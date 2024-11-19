UK HealthCare hiring Pharmacy Senior Technician I/UKHC in Lexington, KY | LinkedIn (2024)

Posting Details

Job Title Pharmacy Senior Technician I/UKHC

Requisition Number RE45448

Working Title Pharmacy Senior Technician I/UKHC - Turfland Retail Pharmacy - ELIGIBLE FOR RECRUITMENT BONUS

Department Name H5000: CHANDLER - RETAIL PHARMACY

Work Location Lexington, KY

Grade Level 07

Salary Range $17.50-27.31/hour

Type of Position Staff

Position Time Status Full-Time

Required EducationHS

Click here for more information about equivalencies: https://hr.uky.edu/employment/working-uk/equivalencies

Required Related Experience1 yr

Required License/Registration/CertificationNationally certified Pharmacy Technician by either PTCB ( PTCE ) or NHA (ExCPT); Registered with the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy within 30 days of hire.

Physical RequirementsThis position requires intermittently sitting at a computer workstation for extended periods of time and performing tasks with repetitive motions; and occasionally standing or walking with objects weighing up to 25 pounds; and lifting, pushing, and/or pulling objects weighing up to or over 50 pounds. Also involves some job-related travel (less than 10% of time); exposure to risk of injury from moving, lifting, or positioning patients, equipment, or materials; and exposure to hazardous chemicals and fumes including waste, and blood-borne or airborne pathogens.

ShiftPharmacy hours of operation are currently Monday through Friday, 7:00 am – 9:00 pm and Saturday/Sunday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Primary shift rotations to be discussed during interview. This position may work weekend rotations and participate in holiday rotations at other locations. Shifts and work location may be changed at the discretion of business needs.

Job SummaryAssists pharmacists in medicine preparation and distribution for the Turfland Retail Pharmacy or future discharge or retail pharmacy sites operating under University of KY Pharmacy Services. Fills prescriptions in a busy retail based setting. Requires attention to detail and the ability to provide excellent customer service. Must be reliable and punctual. This position also requires teamwork, excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills.

This position is eligible for a recruitment bonus. Additional details will be provided during the hiring process should your application be selected to move forward.The starting pay for this position was recently adjusted. The minimum hourly rate for this position will now be $18.50/hour. All pay rates will be based on candidate’s experience.Skills / Knowledge / AbilitiesThis position requires dependability and the ability to prioritize. The successful candidate must be reliable and demonstrate excellent attention to detail.

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities? No

Preferred Education/ExperienceOne year of previous work experience (in a related field). Prefer previous pharmacy tech experience or work/classes in medical field. Hired candidate must maintain state licensure in good standing. Must have 1 year of full-time (or pro-rated) work or pharmacy technician experience and must be a Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT).

Deadline to Apply 07/14/2024

University Community of InclusionThe University of Kentucky is committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce by ensuring all our students, faculty, and staff work in an environment of openness and acceptance. We strive to foster a community where people of all backgrounds, identities, and perspectives can feel secure and welcome. We also value the well-being of each of our employees and are dedicated to creating a healthy place to work, learn and live. In the interest of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our students, employees, patients and visitors the University of Kentucky is a Tobacco & Drug Free campus.

As an Equal Opportunity Employer, we strongly encourage veterans, individuals with disabilities, women, and all minorities to consider our employment opportunities.

Any candidate offered a position may be required to pass pre-employment screenings as mandated by University of Kentucky Human Resources. These screenings may include a national background check and/or drug screen.