UF Health Radiology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

Address
1549 Gale Lemerand Drive
Gainesville, Florida 32610-3008 Directions, parking and more
Phone Numbers
Office (352) 265-8290
Hours of OperationSee full hours
The Radiology Department at UF Health Shands Hospital has the State-Of-The-Art equipment to handle inpatient and outpatient needs.
In addition, the department is now often called upon to handle complex and difficult trauma cases. Radiology has teamed with Vascular Surgery and Cardiology to create centers of excellence in imaging in these area.
Walk-ins only. No appointment is required for x-ray imaging.
Meeting your health care needs
-
Cancer Rehabilitation
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and massage therapy services for patients experiencing problems associated with surgery or due to side effects of chemotherapy or radiation treatment.
-
Medical Imaging Services
UF Health offers day-of, on-site imaging services in a qualified medical center.
-
Medical Plaza Specialty Pharmacy
UF Health Specialty Pharmacy focuses on medication therapy for patients with complex disease states. Medications in our specialty pharmacy range from oral to cutting-edge injectable and biologic products.
-
Outpatient Lab Services
Full-service, on-site lab services and testing for your convenience.
-
Pharmacies
Accepts most prescription plans; competitive prices; on-site.
-
Wheelchair and Adaptive Equipment Fitting
UF Health has an adaptive seating clinic where our therapists evaluate patients for both adaptive equipment and mobility device needs.
Address, directions and parking
Address
1549 Gale Lemerand Drive
Gainesville, Florida 32610-3008
-
Free Parking
UF Health offers free parking to patients as well as their families and guests.
-
On Bus Route
Fares are $0.75-$1.50. Exact change is required. Some passengers are eligible to ride for free.
-
On shuttle route
Free shuttles are available and are equipped for people with disabilities.
-
Valet Parking
Vouchers are available at checkout and must be presented to the parking attendant.
Hours of operation
|Monday
|8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Saturday
|Closed
|Sunday
|Closed
Conditions and treatments
- CT Scan - Computed Tomography
- Flouroscopy
- MRI
- Nuclear Medicine
- PET scan
- Ultrasound
Specialties
- Radiology
Medical records
To obtain a copy of your medical records from UF Health Radiology, please contact the Film Library at (352) 265-0107.
Costs, billing, and insurance
Pay your bill online by logging into MyUFHealth. If you'd like to pay by phone, please call (352) 265-7906 or our toll-free number (888) 766-8154. You can also make checks or money orders payable to UF Health PO Box 16051 Lewiston, ME 04243-9534.
If you have questions or wish to pay in person, please consult our billing section.
Shands hospitals and UF Physician practices accept insurance from numerous providers, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, CIGNA, Humana, Capital Health, United Healthcare, Medicaid, and state and government services. For a full list of accepted plans visit our Insurance / Billing page.
Insurance acceptance varies between physicians and locations and is subject to change. To confirm that a specific physician will accept your insurance, please contact the practice using the telephone numbers listed at the top of the page. A representative will be happy to assist you.
For your convenience and peace of mind
-
Accessibility
Aids and services are available to help people with disabilities communicate effectively.
-
ATM and Banking
Many of UF Health's properties have various branch ATMs and/or branch offices.
-
Baby-Changing Station
Baby-changing stations are available in many of UF Health's restrooms.
-
Coffee
Options include Opus Coffee and Starbucks in the hospital atriums.
-
Medical Plaza Dining Options
-
Free Wifi
Patients and guests get free wireless internet access at UF Health hospitals.
-
Gardens and Outdoor Spaces
The Garden of Hope, Sun Terrace, and other spaces help patients and families relax.
-
Gender-Neutral Restroom
Gender-neutral, public restrooms are located throughout UF Health's properties.
-
Gift Shops
The Gift Stops offer a wide variety of gifts and products for patients and families.
-
Interpreters / Hearing Impaired
UF Health provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English.
-
Medical Records
You can download a form or call (352) 594-0909 to have medical records mailed or faxed.
-
Notary Public
Notary services are available to patients and visitors Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Smoke-Free
Smoking, chewing tobacco, or using electronic cigarettes is prohibited on UF Health properties.
-
Social Services
Social workers are part of the patient's care team and work with medical staff and nurses.