UF Health Radiology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

Social workers are part of the patient's care team and work with medical staff and nurses.

Smoking, chewing tobacco, or using electronic cigarettes is prohibited on UF Health properties.

Notary services are available to patients and visitors Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can download a form or call (352) 594-0909 to have medical records mailed or faxed.

UF Health provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English.

The Gift Stops offer a wide variety of gifts and products for patients and families.

The Garden of Hope, Sun Terrace, and other spaces help patients and families relax.

Baby-changing stations are available in many of UF Health's restrooms.

Many of UF Health's properties have various branch ATMs and/or branch offices.

Aids and services are available to help people with disabilities communicate effectively.

To obtain a copy of your medical records from UF Health Radiology, please contact the Film Library at (352) 265-0107.

Free shuttles are available and are equipped for people with disabilities.

Fares are $0.75-$1.50. Exact change is required. Some passengers are eligible to ride for free.

UF Health offers free parking to patients as well as their families and guests.

UF Health has an adaptive seating clinic where our therapists evaluate patients for both adaptive equipment and mobility device needs.

UF Health Specialty Pharmacy focuses on medication therapy for patients with complex disease states. Medications in our specialty pharmacy range from oral to cutting-edge injectable and biologic products.

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and massage therapy services for patients experiencing problems associated with surgery or due to side effects of chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

Walk-ins only. No appointment is required for x-ray imaging.

In addition, the department is now often called upon to handle complex and difficult trauma cases. Radiology has teamed with Vascular Surgery and Cardiology to create centers of excellence in imaging in these area.

The Radiology Department at UF Health Shands Hospital has the State-Of-The-Art equipment to handle inpatient and outpatient needs.

UF Health Shands is a private, not-for-profit hospital system affiliated with the University of Florida. It is part of University of Florida Health, the Southeast's most comprehensive academic health center, with campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville. UF Health Shands is based in Gainesville.

Gainesville, Fla. -based University of Florida Health has tapped Stephen Motew, MD, as its president and CEO, effective April 1. In his new role, Dr.

The UF colleges of Medicine and Nursing opened in 1956. The UF Teaching Hospital opened its doors on October 20, 1958. In 1965 it was renamed in Shands' honor as W. A. Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics.

The UF Health network consists of 11 hospitals, including UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and UF Health Jacksonville, as well as hundreds of outpatient clinics in North Florida and Central Florida.

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville tied with UF Health Shands as the top Florida hospital in 2020-21.

UF Health Shands Hospital is a Level 1 trauma center and tertiary surgical referral center serving injured and critically ill surgical patients from north and central Florida, as well as southern Georgia.

As part of the University of Florida Health Science Center, the hospital is a 1,111-bed tertiary care facility with 241 intensive care beds. Shands is a Level I trauma center and a leading organ-transplant center.

The UF Health headquarters is located in Gainesville, on UF's main campus, with programs throughout Gainesville and North Central Florida. Our other academic campus is located in Jacksonville.

This card shows the Alachua County Hospital, which opened in 1928 and stood at the corner of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Southwest Seventh Terrace in Gainesville, In 1943, the county added an annex to the hospital. Alachua County changed the name to Alachua General Hospital in 1949.

This hospital ranked among the top 48 out of 284 hospitals.

The 1,738-bed Orlando Health Regional Medical Center (ORMC), located in Orlando, is the biggest hospital in Florida as well as in the US. Run by the non-profit healthcare organisation Orlando Health, ORMC provides surgical, medical, rehabilitative, and emergency care across various specialities.

UF Health Shands and UF are separate legal entities with their own governing boards and separate assets. UF has governance and operational control of UF Health Shands through board member appointment and removal authority, and through the service of the UF president or his designee.

Regarded as an excellent medical education and research institution, UF Health Jacksonville is a major affiliate of the University of Florida Health Science Center and is the designated regional campus of the University of Florida College of Medicine.

UF Health Shands Hospital provides many medical services and amenities for its patients, their families and visitors.

UF Health Jacksonville is renowned for treating patients with complex diseases and being on the forefront of advancing the science of interventional cardiology.