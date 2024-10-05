Ukraine-Russia war latest: As Ukrainian troops advance into Russia, Michael Clarke explains what it means (2024)

Key points
  • Ukraine 'rapidly advancing' in Kursk|Russia declares federal emergency in region
  • Michael Clarke analysis:Clear that 'big' incursion is much more than a raid
  • At least 12 killed in Donetsk supermarket attack
  • Another Russian region hit by 'massive' drone attack
  • Ukraine information security watertight
  • Ivor Bennett analysis:Ukraine could be playing for greater negotiating position

17:16:27

Your afternoon round-up

While we haven't been able to bring you live rolling coverage on the war in Ukraine today, we have been keeping an eye on the latest developments.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces smashed through the Russian border into the Kursk region and fighting has been taking place there for the past five days.

Ukraine has remained tight-lipped about what is happening - and what its broader goal for the operation is, but we have seen Russia take some extra measures to bolster security in the region today.

Russia claims to use bomb that suffocates its targets

Moscow announced a "counter-terrorism operation" to increase security in the border region would take place.

The Russian defence ministry said fighting was continuing and the army had conducted air strikes against Ukrainian forces.

It said it had used a thermobaric bomb that both causes a blast wave and creates a vacuum that suffocates its targets.

The measures announced for Kursk and for the neighbouring Belgorod and Bryansk regions that border Ukraine allow the government to relocate residents, control phone communications and requisition vehicles.

More than 76,000 people havebeen evacuated so far, the local emergency ministry was quoted by the Tass newsagency as saying.

Unspecified objects shot down in Belarus

In neighbouring Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko said air defences had shot down unspecified objects launched from Ukraine that were flying over Belarusian territory.

"I do not understand why Ukraine needs this. We need to figure it out. As I said before, we made it clear to them that any provocations will not go unanswered," Mr Lukashenko said, according to state news agency Belta.

Offshore gas platform used by Russian forces hit, Ukraine claims

Elsewhere, Ukraine's navy and militaryintelligence have attacked and damaged a former offshore gasplatform used by Russian forces in the Black Sea.

"The occupiers used this location for GPS spoofing to make civilian navigation dangerous. We cannot allow this to happen," navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said on Facebook.

He posted a video taken at night showing an explosion on anoffshore platform and the ensuing fire.

He said that a half aday before the attack, Russian forces had stationed equipmentand military personnel on the platform.

"There were no civilians there. The platform was notperforming its normal functions," Mr Pletenchuk claimed.

Sky News has not independently verified this information.

19:11:35

That's it for our live coverage for this evening

We are pausing our live updates for now - please follow again soon.

See Also
10 Movies About Extraterrestrial Life That Feel Like They Could Really Happen

18:32:45

Russia claims Ukrainian operation on Kinburn Spit was foiled

We're getting more information now on the Ukrainian special forces operation on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit in the Black Sea.

Ukraine says it destroyed six units of Russian armoured vehicles and that "about three dozen invaders were eliminated".

However Russia's defence ministry, quoted by the Interfax news agency, said the raid was repelled.

It said some of the Ukrainian forces were stopped by mines and the rest were gunned down with firearms.

Moscow claimed Ukraine lost 16 "saboteurs" in the operation.

The Kinburn Spit is in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region and juts out into the Black Sea.

Moscow's military vantage point on the spit is seen as one of the reasons why Ukraine cannot reopen its ports of Mykolaiv and Kherson and export goods from them via its Black Sea shipping corridor.

18:00:01

Zelenskyy briefed on 'defensive actions' in Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his army chief has briefed him on the Ukrainian military's "defensive actions" taking place in areas used by Russia to launch airstrikes.

The Ukrainian president did not specifically mention the incursion into Russia's Kursk region which has made headlines this week.

Ukraine has offered little information on the operation, with few updates coming through on what exactly is happening.

Russian troops regularly conduct air attacks on Ukraine from the Kursk region.

17:20:01

Fourteen now dead in supermarket attack

Throughout the day we've been bringing you updates on a suspected Russian attack on the Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka.

Ukrainian officials now say at least 14 people have been killed in the attack on a supermarket, up from a previously reported 12 deaths.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said there were people under the rubble of the supermarket and a post office.

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest private postal company, said its cargo office in the supermarket was damaged in the strike.

"All our employees are alive. One colleague received a concussion – he is getting all the necessary help," the company said on X.

16:47:42

Ukrainian special forces carry out raid on occupied Kinburn Spit

Away from Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian special forces have also conducted an amphibious raid on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit.

The operation destroyed six Russian armoured vehicles and personnel, the Ukrainain military intelligence agency said.

The Kinburn Spit is in the southern Mykolaiv region and juts out into the Black Sea.

It was captured by Russia at the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022.

16:05:54

Kursk incursion: What we know on Friday afternoon

If you're just joining us, here is a reminder of what we know so far about Ukraine's incursion.

Fighting has continued in the Kursk region of Russia for a fourth day after Ukrainian forces smashed through the border earlier this week.

There is much that remains unclear and Ukraine remains tight-lipped about what is happening - and what its broader goal for the operation is.

These are the main things we know...

  • As many as 6,000 Ukrainian troops may have crossed the border, reports suggest
  • Fighting around the town of Sudzha has been ongoing and some military bloggers have suggested that it is now under Ukrainian control
  • The ISW thinktank has estimated that Ukrainian forces may have penetrated up to 35km (20 miles) inside Russian territory
  • Russia has claimed to be repelling Ukrainian efforts, but it is not clear whether this is true
  • Ukraine has yet to comment on the Kursk incursion, and operational security in general for Kyiv's forces has been very tight
  • The US has said it does not consider the action in Kursk to be escalatory.

15:43:30

Ukraine has 'clear goal' - analyst

Mathieu Boulegue, a defence analyst at the Chatham House thinktank, has said the Ukrainians appear to have a clear goal in mind, even if they're not saying what it is.

“Such a coordinated ground force movement responds to a clear military objective, yet unknown, that requires extreme operational security,” he said.

At the same time, the raid spooks the Russian public and delivers a slap in the face to Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering Ukraine "a great PR coup," he added.

The attack "is a massive symbol, a massive display of force [showing] that the war is not frozen, the war is coming to you".

15:24:10

Number killed in supermarket strike rises to 12

The number of people who died in a Russian strike on a supermarket in the Donetsk region has risen to 12, Ukraine says.

At least four homes, a shopping centre, a post office, shops and a car wash were damaged in the attack on Kostiantynivka.

Images from the scene showed thick black smoke pouring into the air as firefighters picked through the rubble.

Some 44 people were injured in the strike, which reportedly involved aKh-38 missile.

14:48:13

Key location: Sudzha, Kursk region of Russia

While the full extent of Ukraine's incursion into Russia remains unclear, the town ofSudzha has been a focus over the last few days.

Located around 10.5km (6.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine, it is around 100km from the regional capital, the city of Kursk.

Sudzha had been home to around 5,000 people and is the site of an important gas transportation hub.

But after Ukrainian forces broke across the border on Tuesday in ashock counter-offensive, it is no longer certain that Sudzha is under Russian control.

Ukrainian troops that have crossed the border - and it's thought there could be several thousand - have been reportedly expanding the areas under their control.

Ukraine-Russia war latest: As Ukrainian troops advance into Russia, Michael Clarke explains what it means (2024)

References

Top Articles
Algebra 1 Notes and Review Answer Keys - Paula Groves
Home | News Center Microsoft
Gopher Hockey Forum
6502922410
Auctionzipauctions
'I know the student body is excited': Previewing Miami-Cal, a ranked SEC matchup and more ahead of Week 6
Fish R Net Sjfc
Ullu Free Online
Chris Potter Quartet — Zig Zag Jazz Club Berlin
*!Lubber Pandhu (2024) – (𝙵ull𝙼ovie) "Downl𝚘ad Dual Audio 1080𝐩, 720𝐩, 480p (English/Hindi), by boxoficehd
Cookie Clicker Math Playground
Ohio high school football playoff scores | See who won OHSAA state semifinals to go to Canton
City of Asheville Hurricane Helene information and updates - The City of Asheville
Culver's Flavor Of The Day Wilson Nc
How do you summon hive mind in Crimson? - Gaming Pedia
CBD Care Male Enhancement Gummies AU: The Natural Boost for Men
Adplexity Coupon Code
Xbbwkittyx
Craigslist Clatsop County Oregon
T188 Pill
512-910-5241
Ursula Creed Datasheet
How to optimise your graphics in iRacing
12 Facial Steaming Benefits And How To Do It At Home - The Moms Co.
Craigslist N Wi
Dollar Tree Plus Store Locator
Date Night Spots With Metro's Top 50 Restaurants
Keyn Car Show Calendar
Register for Classes - Office of the Registrar
Counselor Salary Per Hour
RRD Buzz: Stay connected, be informed, get involved | RRD
Craftsman M250 160Cc Blade
Dillards Destin Florida
Free Press Obituaries Mankato Mn
1998 Mack Ch613 Fuse Panel Diagram
Point Beach North Carolina
Readings, reflections and prayers for Good Friday
Comenity Lending Patient Solutions
F45 101: Everything You Need To Know About F45 Training
Popis samostatné instalační služby služba Windows Update ve Windows
What 4chan and Reddit Thought of Tony Tulathimutte’s ‘Incel Novel,’ Rejection
Best Free Workout App For 50 Year Old Woman
Uncc Class Schedule
West Virginia Craigslist: Zuverlässige Gebraucht-Lkw zum Verkauf | BoatBlissBlog
Vans in Philippines, Price List 2024, Specs & Reviews | Zigwheels
Seattle Kraken 2024-25 season preview: Playoff chances, projected points, roster rankings
Carter’s® Credit Card | Carter's
Academic Calendar and Events - dieAngewandte
How To Replace Belt On John Deere Z445 Drive Belt Diagram
Max House Guide: Efficient Upgrades for your P-O-H - OSRS Guide
Michael Natsu 62 Bridgeport Ct
Washington’s Million Dollar Mile Is One Of The Most Scenic Drives In America
Latest Posts
Discerning the Transmundane - p. 1 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Game Guide
Outlook.com Störung! Aktuelle Probleme und Ausfälle
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 6048

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.