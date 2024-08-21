Twitter Sued By 'DC Draino' Attorney Banned From Platform Following California Voter Fraud Claims | The Recorder (2024)

Twitter, California Senator Alex Padilla, the National Association of Secretaries of State and other defendants were sued Thursday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Dhillon Law Group and the Center for American Liberty on behalf of Florida-based attorney Rogan O’Handley, who accuses the defendants of denying his right to free speech. O’Handley has argued on Twitter that California needs to audit its elections to combat voter fraud, resulting in his being banned from the platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04954, O’Handley v. Padilla et al.
