Über uns und das Team | Indoor Skydiving (2024)

FAQs

Not exactly. There are certainly quite a few similarities between indoor skydiving in a wind tunnel and outdoor skydiving, but indoor skydiving replicates just one portion of the skydiving experience: freefall. The benefit of indoor skydiving is a freefall time of two minutes and up.

Even if you never decide to compete, you'll be harder, better, faster and stronger for the time you put into your tunnel flying… and–dare we say it–quite a bit cooler, too. What's the upshot? Well: Indoor skydiving is as hard as you want to make it–but that's part of the fun! Join us and accept the challenge.

Bumps, bruises, and some soreness are the most common risks associated with indoor skydiving – and of course, addiction to the world of tunnel flying!

Q. Does indoor skydiving feel the same as outdoor skydiving? A. The sensation of freefall feels the same on the body whether you're inside or outside, but the views are quite a bit different.

We replicate the skydiving experience and offer flights which are about 1½ times longer than a tandem jump. So each flight is around 60 seconds, often a bit longer but never shorter than 50 seconds. A double flight is about 120 seconds long.

Gotta do the High Flight option. Friendly and fun staff, beautiful and clean facility, my fiance and I had a blast doing this together! We did the high fly option (+$10) and it was TOTALLY worth it.

One thing people tend to worry about with the indoor and outdoor versions of our sport is whether it is hard to breathe when skydiving. The increased airflow over your face can make it seem like you can't breathe – but you absolutely can.

Yeah, you'll get a similar freefall sensation – but other than that, it can be a very different experience altogether. Because skydiving is more than just falling from planes; it's a challenging accomplishment that you will carry with you for a lifetime.

What is the maximum wind speed? We artificially limit the wind speed to 275 km/h (171 mph) for safety reasons. This speed is more than enough for even the most experienced flyers to perform the most advanced maneuverers.

If you have a history of neck, back, heart problems, or have previously suffered a shoulder dislocation or shoulder injury, you should seek advice from your doctor before flying.

No, skydiving does not make your stomach drop. This article will go over why you shouldn't worry before taking that leap.

To provide a safe experience for flyers and instructors, iFLY may not be able to accommodate any flyer who weigh over two hundred sixty (260) pounds; additional evaluation by an iFLY staff member upon check-in will be required to determine whether the flyer can be accommodated.

Indoor skydiving, as we've mentioned, is a sport. That said: Your likelihood of getting injured as a new flyer is super-minimal. As your skills evolve over time, they become about the same as tripping on a long hike, getting spit off the back end of a treadmill or catching an elbow on the basketball court.

Skydivers can improve their flying skills.



The tunnel erases a lot of the external factors that come with skydiving so you can focus more on the body flight portion of skydiving. As long as the time is available, you can pretty much fly as much as you want and get more flight time for it as compared to skydiving.

Although leaps and bounds have been made in skydiving safety, yes, indoor skydiving is statistically safer than skydiving. That being said, it's critical to realize the two aren't exactly on the same playing field and the risks associated with each are different.

Is Indoor Skydiving Scary? Nope! Obviously, everyone is different, and while the experience may be exciting and seem unapproachable at first, it isn't inherently frightening. The intimidation factor of indoor skydiving is much less than that of skydiving for real!

Heavy gusts of wind are pushed vertically upwards through these tunnels, where you're held up by gusts of wind, making it seem like you're flying. This gives you the thrill and experience of skydiving without the pressure of having to actually jump out of an airplane.

Do I have to jump at all? Indoor skydiving offers the freedom and excitement of skydiving, but without the jump or hard fall. In the tunnel, your instructor will assist you in leaning directly into the wind flow so you will be lifted up. An instructor will be with you one-on-one while you are in the tunnel.