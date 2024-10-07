U-Haul Truck Rentals | Moving Trucks for Local and One Way Moves (2024)

What is U-Haul Truck Share®?

Rent the moving truck you need on your schedule with U-Haul Truck Share 24/7®. Pick up and return anytime, day or night, right from your phone. With this flexibility, you can reserve your truck rental when you want and how you want. No additional wait necessary.

One-Way Truck Rentals

U-Haul truck rentals are the perfect choice for your one-way move. With over 23,000 rental locations across the US and Canada, there is certainly a U-Haul near your destination. This convenience saves you time and gives you peace of mind when planning a one-way move.

In-Town® Truck Rentals

Rent a U-Haul moving truck for your local move or to transport oversized items and save money with affordable rates starting at $19.95. With local truck rentals, you pick up and drop off at the same location. We offer a best-rate guarantee and special rates on Cargo Vans and Pickup Trucks for extended days or miles.