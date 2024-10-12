Ultimate Progression Guide (2024)

Do Malik's quest near Village 2 until Lvl 105 or you can do Ouwigahara with your friends for EXP and/or Wen.

Uses Demon Arts, Requires stamina for abilities and you're vulnerable to sunlight without a straw hat or Kamado. (It is recommended to get a straw hat as early as possible)

Do Tyrones quest until level 80, then get either Flame Breathing,Beast Breathing,Mist Breathing,Snow Breathing or Sound Breathing

Uses Breathing Styles, Requires you to fill up the breath meter to use abilities and unlike Demons they don't burn while in sunlight. You can upgrade your breath meter using gourds in the Butterfly Mansion. I highly recommend getting to level 3 breathing (Total Concentration Breathing), as it actually makes Breathing Styles usable, it takes a total of 13,650k wen. For more information watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdfqQ7q3oTc .

Hi! Welcome to the Ultimate progression guide. These are based on the communities recommendations for leveling, Go down the path of Demon or Slayer.

Akeza/Rengoku is the easiest boss to get drops from if you can actually beat him, he gives a tier 5 chest rather than a tier 1-3 like most bosses, AND he is there all the time, unlike the demon bosses who burn at day.

Honestly, being a slayer is way easier if you don't want to worry about the sun. Just saying. Use items like the Straw Hat, which can be found in the game and will protect you from the sun's rays. Your new best friend is a hat!

It's 10 minutes. So basically, time flies when you're fighting demons! A day in Project Slayers is 10 minutes of real-world time.

These are the rarest clans in Project Slayers, and therefore the best as well.

The Wind Breathing Style is one of the finest and most potent styles in Roblox Project Slayers. This style is ideal for gamers who like to control PvE and PvP fights with deadly combo attacks. Players must talk to Jinger, the trainer, and complete breathing quests to acquire the Wind Breathing Style.

For Total Concentration Breathing, You need to break 10 Large Gourds, this will cost 7,000 Wen (10x700) Meaning a total of 13,650 Wen is needed in order to go from Weak Lungs to Total Concentration Breathing.

Trivia. Blood Burst is said to be one of the best Blood Demon Arts in the game.

Eating a human soul in Project Slayers restores your health completely! It's like finding a full health potion in the middle of a battle. When you eat a human soul in Project Slayers, it heals you and gives you a small boost in power for a short time. It just heals you.

The first possible reason is that Nezuko hails from a family that uses Sun Breathing as Hinokami Kagura. Being generationally connected to a community that dances as an offering to the sun gods may have resulted in Nezuko's immunity to the sun. Another theory suggests that it may have been her mutated genes.

Agatsumo. This is truly the best clan in the game. It speeds up breath bar regeneration, and it has sunlight immunity, so players in demon form will no longer take damage. Besides this, stamina regenerates twice as fast, and it has some other cool skills.

Breath Limit: 115; You no longer have to manually fill the breath meter it will passively start filling up (pressing the "L" key will fill the breath meter up faster than letting it fill on its own). For Total Concentration Breathing, you need to break 10 more Large Gourds for a total of 7,000 Wen.

To obtain Snow Breathing, you will require 5000 Wen, 100 Demon Horns and Level 75, It is the easiest Breathing Style quest in Ouwohana.

Best boss rotation in Project Slayers first boss. next boss rengoku at Miss Trainer location. Next boss Delma at devours jaw. Final boss Akiza at Akaze's Cave.