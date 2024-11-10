UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

Address
1549 Gale Lemerand Drive
4th Floor, Suite 4592
Gainesville, Florida 32610-3008 Directions, parking and more
Phone Numbers
Appointment (352) 265-0140
Fax (352) 265-7092
Hours of OperationSee full hours
Thank you for choosing UF Health Internal Medicine – Medical Plaza.
Internal Medicine Medical Plaza is one of three full-service internal medicine practices. The doctors at all locations are UF faculty physicians, expertly trained and board-certified to provide adult patients a broad spectrum of medical care. We also maintain UF Health Internal Medicine at Tower Hill and UF Health Internal Medicine at Springhill.
- New Patient Information Packet
Our locations
At every location, patients can enjoy comprehensive consultation, evaluations and treatments, including:
Services
- General medical care
- Comprehensive adult care
- Health maintenance checkups
- Immunizations
- Cancer, heart disease, cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes screenings
- General gynecology services, such as breast exams, family planning and menopause care
- General dermatology services, such as skin biopsies, skin care and cryotherapy
- Treatment of acute illnesses and injuries
- Lab work and tests
- Preventative healthcare counseling
- Counseling for problems including stress management, anxiety and depression
- Smoking cessation - services to help you quit smoking
Psychological Services Available For
- Anxiety and depression
- Stress management
- Adult counseling
Medical Records
To obtain a copy of your medical records from UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza, please contact (352) 265-0140, New Patient Referral Fax: (352) 627-4170.
Pay Your Bill
- UF Health Billing
If you have questions or wish to pay in person, please consult our billing section.
Accepted Insurance
Shands hospitals and UF Physician practices accept insurance from numerous providers, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, CIGNA, Humana, Capital Health, United Healthcare, Medicaid, and state and government services. For a full list of accepted plans visit our Insurance / Billing page.
Insurance acceptance varies between physicians and locations and is subject to change. To confirm that a specific physician will accept your insurance, please contact the practice using the telephone numbers listed at the top of the page. A representative will be happy to assist you.
Financial Assistance
Patients who lack insurance coverage or are unable to pay their portion of the healthcare services they receive may qualify for financial assistance based upon their income level.
UF Health is Tobacco-Free
Help us maintain our strong commitment to patients and to promoting good health in our communities: please don't smoke, chew tobacco or use electronic cigarettes on UF Health-owned or -operated properties. Thank you.
Our experts
-
Paige C Barker, MD
Internist, Palliative Medicine Specialist
-
Rebecca J Beyth, MD, MSc
Internist
-
Charlotte H Chaiklin, MD
Internist
Languages: Spanish
-
Dianne L Goede, MD
Internist
-
Melanie G Hagen, MD, FACP
Internist
-
Heather E Harrell, MD, FACP
Internist
See all 10 doctors
