U-Haul Truck Rentals | Moving Trucks for Local and One Way Moves (2024)

U-Haul is your go-to solution for all your moving needs. As the leading moving and storage resource, U-Haul has the largest selection of truck rentals for your upcoming move.
All trucks have individual seats for the driver and passenger making every move a comfortable one.
Largest & Newest Fleet
Our moving vans are specifically engineered with the latest aerodynamics and popular fuel saving features!
Choose the Right Size Moving Truck
-
Pickups
Small Jobs
-
-
10' Truck
Studio - 1 Bedroom
Apartment
-
15' Truck
1-2 Bedroom
Home/Apartment
-
20' Truck
2-3 Bedroom
Home/Apartment
-
26' Truck
3-4 Bedroom
Home
Select a truck to view more
| Choose The Right
Size Moving Truck
|
Pickup TruckSmall Jobs
|
Cargo VanSmall Jobs
|
10' TruckStudio /
1 Bedroom Apt
|
15' Truck1 2 Bedroom(s)
Home/Apartment
|
20' Truck2 3 Bedroom
Home/Apartment
|
26' Truck2 3 Bedroom
Home/Apartment
|Sub Category
|Pickup truck
|Cargo vans
|10' truck
|15' truck
|20' truck
|26' truck
|Equivalent Storage Room
|5' x 10' x 8'
|5' x 10' x 8'
|5' x 10' x 8'
|10' x 10' x 8'
|10' x 15' x 8'
|10' x 20' x 8'
|Equivalent U-Box Container(s)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Sub Category
|Pickup truck
|Cargo vans
|10' truck
|15' truck
|20' truck
|26' truck
|Capable of Towing
|N/A
|Towing Capacity (up to)
|6,000 lbs.
|N/A
|6,000 lbs.
|10,000 lbs.
|7,500 lbs.
|10,000 lbs
|Additional Information
|Additional Pickup Info
|Additional Cargo Van Info
|Additional 10' Truck Info
|Additional 15' Truck Info
|Additional 20' Truck Info
|Additional 26' Truck Info
*The miles per gallon calculation are estimations for ideal driving circumstances. Many conditions can affect this number, including driving with a load, road grades, weather conditions and vehicle speed.
What is U-Haul Truck Share®?
Rent the moving truck you need on your schedule with U-Haul Truck Share 24/7®. Pick up and return anytime, day or night, right from your phone. With this flexibility, you can reserve your truck rental when you want and how you want. No additional wait necessary.
One-Way Truck Rentals
U-Haul truck rentals are the perfect choice for your one-way move. With over 23,000 rental locations across the US and Canada, there is certainly a U-Haul near your destination. This convenience saves you time and gives you peace of mind when planning a one-way move.
In-Town® Truck Rentals
Rent a U-Haul moving truck for your local move or to transport oversized items and save money with affordable rates starting at $19.95. With local truck rentals, you pick up and drop off at the same location. We offer a best-rate guarantee and special rates on Cargo Vans and Pickup Trucks for extended days or miles.
Why Rent a U-Haul Moving Truck?
We have the Right Equipment
U-Haul is the only truck rental company that works with manufacturers to design a truck specifically for household moving. This means U-Haul trucks are built lower to the ground, have rounded corners, chassis skirts, comfort cabs and a multitude of other special options to make each truck easy to load, comfortable to drive and efficient on fuel.
Safety
When we share a moving truck with you, your safety is our priority. All U-Haul trucks 15' and larger plus the pickup truck have seat belts for three. The cargo vans and 10' truck have comfortable bucket seats with seat belts for two.
Our patented mirrors and large comfortable cabs allow for better visibility and comfort while driving.
Tow your Car with a U-Haul Moving Truck
U-Haul moving trucks offer an extra level of convenience by providing the ability to tow your vehicle using a car carrier. Even our smallest moving truck is equipped for towing and can handle a vehicle. By utilizing a U-Haul Auto Transport or Tow Dolly, you can avoid the expense of driving two separate cars during your move. With our user-friendly Drop & Tow Coupler, towing with new U-Haul Trailers is easier than ever.
Get Moving Faster on the U-Haul App
Designed to make moving easier than ever before – the U-Haul App allows you to:
- Schedule a reservation
- Manage your order
- Pickup or return your rental
All with the support of 24/7 Assistance to ensure you have help when you need it.
All with the support of 24/7 Assistance to ensure you have help when you need it.
U-Haul Rental Trucks Helpful Tips
U-Haul Rental Trucks Helpful Tips
Reserving a Moving Truck: What are the Rental Requirements?
11 Tips For Driving a Moving Truck
How to Save Gas While Driving Your Moving Truck