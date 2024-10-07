U-Haul Truck Rentals | Moving Trucks for Local and One Way Moves (2024)

U-Haul is your go-to solution for all your moving needs. As the leading moving and storage resource, U-Haul has the largest selection of truck rentals for your upcoming move.

All trucks have individual seats for the driver and passenger making every move a comfortable one.

Largest & Newest Fleet

Our moving vans are specifically engineered with the latest aerodynamics and popular fuel saving features!

Choose the Right Size Moving Truck

Select a truck to view more

Choose The Right
Pickup Truck

Cargo Van

10' Truck

Studio /
15' Truck

1   2 Bedroom(s)
20' Truck

2   3 Bedroom
26' Truck

2   3 Bedroom
Home/Apartment
What Fits into a Truck
Sub Category Pickup truck Cargo vans 10' truck 15' truck 20' truck 26' truck
Equivalent Storage Room 5' x 10' x 8' 5' x 10' x 8' 5' x 10' x 8' 10' x 10' x 8' 10' x 15' x 8' 10' x 20' x 8'
Equivalent U-Box Container(s) 1 2 3 4 5 6
Vehicle Size & Dimensions
Sub Category Pickup truck Cargo vans 10' truck 15' truck 20' truck 26' truck
Equivalent Truck Sizes 6', 7', 8' 7', 8' 9' 9', 10' 11', 12', 13', 14', 15' 16', 17', 18', 19', 20' 21', 22', 23', 24',
25', 26'
Inside Dimensions (LxWxH) 7'10" x 5'2" x 1'9" 9'6" x 5'7" x 4'8" 9'11" x 6'4" x 6'2" 15' x 7'8" x 7'2" 19'6" x 7'8" x 7'2" 26'2" x 8'2" x 8'3"
Deck Height From Ground 34" 29" 29" 33" 35" 3"
Deck Length 7'10" 9'6" 9'11" 12'5" 16'10" 23'5"
Volume 76 cu. ft. 246 cu. ft. 402 cu. ft. 764 cu. ft. 1,016 cu. ft. 1,682 cu. ft.
Max Load* 2,280 lbs. 4,030 lbs. 2,850 lbs. 6,385 lbs. 5,700 lbs. 12,859 lbs.
Gross Vehicle Weight

Gross Vehicle Weight

The maximum operating weight of a vehicle as specified by the manufacturer.

6,800 lbs. max 9,070 lbs. max 8,600 lbs. max 14,500 lbs. max 14,500 lbs. max 25,999 lbs. max
Empty Weight 4,474 lbs. 4,985 lbs. 5,790 lbs. 8,115 lbs. 8,800 lbs. 13,140 lbs.
Vehicle Features
Sub Category Pickup truck Cargo vans 10' truck 15' truck 20' truck 26' truck
Mom's Attic

Mom's Attic

Exclusive to U-Haul Moving Trucks, mom's attic is designed to protect your fragile items. The extra space over the cab of the truck is ideal for storing small and delicate items, away from large furniture and heavy boxes.

N/A N/A N/A 2'6" x 7'8" x 2'7" 2'6" x 7'8" x 2'7" 2'8" x 8'2" x 3'3"
EZ Load Ramp None None None 2'2" 2'2" 2'7"
Back Door Opening (WxH) N/A 5'1" x 4'1" 5'11" x 5'7" 7'3" x 6'5" 7'3" x 6'5" 7'9" x 6'10"
Seats for Adults 3 2 2 3 3 3
Independent Driver's Seat

Independent Driver's Seat

Independent seating so the driver and passenger can enjoy individual comfort, whether it's a short move across town or a long move across country.

Comfortable Cabs

Comfortable Cabs

Quiet, easy-riding, pickup-styled cabs make for an enjoyable ride. Our cabs are built to provide gentle-rides.

Towing Capabilities
Sub Category Pickup truck Cargo vans 10' truck 15' truck 20' truck 26' truck
Capable of Towing N/A
Towing Capacity (up to) 6,000 lbs. N/A 6,000 lbs. 10,000 lbs. 7,500 lbs. 10,000 lbs
Gas & Mileage
Sub Category Pickup truck Cargo vans 10' truck 15' truck 20' truck 26' truck
Unleaded Fuel Tank Capacity

Unleaded Fuel Tank Capacity

All U-Haul trucks use unleaded fuel, which is 3x more convenient than diesel. Plus, it's much cleaner on the environment!

28 gal. 25 gal. 31 gal. 40 gal. 40 gal. 60 gal.
Miles Per Gallon (up to) 19 mpg* 18 mpg* 12 mpg* 10 mpg* 10 mpg* 10 mpg*
Miles Per Fuel Tank (up to) 646 450 372 400 400 600
Additional Information Additional Pickup Info Additional Cargo Van Info Additional 10' Truck Info Additional 15' Truck Info Additional 20' Truck Info Additional 26' Truck Info

*The miles per gallon calculation are estimations for ideal driving circumstances. Many conditions can affect this number, including driving with a load, road grades, weather conditions and vehicle speed.

What is U-Haul Truck Share®?

Rent the moving truck you need on your schedule with U-Haul Truck Share 24/7®. Pick up and return anytime, day or night, right from your phone. With this flexibility, you can reserve your truck rental when you want and how you want. No additional wait necessary.

One-Way Truck Rentals

U-Haul truck rentals are the perfect choice for your one-way move. With over 23,000 rental locations across the US and Canada, there is certainly a U-Haul near your destination. This convenience saves you time and gives you peace of mind when planning a one-way move.

In-Town® Truck Rentals

Rent a U-Haul moving truck for your local move or to transport oversized items and save money with affordable rates starting at $19.95. With local truck rentals, you pick up and drop off at the same location. We offer a best-rate guarantee and special rates on Cargo Vans and Pickup Trucks for extended days or miles.

Why Rent a U-Haul Moving Truck?

We have the Right Equipment

U-Haul is the only truck rental company that works with manufacturers to design a truck specifically for household moving. This means U-Haul trucks are built lower to the ground, have rounded corners, chassis skirts, comfort cabs and a multitude of other special options to make each truck easy to load, comfortable to drive and efficient on fuel.

Safety

When we share a moving truck with you, your safety is our priority. All U-Haul trucks 15' and larger plus the pickup truck have seat belts for three. The cargo vans and 10' truck have comfortable bucket seats with seat belts for two.

Our patented mirrors and large comfortable cabs allow for better visibility and comfort while driving.

Tow your Car with a U-Haul Moving Truck

U-Haul moving trucks offer an extra level of convenience by providing the ability to tow your vehicle using a car carrier. Even our smallest moving truck is equipped for towing and can handle a vehicle. By utilizing a U-Haul Auto Transport or Tow Dolly, you can avoid the expense of driving two separate cars during your move. With our user-friendly Drop & Tow Coupler, towing with new U-Haul Trailers is easier than ever.

Get Moving Faster on the U-Haul App

Designed to make moving easier than ever before – the U-Haul App allows you to:

  • Schedule a reservation
  • Manage your order
  • Pickup or return your rental

All with the support of 24/7 Assistance to ensure you have help when you need it.

U-Haul Rental Trucks Helpful Tips

Reserving a Moving Truck: What are the Rental Requirements?

11 Tips For Driving a Moving Truck

How to Save Gas While Driving Your Moving Truck

