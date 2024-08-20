U-Haul Delivers Volunteers, Donation for ABC15 Water Drive to Help SVdP (2024)

U-Haul answered the call when it came to lending a hand – and an ear – to help at-risk Valley residents and Arizona charity partner St. Vincent de Paul through the annual ABC15 Water Drive.
Nearly a dozen U-Haul volunteers gathered on June 14 and manned the phones at a makeshift call center inside St. Vincent de Paul’s warehouse just south of downtown Phoenix to accept donations for the water drive.
ABC15 viewers called in over the course of three hours, from 4 to 7 p.m., as the station aired multiple live spots from the event asking for assistance in meeting the water needs of the homeless and other at-risk individuals during the steamy Arizona summer months.
U-Haul volunteers politely took hundreds of calls to ensure St. Vincent de Paul received each gift. And, of course, they waved and smiled for the camera in their orange U-Haul shirts.
“I’ve got some very enthusiastic ladies here helping me out today. I love having them come to all of our volunteer events,” stated Jeff Lockridge, U-Haul manager of media and public relations. “Let me say thanks to ABC15 and everything you guys are doing to help meet a need. And it is a need here in Phoenix. You only have to step outside for a couple of minutes to understand the importance of being hydrated – and for the at-risk population, and especially the homeless in Phoenix.”
In addition to the volunteer work, Lockridge presented St. Vincent de Paul with a check to cover the cost of five pallets worth of water.
“To help out a little bit, we’ve got $4,000 we’d like to present to St. Vincent de Paul today to help meet that need,” Lockridge said. “I believe that’s 28,000 bottles of water. … You are a longstanding charity partner of ours here at U-Haul. We’ve been here since 1967 (headquartered) in Phoenix, and we’ve been with you much of that time.”
U-Haul is also holding its own water drive to benefit St. Vincent de Paul during the month of June.
To give to the ABC15 Water Drive and help St. Vincent de Paul, visit https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/abc15-water-drive.
More articles like this one…
U-Haul Serves Up Smiles and Meals at André House
A group of U-Haul volunteers gathered after work on June 6 to serve 410 meals to those in need at André House in Phoenix. U-Haul, headquartered in Phoenix since 1967, has volunteered at André House for several years thanks to the generosity of Team Members who visit...
Remembering Our Fallen Heroes at the 2024 Memorial Day Parade
U-Haul, founded by a WWII Navy veteran and his wife, has participated in the national Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., for the last 15-plus years. Representatives from U-Haul joined the American Veterans Center on May 27 to once again honor the lives of fallen...
U-Haul Serves Up Smiles and Meals at André House
A group of U-Haul volunteers gathered after work on June 6 to serve 410 meals to those in need at André House in Phoenix. U-Haul, headquartered in Phoenix since 1967, has volunteered at André House for several years thanks to the generosity of Team Members who visit...
U-Haul Offers Help to Tenants of Charlottetown Apartment Fire
U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to tenants who were forced to evacuate their Charlottetown apartments due to a devastating fire. A 20-unit apartment building at 6 Elena Court was engulfed in flames on Monday night, triggering fire alarms and forcing...
Remembering Our Fallen Heroes at the 2024 Memorial Day Parade
U-Haul, founded by a WWII Navy veteran and his wife, has participated in the national Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., for the last 15-plus years. Representatives from U-Haul joined the American Veterans Center on May 27 to once again honor the lives of fallen...
Honoring Veterans: U-Haul Sponsors Memorial Day Tribute Journey
U-Haul joined Gold Star Mother and founder Kathryn Cross on a journey to print, pack and distribute greeting cards to celebrate veterans, with stops in Connecticut and New York to meet our nation’s heroes in the week leading up to Memorial Day. The Tribute Journey,...
Tornado Victims: Free Storage Offer in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas
U-Haul is making 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage available to victims of the powerful tornadoes that left a path of destruction Saturday in Rogers and Bentonville, Ark., Claremore and Pryor, Okla., Valley View, Texas, and surrounding areas....
Temple Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Texas
U-Haul Co. of North Austin is making 13 facilities available to provide 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to families impacted by Wednesday night’s powerful tornado that struck Temple and wreaked havoc along Interstate 35. Many homes in and...
Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offering 30 Days Free Storage in Iowa
U-Haul®is offering recovery assistance to victims in Greenfield, Red Oak and other areas impacted by the devastating tornadoes that tore through central Iowa on Tuesday. Countless homes in these communities were damaged or destroyed, and a number of lives were...
U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage following Houston Storms
Thirty-three U-Haul stores across Greater Houston are extending 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box portable storage container usage to residents impacted by last week’s devastating storms. Powerful winds and rains caused mass damage to homes and businesses,...