Ultimate Progression Guide (2024)

Slayer path

Slayer:

Uses Breathing Styles, Requires you to fill up the breath meter to use abilities and unlike Demons they don't burn while in sunlight. You can upgrade your breath meter using gourds in the Butterfly Mansion. I highly recommend getting to level 3 breathing (Total Concentration Breathing), as it actually makes Breathing Styles usable, it takes a total of 13,650k wen. For more information watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdfqQ7q3oTc.

Level 1 -> 12,

When you begin the game, you're going to want to do a mix of these 3 quests: Bandits for progression, Grandpa Wagon ’s and Sarah ’s quest for money. (Kiribating Village). (You can do any other money-making methods that you choose). Once you have 5k Wen, you can obtain the breathing style of your choice ( Breathing Styles ). If you don't have enough for a Breathing Styles , you should fish in the lake near Ushumaru Village . (From personal experience fishing for 0.5 - 1.5 hours is able to give you 5k - 15k wen) For a more detailed explanation on fishing watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5BHb2vmlaE

Level 13 -> 15,

Once you have obtained a breathing style, go to Zapiwara cave and do the 3 demon quest. Once you're level 15, you can assemble a 2-5 person team to do Final Selection with. (If you are struggling with the hand demon, there is a glitch where you can climb the rock hill and he can't reach you).

Level 15 -> 25,

Until you have reached level 25, (or a level you're comfortable soloing demon bosses with) you can continue doing demons in Zapiwara cave, and at level 20 go to Ushumaru village and do the Kaden boss quest.

Level 25 -> 50,

Complete Quests from Kasugai Crow or do the Kaden quest, (It grants a good amount of XP and can be repeated)

Level 50 -> 80+

Do Tyrones quest until level 80, then get either Flame Breathing,Beast Breathing,Mist Breathing,Snow Breathing or Sound Breathing

- Level 80 -> 105+

Do Malik's quest near Village 2 until Lvl 105 or you can do Ouwigahara with your friends for EXP and/or Wen.

- Level 105 -> 175+

Do Policeman(Night quest) , Boss Farm or Ouwigahara.