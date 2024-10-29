Tyrique Hyde Love Island Age, Height, Girlfriend, Net Worth (2024)

Tyrique Hyde Love Island Age, Height, Girlfriend, Net Worth (1)

As the Love Island Uk season 10 finale episode airs today (July 31, 2023), fans and viewers are eager to see which couples take home the crown. But a day before the show’s Finale, Tyrique and his partner Ella had garnered attention once more when they were spotted having an intense conversation during a competitive sports day event that was held in the Villa.

One of the villa’s most problematic couples has been Tyrique and Ella, whose relationship has been dubbed “toxic” by some viewers.

Tyrique, who had previously and openly flirted with bombshell Leah, lost his cool last month when he realized his girlfriend was not paying attention to him. Despite the disagreement, when the re-coupling was announced that same day, Tyrique chose to couple up with Ella again, leading one fan to beg for their rollercoaster affair to ‘stop’.

Tyrique Hyde Love Island Age, Height, Girlfriend, Net Worth (2)

Apart from his role on Love Island, Tyrique Hyde is professionally a football player who plays as a CM for Lewes FC who plays in Isthmian League Premier Division.As viewers are curious to know about his whereabouts, we have gathered all the information that you need to know about Love Island Tyrique Hyde. From his age, birthday, height, and weight, to his career background and more, we got you all covered.

Also Read: Gabby Jeffery Love Island Age, Height, Wikipedia, Instagram

Who Is Love Island Tyrique Hyde? His Wiki, Biography, Background

Tyrique Hyde was born on April 8, 1999, in Essex,England United Kingdom to his loving parents. Tyrique Hyde is professionally a football player who plays as a CM for Lewes FC who plays in Isthmian League Premier Division.Tyrique Hyde gained a lot of attention after appearing on Love Island UK season 10. Tyrique is a son of a famous football player Micah Hyde ( Ex premier league player for Watford).

Information about Tyrique Hyde’s early life has not yet been made public because he has recently been in the spotlight. Tyrique might reveal more about him in the future. We will keep you updated once, information about his early life is made public.

Also Read: Jasmine Sklavanitis Love Island Age, Height, Wiki, Instagram

Who Is Tyrique Hyde Love Island Girlfriend, Has He Dated Someone Before Entering Love Island?

Tyrique Hyde is the sort of man that enjoys the spotlight and is comfortable among women. He has certainly had a number of girlfriends, but the most commonly asked question by his admirers and followers is ” Is he committed to someone?” if yes ” Who is Tyrique Hyde’s girlfriend?”

“What’s Tyrique Hyde’s relationship status?”

Apparently, Love Island Tyrique Hyde is currently single and searching for a girlfriend in Love Island Uk season 10. He wants to settle down and find someone with whom he can spend his entire life and in whom he can place all of his trust.

Fans eagerly anticipate how Tyrique’s romantic adventures play out in his Love Island journey as he is currently partnered with hot mode Ella. Will his playful and sexy character help or hinder him from finding a long-lasting relationship?

Also Read: Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray Love Island Age, Height, Wiki, Instagram

Tyrique Hydee In Love Island 2023

Tyrique Hydee came to Love Island UK season 10 to search for a girlfriend. Initially, he portrayed himself as a person who never had a girlfriend because of his commitment issues, but once in the show, he said he had hooked up with 100 different humans.

As of now, Tyrique is currently paired up with Ella, who is a beautiful model. Tyrique and his companion Ella drew notice again a day before the show’s finale when they were caught having an intense conversation during a competitive sports day event conducted in the Villa.

Tyrique and Ella have been labeled “toxic” by some viewers as one of the villa’s most contentious couples.

Tyrique, who had previously and openly flirted with the stunning Leah, lost his cool last month when he realized she wasn’t paying attention to him. Despite their dispute, when the re-coupling was announced that same day, Tyrique chose to re-couple with Ella.

How Old Is Tyrique Hyde? Age, Birthday, Zodiac

Born in the year 1997, Love Island Tyrique Hyde’s age is 24 years old as of 2023. His exact date of birth is April 8, 1999. Likewise, he celebrates his birthday on the 8th of April every year with her close friends and family.

Tyrique Hyde’s zodiac sign is Aries.

Tyrique Hyde Ethnicity and Nationality

Tyrique Hyde was born on April 8, 1999, in Essex, England United Kingdom to his loving parents. Tyrique Hyde’s nationality is English. He additionally carries British citizenship. He is currently residing in England.

Tyrique Hyde’s Ethnicity is black and afro.

How Tall Is Tyrique Hyde? Height and Weight

Tyrique Hyde reportedly stands 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs a healthy 82kg. Due to his interest in bodybuilding and workouts, he also has a great body. He is also well known for his fortitude, leadership, and strength. He has a charming appearance and a very attractive face.

Tyrique Hyde Love Island Age, Height, Girlfriend, Net Worth (3)

Tyrique Hyde Instagram

Tyrique Hyde’s Instagram which has 245k followers, is a lively representation of his life and experiences. Love Island Tyrique Hyde’s Instagram handle is @tyriquehyde. While Tyrique has 624 followers, it is clear that his priority is to connect with her followers. He shares glimpses into her world with her devoted audience through 26 posts. He mostly posts pictures of himself.

Love Island Tyrique Hyde Career and Net Worth

Tyrique Hyde is a professional football player who plays in Isthmian League Premier Division for Lewes FC. The average salary of Isthmian League Premier Division players is £195,750 per year.Therefore we can assume Tyrique has collected a good amount of fortune in his bank account.

Delta Gatti

Update: 2024-05-13

Trent Ballinger Allegations Explained, Scandal And Wikipedia Bio Explored
Tyrique Hyde Love Island Age, Height, Girlfriend, Net Worth (2024)

FAQs

What does Tyrique do for a living? ›

The semi-professional footballer - who plays for Lewes FC - has been on a steep learning curve ever since he set foot in the villa. And despite their ups and downs, he has managed to make Scottish model Ella Thomas - who he was coupled up with by the public in episode one - his first ever girlfriend!

What school did Tyrique Hyde go to? ›

In my time as a student at Barking & Dagenham College I have learnt a lot alongside my development as a footballer.”

What country is Tyrique from? ›

Tyrique George
Personal information
Date of birth4 February 2006
Place of birthLondon, England
Height1.81 m (5 ft 11 in)
Position(s)Winger
15 more rows

How old is Tariq Love Island? ›

Tyrique Hyde is set to be one of the contestants in the upcoming new season 'Love Island' and will enter the villa along with other singletons. Hailing from Essex, he is a 24-year-old semi-professional football player.

How much does Tyrique Hyde earn? ›

Tyrique Hyde – Footballer, £13,000

The 24-year-old played in central midfield for Lewes FC before heading off to Spain to find love. In 2017, they became the first club to pay their women's team the same as their men's team. Each player earns between £175-£250 according to the most recent public figures.

Are Tyrique and Ella still together? ›

Tyrique and Ella split seven months after Love Island series 10, with each of them removing all traces of one another from their respective Instagram profiles as the news emerged.

What is tyriques' ethnicity? ›

My mother is half Somali, half English. My father is half Jamaican, half Trini. So that clears up that question.

Is Tyrique deaf? ›

The semi-professional footballer from Essex is actually deaf in one ear. Opening up about his condition, Tyrique revealed, “I'm deaf in my right ear. I've got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one."

What football team did Tyrique Hyde play for? ›

Stats by club
Club
Dartford303
Dulwich Hamlet121
Welling Utd.92
Hemel7-
2 more rows

Why did Tyrique and Ella split? ›

#Ella speaks about her split from #Tyrique which she says happened a few months ago, explaining vaguely the reason for their breakup was due to the pressures of the outside world which wasn't present in the Love Island villa (SWIPE 👉🏾).

What does Tyriques' tattoo say? ›

Tyrique is deaf in his right ear so he got the tattoo next to his left ear to symbolise "strength and power".

How old is Ty from Love Island, UK? ›

Hailing from Essex, Tyrique is a 24-year-old semi-pro footballer and Love Island series 10 hopeful. Tyrique is also the son of famous footballer Micah Hyde, who formerly played in the Premier League for Watford FC in the 1990s.

What happened to Ty on Love Island? ›

Tyrique and Ella split seven months after Love Island reportedly over how much they argued. The fact they unfollowed each other soon after might suggest their relationship didn't end amicably.

What part of Essex is Tyrique from? ›

Tyrique Hyde is a semi-professional footballer from Essex who is appearing on Love Island 2023. The 23-year-old Dartford midfielder is swapping his boots for flip flops as one of summer series' original line-up. Speaking about the hunk in trunks, a source told The Sun: "Tyrique is the whole package.

Who is the football player on Love Island? ›

Jamie Paul Allen (born 25 May 1995) is a Montserratian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Workington. In 2022, he was a contestant on the eighth series of Love Island.

What does Tyrique Glasgow do? ›

In 2012, Tyrique founded the Young Chances Foundation (YCF), an organization established to provide children and community members with opportunities to have fun, strengthen relationships and build positive leadership skills through peer group activities.

What does Bry Burrows do for a living? ›

Burrows has worked in tech since graduation

Her position is currently listed as AI partner.

