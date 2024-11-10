UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

Social workers are part of the patient's care team and work with medical staff and nurses.

Smoking, chewing tobacco, or using electronic cigarettes is prohibited on UF Health properties.

Notary services are available to patients and visitors Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can download a form or call (352) 594-0909 to have medical records mailed or faxed.

UF Health provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English.

The Gift Stops offer a wide variety of gifts and products for patients and families.

The Garden of Hope, Sun Terrace, and other spaces help patients and families relax.

Baby-changing stations are available in many of UF Health's restrooms.

Many of UF Health's properties have various branch ATMs and/or branch offices.

Aids and services are available to help people with disabilities communicate effectively.

UF Health has an adaptive seating clinic where our therapists evaluate patients for both adaptive equipment and mobility device needs.

UF Health Specialty Pharmacy focuses on medication therapy for patients with complex disease states. Medications in our specialty pharmacy range from oral to cutting-edge injectable and biologic products.

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and massage therapy services for patients experiencing problems associated with surgery or due to side effects of chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

Help us maintain our strong commitment to patients and to promoting good health in our communities: please don't smoke, chew tobacco or use electronic cigarettes on UF Health-owned or -operated properties. Thank you.

Patients who lack insurance coverage or are unable to pay their portion of the healthcare services they receive may qualify for financial assistance based upon their income level.

Insurance acceptance varies between physicians and locations and is subject to change. To confirm that a specific physician will accept your insurance, please contact the practice using the telephone numbers listed at the top of the page. A representative will be happy to assist you.

Shands hospitals and UF Physician practices accept insurance from numerous providers, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, CIGNA, Humana, Capital Health, United Healthcare, Medicaid, and state and government services. For a full list of accepted plans visit our Insurance / Billing page.

If you have questions or wish to pay in person, please consult our billing section.

To obtain a copy of your medical records from UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza, please contact (352) 265-0140, New Patient Referral Fax: (352) 627-4170.

At every location, patients can enjoy comprehensive consultation, evaluations and treatments, including:

Internal Medicine Medical Plaza is one of three full-service internal medicine practices. The doctors at all locations are UF faculty physicians, expertly trained and board-certified to provide adult patients a broad spectrum of medical care. We also maintain UF Health Internal Medicine at Tower Hill and UF Health Internal Medicine at Springhill.

FAQs

UF Health Shands is a private, not-for-profit hospital system affiliated with the University of Florida. It is part of University of Florida Health, the Southeast's most comprehensive academic health center, with campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville. UF Health Shands is based in Gainesville.

University of Florida is ranked No. 35 (tie) in Best Medical Schools: Research and No. 84 (tie) in Best Medical Schools: Primary Care. Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.

Motew, M.D., will take over as president and CEO of the UF Health clinical enterprise. The University of Florida announced Motew's appointment earlier this month. He begins his new role on April 1. A vascular surgeon, Motew brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience.

External links Shands Lake Shore.

Shands Live Oak.

Shands Starke.

UF Health Jacksonville.

UF Health North.

UF Health Shands Hospital.

UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital.

UF Health Shands Children's Hospital. More items...

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville tied with UF Health Shands as the top Florida hospital in 2020-21. For more information, please contact Ken Garcia at kdgarcia@ufl.edu or 352-273-9799.

2013. UF Health replaces UF&Shands as name of academic health center. Russell Armistead named CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

University of Florida College of Medicine

Our average science GPA for entering students is 3.86; our average MCAT is 515. The further your GPA and/or MCAT score is below the average, the more difficult it will be for you to be considered for acceptance.

Harvard Medical School is the highest ranked in the US. Established in 1782, Harvard has spent 2½ centuries building a reputation of excellence.

The UF Health headquarters is located in Gainesville, on UF's main campus, with programs throughout Gainesville and North Central Florida. Our other academic campus is located in Jacksonville.

As part of the University of Florida Health Science Center, the hospital is a 1,111-bed tertiary care facility with 241 intensive care beds. Shands is a Level I trauma center and a leading organ-transplant center.

ROBINSON, MBA, is chief financial officer for UF Health and senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands. He joined the health system in 1998.

This hospital ranked among the top 48 out of 284 hospitals.

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville remains the top hospital in Florida and has secured the No. 1 spot again. It was nationally ranked in 10 specialties and rated High Performing in 19 procedures/conditions. Tampa General Hospital rose up the ranks and is now the second best hospital in the state.

The college is known for its programs in competency-based education, performance-based teaching, community and urban clinical training, interactive learning, and the clinical presentation model, which is a UF-developed list of approximately 120 ways patients can present illnesses to physicians.

University of Florida Health is a world-class academic health center in Florida, encompassing hospitals, physician practices, colleges, centers, institutes, programs and services across northeast and north-central Florida.

The UF Board of Trustees is the public body corporate of the university. It sets policy for the institution, and serves as the institution's legal owner and final authority.

UF Health Shands Hospital provides many medical services and amenities for its patients, their families and visitors.

Orlando Heath struck a relationship with UF Health six years ago, after dropping its 23-year affiliation with MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2013.