles to control who has access to what.
Feature highlights
You don’t have to be a brilliant designer to craft beautiful content. Whether you’re a team of one or a team of five, our brand templating platform makes it easy to create content and build your brand in the new design democracy.
Brand assets
Make customizing content even easier by storing all your brand assets in one place.
Web-based platform
With a web-based platform, no downloads or software installations are required, and you can access your Marq account from any browser or platform.
Data automation
With smart fields or our advanced data automation feature, you can auto-populate information in your templates, cutting down on repetitive content updates.
Easy Import
Use our handy integrations with Google Docs, YouTube, Dropbox, Facebook and InDesign to import existing content. Need stock photos? Use our Unsplash integration to quickly search for and add the perfect image to your Twitter header.
How to make a twitter header
Keep your social profiles fresh and engaging with an updated Twitter header. Our Twitter header layouts come pre-formatted in the correct dimensions, so your final product will upload perfectly.
1. Choose a layout
Open a blank page and select "Twitter header" to start from scratch or choose a layout from our hundreds of Twitter templates
2. Play with imagery
Upload your own photos or choose from thousands of stock photos to make your header pop.
3. Add a headline
Keep Twitter copy short and easy to read. Remember to use your brand font and colors.
4. Download and post
Download the final image as a jpg or png and post it to your Twitter profile.
Frequently asked questions
What size is a Twitter header?
Twitter headers should be 1500 x 500 px.
What should I put as my Twitter header?
Your Twitter header is an introduction to your brand. Include a photo of your product or service or match the header to a current campaign.
How do I change my Twitter header?
Go to your Twitter profile and tap the Edit profile button.
Ready to get started?
Your followers are waiting. Update your Twitter header and get back to tweeting.
How can I design a captivating Twitter header using Marq's Twitter Header Maker?
Marq's Twitter Header Maker offers a user-friendly interface to help you craft appealing headers. Choose from various templates, add your images, text, and customize the design. Once satisfied, you can download and apply your new header to your Twitter profile.
Is Marq's Twitter Header Maker suitable for personal and business use?
Absolutely! Whether you're an individual looking to showcase your interests or a business promoting its brand, Marq's Twitter Header Maker offers versatile design options to cater to both personal and professional needs.
Can I resize images to fit the Twitter header dimensions using Marq's tool?
Yes, Marq's Twitter Header Maker provides tools to easily resize and adjust your images to match the recommended Twitter header dimensions. This ensures your header looks crisp and professional on your Twitter profile.
Are there any design limitations for creating Twitter headers with Marq's tool?
Marq's Twitter Header Maker provides a wide range of design elements and templates to help you create visually appealing headers. However, it's important to keep in mind Twitter's guidelines and restrictions regarding content, such as avoiding copyrighted material and following the platform's content policies.