UK HealthCare hiring Medical Assistant/Ambulatory/UKHC in Lexington, KY | LinkedIn (2024)

Posting Details
Job Title Medical Assistant/Ambulatory/UKHC
Requisition Number RE45687
Working Title Medical Assistant – Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
Department Name M4500: AMB-Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
Work Location Lexington, KY
Grade Level 06
Salary Range $16.20-24.82/hour
Type of Position Staff
Position Time Status Full-Time
Required EducationHS
Click here for more information about equivalencies: https://hr.uky.edu/employment/working-uk/equivalencies
Required Related Experience0 yrs
Required License/Registration/CertificationOne of the following: 1. State Registered Nurse Assistant ( SRNA ) 2. Certified Nursing Assistant ( CNA ) 3. Registered Nurse (RN) nursing student who has completed first fundamental course and a clinical 4. Emergency Medical Technician ( EMT ) / medic including military medic 5. Graduate from a medical assistant program. 5. Graduate from a licensed practical nursing program. 6. Clinical Services Technician ( CST ) III at UK in the last 12 months. Basic Life Support ( BLS ) at time of hire through American Heart Association ( AHA ) Basic Life Support certification for the Healthcare Provider.
Physical RequirementsThe ability to lift, carry, push, and pull 50-100 pounds on a daily basis; as well as stand, walk and sit for long periods of time. The conditions of work may involve exposure to communicable diseases and injury from intractable patients or sharp instruments.
ShiftMonday – Friday, Day Shift; 8:00am – 5:00pm (40 hrs/wk).
Job SummaryThis position is located off-campus in Lexington, KY at UKHC Turfland.The Medical Assistant (MA) is responsible for direct patient care and provides clinical support to providers.
Duties include but not limited to the following: obtain patient medical history information, expedite patient flow, room patients, stocking clinic with supplies, navigate electronic health record system, schedule and follow-up with appointments and assist with medication fill requests, prior authorizations and schedule tests, procedures and consults.
The MA will respectfully communicate with pharmacies, insurance companies, patients, and physicians and follow UK Healthcare’s behavioral expectations for service excellence.
The starting pay for this position was recently adjusted. The minimum hourly rate for this position will now be $18.20/hour. All pay rates will be based on candidate’s experience.Skills / Knowledge / AbilitiesDoes this position have supervisory responsibilities? No
Preferred Education/ExperienceOne year of clinical experience.
Deadline to Apply 07/10/2024
University Community of InclusionThe University of Kentucky is committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce by ensuring all our students, faculty, and staff work in an environment of openness and acceptance. We strive to foster a community where people of all backgrounds, identities, and perspectives can feel secure and welcome. We also value the well-being of each of our employees and are dedicated to creating a healthy place to work, learn and live. In the interest of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our students, employees, patients and visitors the University of Kentucky is a Tobacco & Drug Free campus.
As an Equal Opportunity Employer, we strongly encourage veterans, individuals with disabilities, women, and all minorities to consider our employment opportunities.
Any candidate offered a position may be required to pass pre-employment screenings as mandated by University of Kentucky Human Resources. These screenings may include a national background check and/or drug screen.
