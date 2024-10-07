U-Haul Moving Trucks: Pricing, Reviews, and More | MYMOVE (2024)

Why trust MYMOVE? Our editorial team strives to bring you accurate and unbiased information. Any products featured are independently selected based on thorough research from our editorial team. If you buy something through links on our site, we may receive a commission.

To help make your move easier, companies like U-Haul offer moving services and products that help both short- and long-term moves. U-Haul rental prices vary depending on your needs, but they can be some of the cheapest options for many customers.

What we like Good rates for local moves‌ make it a budget-friendly option

Locationsall across the country make pick up and drop off simple

Every move includes roadside assistance What we don’t like The price quote can be confusing

Hidden fees can make it pricier than anticipated

They do not guarantee their reservations

Our methodology To review U-Haul’s rental rates, we compared quotes for a variety of truck sizes and distances on 02/24/2023. We found the total cost of the rental by using U-Haul’s listed mileage for each truck size and the average cost of gas at the time of writing ($3.385/gallon). We then added U-Haul’s base prices, mileage costs, and any additional fees to find the total cost.

How‌ ‌much‌ ‌does‌ ‌it cost to rent a U-Haul?‌

The cost of renting a U-Haul moving truck can vary depending on whether you’re planning a local move or a long-distance one. It’s important to understand U-Haul truck rental costs (including hidden fees) upfront, so you can budget accordingly. One of the biggest complaints about U-Haul involves hidden fees.

U-Haul rental costs always include a base price that additional fees are tacked on to. Additional fees may include taxes, environmental fees, damage protection, and insurance, should you choose to purchase it.

U-Haul rental rates: Local move

If you’re moving within the same city or area, you can expect cheaper rates than long-distance moves. U-Haul prices start at a $19.95 flat-rate fee for in-town moves, and you’re also charged per mile. Flat rates go up depending on U-Haul truck sizes. For instance, a pickup truck is the cheapest option, while some U-Haul rentals are trucks big enough for three to four-bedroom homes.

Truck size Base price Included mileage Total cost (100 miles) 8′ Pickup $19.95 $1.39 per mile $177 10′ Truck $19.95 $1.59 per mile $207 15′ Truck $29.95 $1.59 per mile $223 20′ Truck $39.95 $1.59 per mile $233 26′ Truck $39.95 $1.59 per mile $233

U-Haul rental rates: Long-distance move

For long-distance moves, U-Haul provides estimated rental rates based on the details of your move. Though you’re still charged by distance, U-Haul incorporates your expected mileage from the start rather than tacking on a $1.59 per mile charge. Here is the total cost — including fuel and $5 environmental fee — for a variety of distances.

Truck size 500 miles 1,000 miles 2,000 miles 10′ Truck $691 $1,271 $3,025 15′ Truck $747 $1,381 $3,267 20′ Truck $806 $1,485 $4,560 26′ Truck $891 $1,639 $5,852

‌Understanding‌ ‌your‌ ‌U-Haul moving ‌quote‌

There are many factors that contribute to the quote you will receive for your U-Haul truck rental. These include the distance of the move, insurance options, environmental fees, and more.

The distance of the move itself can have a huge impact on the prices you see offered. A local move can be advertised at $19.95, but it can easily come out to three times that amount or more depending on how many trips you need to take. The U-Haul rental quote for a long-distance move is a bit more accurate based on distance, but you’ll also need to account for fuel costs on your trip.

Just remember that the quote you receive will be the basic rate of your rental truck. It will not include extras or additional products. If you need U-Haul moving help, there will also be extra fees for service providers and equipment like dollies. You will want to be cautious with your quote and be sure you understand every add-on and extra cost that could be incurred. ‌

Breaking‌ ‌down‌ ‌U-Haul’s‌ ‌fees‌ ‌

If you’re wondering “How much does it cost to rent a U-Haul?” Additional fees are a big factor. The following is a breakdown of some fees that could sneak up on you if you’re not aware of them.

Fuel costs factor in greatly: Even a quick run across town could eat up a $60 tank of gas. You will definitely want to use a mileage calculator to plan out your trip.

Even a quick run across town could eat up a $60 tank of gas. You will definitely want to use a mileage calculator to plan out your trip. U-Haul offers two types of insurance: SafeMove Plus, and the more basic SafeMove. The SafeMove Plus option is usually about twice as much because it offers substantially better protection.

SafeMove Plus, and the more basic SafeMove. The SafeMove Plus option is usually about twice as much because it offers substantially better protection. The environmental fee is small but still something to be considered: It usually runs somewhere between $1 to $5 total for the rental.

What‌ ‌size‌ ‌U-Haul‌ ‌truck‌ ‌do‌ ‌I‌ ‌need?‌

The U-Haul rental truck you should choose depends on how much stuff you are moving. The following chart will help you figure out the right size of truck for your needs.

Truck Size Capacity Weight Limit 10-foot Studio to 1 bedroom apt. 8,600 lbs. max 15-foot 1 bedroom home to 2 bedroom apt. 14,500 lbs. max 15′ Truck 2 bedroom home to 3 bedroom apt. 14,500 lbs. max 26-foot 3-4 bedroom home 25,999 lbs. max

U-Haul‌ ‌reviews‌ ‌ ‌

ConsumersAffairs (which features unfiltered reviews from U-Haul customers) gives U-Haul four stars out of five. That’s based on 854 reviews received in just the past year. One of the latest reviews boasts about how excellent their customer service is. Yet, another recent reviewer says the truck was not ready when they arrived.

With such varying reviews, it’s important to do your own research. Look up the Better Business Bureau’s review of your local U-Haul location, and read customer comments. Weigh the pros and cons and be sure you are prepared for any unexpected surprises before you make a decision.

The bottom line

U-Haul is one of the biggest U.S. providers for moving equipment and services. While U-Haul offers simple solutions for all types of moves, it’s important for customers to understand what they’re paying for. If you’re considering U-Haul services, be sure to acknowledge all types of fees. Some fees are obvious and quoted upfront, such as costs for vehicles. Other costs are tacked on and easily add up.

Frequently asked questions Q: How‌ ‌much‌ ‌does‌ ‌it‌ ‌cost‌ ‌to‌ ‌rent‌ ‌a‌ ‌U-Haul?‌ ‌ ‌ A: The cost can vary greatly depending on factors such as the mileage amount used, the add-ons you choose, the size of the truck, etc. Make sure you do your research so there are no unexpected fees. Q: Is ‌PODS‌ ‌or‌ ‌U-Haul‌ ‌better?‌ A: PODS have become very popular in recent years. Many people like the concept of shipping their belongings, rather than hauling them on the freeway. Other people want their prized possessions under their control at all times. It all depends on which process you prefer. ‌ Q: Should I purchase insurance? A: Insurance is important. However, if you have your own homeowners or renters plan that will cover the trip, then you might not need to worry about it. Make sure you do your research beforehand. Q: How old do I need to be to rent a U-Haul truck? A: You need to be 18 to rent a truck, but you can drive one at 16 with a valid driver’s license. Q: Can I pick it up and drop it off at different locations? A: Yes. This is the beauty of U-Haul having so many locations nationwide. You can pick it up in the city you are moving from and drop it off in the city you are moving to. Simple as that. Q: How much does it cost to rent a U-Haul for a day? A: Single-day U-Haul rentals start as low as $19.95, though prices vary depending on the type of vehicle you need and the total mileage you’ll be driving. Q: Does U-Haul have discounts? A: U-Haul offers a variety of discounts and special offers that you can browse on the U-Haul website. Discounts vary and may change from location to location, so be sure to contact your local U-Haul for more information. Q: Is Penske cheaper than U-Haul? A: In general, Penske costs slightly higher than U-Haul. However, Penske’s prices vary similarly to U-Haul, so costs will depend on your individual needs.