UF Health Radiology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

Table of Contents
Address Phone Numbers Hours of Operation Meeting your health care needs Cancer Rehabilitation Medical Imaging Services Medical Plaza Specialty Pharmacy Outpatient Lab Services Pharmacies Wheelchair and Adaptive Equipment Fitting Address, directions and parking Address Free Parking On Bus Route On shuttle route Valet Parking Hours of operation Conditions and treatments Specialties Medical records Costs, billing, and insurance For your convenience and peace of mind Accessibility ATM and Banking Baby-Changing Station Coffee Medical Plaza Dining Options Free Wifi Gardens and Outdoor Spaces Gender-Neutral Restroom Gift Shops Interpreters / Hearing Impaired Medical Records Notary Public Smoke-Free Social Services FAQs References

Address

1549 Gale Lemerand Drive
Gainesville, Florida 32610-3008
Directions, parking and more

Phone Numbers

Office (352) 265-8290

Hours of Operation

See full hours
UF Health Radiology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (1)

The Radiology Department at UF Health Shands Hospital has the State-Of-The-Art equipment to handle inpatient and outpatient needs.

In addition, the department is now often called upon to handle complex and difficult trauma cases. Radiology has teamed with Vascular Surgery and Cardiology to create centers of excellence in imaging in these area.

Walk-ins only. No appointment is required for x-ray imaging.

Meeting your health care needs

  • Cancer Rehabilitation

    Physical therapy, occupational therapy and massage therapy services for patients experiencing problems associated with surgery or due to side effects of chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

  • Medical Imaging Services

    UF Health offers day-of, on-site imaging services in a qualified medical center.

  • Medical Plaza Specialty Pharmacy

    UF Health Specialty Pharmacy focuses on medication therapy for patients with complex disease states. Medications in our specialty pharmacy range from oral to cutting-edge injectable and biologic products.

    See Also
    UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF HealthUF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health

  • Outpatient Lab Services

    Full-service, on-site lab services and testing for your convenience.

  • Pharmacies

    Accepts most prescription plans; competitive prices; on-site.

  • Wheelchair and Adaptive Equipment Fitting

    UF Health has an adaptive seating clinic where our therapists evaluate patients for both adaptive equipment and mobility device needs.

Address, directions and parking

Address

1549 Gale Lemerand Drive
Gainesville, Florida 32610-3008

  • Free Parking

    UF Health offers free parking to patients as well as their families and guests.

  • On Bus Route

    Fares are $0.75-$1.50. Exact change is required. Some passengers are eligible to ride for free.

  • On shuttle route

    Free shuttles are available and are equipped for people with disabilities.

  • Valet Parking

    Vouchers are available at checkout and must be presented to the parking attendant.

Hours of operation

Monday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed

Conditions and treatments

  • CT Scan - Computed Tomography
  • Flouroscopy
  • MRI
  • Nuclear Medicine
  • PET scan
  • Ultrasound

Specialties

  • Radiology

Medical records

To obtain a copy of your medical records from UF Health Radiology, please contact the Film Library at (352) 265-0107.

Costs, billing, and insurance

Pay your bill online by logging into MyUFHealth. If you'd like to pay by phone, please call (352) 265-7906 or our toll-free number (888) 766-8154. You can also make checks or money orders payable to UF Health PO Box 16051 Lewiston, ME 04243-9534.

If you have questions or wish to pay in person, please consult our billing section.

Shands hospitals and UF Physician practices accept insurance from numerous providers, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, CIGNA, Humana, Capital Health, United Healthcare, Medicaid, and state and government services. For a full list of accepted plans visit our Insurance / Billing page.

Insurance acceptance varies between physicians and locations and is subject to change. To confirm that a specific physician will accept your insurance, please contact the practice using the telephone numbers listed at the top of the page. A representative will be happy to assist you.

For your convenience and peace of mind

  • Accessibility

    Aids and services are available to help people with disabilities communicate effectively.

  • ATM and Banking

    Many of UF Health's properties have various branch ATMs and/or branch offices.

  • Baby-Changing Station

    Baby-changing stations are available in many of UF Health's restrooms.

  • Coffee

    Options include Opus Coffee and Starbucks in the hospital atriums.

  • Medical Plaza Dining Options

  • Free Wifi

    Patients and guests get free wireless internet access at UF Health hospitals.

  • Gardens and Outdoor Spaces

    The Garden of Hope, Sun Terrace, and other spaces help patients and families relax.

  • Gender-Neutral Restroom

    Gender-neutral, public restrooms are located throughout UF Health's properties.

  • Gift Shops

    The Gift Stops offer a wide variety of gifts and products for patients and families.

  • Interpreters / Hearing Impaired

    UF Health provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English.

  • Medical Records

    You can download a form or call (352) 594-0909 to have medical records mailed or faxed.

  • Notary Public

    Notary services are available to patients and visitors Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Smoke-Free

    Smoking, chewing tobacco, or using electronic cigarettes is prohibited on UF Health properties.

  • Social Services

    Social workers are part of the patient's care team and work with medical staff and nurses.

UF Health Radiology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

FAQs

Is UF Health and Shands the same? ›

UF Health Shands is a private, not-for-profit hospital system affiliated with the University of Florida. It is part of University of Florida Health, the Southeast's most comprehensive academic health center, with campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville. UF Health Shands is based in Gainesville.

See Details
Who is the new CEO of UF Health? ›

Gainesville, Fla. -based University of Florida Health has tapped Stephen Motew, MD, as its president and CEO, effective April 1. In his new role, Dr.

Explore More
What was Shands Hospital called before? ›

The UF colleges of Medicine and Nursing opened in 1956. The UF Teaching Hospital opened its doors on October 20, 1958. In 1965 it was renamed in Shands' honor as W. A. Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics.

Tell Me More
How many hospitals does UF Health own? ›

The UF Health network consists of 11 hospitals, including UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and UF Health Jacksonville, as well as hundreds of outpatient clinics in North Florida and Central Florida.

Get More Info Here
Which is better Shands or Mayo Clinic? ›

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville tied with UF Health Shands as the top Florida hospital in 2020-21.

Read More
Is UF Health Shands a Level 1 trauma center? ›

UF Health Shands Hospital is a Level 1 trauma center and tertiary surgical referral center serving injured and critically ill surgical patients from north and central Florida, as well as southern Georgia.

See More
What is Shands Hospital known for? ›

As part of the University of Florida Health Science Center, the hospital is a 1,111-bed tertiary care facility with 241 intensive care beds. Shands is a Level I trauma center and a leading organ-transplant center.

Continue Reading
Where is the headquarters of UF Health? ›

The UF Health headquarters is located in Gainesville, on UF's main campus, with programs throughout Gainesville and North Central Florida. Our other academic campus is located in Jacksonville.

Discover More
What is the old hospital in Gainesville FL? ›

This card shows the Alachua County Hospital, which opened in 1928 and stood at the corner of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Southwest Seventh Terrace in Gainesville, In 1943, the county added an annex to the hospital. Alachua County changed the name to Alachua General Hospital in 1949.

Continue Reading
Where does UF Health rank? ›

This hospital ranked among the top 48 out of 284 hospitals.

Keep Reading

What is the largest hospital in Florida? ›

The 1,738-bed Orlando Health Regional Medical Center (ORMC), located in Orlando, is the biggest hospital in Florida as well as in the US. Run by the non-profit healthcare organisation Orlando Health, ORMC provides surgical, medical, rehabilitative, and emergency care across various specialities.

Discover More
Is UF Health separate from UF? ›

UF Health Shands and UF are separate legal entities with their own governing boards and separate assets. UF has governance and operational control of UF Health Shands through board member appointment and removal authority, and through the service of the UF president or his designee.

Read On
What does UF stand for in UF Health? ›

Regarded as an excellent medical education and research institution, UF Health Jacksonville is a major affiliate of the University of Florida Health Science Center and is the designated regional campus of the University of Florida College of Medicine.

Learn More
What is the name of the hospital in Gainesville, FL? ›

UF Health Shands Hospital provides many medical services and amenities for its patients, their families and visitors.

Know More
How many beds is UF Health Shands Gainesville? ›

Read On
What is UF Health Jacksonville known for? ›

UF Health Jacksonville is renowned for treating patients with complex diseases and being on the forefront of advancing the science of interventional cardiology.

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
Skyward Humphreys
Who is Ruby Franke, the parenting influencer jailed for child abuse?
Ruby Franke, the mom YouTuber behind '8 Passengers,' sentenced to 4-30 years for child abuse
Latest Posts
Visiting Zaandam and Zaanse Schans on a day trip from Amsterdam
Tagesausflug Gibraltar - Unsere besten Tipps und Highlights
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Nathanial Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 5663

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanial Hackett

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

Phone: +9752624861224

Job: Forward Technology Assistant

Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.