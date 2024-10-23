U-Pull-It Junkyard at 4301 S State Rd 7, Davie, FL 33314 (2024)

Search Our Local Junkyards Database

“Why buy new when used will do?”

This is the mantra of many car enthusiasts and mechanics who frequentU-Pull-Itat 4301 S State Rd 7, Davie, FL 33314. This salvage yard has been a staple in the Davie community for years, providing affordable used auto parts to those looking to save money on their vehicle repairs.

Introduction to U-Pull-It in Davie, Florida

U-Pull-It is more than just a salvage yard; it's a treasure trove for car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike. With an extensive inventory of vehicles, U-Pull-It offers a unique opportunity for customers to find the parts they need at a fraction of the cost of buying new. From domestic brands like Ford and Chevrolet to imports like Honda and Toyota, you'll find a wide variety of makes and models at U-Pull-It.

Services Offered Description Self-Service Auto Parts Customers bring their tools and pull the parts they need from the yard's extensive inventory. Cash for Cars U-Pull-It buys used or junk cars, offering competitive prices. Free Car Removal When you sell your car to U-Pull-It, they provide free car removal services.

The Evolution of U-Pull-It in Davie

Over the years, U-Pull-It has grown and evolved to meet the needs of its customers. What started as a simple salvage yard has become a comprehensive resource for used auto parts. The yard refreshes its inventory daily, ensuring that customers always have access to a wide selection of parts.

Services Offered by U-Pull-It

One of the key features that sets U-Pull-It apart is its self-service concept. Customers are encouraged to bring their tools and pull the parts they need themselves. This not only allows customers to save money but also gives them the satisfaction of finding and retrieving the parts they need.

In addition to self-service auto parts, U-Pull-It also offers services like selling junk cars. If you have an old car taking up space in your driveway, U-Pull-It will buy it from you, regardless of its condition.

U-Pull-It: A Key Player Among Junkyards in Florida

U-Pull-It plays a crucial role in helping people save money on car repairs. By offering used auto parts at affordable prices, they provide an alternative to buying new or reconditioned parts from dealers or parts stores.

But their impact goes beyond just savings. By recycling used cars and parts, U-Pull-It contributes to environmental sustainability. Every part that's reused is one less part that ends up in a landfill.

U-Pull-It's influence extends far beyond the borders of Davie. Customers from nearby cities and towns, such as Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Pembroke Pines, often visit U-Pull-It to find the parts they need. The yard's reputation for quality and affordability has made it a popular destination for car enthusiasts and mechanics throughout the region.

Parts Warranty and Interchange System

One of the many reasons customers choose U-Pull-It is for their parts warranty. This warranty offers customers peace of mind, knowing that they can trust the quality of the parts they purchase.

In addition to their warranty, U-Pull-It also has a parts interchange system. This system helps customers find compatible parts from different makes and models that will work with their vehicle. This is especially useful for older cars where specific parts may be hard to find.

Vehicle Brands and Popular Parts at U-Pull-It

At U-Pull-It, you can find a wide variety of vehicle brands. From domestic brands like Ford and Chevrolet to imports like Honda and Toyota, there's something for everyone.

Here are some of the types of parts people usually buy at U-Pull-It:

Engines

Transmissions

Tires

Batteries

Radiators

Compared to buying new or reconditioned parts from a dealer or parts store, the prices at U-Pull-It are significantly lower. This makes it an excellent option for those looking to save money on car repairs.

Conclusion: Why Choose U-Pull-It?

Choosing U-Pull-It means choosing affordability, variety, and sustainability. Whether you're a car enthusiast looking for a specific part or an everyday driver needing to make a repair, U-Pull-It has something for you. So why wait? Visit U-Pull-It today and discover what they have in store for you!

Remember, “Why buy new when used will do?”

Real customer testimonials

S LeBen Rated this company 1/5 HORRIBLY overpriced. You spend hours navigating a nasty, barely organized lot, get ravaged by mosquitoes, sneakers soaked in deep puddles of standing water and pull your own parts in the sweltering sun to go to check out and they give you a price that's barely $10 cheaper THAN BUYING BRAND NEW PARTS ONLINE.

DO NOT GO HERE. M&L WAS WAY BETTER. Go to the West Palm location or buy your parts online for a few dollars more. Mark infla Rated this company 3/5 Need pull car and grade lot so there are no lakes when it rains.also pull plugs in trunk so the mosquitoes don't have a breeding ground.when car were in section by model work alone better. Gilon Levinson Rated this company 1/5 Prices are higher than what they list on website. Organization of vehicles is split by foreign and domestic. Cesar Millan Rated this company 1/5 Staff does not know what they are selling and try to charge you double for a single part. Marcos Ayuso Rated this company 1/5 Everything is mixed up,website is a complete joke,do yourself a favor and just go to u pull and pay in west palm,this place is a DISASTER





