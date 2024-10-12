Ultimate Progression Guide (2024)

Table of Contents
Ultimate progression guide[] Slayer path[] Slayer:[] Demon path[] Demon:[] Money making[] Additional Information[] FAQs References

in:Important

Sign in to edit
  • History
  • Talk (0)

Ultimate progression guide[]

Hi! Welcome to the Ultimate progression guide. These are based on the communities recommendations for leveling, Go down the path of Demon or Slayer.

  • Slayer Progression

  • Demon Progression

  • Money Tips

  • Additional Information

Slayer path[]

Slayer:[]

Uses Breathing Styles, Requires you to fill up the breath meter to use abilities and unlike Demons they don't burn while in sunlight. You can upgrade your breath meter using gourds in the Butterfly Mansion. I highly recommend getting to level 3 breathing (Total Concentration Breathing), as it actually makes Breathing Styles usable, it takes a total of 13,650k wen. For more information watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdfqQ7q3oTc.

- Level 1 -> 12,[]

  • When you begin the game, you're going to want to do a mix of these 3 quests: Bandits for progression, Grandpa Wagon’s and Sarah’s quest for money. (Kiribating Village). (You can do any other money-making methods that you choose). Once you have 5k Wen, you can obtain the breathing style of your choice (Breathing Styles). If you don't have enough for a Breathing Styles, you should fish in the lake near Ushumaru Village. (From personal experience fishing for 0.5 - 1.5 hours is able to give you 5k - 15k wen) For a more detailed explanation on fishing watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5BHb2vmlaE

- Level 13 -> 15,[]

  • Once you have obtained a breathing style, go to Zapiwara cave and do the 3 demon quest. Once you're level 15, you can assemble a 2-5 person team to do Final Selection with. (If you are struggling with the hand demon, there is a glitch where you can climb the rock hill and he can't reach you).

- Level 15 -> 25,[]

  • Until you have reached level 25, (or a level you're comfortable soloing demon bosses with) you can continue doing demons in Zapiwara cave, and at level 20 go to Ushumaru village and do the Kaden boss quest.

- Level 25 -> 50,[]

  • Complete Quests from Kasugai Crow or do the Kaden quest, (It grants a good amount of XP and can be repeated)

- Level 50 -> 80+[]

Do Tyrones quest until level 80, then get either Flame Breathing,Beast Breathing,Mist Breathing,Snow Breathing or Sound Breathing

- Level 80 -> 105+

Do Malik's quest near Village 2 until Lvl 105 or you can do Ouwigahara with your friends for EXP and/or Wen.

- Level 105 -> 175+

Do Policeman(Night quest) , Boss Farm or Ouwigahara.

Demon path[]

Demon:[]

Uses Demon Arts, Requires stamina for abilities and you're vulnerable to sunlight without a straw hat or Kamado. (It is recommended to get a straw hat as early as possible)

- Level 1 -> 10[]

  • When you first start the game, if you're going for demon, you're just going to want to do the bandit quest over and over until you're level 10, since you don’t need money to become a demon.

- Level 10 -> 15[]

  • At this point, you can start grinding at Zapiwaru cave, and do the demon quest until you're level 15.

- Level 15 -> 25[]

  • Talk to Muzan to start the questline to get Muzans Blood,
  • As soon as you become a demon, you're going to want to go to the demon art spinner in Zapiwara cave and get a demon art of your choice. Now that you're a demon, you can’t go into sunlight, so you're going to want to get straw hat/Kamado as soon as possible. straw hat is a 1% boss drop and gives you immunity to sunlight, Anyways, you're going to either want to grind bosses with a higher level friend, or continue demons in Zapiwara cave until you're level 20 and start grinding at Ushumaru village (Kaden).

- Level 25 -> 50,[]

  • Complete Quests from Muzan or do the Kaden quest, (It grants a good amount of XP and can be repeated)

- Level 50 -> 80+[]

  • Do Tyrone's quest at Nomay Village, if you don't have straw hat or isn't in the Kamado clan that provides sunlight immunity, spam cave 1 quest, Dream is best to do it with.

- Level 80 -> 105

Do Malik's quest near Village 2 until Lvl 105 or you can do Ouwigahara with your friends for EXP and/or Wen.

- Level 105+

Do Boss Farm or Ouwigahara.

Money making[]

Early Game[]

(Kirbating village)[]

- Wagwon’s wagon quest:

  • 150 Wen per delivery,

- Sarah's rice quest:

  • 120 Wen per quest,

(Ushumaru Village)[]

- Bettys lost diamond:

  • 500 wen, Spawns in 1 of 3 locations.

Tips[]

  • The most efficient method is cycling Betty’s quest. Once you have done it you go to the river and begin fishing each fish on average costs about 100-150 so while you wait for Betty’s quest to be off cooldown (5 min cooldown) you can fish,
  • If you’re mad lucky you could sell common items (like Thunder Katana) and farm bosses to get those items again and re-sell them over and over,

Late Game[]

- Muzan quests:

  • Ouwohana (Map 2) for wen, mainly because Muzan quests in Map 2 give 850-1100 wen and are repeatable, plus it doesn't have a cooldown for using them.

- Ouwigahara Dungeon:

  • Farm Points and spend them after the run 100-Wen Per 25pts.
  • 3000pt Run nets you around 12,000 Wen.

Additional Information[]

  • You can farm the Straw-hat from tier 1, tier 2, or tier 10 chest, To make being a Demon in the daytime easier.
  • Giyu can be a very difficult boss for demons, he has 2100 health and 2 bodyguards, it’s not recommended to fight him without knowing what you're doing or being at least level 35.
  • Akeza/Rengoku is the easiest boss to get drops from if you can actually beat him, he gives a tier 5 chest rather than a tier 1-3 like most bosses, AND he is there all the time, unlike the demon bosses who burn at day. But Akeza is inside a cave, and Rengoku is a slayer (human) so he doesn't burn.
  • Recommended to farm Inosuke or Muichiro while you wait for Akeza/Rengoku's 15-minute respawn timer.
  • If you're new or not as good at fighting bosses, a good way to grind for items (such as straw hat) is through Kaden, he is the easiest boss that still gives a tier 1 chest. But you can also grind Sabito as both Sabito and Kaden have the same hp and both have predictable movesets, in addition to that, Sabito also drops Sabito's mask, which gives +30 hp and can be very useful for new players.
  • It is recommend you grind to get straw hat BEFORE you become a demon, as you have to spend a while just waiting for it to become day.
  • Once you're past level 75 and have a better breathing (Flame, mist, or beast) You should grind your breathing/bda's respective boss for xp as after a while you can get a few levels and despite it being very time-taking, you still get xp and a chance to get your final move.
See Also
Project Slayers Map Guide - All locations! - Try Hard Guides

Community content is available under CC-BY-SA unless otherwise noted.

More Fandoms
  • Fantasy
Ultimate Progression Guide (2024)

FAQs

What is the easiest boss in project slayers? ›

Akeza/Rengoku is the easiest boss to get drops from if you can actually beat him, he gives a tier 5 chest rather than a tier 1-3 like most bosses, AND he is there all the time, unlike the demon bosses who burn at day.

Keep Reading
How to not burn in the sun in Project Slayers? ›

Honestly, being a slayer is way easier if you don't want to worry about the sun. Just saying. Use items like the Straw Hat, which can be found in the game and will protect you from the sun's rays. Your new best friend is a hat!

Read On
How long is 1 day in project slayers? ›

It's 10 minutes. So basically, time flies when you're fighting demons! A day in Project Slayers is 10 minutes of real-world time.

View More
What is the rarest family in Project Slayers? ›

Supreme Rarity (0.1% chance to drop)

These are the rarest clans in Project Slayers, and therefore the best as well.

See Details
What is the strongest Breathing style in Project Slayers? ›

The Wind Breathing Style is one of the finest and most potent styles in Roblox Project Slayers. This style is ideal for gamers who like to control PvE and PvP fights with deadly combo attacks. Players must talk to Jinger, the trainer, and complete breathing quests to acquire the Wind Breathing Style.

See More
How much money do you need to max out your Breathing in project slayers? ›

For Total Concentration Breathing, You need to break 10 Large Gourds, this will cost 7,000 Wen (10x700) Meaning a total of 13,650 Wen is needed in order to go from Weak Lungs to Total Concentration Breathing.

See Details
What is the strongest BDA in Project Slayers? ›

Trivia. Blood Burst is said to be one of the best Blood Demon Arts in the game.

Learn More Now
What does eating a human soul do in Project Slayers? ›

Eating a human soul in Project Slayers restores your health completely! It's like finding a full health potion in the middle of a battle. When you eat a human soul in Project Slayers, it heals you and gives you a small boost in power for a short time. It just heals you.

Tell Me More
How did Nezuko not burn in the sun? ›

The first possible reason is that Nezuko hails from a family that uses Sun Breathing as Hinokami Kagura. Being generationally connected to a community that dances as an offering to the sun gods may have resulted in Nezuko's immunity to the sun. Another theory suggests that it may have been her mutated genes.

Find Out More
What is the strongest clan in Project Slayers? ›

Agatsumo. This is truly the best clan in the game. It speeds up breath bar regeneration, and it has sunlight immunity, so players in demon form will no longer take damage. Besides this, stamina regenerates twice as fast, and it has some other cool skills.

Know More

Is 115 the max Breathing in project slayers? ›

Breath Limit: 115; You no longer have to manually fill the breath meter it will passively start filling up (pressing the "L" key will fill the breath meter up faster than letting it fill on its own). For Total Concentration Breathing, you need to break 10 more Large Gourds for a total of 7,000 Wen.

Continue Reading
What is the easiest breathing to get in Project Slayers? ›

To obtain Snow Breathing, you will require 5000 Wen, 100 Demon Horns and Level 75, It is the easiest Breathing Style quest in Ouwohana.

See More
What is the best boss rotation in Project Slayer? ›

Best boss rotation in Project Slayers first boss. next boss rengoku at Miss Trainer location. Next boss Delma at devours jaw. Final boss Akiza at Akaze's Cave.

Read On
What are all the bosses in Project Slayers? ›

Map 1
NameHealthLocations
Shiron1500 HPButterfly Mansion
Giyu2100 HPInfront of Butterfly Mansion
Slasher1400 HPSlasher Demon/Dangerous Woods
Nezuko1400 HPDangerous Woods
7 more rows

See Details

References

Top Articles
cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint | Martin's Point Healthcare
Furniture Row Harker Heights, TX
https://martinspoint.otchs.com | Martins Point Health Care
Latest Posts
OpenXR - High-performance access to AR and VR —collectively known as XR— platforms and devices
Ashley Store in Killeen, TX
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 5758

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.