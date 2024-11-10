UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

Table of Contents
Address Phone Numbers Hours of Operation Our locations Services Psychological Services Available For Medical Records Pay Your Bill Accepted Insurance Financial Assistance UF Health is Tobacco-Free Our experts Related conditions and treatments Meeting your health care needs Cancer Rehabilitation Medical Imaging Services Medical Plaza Specialty Pharmacy Outpatient Lab Services Pharmacies Wheelchair and Adaptive Equipment Fitting For your convenience and peace of mind Accessibility ATM and Banking Baby-Changing Station Coffee Medical Plaza Dining Options Free Wifi Gardens and Outdoor Spaces Gender-Neutral Restroom Gift Shops Interpreters / Hearing Impaired Medical Records Notary Public Smoke-Free Social Services Specialties FAQs References

Address

1549 Gale Lemerand Drive
4th Floor, Suite 4592
Gainesville, Florida 32610-3008
Directions, parking and more

Phone Numbers

Appointment (352) 265-0140

Fax (352) 265-7092

Hours of Operation

See full hours
UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (1)

Thank you for choosing UF Health Internal Medicine – Medical Plaza.

Internal Medicine Medical Plaza is one of three full-service internal medicine practices. The doctors at all locations are UF faculty physicians, expertly trained and board-certified to provide adult patients a broad spectrum of medical care. We also maintain UF Health Internal Medicine at Tower Hill and UF Health Internal Medicine at Springhill.

  • New Patient Information Packet

Our locations

At every location, patients can enjoy comprehensive consultation, evaluations and treatments, including:

Services

  • General medical care
  • Comprehensive adult care
  • Health maintenance checkups
  • Immunizations
  • Cancer, heart disease, cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes screenings
  • General gynecology services, such as breast exams, family planning and menopause care
  • General dermatology services, such as skin biopsies, skin care and cryotherapy
  • Treatment of acute illnesses and injuries
  • Lab work and tests
  • Preventative healthcare counseling
  • Counseling for problems including stress management, anxiety and depression
  • Smoking cessation - services to help you quit smoking

Psychological Services Available For

  • Anxiety and depression
  • Stress management
  • Adult counseling

Medical Records

To obtain a copy of your medical records from UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza, please contact (352) 265-0140, New Patient Referral Fax: (352) 627-4170.

See Also
UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF HealthUF Health Radiology – Medical Plaza - UF Health

Pay Your Bill

  • UF Health Billing

If you have questions or wish to pay in person, please consult our billing section.

Accepted Insurance

Shands hospitals and UF Physician practices accept insurance from numerous providers, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, CIGNA, Humana, Capital Health, United Healthcare, Medicaid, and state and government services. For a full list of accepted plans visit our Insurance / Billing page.

Insurance acceptance varies between physicians and locations and is subject to change. To confirm that a specific physician will accept your insurance, please contact the practice using the telephone numbers listed at the top of the page. A representative will be happy to assist you.

Financial Assistance

Patients who lack insurance coverage or are unable to pay their portion of the healthcare services they receive may qualify for financial assistance based upon their income level.

UF Health is Tobacco-Free

Help us maintain our strong commitment to patients and to promoting good health in our communities: please don't smoke, chew tobacco or use electronic cigarettes on UF Health-owned or -operated properties. Thank you.

Our experts

  • Paige C Barker, MD

    Internist, Palliative Medicine Specialist

    UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (6)

  • Rebecca J Beyth, MD, MSc

    Internist

    UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (7)

  • Charlotte H Chaiklin, MD

    Internist

    Languages: Spanish

    UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (8)

  • Dianne L Goede, MD

    Internist

    UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (9)

  • Melanie G Hagen, MD, FACP

    Internist

    UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (10)

  • Heather E Harrell, MD, FACP

    Internist

    UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (11)

See all 10 doctors

Related conditions and treatments

  • Blood sugar test
  • Cancer screenings
  • Coronary risk profile
  • Glucose urine test
  • Heart disease
  • High blood pressure and diet
  • Osteoporosis
  • Pre-Operative Assessment
  • Presurgical consultation
  • Vaccines (immunizations)

Meeting your health care needs

  • Cancer Rehabilitation

    Physical therapy, occupational therapy and massage therapy services for patients experiencing problems associated with surgery or due to side effects of chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

  • Medical Imaging Services

    UF Health offers day-of, on-site imaging services in a qualified medical center.

  • Medical Plaza Specialty Pharmacy

    UF Health Specialty Pharmacy focuses on medication therapy for patients with complex disease states. Medications in our specialty pharmacy range from oral to cutting-edge injectable and biologic products.

  • Outpatient Lab Services

    Full-service, on-site lab services and testing for your convenience.

  • Pharmacies

    Accepts most prescription plans; competitive prices; on-site.

  • Wheelchair and Adaptive Equipment Fitting

    UF Health has an adaptive seating clinic where our therapists evaluate patients for both adaptive equipment and mobility device needs.

For your convenience and peace of mind

  • Accessibility

    Aids and services are available to help people with disabilities communicate effectively.

  • ATM and Banking

    Many of UF Health's properties have various branch ATMs and/or branch offices.

  • Baby-Changing Station

    Baby-changing stations are available in many of UF Health's restrooms.

  • Coffee

    Options include Opus Coffee and Starbucks in the hospital atriums.

  • Medical Plaza Dining Options

  • Free Wifi

    Patients and guests get free wireless internet access at UF Health hospitals.

  • Gardens and Outdoor Spaces

    The Garden of Hope, Sun Terrace, and other spaces help patients and families relax.

  • Gender-Neutral Restroom

    Gender-neutral, public restrooms are located throughout UF Health's properties.

  • Gift Shops

    The Gift Stops offer a wide variety of gifts and products for patients and families.

  • Interpreters / Hearing Impaired

    UF Health provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English.

  • Medical Records

    You can download a form or call (352) 594-0909 to have medical records mailed or faxed.

  • Notary Public

    Notary services are available to patients and visitors Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Smoke-Free

    Smoking, chewing tobacco, or using electronic cigarettes is prohibited on UF Health properties.

  • Social Services

    Social workers are part of the patient's care team and work with medical staff and nurses.

Specialties

  • General Internal Medicine
UF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

FAQs

Are Shands and UF Health the same? ›

UF Health Shands is a private, not-for-profit hospital system affiliated with the University of Florida. It is part of University of Florida Health, the Southeast's most comprehensive academic health center, with campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville. UF Health Shands is based in Gainesville.

Read More
How good is UF medical school? ›

University of Florida is ranked No. 35 (tie) in Best Medical Schools: Research and No. 84 (tie) in Best Medical Schools: Primary Care. Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.

View More
Who is the new CEO of UF Health? ›

Motew, M.D., will take over as president and CEO of the UF Health clinical enterprise. The University of Florida announced Motew's appointment earlier this month. He begins his new role on April 1. A vascular surgeon, Motew brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience.

Find Out More
What hospitals are affiliated with University of Florida medical School? ›

External links
  • Shands Lake Shore.
  • Shands Live Oak.
  • Shands Starke.
  • UF Health Jacksonville.
  • UF Health North.
  • UF Health Shands Hospital.
  • UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital.
  • UF Health Shands Children's Hospital.

Continue Reading
Which is better Shands or Mayo Clinic? ›

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville tied with UF Health Shands as the top Florida hospital in 2020-21. For more information, please contact Ken Garcia at kdgarcia@ufl.edu or 352-273-9799.

Get More Info
When did Shands become UF Health? ›

2013. UF Health replaces UF&Shands as name of academic health center. Russell Armistead named CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

Know More
What is the number one medical school in Florida? ›

University of Florida College of Medicine

View More
Is it hard to get into UF medical school? ›

Our average science GPA for entering students is 3.86; our average MCAT is 515. The further your GPA and/or MCAT score is below the average, the more difficult it will be for you to be considered for acceptance.

View Details
What is the #1 US medical school? ›

Harvard Medical School is the highest ranked in the US. Established in 1782, Harvard has spent 2½ centuries building a reputation of excellence.

Learn More
Where is the headquarters of UF Health? ›

The UF Health headquarters is located in Gainesville, on UF's main campus, with programs throughout Gainesville and North Central Florida. Our other academic campus is located in Jacksonville.

Get More Info

How many beds are at UF Health Shands? ›

As part of the University of Florida Health Science Center, the hospital is a 1,111-bed tertiary care facility with 241 intensive care beds. Shands is a Level I trauma center and a leading organ-transplant center.

Read The Full Story
Who is the CFO of UF Health? ›

ROBINSON, MBA, is chief financial officer for UF Health and senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands. He joined the health system in 1998.

Know More
Where does UF Health rank? ›

This hospital ranked among the top 48 out of 284 hospitals.

Show Me More
What city in Florida has the best hospital? ›

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville remains the top hospital in Florida and has secured the No. 1 spot again. It was nationally ranked in 10 specialties and rated High Performing in 19 procedures/conditions. Tampa General Hospital rose up the ranks and is now the second best hospital in the state.

Learn More Now
What is UF medical school known for? ›

The college is known for its programs in competency-based education, performance-based teaching, community and urban clinical training, interactive learning, and the clinical presentation model, which is a UF-developed list of approximately 120 ways patients can present illnesses to physicians.

Keep Reading
What does UF Health stand for? ›

University of Florida Health is a world-class academic health center in Florida, encompassing hospitals, physician practices, colleges, centers, institutes, programs and services across northeast and north-central Florida.

Learn More Now
Who owns the University of Florida Health? ›

The UF Board of Trustees is the public body corporate of the university. It sets policy for the institution, and serves as the institution's legal owner and final authority.

Learn More
What is the name of the hospital in Gainesville, FL? ›

UF Health Shands Hospital provides many medical services and amenities for its patients, their families and visitors.

Keep Reading
Is Orlando Health affiliated with UF Health? ›

Orlando Heath struck a relationship with UF Health six years ago, after dropping its 23-year affiliation with MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2013.

Learn More

References

Top Articles
Anatomy Drawing Lessons
Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral at the 2024 Olympics?
About Us - Tractor Supply Company
Latest Posts
She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak
Britney Spears Poses Topless in Daisy Dukes Amid Conservatorship Battle - E! Online
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kelle Weber

Last Updated:

Views: 5665

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kelle Weber

Birthday: 2000-08-05

Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988

Phone: +8215934114615

Job: Hospitality Director

Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball

Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.